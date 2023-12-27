Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics With Friends (Open Thread)

I had a conversation over lunch with an old friend this week about politics and the 2024 elections. We’ve been friends since 8th grade. She grew up mostly liberal in a family of country club conservatives. I grew up liberal in a divided family of hippies, evangelicals and rural reactionaries.

My friend benefited the first time one of my political prognostications went awry, way back in 1980. We weren’t old enough to vote, but we were avid readers who followed the news, which made us a pair of odd ducks at school.

We were talking over lunch in the school cafeteria, discussing the upcoming presidential election between President Carter and GOP nominee Ronald Reagan. Shouting at times — not from temper but to be heard over the raucous din of our feral, food-flinging classmates — we disagreed about the likely outcome.

I thought the churchy folks would not turn out in droves for the phony old divorced actor from California who made the dumb chimp movies. My friend thought gas prices, the hostage crisis, etc., would cost Mr. Carter reelection.

We bet five bucks on the outcome. She was right and I was wrong, so I had to pay up, and since $5 was my entire allowance, it hurt.

A couple of decades later, we talked about the upcoming 2000 election over many beers. Again I was more sanguine about the prospects for Team Donk than my friend. She predicted it would be very close, and tragically, she was correct — it was close enough to steal.

Fast forward to 36 years after we first discussed presidential politics in the context of Carter vs. Reagan. My friend and I were again talking about an upcoming presidential election, this time while grilling dinner on the deck of a rented houseboat.

I said I couldn’t see an obnoxious, dumb loudmouth like Trump getting elected, if for no other reason than it seemed beneath the dignity of the country to elevate such a buffoon. My friend, always a closer observer of normie behavior than I, said she hoped I was right, but she thought Trump probably would win. No wager that time, so I didn’t lose any money. Only sleep. Lots and lots of sleep.

Nearly eight years after that, over lunch at a cafe on the cusp of the 2024 election year, my friend said she is hoping Trump gets disqualified or otherwise removed from the race because she’s convinced he’ll win if not. I said I think Trump will lose again but told my friend her prediction made me nervous.

I should note that my friend and I don’t always disagree on election outcomes, and she’s not always right. Sometimes I’m right and she’s wrong. Sometimes we agree. The losses mentioned above only stand out because they were such epoch-defining disasters.

***

I think some things will get worse before they get better in the coming year, and that sucks, but I hope it might be clarifying. For example, people will continue to seethe about a Biden-Trump rematch, but once the dreaded scenario becomes real instead of an abstraction to bemoan, I think that will solidify the non-fascist vote for Biden.

I think more women will suffer and/or die in the coming year because elected fanatics will impose religious dogma on patients and physicians, and sometimes we’ll even hear about it in the press. In fact, I think there’s a chance we’ll hear about it much more frequently when Florida’s state supreme court effectively bans abortion in the nation’s third most populous state, stranding desperate and ill patients many hundreds of miles from access to modern healthcare.

Also, I assume the clowns currently running the U.S. House of Representatives will try to impeach the president and may well succeed. The toddlers in the GOP caucus have unlearned the “stove = hot” lesson, so we’ll have a partisan shit-show to watch during an election year. My hope here is that it works out as well for creepy Speaker Johnson as the Clinton impeachment did for Gingrich.

By this time next year, we’ll have a better sense of where we’re headed as a society. It’s a small thing, but there’s a measure of comfort in that too. For me, anyway; I hate suspense.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      Brit in Chicago

      “epoch-defining disasters” is right for 2000 and for 2016. I was a fervent supporter of Obama in 2012 but, in retrospect, while it would have been bad if Romney had won it would not have been a disaster. (Indeed—I hesitate to say it—since it would presumably have prevented the whole tRump phenomonon it might well have been to the good in the long run.) I cannot believe, however, that I will ever come to that opinion about 2024.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PatrickG

      Open thread? Then another plug for saving money: if you’re in the market for Apple products, as an employee I can get you 15% off through friends* and family.

      FYI this is not a time limited offer — if you need something next year, I’ll be around! Remember: paying full price for Apple products is the equivalent of donating to the DeSantis campaign! Don’t throw your money away!

      Details here.

      * Technically, this isn’t OT after all because the word friends appears in the title.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      StringOnAStick

      Notes from the ground:  The sadsack friend who lets the polls terrorize her is lightening up a tiny bit; I sent her a recent Heather Cox Richardson email that addresses that topic, hopefully it helps her lighten up a bit more.

      Another friend with a BIL who worked fabricating drones for a US government contract has been laid off, so the drop in funding is real.  That sucks.

      I have a week planned to go (1) convince my dad he must enter a assisted living facility since he can no longer walk and the house is impossible to make ADA compliant, and (2) sign a change to his will, making me the POA and executor because the oldest sister who now has that position is sliding into dementia and no other sibling has their faeces in a coherent pile.  Item (1) is going to make item (2) quite difficult.  Should be an exceptionally stressful trip, lots of fun.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      I believe more women will die in Red States due to healthcare that they can’t get, because of that state’s abortion ban. And the way the GOP is going to try and find a way to explain away the deaths…..the MSM won’t call them out, but, it’s still gonna be obvious. I also predict that the women who will be ‘arrested’ under these laws, will be Black and Brown.

      And then White women are gonna have to decide- are they choosing their race or their body autonomy?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris

      @Brit in Chicago:

       

      Romney would absolutely have been a disaster.

      I got halfway through writing a whole spiel here, but really, the bottom line is that every period of Republican control of the White House since Eisenhower has been a disaster, in ever-increasing ways.  Romney looked “normal” and (comparatively) harmless in 2012, but so did Dubya in 2000 – that was part of the whole complacency thing.  By the time of his four or eight years, we’d have been horrified in ways we didn’t even think were possible in 2012.

      And it wouldn’t have prevented the Trump phenomenon.  The Republican Party has been building up to something like Trump for fifty years.  It was always going to land them here in the end.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dangerman

      I’m convinced the Powers That Be want Trump no place near the White House. I went back and read his Christmas rant. Dude ain’t right in the head.

      No idea how they pull it off, but Trump isn’t wining in 2024.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Rusty

      I am worried that the youth vote won’t show up for Biden.  I had my three voting age daughters home (19-27 years old).  Each of them is angry with Biden about Gaza.  One still votes from here, she did her absentee ballot for the primary, and only reluctantly vote (I think) for Biden.  I am hoping the young people will come around and show up to vote.  None of my daughters will vote for Trump, but I do worry about lack of enthusiasm for them and their friends.  If Trump wins there it will take a generation to rebuild the Federal government, if ever, and the police state will be turned on every perceived enemy of the right.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eclare

      It is going to get truly horrifying, fast, for women in FL when the court bans abortion.  It is awful now in Memphis, but at least it’s only around a four hour drive to southern Illinois.  Florida and Georgia are huge states to drive through to get to Virginia.

      Reality is going to come down hard.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Splitting Image

      @Brit in Chicago:

      “epoch-defining disasters” is right for 2000 and for 2016. I was a fervent supporter of Obama in 2012 but, in retrospect, while it would have been bad if Romney had won it would not have been a disaster. (Indeed—I hesitate to say it—since it would presumably have prevented the whole tRump phenomonon it might well have been to the good in the long run.) I cannot believe, however, that I will ever come to that opinion about 2024.

      I think it would have delayed the Trump era but not avoided it. The rise of Trump came about because the Democrats nominated a woman immediately after electing a black man for two terms, and would have turned out much the same if they had nominated a black man after electing a woman for two terms.

      The entire movement is built on the resentment coming from the rise of Those People along with the rise of the Other Those People. Splitting the Obama and (hoped-for) Clinton years might have cushioned the blow a bit, but the root of the problem is that racial and sexual equality are antithetical to their world-view, and they are willing to commit violence to defend it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tom Levenson

      A lot of my friends, including some who have some or a lot of political science background are saying that Trump is likely or plausibly going to win (there’s some variation in the degree of certainty.)

      And others, also some w. domain expertise point to the background indicators, from economic improvement to the changing composition of the electorate, to suggest that Biden has a genuine advantage.

      To me: the election turns on the degree to which our side is able to block or minimize voter suppression, and the extent to which we can affirmatively motivate our voters. There are some real worries there. For example, Arab and non-Arab Muslim voters are significant in some key states (Michigan) and they are really not happy with the Biden administration response to Gaza-Israel. There are real R/conservative inroads on elements of Hispanic and/or Latino/a populations. And so on.  The Republicans have similar problems to deal with, though, with the 900 lb one being women voters for whom Dobbs is determinative.  I think (and my opinion is worth what you pay for it) that the R problem is worse than what we face.

      All that said: there’s a whole lot of bad actors already intervening in the election, and much more to come. It’s going to be a brutal fight.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      I think one factor that will work against Trump next year is that he will get a lot more exposure than he has since 2020. Trump may be an ever-present figure here, but most people haven’t had to give him much thought. Pretty soon he’ll be in their faces all the damn time. Even if people are not up to speed on the many threats he poses to democracy, the “Day One Dictator” plan and the rest, I think they’ll see him better now as the angry chaos agent he is.

      There was already a lot of Trump fatigue by the time the 2020 election came around, particularly among the Independents who broke towards Biden in the last couple months. His absence is unlikely to have made their hearts grow fonder. I just don’t see a lot of Biden-to-Trump voters; on the other hand, I think there will be a substantial Trump-to-Biden cohort.

      I still don’t count Trump out though. A friend with whom I often talk politics came to the same estimate I did: Trump has about a one out of six or seven chance of winning next year, around 15%. Considering how catastrophic that outcome would be, those aren’t neccesarily comforting odds.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NeenerNeener

      Speaking of health care that a woman needs and can’t get…I can’t find a PCP who can look at the mess I made of my face last week. I can’t even get seen in a walk-in clinic! This section of Ol’ Virginny seems to be a medical black hole. So I think I’m going to grab last week’s discharge paperwork and be an obnoxious Yankee in the ER.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      @Tom Levenson:

      I agree with everything you wrote, for what my opinion is worth.  I will say the same thing that I said in 2016, when Hillary seemed like a sure thing to many, TFG has a non-zero chance of winning.  How far above zero, I don’t know.  But it is there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Burnspbesq

      It’s likely to be a turnout election, similar to 2020. Everybody has to hold their noses, if necessary (I don’t think it should be, as Biden has overall done a hell of a job), and SHOW UP, or we’re fucked.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Craig

      I’m right with you on 1980. It blew my young mind that a bunch of Christians would vote for the oh so obviously phony Ronald Reagan over actual Christian and good guy Jimmy Carter. I grew up with Fallwell 90 minutes to the west and Pat Robertson 90 minutes to the east, so I soon learned who these ‘moral’ ‘christians’ were. I was pretty much alone in my school paying attention to politics in 1980. 2 years later my friends and I were listening to punk rock and talking about politics all the time.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chris

      @Tom Levenson:

      To me, the scary thing is that the media has been in full Butter Emailz mode for virtually the entire time of Biden’s presidency, which is something I’ve literally never seen (they get like this in election years like 2000 and 2016, but not permanent campaign mode).  And it’s paying its dividends: hearing good things about Joe Biden out in the wild, whether from leftists or centrists or garden-variety liberals, is vanishingly rare.

      Add to that that 2020 was already far too close for comfort and that was with the base fully motivated by the disaster of Covid and the previous four years of Trump; it’s hard to imagine that that enthusiasm will have done anything but diminished in some way.

      Against that, you have the reality of Dobbs, and the effect of Trump’s ongoing trials.  That’s not nothing.  I just hope it’s enough.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      m.j.

      I enjoyed Conan O’ Briens  podcast interview with Joe Biden. I think it’s worth a listen.

      I kept trying to imagine Trump being that human and I just couldn’t do it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      laura

      My normie friends are all convinced/afraid that trump will win reelection because his base revels in the depravity, racism and want a big strong daddy who will punish any/everyone but them. The common thread is that it’s not so much trump, but our fellow americans who are increasingly viewing us as the enemy and not as fellow citizens with the right to hold a different opinion and support the opposing political party. They are stupid and drunk on the vengeful fever dreams of the criminal shite-bag who is promising the use his political capital to do who knows what to his perceived enemies. It can happen here. but not without a fight. I’ll be doing my part to reelect the President and Vice President, hold the senate and to elect a congressional majority every day, in every way I can use what influence and persuasion I can.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      gratuitous

      I think the popular media are overlooking one aspect of the 2024 election, and I don’t know if that’s by design or willful ignorance (as in, the big shots in the media are mostly men). I think women are really, really mad about being consigned to second class status, unable to decide for themselves their course of health care without running it by a bunch of ignorant old men. The data points are there for anyone with eyes to see (Kansas, Ohio, etc.), but the media are still talking almost exclusively to the Nitwit Brigade and fretting about the “crisis” at the border.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      skerry

      @Rusty: Since your three daughters are also child-bearing ages, they need to set aside Gaza issues for women’s healthcare issues. I also have three daughters and they and their friends are definitely single issue voters – abortion and healthcare.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      different-church-lady

      SCENE: CHRISTMAS DINNER WITH FRIENDS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

      FRIEND’S MOTHER: “But really, this is wild. Who do you think is going to win the republican nomination?”

      ME, JOKINGLY: “Weeeeeeeeelllll, gotta go!”

      FRIEND’S MOTHER: (Laughs) No, seriously who do you think…”

      ME, NO LONGER JOKINGLY: “Weeeeeeeeeeelllll, gotta go!” (gets up from table, goes to kitchen to help friend with next course)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Soprano2

      @Rusty: What on Earth do they think he can do to get Bibi to quit taking revenge on Gaza? Because at this point that’s what he’s doing. We could completely cut off funding and he would still do it

      ETA – I’m completely serious with the question. What do they tell you they think should be happening?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dangerman

      @eclare: As it should.

      I think Trump has signalled fairly damn strongly it would be 4 years of complete chaos if he wins. The PTB won’t let that happen (2016 was an aberration; Trump was an unknown but he is well known now)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      @Rusty:

      Each of them is angry with Biden about Gaza.

       

      Every President, Democratic and Republican, in the last 75 years, has supported Israel.

      Everything that they might criticize Biden for not doing enough of , with regards to Gaza, wouldn’t exist under ANY Republican President – point that out to them.

      Plus, it’s cute that they think they’ll actually get to vote in 2028 if Dolt45 wins in 2024.

       

      Project 2025. Do they know about it?

       

      2024: Democracy vs. Fascism. They have to choose a side.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ohio Mom

      The sad part of these election bets is the reason your friend does not lose is that she does not over-estimate voters.

      Like all good lefties I have mixed feelings about IQ tests but even so, George Carlin was right when he said (quoting from memory), think how dumb the average person is and then remember that half the people are dumber than that.

      In my Cincinnati newspaper, this is the point that someone will chime in, “We need to go back to teaching Civics!” Um, we do teach Civics in Ohio schools, it’s woven through all the grades, plus a required HS class.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Barbara

      @skerry: Or the way I think about it — But bad things happening in Gaza shouldn’t make you indifferent to bad things happening in your backyard.  Women and transgender people are being subjected to imminent threats right here and now and you have power to help them.

      Gaza/Israel is a generational problem that can only be addressed over the next few decades — and I actually think Biden has been remarkably evenhanded considering the amount of political pressure that is brought to bear by people who will never acknowledge that yes, Israel can be judged for moral agency (just like the U.S. can) without giving up its right of existence.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Alison Rose

      @Rusty: I try not to rag on The Youths, but like…they need to grow up. For one thing, Gaza is not the only issue facing the country or the world, and being willing to sacrifice the health and lives and safety of millions of people here because Biden didn’t fly to Israel and punch Bibi in the face is inane. For another, do they have enough understanding of history and reality to see that under any Republican, let alone TIFG, the I/P situation would be markedly worse, in their view? Do they think Trump gives a single fuck about Palestinians?

      You can be frustrated by how the admin is handling that issue. But if that is going to rule the day for them, and they’re willing to put people of color, women, queer people, trans people, disabled people, poor people, immigrants, refugees, and literally THE WHOLE FUCKING WORLD at massively greater risk all because Biden isn’t chanting “from the river to the sea” in the Rose Garden, that is a painfully ignorant and, yes, immature worldview.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anotherlurker

      I spoke with an old friend on xmas day.  Somehow we came to the subject of slavery.  He insisted that the Irish who arrived in the Americas were essentially slaves . He didn’t understand the basic concept between 7 years forced labor and multi-generational enslavement, forced breeding and life and death decisions being held by white men.

      He hit upon the tired old trope of the African slave catchers selling captive people to the European slave merchants.  Somehow the darker skin of the Arab and African human traffickers mitigated the culpability and horror of the white Europeans in the slave trade.

      He also mentioned that many enslaved Africans learned useful trades as slaves.

      His wife is a loud mouthed trumper who insisted on FOX “News” being on 24/7 in their home.  I guess he tolerated her and her family in the hope hope that “go along to get along” was a viable of conducting a relationship.  It is obvious to me that Murdoch and Ailes poisonous manipulation of current events destroyed my friendship.

      I am devastated  that the rot that was force fed to my friend by his wife and her family has succeeded in damaging and corrupting  a good person.  He obviously loves her after 40ish years of marriage .  As someone who knows her and has engaged in conversations with her and experienced her loathsome ignorance and racism , I’m baffled.

      Sadly, to each their own involving the brain rot that is the Republican Party has cost me a good friend. I cannot tolerate his outed racial attitudes.

      I wish him good years in his retirement and their imminent move to Florida.  I tried living in Fla.  After spending 3 wasted years trying to adapt to living in Fla. and keeping my principles (before moving to California)  I already told him I will not visit.

      I’m very sad about this .

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Barbara

      @Soprano2: Even worse, Trump and his minions would be jumping up and down encouraging Netanyahu to unleash as much lethal weaponry as they can, kill everyone, they don’t deserve to live.  Do they really not understand that?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ohio Mom

      @NeenerNeener: Hate to say I told you so, so I won’t, but for everyone else, the time to look for a PCP is before you need one. And when you finally land that introductory appointment, chat them up a little, you want them to like you.

      I think the ER you went to will refer you to a doctor, didn’t they ask you if you knew where to go for follow-up? They asked me when I went to get stitches.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      @Tom Levenson:

      Are we any better prepared for Russian interference than in 2016? Because Vlad seems to have a lot at stake next November and I presume will act accordingly. Elmo’s Twitter acquisition is unhelpful in this regard, and Zuckerberg is a 1st Amendment moron in the Republican fashion.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @Chris: Another difference between 2020 and 2024 is that President Biden’s campaign is well funded already. Last time they did not reach funding parity with Trump’s campaign until the latter part of August, so they had to play catch-up. This time they have already begun to put organizational and advertising resources into swing states including North Carolina.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Dangerman

      I just feel a “Have you no decency?” moment coming on. Could be a “Have you no Depends?” moment?

      If I had to bet, the USSC (the best court money can buy) DQ’s Trump. They already have well protected lives.

      Just a feeling.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Barbara

      @Anotherlurker: So sorry.  I feel like if you are going to burn your bridges anyway, you need to be blunt to the point of ugliness with people like this: “So, if it were you, you would totally agree to sell your children into lifelong bondage labor for the chance to learn a skill like carpentry?  You think that’s an equivalent trade off?”

      They draw back and spit in anger and say things like, “I didn’t say that . . .”

      Yes, well, you were ignoring that fact that there is no “benefit” of slavery or anything else that can be evaluated without understanding its costs.  Why are you and your wife and her brainwashing friends at Fox so eager to overlook the “costs” of slavery to the enslaved?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      narya

      @StringOnAStick: Sending you whatever good vibes you need/want. I’m spending time on the phone convincing my mother to get as much help as she needs with my dad; at least she’s starting getting overnight help a few days a week so she can sleep. I had a breakthrough this morning, too: she’s been hesitating on asking for volunteers to stay with dad when she does her various activities. She “doesn’t want to be a burden.” I pointed out that she volunteered for YEARS delivering Meals on Wheels (well into her 70s), and she enjoyed it and didn’t think it was a burden.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bupalos

      @Geminid: I’m going to guess that your odds guess there is wishful thinking. But what we all should be clear on is that we’re really just guessing.

      But if you seriously want to give 6-1 odds, vegas would be happy to lay its entire existence because that isn’t even in the ballpark of what people who make their living doing this say the odds are. It’s not even in the same city as the ballpark.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ohio Mom

      @Anotherlurker: That is sad. I hate finding out things I’d rather not know about people in my life.

      For some reason, I am reminded of this conversation teenage me had with my mother about my paternal grandfather: “So grandpa was apprenticed to a furrier back in Europe, before they came to America?” My mother (who despised people who put on airs) “Apprenticed?! He was an indentured servant!”

      Somehow, no one in my family complained of a history of being enslaved.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Another Scott

      2016 showed us that we’re always one election away from tragedy if people are willing to give up on doing their jobs and following their oaths. The monsters are always, always out there.

      I think Biden and Team D will do well. Not as well as logic says they should, but well.

      TheNationalNews.com (from March 2021):

      [Allan] Lichtman’s 13 keys to the White House:

      1. Party mandate: After the midterm elections the incumbent party holds more seats in the US House of Representatives than it did after the previous midterm elections.

      2. Contest: The candidate is nominated on the first ballot and wins at least two-thirds of the delegate votes.

      3. Incumbency: The sitting president is the party candidate.

      4. Third party: A third-party candidate wins at least 5 percent of the popular vote.

      5. Short-term economy: The National Bureau of Economic Research has either not declared a recession, or has declared it over prior to the election.

      6. Long-term economy: Real per-capita economic growth during the term equals or exceeds the mean growth during the previous two terms.

      7. Policy change: The administration achieves a major policy change during the term comparable to the New Deal or the first-term Reagan Revolution.

      8. Social unrest: There is no social unrest during the term that is comparable to the upheavals of the post-civil war Reconstruction or of the 1960s, and is sustained or raises deep concerns about the unraveling of society.

      9. Scandal: There is no broad recognition of a scandal that directly touches upon the president

      10. Foreign or military failure: There is no major failure during the term comparable to Pearl Harbor or the Iran hostage crisis that appears to significantly undermine America’s national interests or threaten its standing in the world.

      11. Foreign or military success: There is a major success during the term comparable to the winning of World War II or the Camp David Accords that significantly advances America’s national interests or its standing in the world.

      12. Incumbent charisma: The incumbent party candidate is a national hero comparable to Ulysses Grant or Dwight Eisenhower or is an inspirational candidate comparable to Franklin Roosevelt or Ronald Reagan.

      13. Challenger charisma: The challenger party candidate is not a national hero comparable to Ulysses Grant or Dwight Eisenhower and is not an inspirational candidate comparable to Franklin Roosevelt or Ronald Reagan.

      I like our chances.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      zhena gogolia

      People who go on about how Trump is going to win are helping to bring about that outcome.

      I refuse to play that game.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Bupalos: Well, obviously it’s a guess. I’m clear on that. But that is still my estimate, and  I am looking at the same facts you and the oddsmakers are.

      I would add that historically, incumbents lose when the economy is bad, and win when the economy is good. This is the best U.S. economy in my adult lifetime.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @Burnspbesq: Yes.

      One thing that gives me some comfort was a neighbor a few blocks away had some giant obnoxious Turnip flag up for months, but was gone on January 7, 2021 and has not returned.  Less obnoxious things are mostly gone from the neighborhood too.

      I think that many RWNJs quasi-normies realized after January 6 that he’s dangerous and will not support him again.

      But, we’ll see…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Bupalos

      The reality is that democracy in the west is going to be challenged, decline, and generally go through some things in the next decade or two. People are going to have to respond and relearn that democratic politics is inconsistent with the kind of fundamental polarization and willingness to count opponents as enemies which we’re indulging in. Which is mostly to say we’re going to have to digest the disruptive force of information technology and the internet. We’re living through the early stages of a global social disruption as profound as the printing press or industrialization.

      The challenge will be there whether Trump retakes power or not. Just obviously somewhat more acutely if he does. But it doesn’t hang on one election in one country. Which is a good thing because our odds in the long run look a lot better to me than our odds in coming elections.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Marc

      What on Earth do they think he can do to get Bibi to quit taking revenge on Gaza? Because at this point that’s what he’s doing. We could completely cut off funding and he would still do it

      You know, there’s absolutely nothing we can do.  We can’t refuse access to the hundreds of thousands of US 155mm artillery shells and dumb bombs “pre-positioned” in Israel.  We can’t abstain from UN votes calling for a cease fire.  We can’t stop putting our aircraft carriers and cruisers in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea where a single missile evading defenses could “force” us (against our will, of course) to once again join a wider mideast war. We can’t stop saying that we’ll provide tens of billions of dollars in emergency military support to a country that couldn’t figure out that maybe positioning it’s troops to support illegal settlement activity was perhaps less important than defending its southern borders against a rag-tag “army” equipped with unguided rockets, bulldozers, motorcycles, and powered parachutes.  We can’t provide funding to members of the so-called “squad” who don’t quite mouth the right words when the subject of Israel-Palestine comes up, nor say anything when a right wing religious PAC provides millions of dollars to their opponents.  We can’t do anything except show our undying support for Israel and Bibi, so all those kids should just shut-up, hold their noses, and vote the way we want them to.

      Just maybe the people of Israel need to realize that maybe they can’t depend on 100% US support if people like Bibi are running the show.  That would require that the Democratic party say and do uncomfortable things about our relationships in the mideast (and elsewhere) that the young folks can relate to.  End of rant.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      hrprogressive

      I didn’t vote Biden in the Primary but I damn sure voted for him in the General in 2020.

      I understand that some of “The Youth” aren’t happy with the fact that they are, generally speaking, super-mega-progressive and virtually nobody in our political sphere with any wieldable power is.

      They need to understand, quickly, that any and all grievances they have against “Stodgy Old Guard Joe Biden” will pale in absolute comparison compared to “The Trump Reich” that the fascist right wish to establish in this country if they get their chance to do so.

      We can and should have a broader, and much more in-depth conversation about what the future of this country and the world should look like, especially if we want any hope of mitigating the absolute worst of the climate crisis.

      But we’ll never get that chance if the fascists get their way. Never.

      It is not hyperbolic to say if he’s not kept away from the White House now, it’s “Game Over, Man” for not just America, but it’s gonna be hard to keep the rest of “small l, small d” liberal democracy from also being overrun by fascists, too.

      Their opinions no matter how strong on any subject – be it Gaza, or any human rights at all, aren’t going to matter much if they are busy trying simply to survive in their own country.

      It’s Biden Or Bust, unfortunately.

      Reply

