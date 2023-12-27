I had a conversation over lunch with an old friend this week about politics and the 2024 elections. We’ve been friends since 8th grade. She grew up mostly liberal in a family of country club conservatives. I grew up liberal in a divided family of hippies, evangelicals and rural reactionaries.

My friend benefited the first time one of my political prognostications went awry, way back in 1980. We weren’t old enough to vote, but we were avid readers who followed the news, which made us a pair of odd ducks at school.

We were talking over lunch in the school cafeteria, discussing the upcoming presidential election between President Carter and GOP nominee Ronald Reagan. Shouting at times — not from temper but to be heard over the raucous din of our feral, food-flinging classmates — we disagreed about the likely outcome.

I thought the churchy folks would not turn out in droves for the phony old divorced actor from California who made the dumb chimp movies. My friend thought gas prices, the hostage crisis, etc., would cost Mr. Carter reelection.

We bet five bucks on the outcome. She was right and I was wrong, so I had to pay up, and since $5 was my entire allowance, it hurt.

A couple of decades later, we talked about the upcoming 2000 election over many beers. Again I was more sanguine about the prospects for Team Donk than my friend. She predicted it would be very close, and tragically, she was correct — it was close enough to steal.

Fast forward to 36 years after we first discussed presidential politics in the context of Carter vs. Reagan. My friend and I were again talking about an upcoming presidential election, this time while grilling dinner on the deck of a rented houseboat.

I said I couldn’t see an obnoxious, dumb loudmouth like Trump getting elected, if for no other reason than it seemed beneath the dignity of the country to elevate such a buffoon. My friend, always a closer observer of normie behavior than I, said she hoped I was right, but she thought Trump probably would win. No wager that time, so I didn’t lose any money. Only sleep. Lots and lots of sleep.

Nearly eight years after that, over lunch at a cafe on the cusp of the 2024 election year, my friend said she is hoping Trump gets disqualified or otherwise removed from the race because she’s convinced he’ll win if not. I said I think Trump will lose again but told my friend her prediction made me nervous.

I should note that my friend and I don’t always disagree on election outcomes, and she’s not always right. Sometimes I’m right and she’s wrong. Sometimes we agree. The losses mentioned above only stand out because they were such epoch-defining disasters.

***

I think some things will get worse before they get better in the coming year, and that sucks, but I hope it might be clarifying. For example, people will continue to seethe about a Biden-Trump rematch, but once the dreaded scenario becomes real instead of an abstraction to bemoan, I think that will solidify the non-fascist vote for Biden.

I think more women will suffer and/or die in the coming year because elected fanatics will impose religious dogma on patients and physicians, and sometimes we’ll even hear about it in the press. In fact, I think there’s a chance we’ll hear about it much more frequently when Florida’s state supreme court effectively bans abortion in the nation’s third most populous state, stranding desperate and ill patients many hundreds of miles from access to modern healthcare.

Also, I assume the clowns currently running the U.S. House of Representatives will try to impeach the president and may well succeed. The toddlers in the GOP caucus have unlearned the “stove = hot” lesson, so we’ll have a partisan shit-show to watch during an election year. My hope here is that it works out as well for creepy Speaker Johnson as the Clinton impeachment did for Gingrich.

By this time next year, we’ll have a better sense of where we’re headed as a society. It’s a small thing, but there’s a measure of comfort in that too. For me, anyway; I hate suspense.

