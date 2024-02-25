So last night I had intended to do a second post as I had promised, and even typed one out but didn’t post it. I swear. I thought I had hit the post button. It wasn’t much but I did write it. The gist of it was “I lied, there will be no second post, my head hurts and I am tired.” And that was it. I am here to rectify that now.

It was another warm day, but the days in which it is bearable to eat and cook heavier foods are waning, so I am making braised short ribs over whipped potatoes for dinner. Why whipped and not mashed potatoes? Because it’s 2024 and what you do in your own god damned house is your business.

I got the short ribs for a steal at the International Marketplace down on Broadway. They have every cut you can imagine and ox tails and tongues and it’s pretty much just an amazing place. And prices for most things are a steal. While I was there I got some jackfruit to try- not a whole thing, just a little bit already dissembled, and I kinda like it. I don’t know how to describe the taste other than it tastes like the fresh corpse of the love child between a pineapple and a mango. It has a thick, slightly rotting floral and honeyed sweetness to it, and you’re sort of left with the same sort of floral sensation you get when you drink something with hibiscus. If that makes any sense.

It also has these large, pearly seeds that have this smooth mouthfeel and are fun to spit out.

***

Saw an interesting story today about Warren Buffet’s son, Howard, who has given over a half a billion dollars to Ukraine aid and relief. More than many entire nations. I still firmly believe that every billionaire is a policy failure and I will have my stitched “Throw Things at Billionaires” art in my office until the day I die, but if you are going to half to have billionaires, this is the kind of shit they should be spending money on:

The wartime leader and American philanthropist have a profound mutual respect. Buffett told Business Insider, “There are very few people in the world that could step up” and do what Zelenskyy’s done. “I think he’s a pretty amazing guy,” he said. As a result, Buffett’s Howard G. Buffett Foundation has emerged as a stalwart ally to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion, injecting $521,779,225 into humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as of January 2024.

Again, fuck billionaires, but that’s pretty baller even if it helps him dodge taxes.

***

Catfest. It was great and we spent just the right amount of time at it. It was the first year, so it was not huge, but it had really solid attendance and I saw a couple cats get adopted so that was awesome. And to families with kids, which means we are starting the cat indoctrination young so when they are older they don’t even question how they ended up at age 42 with a bigger mortgage than they wanted because they had to have a yard for their five cats.

The art and display at the museum featured the works of Karen Kuykendall and Joelle and I both agreed we had seen her work before but just did not know her name:

Afterwards, we went to an antique market to get Joelle some lowball glasses because she keeps wanting a whiskey sour and I refused to put them in a fucking mug or some other bullshit. I may be an alcoholic but I still have standards. While we were there I found this super cheap handmade box and was shocked to find it was only 28 bucks so I snagged it right up:



After that we went home.

***

That’s about it for me, but since I know who you all are really here for, here is a picture of Steve, who claimed the bed for himself whilst we were changing the sheets. And by we, I mean Joelle because I was in the kitchen SLAVING OVER A HOT STOVE.

Night.