Sunday Night Open Thread

So last night I had intended to do a second post as I had promised, and even typed one out but didn’t post it. I swear. I thought I had hit the post button. It wasn’t much but I did write it. The gist of it was “I lied, there will be no second post, my head hurts and I am tired.” And that was it. I am here to rectify that now.

It was another warm day, but the days in which it is bearable to eat and cook heavier foods are waning, so I am making braised short ribs over whipped potatoes for dinner. Why whipped and not mashed potatoes? Because it’s 2024 and what you do in your own god damned house is your business.

I got the short ribs for a steal at the International Marketplace down on Broadway. They have every cut you can imagine and ox tails and tongues and it’s pretty much just an amazing place. And prices for most things are a steal. While I was there I got some jackfruit to try- not a whole thing, just a little bit already dissembled, and I kinda like it. I don’t know how to describe the taste other than it tastes like the fresh corpse of the love child between a pineapple and a mango. It has a thick, slightly rotting floral and honeyed sweetness to it, and you’re sort of left with the same sort of floral sensation you get when you drink something with hibiscus. If that makes any sense.

It also has these large, pearly seeds that have this smooth mouthfeel and are fun to spit out.

***

Saw an interesting story today about Warren Buffet’s son, Howard, who has given over a half a billion dollars to Ukraine aid and relief. More than many entire nations. I still firmly believe that every billionaire is a policy failure and I will have my stitched “Throw Things at Billionaires” art in my office until the day I die, but if you are going to half to have billionaires, this is the kind of shit they should be spending money on:

The wartime leader and American philanthropist have a profound mutual respect.

Buffett told Business Insider, “There are very few people in the world that could step up” and do what Zelenskyy’s done. “I think he’s a pretty amazing guy,” he said.

As a result, Buffett’s Howard G. Buffett Foundation has emerged as a stalwart ally to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion, injecting $521,779,225 into humanitarian assistance for Ukraine as of January 2024.

Again, fuck billionaires, but that’s pretty baller even if it helps him dodge taxes.

***

Catfest. It was great and we spent just the right amount of time at it. It was the first year, so it was not huge, but it had really solid attendance and I saw a couple cats get adopted so that was awesome. And to families with kids, which means we are starting the cat indoctrination young so when they are older they don’t even question how they ended up at age 42 with a bigger mortgage than they wanted because they had to have a yard for their five cats.

The art and display at the museum featured the works of Karen Kuykendall and Joelle and I both agreed we had seen her work before but just did not know her name:

Sunday Night Open Thread 9

Afterwards, we went to an antique market to get Joelle some lowball glasses because she keeps wanting a whiskey sour and I refused to put them in a fucking mug or some other bullshit. I may be an alcoholic but I still have standards. While we were there I found this super cheap handmade box and was shocked to find it was only 28 bucks so I snagged it right up:

Sunday Night Open Thread 10
After that we went home.

***

That’s about it for me, but since I know who you all are really here for, here is a picture of Steve, who claimed the bed for himself whilst we were changing the sheets. And by we, I mean Joelle because I was in the kitchen SLAVING OVER A HOT STOVE.

Sunday Night Open Thread 11

Night.

  AlaskaReader
  C Nelson Reilly
  Chris Johnson
  ColoradoGuy
  Delk
  Glidwrith
  Gvg
  Jackie
  Joelle
  like a metaphor
  lowtechcyclist
  Madeleine
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  Obvious Russian Troll
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  Ohio Mom
  oldster
  Paul in KY
  RaflW
  satby
  Spanky
  TaMara
  trollhattan
  wjca
  Yutsano

    46 Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      And by we, I mean Joelle because I was in the kitchen SLAVING OVER A HOT STOVE.

      Congratulations Cole. You’ve officially gone to 70s housewife.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Jackfruit has become one of those things I see at the coop as a ‘meat substitute’, like BBQ jackfruit in a pakage that you could, I dunno, make BBQ sandwiches with or something?

      I’ve tasted it prepared like that and I’m just neutral (I like tofu, if done well). But it doesn’t have protein — or, very little — so I don’t understand it as a sub. As a flavor and maybe texture vehicle, ok. But I’m kinda stumped by it’s (possible) popularity.

      Sorry if I’m harshing some vegetarians’ groove with this.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      A neighbor gave us 1/2 of a jackfruit about a year ago. Freaking huge! Recommended coconut oil for cleanup of the sticky mess. I had to leave the container it was in outside for a few months to get it to stop stinking.

      I thought it was kind of like a rotten pineapple but sweeter and mushier. Not our thing but interesting to have tried.

      ETA(sk): Any kitchen battles or do we have domestic tranquility there? My wife and I have worked in the kitchen many times over the years and have never argued about anything we were doing in there.

      I just deferred to her… ;)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

       they ended up at age 42 with a bigger mortgage than they wanted because they had to have a yard for their five cats.

      I feel seen, although we were up to 6 for a while.

       

      ETA we’re at 3 now that Spanky is gone, and the place feels empty.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldster

      @RaflW:

      I have the same reaction — if I’m looking for a meat substitute, then it had better offer a good amount of protein.

      On potatoes, mashed v. whipped:

      I only just learned this last year that I much prefer mashed potatoes that start by baking the potato instead of boiling it. I grew up in the kind of ’50s household where everything was boiled, and potatoes were always boiled.

      But I really prefer the consistency of mashers made from bakers. Much lighter, and you can make up the moisture with your favorite fats and dairies.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      Now that I’m a cranky old man, I can finally admit that I hate both mashed and whipped potatoes.

      I realize this may be a bridge too far for some of you.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gvg

      I want to build a large screened in room for my cats. Not letting them out, because when I was young my friends mother stated cats only live 3 to 5 years and didn’t believe me that mine was…about 7? I knew from books they could live to be 20, so I asked her why she thought that was how long they lived. She said theirs had all died about that age. Further questioning revealed they had been hit by cars. I couldn’t change the cats I already had, but every cat since then has been indoor only.

      Now we have coyotes spotted in our neighborhood. They have been moving east and urbanizing for decades and are here now.

      Florida is a good place for screened porches and patios anyway. It’s great for people too. At certain time of the year the mosquitoes are too much. It’s just nice though, almost any time. so I will save and plan, and someday the cats will have that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      satby

      they don’t even question how they ended up at age 42 with a bigger mortgage than they wanted because they had to have a yard for their five cats.<

      Ahem. 69, 10 cats, and big house because they’re all indoor cats now. Which they’re pretty relieved about, none even go near the doors

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @TaMara: 100% agree! Not as fond of whipped – I love good old fashioned mashed with random lumps, fried, hashbrowned, steamed, baked… not so much twice baked – they’re perfect after one bake lol! Do enjoy stuffed potato skins, tho.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      wjca

      @Obvious Russian Troll: Now that I’m a cranky old man, I can finally admit that I hate both mashed and whipped potatoes.

      The only potatoes worth eating are baked.  That way they make a decent convenience for butter, salt, and garlic. Otherwise, why eat them?**

      **Unless, I suppose, you somehow need straight calories with no particular nutritional value.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      But, I heard Warren Buffett is old. Like REALLY OLD. How can he be trusted with all those billions?

      Half a bil? That, friends, is skin in the game and good for him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Delk

      I have dozens of pet names for my husband. I have absolutely no idea how it started but when he goes to bed I say, “good night potato “.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      @Obvious Russian Troll: Add riced potatoes to the list and I’m right there with you.

      Potatoes are great baked, roasted, deep-fried (obviously) and sauted (or whatever the method is by which they turn into home fries). Oh, and made into chips and latkes.

      But not to me at least, when they are made into paste. Though I’ll admit gravy makes them bearable.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jackie

      @Ohio Mom: Scalloped for sure!😋 Not so much au gratin. But, I’m a rarity; not much for cheese on potatoes – except with potato skins – which is kinda nachos-like.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Mashed potatoes lining a bowl, cover with cheddar, top with hot chili, some sour cream around the edge and a dollop of relish in the middle.

      Fall into it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chris Johnson

      Hope you guys survive the alcoholic drinking actively thing. I wouldn’t be able to.

      Much like the US Government, Balloon Juice is a lot more than just one person now, so best wishes and good luck! LIke Porky Pine would always say, ‘don’t take life too serious: it ain’t nohow permanent’.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      What’s the size of that box, Cole? I can’t tell from the background whether it’s something you’d put jewelry in, or whether it’s big enough for blankets, or what.

      If the latter, $28 is a freakin’ steal and I’m incredibly jealous.

      Reply

