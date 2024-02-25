(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Just a brief update tonight. Was a not long enough weekend after a very busy week.

There are no updated daily addresses or speeches on the President of Ukraine’s website. I expect those will resume tomorrow. I think the reason for that have been the meetings that President Zelenskyy has been attending. Here is a clip from remarks he made about Russian military actions:

Answering if Ukraine will lose more territory, Zelensky stated that around Kupiansk, Russia's artillery intensity is 1:7. To effectively push back Russians, it needs to be 1:1.5 – 1:3. Until then, we'll hold the line or lose meter after meter. pic.twitter.com/4bd4Mdl0yF — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 25, 2024

The Russian opened up on Kostiantynivka today.

Tonight, Russia bombed the railway station in Kostiantynivka. With Avdiivka fallen due to ammo shortages, civilians in neighboring cities face imminent danger. pic.twitter.com/nJL3nZjmZ6 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 25, 2024

Another Russian attack on civilian infrastructure. Today, Kostyantynivka train station was destroyed. It was at this station that I first arrived in the Donbas 14 years ago. I traveled to/from here 100+ times since. After Russia's 2014 invasion, it became final eastern rail stop. pic.twitter.com/hUsQYhpNet — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2024

US estimates last autumn put the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed around 70,000, or roughly double what Zelensky claimed at his press conference in Kyiv today. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2024

An important trip to the frontline with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Awarded our soldiers. Those who defended Avdiivka. Those who covered the withdrawal of their brothers in arms from the city. Those who destroyed the enemy. 10 years of defense of Avdiivka is a feat that will go… pic.twitter.com/0GcV7Qp3qB — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) February 25, 2024

The Polish government is still having trouble preventing extremists from attacking Ukrainian grain shipments being moved by truck through Poland.

These pictures show 160 tons of destroyed Ukrainian grain. The grain was in transit to the port of Gdansk and then to other countries. The fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. The fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility. How long will the government and… pic.twitter.com/fMVdtBgl3i — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) February 25, 2024

These pictures show 160 tons of destroyed Ukrainian grain. The grain was in transit to the port of Gdansk and then to other countries. The fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. The fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility. How long will the government and the Polish police allow this vandalism to continue? Once again, all these agricultural products are transported in sealed railcars and are in transit to other countries. We are strictly following the law. And you? @JacekSiewiera @BBN_PL @MKierwinski @PolskaPolicja @sikorskiradek @PolandMFA

Yevpatoriya, Russian occupied Crimea:

Dozens of Russian T-62s at the railway station in Yevpatoriya, Crimeahttps://t.co/hYeMzuBPaV pic.twitter.com/bPkJj9hxkm — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 25, 2024

President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the US that Ukraine needs the $60bn aid currently stuck in a congressional stand-off within a month. “Our position on the battlefield will be weaker [without it],” Zelensky said in Kyiv on Sunday. via @IKoshiw @FThttps://t.co/dqG8vAPMjd — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2024

The Financial Times has the details:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the US that Ukraine needs the $60bn aid currently stuck in a congressional stand-off within a month. Zelenskyy said the long-awaited package was about military not financial support and that he was unsure Ukraine would be able to find the types and amounts of weapons it needed if the funding did not materialise. “Our position on the battlefield will be weaker [without it],” Zelenskyy said, speaking at a conference in Kyiv on Sunday. He gave the example of US-made Patriot air-defence systems, which have helped protect key cities from Russian missiles, but cost around $1.5bn and which Ukraine could not afford without US support. Zelenskyy said Europe could not replace the US in terms of weapons supply, pointing to the continent’s shortage of air-defence systems, although he said it could supply more long-range missiles. The EU has provided Ukraine with a €50bn aid package, but this is mostly financial rather than military support. If the US does not pass the bill, “it will leave me wondering what world we are living in”, Zelenskyy said, but added that he was confident that the US Congress would ultimately agree to the package. Although Ukraine would “search for others, loans and exert pressure on partners” if needed, he added. Following Zelenskyy’s comments, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Republican congressional leaders to unlock assistance to Ukraine. “We need money to be able to provide the weapons to Ukraine. We don’t have the money. Only Congress can provide the money,” Sullivan said in an interview with CNN on Sunday. He called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to “bust through the politics in his caucus” and put US President Joe Biden’s aid package request to a floor vote. Zelenskyy reiterated during his speech that Ukraine had no plans to enter into negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the deteriorating situation on the front and the gap in crucial military aid from the US. Russia has not been invited to the four peace talks Ukraine has held over the past year in Europe and the Middle East, with the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, saying that the Kremlin would only be asked after a change in Russian leadership. Zelenskyy characterised negotiating as a dead end for Ukraine and Ukrainians. “The hardest bit was two years ago and we have no alternative. If we lose, there will be no us,” he said. He also rebutted reports that Ukraine’s military losses were in the hundreds of thousands, citing a total of 31,000 soldiers killed but declining to confirm injury numbers. Russia’s total casualties were around 500,000, he claimed. But Zelenskyy’s figures fall well short of the 70,000 Ukrainians killed that US officials gave to The New York Times in August — and many more have died since while repelling fierce Russian attacks in Ukraine’s east, where Russia is trying to capture land. Ukraine defence minister Rustem Umerov, who also spoke at the conference, said that half of western military aid was being delivered late, leading to the loss of territory and people. But overall, Ukrainian officials emphasised their belief that western support would continue and that they would be able to find solutions in order to win the war against Russia. “We already have a plan for 2024, but we will not talk about it publicly. The plan is powerful, strong and will give us not only hope but a result in 2024,” said Umerov. To mitigate the deficit created by wavering US support, Ukraine planned to triple domestic weapons production, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s minister of strategic industries. He added that Kyiv also aimed to build its own air-defence system this year and introduce Ukrainian-made land drones on a large scale, adding that Ukrainian-made weapons had proved effective and were inexpensive. “The war will not be won by those with the most resources but by those who use them most effectively,” said Kamyshin.

More at the link

Peter Fouche has some additional thoughts on the lack of support:

URGENT message by Peter Fouche directly from the frontlines to all free nations – Ukraine NEEDS HELP NOW! pic.twitter.com/s25o4rZC3l — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) February 25, 2024

Why I actually love these ducks, is because they remind me what we’ll have this summer😍 Dreams come true. Thank you, Denmark ❤️🛩️#Denmark #F16 pic.twitter.com/KrB22zZmXf — Patron (@PatronDsns) February 23, 2024

