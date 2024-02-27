Outside of Dearborn, Michigan, things look good for @JoeBiden. Spoke to over a dozen Democrats in Detroit, who have all voted for him. Suzy Villarreal, 63, self-employed, voted for Joe at the Maybury Elementary School in Detroit. "The alternative is a nutcase, who is trying to… pic.twitter.com/f2dgZWBc3d — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) February 27, 2024

Suzy Villarreal, 63, self-employed, voted for Joe at the Maybury Elementary School in Detroit. “The alternative is a nutcase, who is trying to take our rights away. I don’t like the idea of the government making choices for women. I have a granddaughter and I’m really worried about her future and her ability to make her own decisions about her body.” “I get what’s happening in Dearborn and I’d be pissed too but now is not the time for a protest vote. It’s just going to hurt Biden and get the other guy elected. We can’t let that happen.”

I haven’t lived there in a while but I think I know Michigan pretty well. Since a week or so after she arrived in 1996 Amy has known it far better than me. Read what she has to say https://t.co/PxHhuH5fen — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 27, 2024

2) Michigan doesn’t have party registration so it’s difficult to tell which party a voter has pulled a ballot for (challenging on trying to get turnout for each party) 3) This is the first time that Michigan has had a presidential primary this early and only the secind time it’s been an actual primary and not a caucus or “firehouse primary” 4) Fifteen percent is the threshhold for delegate allocation statewide and for individual Congressional District national delegate allocation 5) Which means less than 15% does not translate to delegates to the Democratic Convention, which is how nominees for president are chosen 6) And no, I have no idea what’s going to happen, wouldn’t trust “exit polls” (like ever, not just today) and polls are open until 8 pm. 7) Note on when polls close: There are four counties in Michigan that are on Central time (those are on in the Upper Pennisula on the Wisconsin border) and that’s why some new organizations say that polls close at 9 pm. They don’t, it just takes into account those counties. 8) Here’s hoping the headlines haven’t already been written that whatever happens in Michigan today will show Trump’s strength and Biden’s weakness, but I’m not optimistic.

Seriously:Thank you, Captain Obvious…

One of the ways the media is biased to the left in a way that is unhelpful to Democrats is that there is an unseemly obsession with boosting leftist criticisms of Dems https://t.co/8hTNaAoaRy — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 27, 2024

Reuters found its perfect header photo — a woman in a burqa standing three steps behind a burly, bearded dude. “‘Uncommitted’ voters angry over Gaza test Biden’s support in Michigan”:

President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza was being put to the test on Tuesday in Michigan, home to a large Arab American constituency where Democratic voters were urged to mark their primary ballots as “uncommitted” in protest… Six voters Reuters interviewed at a polling place on Tuesday in Dearborn – a liberal city that is the epicenter of the pushback against Biden’s Israel strategy – said they were voting uncommitted. Another said he was voting for Trump. But in Detroit, Michigan’s largest city, most Democrats interviewed said they would stick with Biden despite misgivings about his Israel policy, because of their dislike for Trump or Republican policies on abortion rights… DUELING REPUBLICAN CONTESTS

Michigan turnout for Trump rival Nikki Haley, who won nearly 40% of Republican votes in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, could offer signs about the number of Republicans who harbor doubts about a second four-year Trump term. Michigan’s Republican Party, beset by internal turmoil, will allocate some delegates to the party’s July convention based on Tuesday’s primary results. Rival factions are holding dueling party meetings on Saturday that will award the bulk of the delegates. It was unclear, however, which results will be official, although Trump was expected to handily win both sets of Saturday’s votes. Opinion polls show Trump holding an average statewide lead of nearly 57 percentage points over Haley, according to the poll tracking website FiveThirtyEight. Still, the results in Michigan will be watched to see how much Trump struggles to attract large numbers of moderates and traditional Republicans, voters he will likely need to win back the White House in November…

Some context — in 2012, more than 20,000 Michigan Dems voted “uncommitted” instead of for Obama. Given that, the real number for Listen to Michigan to hit to show an impact is more than 30,000 people voting “uncommitted” — not 10,000. (And really, probably closer to 40K) https://t.co/A9z0WLAovs — Ray Wert (@raywert) February 26, 2024

Also noteworthy: the organizers have said their goal was 10K uncommitted votes. If uncommitted is over 20K they’ll claim victory by doubling their target when reality is the total is usually 20K simply bc it’s a leap year. https://t.co/2g2kYmpKw8 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 27, 2024

There will be spinning: