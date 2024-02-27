Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Trump is an abusive creep and Haley should say so.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Cole is on a roll !

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

In my day, never was longer.

Andre Braugher: a man who found his place and made the most of it.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

We’re not going back!

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Primary Open Thread: Michigan Edition

Primary Open Thread: Michigan Edition

by | 108 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Suzy Villarreal, 63, self-employed, voted for Joe at the Maybury Elementary School in Detroit.

“The alternative is a nutcase, who is trying to take our rights away. I don’t like the idea of the government making choices for women.

I have a granddaughter and I’m really worried about her future and her ability to make her own decisions about her body.”

“I get what’s happening in Dearborn and I’d be pissed too but now is not the time for a protest vote.

It’s just going to hurt Biden and get the other guy elected. We can’t let that happen.”

2) Michigan doesn’t have party registration so it’s difficult to tell which party a voter has pulled a ballot for (challenging on trying to get turnout for each party)

3) This is the first time that Michigan has had a presidential primary this early and only the secind time it’s been an actual primary and not a caucus or “firehouse primary”

4) Fifteen percent is the threshhold for delegate allocation statewide and for individual Congressional District national delegate allocation

5) Which means less than 15% does not translate to delegates to the Democratic Convention, which is how nominees for president are chosen

6) And no, I have no idea what’s going to happen, wouldn’t trust “exit polls” (like ever, not just today) and polls are open until 8 pm.

7) Note on when polls close: There are four counties in Michigan that are on Central time (those are on in the Upper Pennisula on the Wisconsin border) and that’s why some new organizations say that polls close at 9 pm. They don’t, it just takes into account those counties.

8) Here’s hoping the headlines haven’t already been written that whatever happens in Michigan today will show Trump’s strength and Biden’s weakness, but I’m not optimistic.

Seriously:Thank you, Captain Obvious…

Reuters found its perfect header photo — a woman in a burqa standing three steps behind a burly, bearded dude. “‘Uncommitted’ voters angry over Gaza test Biden’s support in Michigan”:

President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza was being put to the test on Tuesday in Michigan, home to a large Arab American constituency where Democratic voters were urged to mark their primary ballots as “uncommitted” in protest…

Six voters Reuters interviewed at a polling place on Tuesday in Dearborn – a liberal city that is the epicenter of the pushback against Biden’s Israel strategy – said they were voting uncommitted. Another said he was voting for Trump.

But in Detroit, Michigan’s largest city, most Democrats interviewed said they would stick with Biden despite misgivings about his Israel policy, because of their dislike for Trump or Republican policies on abortion rights…

DUELING REPUBLICAN CONTESTS
Michigan turnout for Trump rival Nikki Haley, who won nearly 40% of Republican votes in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, could offer signs about the number of Republicans who harbor doubts about a second four-year Trump term.

Michigan’s Republican Party, beset by internal turmoil, will allocate some delegates to the party’s July convention based on Tuesday’s primary results.

Rival factions are holding dueling party meetings on Saturday that will award the bulk of the delegates. It was unclear, however, which results will be official, although Trump was expected to handily win both sets of Saturday’s votes.

Opinion polls show Trump holding an average statewide lead of nearly 57 percentage points over Haley, according to the poll tracking website FiveThirtyEight.

Still, the results in Michigan will be watched to see how much Trump struggles to attract large numbers of moderates and traditional Republicans, voters he will likely need to win back the White House in November…

There will be spinning:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 3Sice
  • Anne Laurie
  • Anoniminous
  • bbleh
  • Bill Arnold
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • catclub
  • CHETAN R MURTHY
  • Chris
  • Citizen Alan
  • citizen dave
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. luba
  • EarthWindFire
  • Eduardo
  • El Muneco
  • Eunicecycle
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Hoppie
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Miss Bianca
  • moonbat
  • Mousebumples
  • NobodySpecial
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • sab
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Splitting Image
  • Subsole
  • VFX Lurker
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Warren Senders
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    108Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      Question – why was Obama not on the 08 primary ballot? I probably knew that once upon a time, but I don’t recall.

      Comment – last time I was in Michigan was probably 10 ish years ago when I worked a shift at the Walgreens in Marinette, WI for a few days. Far enough from my home that they put me up in a cheap hotel and covered 1 meal a day (no alcohol allowed). Went to Menominee, MI, across the bridge, for dinner one night and got a glass of wine on a separate check. 😂 Good food, but I was glad to get back to my own bed a few days later…

      Go Biden!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chris

      Roommate and I put on The Fifth Element in lieu of the Michigan primaries.

      People on the IMDb message boards used to rag on the idea of “why would a profit-driven capitalist take money to help the Ultimate Evil destroy the world?  Money that they won’t be able to spend because the money, the world, and them will all be gone?  Doesn’t make any sense!”  It makes perfect sense.  Either he’s doing it for the lolz or he really is that dumb.  Either way, tell me with a straight face that you can’t picture Elon Musk doing that.

      (Unrelatedly, also my favorite Gary Oldman role).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      I just can’t get too excited about Dem primary results in ONE state in February when (1) short of medical disaster there’s no doubt about the nominee and (2) there’s an issue that is both VERY important to an important segment of the Dem coalition in that state and evolving VERY rapidly.  The issue is indeed very important in its own right — in fact, Biden himself is seized of it, and correctly so — but as regards the nomination and election (which is, ah, more than seven months away), it’s just the media selling clicks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jay

      Isn’t one of the “Gaza Protest” vote org’s “leader” a Republican Palestinian who voted for TIFG, ran for office as a Republican, is still registered as a Republican, and is now pretending to be a “Democrat who’s Party Left Him”?,

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CHETAN R MURTHY

      @Chris: you might ask them to look up the ceteris paribus fallacy.  The belief that the small change that you make will not affect the larger world, that is to say, everything else will stay the same. Except, you’ll get the extra money from the thing that you did.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jay: Isn’t one of the “Gaza Protest” vote org’s “leader” a Republican Palestinian who voted for TIFG, ran for office as a Republican, and is now pretending to be a “Democrat who’s Party Left Him”?

      At least one!  But I covered that yesterday, and wanted to get the newest information out — as I said, There will be spinning

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ll be checking Electoral-Vote.com tomorrow AM for a summary of Michigan’s results. They usually put up their daily blog post ~ 9 AM Eastern Time… and they’re usually the most reasonable and non-panicked bloggers around. (Unless blogger V is writing; he’s more of a pessimist than blogger Z.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Mousebumples:

      Question – why was Obama not on the 08 primary ballot? I probably knew that once upon a time, but I don’t recall.

      It was something to do with the scheduling conflicting with DNC rules at the time, so the primary was ruled to be nonbinding or something like that. Clinton stayed on the ballot and of course won; some of her more fanatical supporters tried later on to argue that the Michigan vote (and I think one other state) “proved” that she was really the winner of the primaries. To be clear, then-Senator Clinton herself wasn’t making these arguments, it was the “PUMA” crowd.

      (It’s been a while. Details are fuzzy in my mind. Take with all due grains of salt)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Citizen Alan

      @Chris:

      (Unrelatedly, also my favorite Gary Oldman role).

      One of the most fascinating things to me about The Fifth Element is that I can’t recall another film in which the main hero and the primary villain (the Great Evil was just a big ball of energy, after all) were almost completely unaware of each other. Dallas and Zorg never had any scenes together, Dallas went the whole movie without any idea who Zorg was, and Zorg, IIRC, knew nothing about Dallas except his name and the fact that he had won a free ticket to the star liner. Dallas played no role in Zorg’s death (he was killed by an angry, dying tertiary villain who was trying unsuccessfully to take out Dallas), and Dallas seemingly had no idea whose ship he was stealing to escape the doomed space liner. Really a strange and whimsical relationship.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      Also noteworthy: the organizers have said their goal was 10K uncommitted votes. If uncommitted is over 20K they’ll claim victory by doubling their target when reality is the total is usually 20K

      I have no idea how any amount of uncommitted votes could be a “victory,” but since it’s a primary I am not that concerned about any protest vote.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      To add to the muddle, a Michigan judge tells QAnon idiot she’s no longer in charge of the Michigan GQP party:

      A Michigan judge ruled on Tuesday that, contrary to her claims otherwise, Kristina Karamo is in fact no longer the chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party.

      Kent County Circuit Judge Joseph Rossi on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against Karamo, prohibiting her from acting as chair. Karamo has refused to give up the title, even after the Republican National Committee officially recognized her successor, former congressman Pete Hoekstra, this month.

      Karamo, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who ran unsuccessfully for Michigan Secretary of State in 2022, swiftly became disliked by the Michigan GOP after being elected to the chair, presiding over catastrophic financial collapse and intra-party fighting that led to a physical brawl between officials.

      Despite Hoekstra being selected to replace her, and despite former President Donald Trump endorsing Hoekstra’s chairmanship, Karamo went so far as to lock Hoekstra out of the servers that would help him manage the party, triggering a succession crisis.

      Rossi’s ruling came four days before Hoekstra and Karamo were set to hold dueling conventions in different parts of the state. It was not immediately clear whether Karamo’s convention would proceed after the judicial decision.

      Michigan is holding its primary Tuesday, but only some of the Republican delegates will be awarded as a result. The rest will be doled out based on the results of caucuses held at the Michigan GOP convention Saturday.

      More at link:

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2024/02/27/michigan-primary-election-2024-campaign-updates/#link-PTTBEONVLJENFJCWK2R5P3ZRNA

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hoppie

      It’s such an important primary, DailyKos Elections doesn’t even have  a LiveBlog going.  Watch what people do !

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Radio news just made it sound like the Muslim communities in Michigan are taking a stand against Biden, making it sound like TFG is going to get their votes.

      I won’t point out how stupid that is if they are actually voting that way. I’m sure that TFG is really going to care about them when he’s President…lol

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      @bbleh:

      I remember LGM doing a post on some theorist of capitalism or other, can’t remember who (think it was one of Loomis’ obituaries). But halfway through they describe the theory that made him famous, and I’m like “holy shit, that’s Zorg. That’s the bad guy from that zany science fiction movie I loved as a kid. We really are ruled by supervillains, aren’t we?”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eduardo

      @dmsilev: You remember the drama the way I do, and the other state was Florida.

      I don’t remember quite well whether Hillary herself was trying to count FL & MI, too.  Let’s be honest, she tried to win in any way that she could including some really far-fetched superdelegates rebelion.  (Like Obama would win more delegates in the primaries and caucuses and then she would run the score with the super delegates and she would be the nominee.  Pretty wild lol.

      Yep, she tried to seat those delegates that she “won” in MI and FL: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008_Michigan_Democratic_presidential_primary#:~:text=Clinton%20%5Bsays%5D%20that%20the%20Michigan,should%20re%2Ddo%20the%20primaries.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      @Citizen Alan:

      Yeah, I noticed that. Apparently they were supposed to meet on the cruise starship in the original script, but then it got changed. This works better, if only because it’s so unusual in this kind of film.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      Question: MSNBC is showing 117 delegates for Dems, but 16 delegates for GQP. Is that a typo? Or why the big difference?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Unrelated to MI: Why the fuck do the weirdos in the GOP care so much about Biden getting an ice cream cone? They say it isn’t manly. Like they would even know what manly is.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NobodySpecial

      Ah, Matty Y., wrong as ever. Ballooning out leftie criticism of the Democratic candidate isn’t a predisposition to the left, it’s a convenient excuse for the fascist press to bag on the Democrats.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      @Jackie

      On Tuesday, Michigan will hold a state-run presidential primary. Democrats will use the results of this contest to allocate their delegates to the national convention.

      The Republican process is expected to rely on a combination of the primary results and the outcome of a GOP convention set to be held on Saturday.

      The Michigan Republican delegate allocation will happen on Saturday in two steps:

      The state committee will formally award the state’s 16 statewide delegates based on the results of Tuesday’s primary. According to party rules, the delegates will be awarded proportionally, with a 12.5% threshold required to win delegates.

      The state’s congressional district delegates (the remaining 39 of the state’s 55 delegates) will be awarded by votes of conventiongoers from each congressional district. These convention attendees are party activists who were previously elected earlier in the process. The general public cannot vote at the convention. Source

      Thing is because of the R party schism in Michigan there will be two competing conventions on Saturday, each claiming legitimacy.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      citizen dave

      @Omnes Omnibus: Among hundreds of facts of this absurd era of the Orange Man and our nation, the comeback is to ask them why they idolize a man who uses pancake ORANGE makeup, every day of his life.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      the headlines from our snooze media re: Michigan are already ridiculous

      BIDEN PREVAILS BUT STRONG SHOWING FROM “UNCOMMITTED”; TRUMP DEFEATS HALEY (WaPo)

      BIDEN AND TRUMP WIN MICHIGAN PRIMARIES AMID DISCONTENT IN BOTH PARTIES (NYT)

      The actual vote percentages, you ask?

      Biden 79%, all others (including the blessed ‘uncommitted’) 16%

      Trump 66%, Haley 30%

      tell me who’s the stronger candidate going into this election, hmmm?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming under some heavy criticism after she showed off her freezer full of ice cream during the coronavirus outbreak.

      They always try to make a mountain out of a mole hill tan suit

      Reply
    48. 48.

      EarthWindFire

      @Omnes Omnibus: Stupid but not surprising. Conservatives have been weird about Dems and food forever. Obama and his mustard, Biden and his ice cream cones. Apparently the conservative manly meal is the DJT special: burnt steak with ketchup and at least two scoops more ice cream than anyone else in a BOWL.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      @Jay:Isn’t one of the “Gaza Protest” vote org’s “leader” a Republican Palestinian who voted for TIFG, ran for office as a Republican, is still registered as a Republican, and is now pretending to be a “Democrat who’s Party Left Him”?,

      I’m tempted sometimes to pretend that I’m a “principled conservative whose party left him” and write me some op-eds and letters to the editor.  Or hell, even just run for president (since apparently if I do that, I can’t be arrested for anything, ever).

      The funny thing is, I could make the case for principled conservative positions on a host of issues – dealing with climate change, immigration, balancing the budget on the backs of the rich – with a straight face.

      But then there’s the problem of no one in the a) GOP or b) the media giving a shit, so hmmm, I think I’ll just read a book.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chris

      @cain:

       

      Yeah, but North Korea never did that communism to Christianity jump and Trump assures me that he and Little Rocket Man are BFFs nevertheless.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      lowtechcyclist

      At least for the moment, per CNN, Trump’s broken the 60% barrier, with about 66% of the GOP vote so far.

      Biden’s got ~80% of the Dem vote so far, with Dean Phillips running about a mile behind ‘uncommitted.’

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      I was about to comment in Cole’s post but it disappeared.  I guess there was big footage going on.  But he has some righteous rantage in his post for tonight, so stay tuned.  😊

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Anoniminous

      @dmsilev:

      Sterling Hayden, the actor who played Brig. Gen. Jack Ripper, was in the OSS during WW 2 and fought alongside Communist partisans in Yugoslavia.   He was given the Order of Merit by Tito.  He was so impressed by the Communists he joined after the war.  During the McCarthy Era the FBI told him to denounce the CPUSA and name names or he would go to jail and lose custody of his children.  He kowtowed.  Later he would write, I don’t think you have the foggiest notion of the contempt I have had for myself since the day I did that thing” in his autobiography.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Splitting Image

      @Ksmiami:

      they hate sex, beer, drag shows, modern medicine, books, Disney, Hollywood, most Americans, tacos and dogs. Did I miss anything?

      The Super Bowl.

      If more liberals embraced the Bible, they’d hate that too.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jeffro

      @smith:Will wonders never cease — it looks like “Judge” Cannon just made a couple of rulings against TFG.

      She desperately wants to hold on to the case, so that she can continue allowing delay after delay for trumpov (and eventually, throwing it out)

      If it goes to another judge/court, it’s out of her hands.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ken

      I find myself moderately curious whether the event in Sam Robinson’s tweet managed to keep to their timetable.

      Just kidding, there’s no way they kept everyone to two- and three-minute speeches. I’m really wondering which of the speakers went over by the largest percentage.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ksmiami:

      they hate sex, beer, drag shows, modern medicine, books, Disney, Hollywood, most Americans, tacos and dogs. Did I miss anything?

      Yes, of course you did, but it’s not your fault. The list is a LOT longer than that, no way one person could keep track of it all.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      VFX Lurker

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      Radio news just made it sound like the Muslim communities in Michigan are taking a stand against Biden, making it sound like TFG is going to get their votes.

      I won’t point out how stupid that is if they are actually voting that way. I’m sure that TFG is really going to care about them when he’s President…lol

      I figured that was going to happen. It doesn’t matter why any of these voters voted “uncommitted” — the folks who report the news will spin it in favor of the orange criminal.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jeffro

      @BlueGuitarist: this is exactly how they’re spinning it and it’s just fucking ridiculous.

      “retread former POTUS essentially running as an incumbent, against a challenger with no real hope of winning, still only pulling 2/3 of the GOP vote…MAGNIFICENT!”

      how about asking “WHY?”, snooze media?  WHY is it that trumpov isn’t pulling HUGE, dare I say Biden-esque numbers with the GOP faithful?  What are the challenges there?  What does it mean for November?  And most of all…could it get worse for trumpov?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Anoniminous: ​
       

      During the McCarthy Era the FBI told him to denounce the CPUSA and name names or he would go to jail and lose custody of his children. He kowtowed. Later he would write, I don’t think you have the foggiest notion of the contempt I have had for myself since the day I did that thing” in his autobiography.

      Have to forgive a guy who knuckled under to the threat of losing custody of his kids. I’d do the same for mine.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jay:
      Gen. Ripper: Mandrake, do you realize that in addition to fluoridating water, why, there are studies underway to fluoridate salt, flour, fruit juices, soup, sugar, milk… ice cream. Ice cream, Mandrake, children’s ice cream.
      It is well known in some circles that fluoridation of the water supplies is a mass attack on human third eyes.
      Enjoy this quy, on a golden throne:
      Fluoride, Third Eye and the Conspiracy Against Humanity (Youtube, Jul 4, 2016, 8:00)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: Unrelated to MI: Why the fuck do the weirdos in the GOP care so much about Biden getting an ice cream cone? They say it isn’t manly. Like they would even know what manly is.

      Idk either, but they’re losing votes in the dairy state, I’d think.

      Related, I’m going to see if I have any Culver’s in the freezer to celebrate tonight’s Bucks beatdown. (The Hornets have 41 points in 42 minutes of basketball.)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Scout211

      AP has Marianne Williamson ahead of Dean Phillips right now.  Will Phillips get a clue?

      Phillips 2.7%

      Williamson 2.8%

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jackie

      @NotMax: Ahhh! Thank you!
      Now I can focus on despite uncommitted numbers being higher than I like, Biden’s (so far ✊🏼 on wood) beating TIFG – thanks to Nikki! 😁

      Reply
    77. 77.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Jeffro:

      from the tweet thread AL posted up top

      8) Here’s hoping the headlines haven’t already been written that whatever happens in Michigan today will show Trump’s strength and Biden’s weakness, but I’m not optimistic.

      You’’re right.
      They are sticking with their prewritten narrative though it looks ridiculous.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      VFX Lurker

      Wow. MSNBC really sin’t interviewing anybody but “uncommitted” voters.

      Like he’s winning the state with almost 80% of the vote.

      There’s gotta be SOMEBODY to interview that’s a Biden voter.

      — Count QuarterBlacky @groove_sdc, 6:31 PM · Feb 27, 2024

      Anne Laurie called it: There will be spinning…

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jackie

      @Jeffro: I’m celebrating quietly; awaiting final tallies before I get loud and rowdy!

      I want Biden to beat TIFG AND Haley to beat the Dems Uncommitted.

      I think the R uncommitted is beating Dean Phillips 😂

      Reply
    89. 89.

      dr. luba

      @Mousebumples: Michigan wanted to be one of the first states to vote, rather than be much later in they cycle, where the primary didn’t matter.

      DNC said no.  Michigan held the primary anyways.  Obama stayed off the ballot, like Biden did in NH th1s year.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Jeffro

      @VFX Lurker: isn’t it amazing that no one in the snooze media seems to be able to find Biden voters?

      like, EVER?

      It would be an all-time stunt for Biden/Harris to put some of their voters on a bus, send the bus to an Ohio diner, and then have footage of all of them looking around from their booths asking “well…where’s MY New York Times interview?”

      Totally serious here.  DO IT, Dark Brandon!!

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Chris

      @Jeffro:

       

      I said something similar in 2016. You would never have known from the media coverage that the biggest voter bloc in the primary was Hillary Clinton supporters. Bigger than Sanders, bigger than Trump, bigger even that all the Never Trumps IIRC.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      El Muneco

      @Citizen Alan: Just last week, WhatCulture did a stream on “Villains and Heroes who never met”. Some more obscure flicks and stretches to fit the category, but also in addition to “Fifth Element”,

      • Death Wish
      • No Country For Old Men
      Reply
    98. 98.

      Warren Senders

      @Anoniminous:

      Sterling Hayden, the actor who played Brig. Gen. Jack Ripper, was in the OSS during WW 2 and fought alongside Communist partisans in Yugoslavia. He was given the Order of Merit by Tito. He was so impressed by the Communists he joined after the war. During the McCarthy Era the FBI told him to denounce the CPUSA and name names or he would go to jail and lose custody of his children.

      He wound up taking his kids traveling around the world for a couple of years on a schooner. I know his daughter; apparently it was a pretty amazing upbringing!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      wjca

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:  I’m sure that TFG is really going to care about them [Muslims] when he’s President.

      Oh, no question that he’ll care.  The question is whether he will express that by deporting them (and to where), or will he just set up concentration camps to dump them in?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.