Not much to report here- starting to understand island time because every day the weather is the same. Because it was so nice and I wanted something somewhat light and easy to cook, I was feeling fajitas. So I whipped up some of those and made a fruit salad with a pineapple base, and that was dinner.

***

So help me allah, should anyone ever mention replacing Biden in front of me I might make the nightly news. It’s so fucking insane and what is nauseating is I have lived through this type of media driven nonsense so many fucking times. Remember the Hillaryis44 and PUMA (Party Unity My Ass) crowd going into fucking June thinking they still had a path to victory? Or the Bernie folks convinced the maths would work out for them? Or the unskew the polls idiots? Every single one of them was denying what was clearly right in front of their fucking faces. And over and over and over again. And the media was right there with them, in many cases enabling their nonsense.

This is worse than even any of those previous cases. This is a sitting fucking President. Do these imbeciles not understand the fucking power of incumbency? And not only that, how would they fucking do it? Just invalidate the will of the Democratic voters, who, by the way, are still fucking going out every primary and saying “Yeah I like Biden.” It’s insanity, it’s anti-democratic, and it is basically impossible. Only two things are going to keep Biden off the ballot at this point- him saying “Fuck all of you I’m off to drive a corvette and eat ice cream,” or his death. And you can make all the fucking old jokes you want, it will have to be a sudden and unexpected passing like a heart attack or embolism, because he may be old, but he’s healthy as fuck and under constant surveillance by THE BEST FUCKING DOCTORS IN THE WORLD. If money and the best modern medicine can keep that meth addled big mac chomping diet coke swilling Trump alive, Biden ain’t going anywhere.

Speaking of, Biden won Michigan. Again.

And because of this stupidity being mainstreamed, we’re subjected to nonsense like this:

Bill Ackman talking about Dean Phillips here is a good example of Bill Ackman knowing absolutely nothing about how politics works pic.twitter.com/M8QI3FkGZ7 — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 26, 2024

That’s Bill Ackman, an asshole of nearly unparalleled achievement in the field of being an insufferable thin skinned prick, whom I am sure you have all heard of because of his recent DEI bullshit. It goes without saying that as an asshole of that magnitude, he is, of course, a billionaire. It’s really a chicken or the egg argument- do only assholes become billionaires, or do billionaires become assholes? Another fucking imbecile with all the money in the world and all they want to do is either make people adore them or burn it all down. All I want is to be able to afford a new roof and a pool. Fucker.

At any rate, seeing that reminded me of something I know I have said or written at least a dozen times, but one of the most depressing realities about becoming an adult is the repeated, multiple times daily, near constant re-realization that almost everyone in real positions of power is an absolute fucking moron outside their narrow niche area of expertise, and often times, in that, too. And the corollary, of course, is that everyone actually qualified to do the job and smart enough to be in a position of power either has imposter syndrome like seemingly half the women I know or they are too smart and realize they don’t want nothing to do with real power and the moral dilemmas and the consequences. So we’re left with fucking half-witted sociopaths.

***

Speaking of assholes, this made me smile because I am a garbage human being:

That is all.

***

It’s still early, so I think I am going to go clean up after dinner and try to steal the remote from Bunny. Wish me luck.