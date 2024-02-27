Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

Tuesday Night Open Thread

27 Comments

This post is in: ,

Not much to report here- starting to understand island time because every day the weather is the same. Because it was so nice and I wanted something somewhat light and easy to cook, I was feeling fajitas. So I whipped up some of those and made a fruit salad with a pineapple base, and that was dinner.

***

So help me allah, should anyone ever mention replacing Biden in front of me I might make the nightly news. It’s so fucking insane and what is nauseating is I have lived through this type of media driven nonsense so many fucking times. Remember the Hillaryis44 and PUMA (Party Unity My Ass) crowd going into fucking June thinking they still had a path to victory? Or the Bernie folks convinced the maths would work out for them? Or the unskew the polls idiots? Every single one of them was denying what was clearly right in front of their fucking faces. And over and over and over again. And the media was right there with them, in many cases enabling their nonsense.

This is worse than even any of those previous cases. This is a sitting fucking President. Do these imbeciles not understand the fucking power of incumbency? And not only that, how would they fucking do it? Just invalidate the will of the Democratic voters, who, by the way, are still fucking going out every primary and saying “Yeah I like Biden.” It’s insanity, it’s anti-democratic, and it is basically impossible. Only two things are going to keep Biden off the ballot at this point- him saying “Fuck all of you I’m off to drive a corvette and eat ice cream,” or his death. And you can make all the fucking old jokes you want, it will have to be a sudden and unexpected passing like a heart attack or embolism, because he may be old, but he’s healthy as fuck and under constant surveillance by THE BEST FUCKING DOCTORS IN THE WORLD. If money and the best modern medicine can keep that meth addled big mac chomping diet coke swilling Trump alive, Biden ain’t going anywhere.

Speaking of, Biden won Michigan. Again.

And because of this stupidity being mainstreamed, we’re subjected to nonsense like this:

That’s Bill Ackman, an asshole of nearly unparalleled achievement in the field of being an insufferable thin skinned prick, whom I am sure you have all heard of because of his recent DEI bullshit. It goes without saying that as an asshole of that magnitude, he is, of course, a billionaire. It’s really a chicken or the egg argument- do only assholes become billionaires, or do billionaires become assholes? Another fucking imbecile with all the money in the world and all they want to do is either make people adore them or burn it all down. All I want is to be able to afford a new roof and a pool. Fucker.

At any rate, seeing that reminded me of something I know I have said or written at least a dozen times, but one of the most depressing realities about becoming an adult is the repeated, multiple times daily, near constant re-realization that almost everyone in real positions of power is an absolute fucking moron outside their narrow niche area of expertise, and often times, in that, too. And the corollary, of course, is that everyone actually qualified to do the job and smart enough to be in a position of power either has imposter syndrome like seemingly half the women I know or they are too smart and realize they don’t want nothing to do with real power and the moral dilemmas and the consequences. So we’re left with fucking half-witted sociopaths.

***

Speaking of assholes, this made me smile because I am a garbage human being:

Tuesday Night Open Thread 2

That is all.

***

It’s still early, so I think I am going to go clean up after dinner and try to steal the remote from Bunny. Wish me luck.

  Anoniminous
  Brachiator
  CaseyL
  Chacal Charles Calthrop
  dmsilev
  Doc Sardonic
  eclare
  Jackie
  Jeffro
  Joelle
  Librarian
  Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  Lyrebird
  mrmoshpotato
  piratedan
  Princess
  Quinerly
  sab
  Scout211
  SiubhanDuinne
  Steeplejack
  Steve in the ATL
  trollhattan

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      starting to understand island time because every day the weather is the same.

      Mwa-ha-ha./archvillian voice
      Enjoy, a massive change of scenery can be wonderful.
      We have One More Winter Storm approaching after being teased with 72 for a few days. Yup, one of the false spring sucker here. Guess we need the water for all those fucking almonds.​

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      People like Ackman actually make me wonder if we shouldn’t (in addition to having an EXTREMELY progressive income tax) just flat out take away rich folks’ right to contribute to campaigns.

      (Sometimes I think we should take away their right to vote too, but they can keep that, if we just take away their wildly distorting effects on our nation’s discourse and elections.)

      “Congratulations!  Your net worth is over $20M!!  The only downside is, you have to just…go and live your life of luxury, only contributing to our nation’s civic life if you vote.  Just your one vote, though.  And don’t let us catch you near a microphone.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      I was about to add a comment when the post disappeared  but I’m glad it’s back up. Righteous rant, good sir.

      The Ackman video was stunning in that it made me cringe and become slightly nauseated.

      That’s Bill Ackman, an asshole of nearly unparalleled achievement in the field of being an insufferable thin skinned prick

      Perfect description.

      But now that the results are coming in for the Michigan primary, every single word that asshole said in that smarmy interview was not just wrong, it was dead wrong. Right now his guy Phillips is running slightly behind Marianne Williamson. Good pick, Ackman.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211:

      Right now his guy Phillips is running slightly behind Marianne Williamson. Good pick, Ackman.

      It’s even more impressive when you remember that she ended her campaign a few weeks ago.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      piratedan

      @eclare: yes….

       

      no idea if this is representative of Manga Bunny Girl play or not, but I fear we digress into the field where too much information resides.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      @eclare:

      Yes. He described the dubbing circumstances in a post a couple of weeks ago. From February 13:

      I dunno if I have mentioned it before, but Bunny is Joelle. One day I came down the stairs and she was all sprawled out on the couch like it was a chaise lounge with a remote in one hand and a martini glass in the other and I just looked at her and said: “Who the fuck do you think you are, Bunny Lebowski?” And it stuck.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Princess

      CNN right now re Michigan:

      “While Biden easily won the Democratic race, but the results carried some warning signs for the president. ”

      “Trump continues to dominate: Trump has won every 2024 GOP contest so far, and is closing on winning the nomination ”

      Guess which candidate has a bigger share of his party’s supporters voting for him? Go ahead, I dare you.

      These people are all clowns. The line about Biden isn’t even *grammatically* correct.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lyrebird

      @Princess: Guess which candidate has a bigger share of his party’s supporters voting for him? Go ahead, I dare you.

      The candidate who shows plenty of evidence of being in full possession of his faculties perhaps?  The one who hires good people and pays them?  Who clearly loves and respects his wife?

      the CNN fools are nauseating.  maybe tools is more appropriate

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @Princess:

      “While Biden easily won the Democratic race, but the results carried some warning signs for the president. ”

      I’m not sure what these warning signs are supposed to be and don’t much care.

      “Trump continues to dominateTrump has won every 2024 GOP contest so far, and is closing on winning the nomination ”

      And Trump has legal problems that are not going away. And he will probably get into more trouble. The GOP will have to deal with all his baggage.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anoniminous

      “Despite winning 80% of the vote Biden heads into Super Tuesday a weak candidate in a divided party”  —- says every talking head, everywhere.

      And then they wonder why the News Media are going bankrupt.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Librarian

      Yes, whatever the uncommitted total is in Michigan, the media is going to eat it up with a spoon and portray it as “bad news for Joe Biden,” because of course they will.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I guess I just don’t get out enough. I’ve never heard of Bill Ackman, but listening to that nonsensical dreck spewing from his mouth, all I could think was “Christ, what an asshole.”

      ETA: I didn’t recognize him or remember his name, but I just looked up his Wikipedia page and realize I do know who he is after all. Christ, what an asshole.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Anoniminous:

      Josh Marshall wrote this a couple of hours ago before the vote counts started coming in:

      8:37 PM: We’re still seeing just the first results out of Michigan. Too early to draw any real conclusions. But some benchmarks are helpful. In 2012, 2016 and 2020, “uncommitted” got around 20,000 votes. In 2012 that was 11% of the votes. That’s a helpful benchmark since that was the last time an incumbent Democratic President was on the ballot.

      One of the numbers crunchers I follow points to 17% for uncommitted as a threshold below which you could say the Gaza/Uncommitted push has failed vs over that and it has some success. The best hints I’m seeing have it right about there and maybe a point or two higher. So modest success but some success. But again, that’s tentative so far. It’s difficult to model this since there aren’t obvious baselines from earlier elections.

      Right now, uncommitted is at about 14% of the vote, so, you know, not all that much higher than it was for Obama 12 years ago. Somehow, that doesn’t seem to be leading the news headlines.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      @Anoniminous: ​

      Alas, it’s mostly the good news outlets that are closing down, or being taken over by rich assholes who gut them and then close them down.

      Honestly, if I could wave a magic wand and simply make everyone on the planet who’s worth more than $5 billion disappear, I’d do it in a heartbeat, no regrets.

      I’d make an exception for Mackenzie Scott. But that’s it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steve in the ATL

      1. No one becomes a billionaire without being a bastard.

      2. It’s 70° here in L.A.  What?  Haha—no, not THAT L.A—I’m in Lower Alabama!  Where I did I have a remarkably passable Valpolicella earlier, most unexpectedly.  Paired nicely with my possum filet and squirrel brains.

      ETA: a special thank you to our blog master for preparing for journey here by posting overalls pictures.  Roll tide!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      So help me allah, should anyone ever mention replacing Biden in front of me I might make the nightly news. It’s so fucking insane and what is nauseating is I have lived through this type of media driven nonsense so many fucking times. Remember the Hillaryis44 and PUMA (Party Unity My Ass) crowd going into fucking June thinking they still had a path to victory? Or the Bernie folks convinced the maths would work out for them? Or the unskew the polls idiots? Every single one of them was denying what was clearly right in front of their fucking faces. And over and over and over again. And the media was right there with them, in many cases enabling their nonsense.

      With you 100,000%!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Joelle

      I started watching Bridgerton tonight so Cole wisely pussed out with the remote and blew up a bunch of tanks or orcs or something in the den of inequity.  He’s made some pretty good chow the past two nights so I did him a solid and cleaned the kitchen after I was properly introduced to all the debutants about to be trafficked OG style.  It was a good night.

      Reply

