This week’s New Yorker Radio Hour had a fascinating segment on what Joe Biden thinks about the upcoming election. Host David Remnick spoke to New Yorker journalist Evan Osnos, who wrote a book about Biden’s 2020 campaign, “Joe Biden: The Life, The Run, What Matters Now.”

Osnos interviewed Biden extensively for that book a few years ago. In the podcast, he talked to Remnick about a January 2024 Oval Office interview he conducted with Biden for an New Yorker profile that was published earlier today.

Addressing the age issue right off the bat, Remnick asked Osnos if he noticed a change in Biden after interviewing him nearly four years ago and again this year. Osnos said Biden is “slower in movements and gestures” and his voice has changed but said he saw nothing that indicated Biden’s mind is different.

IMO, the conversation reassures listeners who need it, indicating that Biden fully understands the stakes and what he’s up against. Remnick and Osnos touched on the topic of media coverage of the campaign so far, and Osnos reports that Biden is “testy” on the subject in a way that may resonate with readers here:*

Osnos: “He said over and over again that he thought the press was not really engaging either his wins adequately or Trump’s menace adequately.” Remnick: “Do you agree with him?” Osnos: “Look, I think the press is doing what the press does, which is it presses hard on questions of significance, so his [Biden’s] age is a legitimate and significant question. I think there is a degree though to which the press has become kind of accepting of the idea that everything Trump does is just another level of endless extremity — ‘what does it really mean?’ ‘how much can he get away with?’ There is a piece of that. I think the press is a part of this election in an awkward way that we’re still trying to navigate.” Remnick: How do you mean? Osnos: It’s become assumed that Trump is in this commanding position. The best example of this was in the Davos conference in January, when everybody was essentially assuming, according to the reporting there, that Trump is on his way to winning. And that becomes baked in, to use your term, there comes a sense of ‘this is an inevitability…’ It’s noticeable that the Biden people and Biden himself, they’re not panicking, which frankly gives Democrats a lot of concern. There is an almost ostentatious level of serenity, as if they say, they feel a lot of the numbers and commentary is wrong.

I never want to fall into “unskew the polls” territory since that way lies embarrassing delusion and self-beclowning. But this far out and in this media environment? Yeah, I think the Biden people are probably onto something there.

Osnos believes the race is a “dead heat.” That seems objectively true right now, which is horrifying. But I think Trump is at his 2024 highwater mark, and as more people pay attention, more crazy shit dribbles out of Trump’s pie hole and more footage of Trump acting the fool in court comes out, Biden will pull ahead.

Could be wishful thinking, but that’s what I believe. I also think the perception (and reality) that this will be a close race could dampen enthusiasm for third party votes, as happened between 2016 and 2020.

Specific to polling, several of y’all flagged analysis that calls into question the most recent object of poll panic, the NYT Siena findings. It raised red flags by claiming Biden and Trump are tied with women post-Dobbs and that Dean Phillips has 12% support among Democrats. That sounds like bullshit to me.

Anyhoo, the 20-minute or so podcast isn’t paywalled, and I thought y’all might find it interesting too. Osnos’ New Yorker piece, Joe Biden’s Last Campaign, was published this morning, and I look forward to reading it.

Open thread.

*Kindly note this is my transcription, which was fueled by a single cup of coffee. I don’t think I got anything important wrong or left anything critical out but want to flag that nonetheless.