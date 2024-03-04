Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Serenity Now

This week’s New Yorker Radio Hour had a fascinating segment on what Joe Biden thinks about the upcoming election. Host David Remnick spoke to New Yorker journalist Evan Osnos, who wrote a book about Biden’s 2020 campaign, “Joe Biden: The Life, The Run, What Matters Now.”

Osnos interviewed Biden extensively for that book a few years ago. In the podcast, he talked to Remnick about a January 2024 Oval Office interview he conducted with Biden for an New Yorker profile that was published earlier today.

Addressing the age issue right off the bat, Remnick asked Osnos if he noticed a change in Biden after interviewing him nearly four years ago and again this year. Osnos said Biden is “slower in movements and gestures” and his voice has changed but said he saw nothing that indicated Biden’s mind is different.

IMO, the conversation reassures listeners who need it, indicating that Biden fully understands the stakes and what he’s up against. Remnick and Osnos touched on the topic of media coverage of the campaign so far, and Osnos reports that Biden is “testy” on the subject in a way that may resonate with readers here:*

Osnos: “He said over and over again that he thought the press was not really engaging either his wins adequately or Trump’s menace adequately.”

Remnick: “Do you agree with him?”

Osnos: “Look, I think the press is doing what the press does, which is it presses hard on questions of significance, so his [Biden’s] age is a legitimate and significant question. I think there is a degree though to which the press has become kind of accepting of the idea that everything Trump does is just another level of endless extremity — ‘what does it really mean?’ ‘how much can he get away with?’ There is a piece of that. I think the press is a part of this election in an awkward way that we’re still trying to navigate.”

Remnick: How do you mean?

Osnos: It’s become assumed that Trump is in this commanding position. The best example of this was in the Davos conference in January, when everybody was essentially assuming, according to the reporting there, that Trump is on his way to winning. And that becomes baked in, to use your term, there comes a sense of ‘this is an inevitability…’

It’s noticeable that the Biden people and Biden himself, they’re not panicking, which frankly gives Democrats a lot of concern. There is an almost ostentatious level of serenity, as if they say, they feel a lot of the numbers and commentary is wrong.

I never want to fall into “unskew the polls” territory since that way lies embarrassing delusion and self-beclowning. But this far out and in this media environment? Yeah, I think the Biden people are probably onto something there.

Osnos believes the race is a “dead heat.” That seems objectively true right now, which is horrifying. But I think Trump is at his 2024 highwater mark, and as more people pay attention, more crazy shit dribbles out of Trump’s pie hole and more footage of Trump acting the fool in court comes out, Biden will pull ahead.

Could be wishful thinking, but that’s what I believe. I also think the perception (and reality) that this will be a close race could dampen enthusiasm for third party votes, as happened between 2016 and 2020.

Specific to polling, several of y’all flagged analysis that calls into question the most recent object of poll panic, the NYT Siena findings. It raised red flags by claiming Biden and Trump are tied with women post-Dobbs and that Dean Phillips has 12% support among Democrats. That sounds like bullshit to me.

Anyhoo, the 20-minute or so podcast isn’t paywalled, and I thought y’all might find it interesting too. Osnos’ New Yorker piece, Joe Biden’s Last Campaign, was published this morning, and I look forward to reading it.

Open thread.

*Kindly note this is my transcription, which was fueled by a single cup of coffee. I don’t think I got anything important wrong or left anything critical out but want to flag that nonetheless.

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It’s noticeable that the Biden people and Biden himself, they’re not panicking, which frankly gives Democrats a lot of concern.

      We suck.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      One thing that was notable about Biden’s 2020 campaign is that it did not panic.  That also was a hallmark of the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns.  Maybe there is a lesson there?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      Osnos says “[media] presses hard on questions of significance”.

      F*ck me running. They only do this with Democrats. Trump announces that Virginia (and really, each and every state) will be 100% vaccine-mandate free once he’s the Federal Mafia Don, and it gets 17 seconds of coverage.

      The country will fall into a cesspool of measles, whooping cough, and probably polio, and the press doesn’t give a single fuck.

      It’s so far beneath contempt that I just want to leave the country. Not just because Trump is a disastrous freak, but because it is patently obvious that the press, the one trick — if you will — that has kept the country from total devolution for the last century, has failed. Utterly.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      feebog

      I think the presidential contest is very close at this point.  I would just point out the following:

      Any poll that suggests that fewer women will vote for Biden compared to 2020 is wrong.

      Any poll that suggests 18 to 29 year olds will switch from Biden to Trump is wrong.

      Right now the two drags on Biden are the lingering effects of inflation and the Isarel/Hamas conflict.  The economy is going to continue to do well, most studies show voters don’t pay attention to the economy until the last six months before an election.  The middle east conflict is tougher, but I think a cease fire will come about in the near future.  Immigration is a made up issue and the Republicans have shot themselves in the foot by refusing to act on the bipartisan Senate bill.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      japa21

      Look, I think the press is doing what the press does, which is it presses hard on questions of significance, so his [Biden’s] age is a legitimate and significant question.

      This is BS. Not saying that Biden’s age isn’t a legitimate question, but it appears to be the only thing the press presses hard on. And he didn’t answer the question, which was for a reply that the media ignores the accomplishments of the administration. At least it does state that the press kind of ignores the obvious regarding Trump.

      @Omnes Omnibus: As you have stated before, confidence does not equal complacency.  But it does avoid panic.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      schrodingers_cat

      @RaflW: Galaxy brains are arguing in the last thread that demographics say nothing about voting patterns but education is the new marker supposedly. By that analysis these Beltway hacks who pine for the Rs and don’t lose a single opportunity to bash Ds must be highschool dropouts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: No but they could vote for Biden alternatives in the primary if they are really that nervous. Biden is old is BUT HER EMAILS of this season. The ones who don’t want Biden and Harris are the Beltway hacks not normie Ds.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

             “THE SKY IS FALLING!”

      I sometimes wonder if Chicken Little would have been a calmer bird if they had grown up watching Roadrunner cartoons.

      Joe Biden is like the Roadrunner.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Captain C

      Dean Phillips has 12% support among Democrats.

      You wouldn’t know them.  They’re from Canada, like my girlfriend.

      (Which would explain why they don’t actually vote.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      japa21

      @feebog: Concerning the economy, the percentage of people who feel the economy is doing better is starting to increase dramatically.

      As far as the election is concerned, I think Betty’s right.  Trump is at a high water mark and the NYT/Siena poll is actually an outlier.  And I really don’t see undecided’s breaking for Trump.

      I also don’t see a lot of people who decide not to vote for Trump but who won’t vote for Biden going in and voting GOP for all the down ballot races.  They’ll stay home instead.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JMG

      It’s a close election. It almost surely will remain one right up until the last vote is cast. This is gonna lead to much anxiety and bad takes as numerous as the stars in the sky. I wouldn’t advise people not to pay attention to political news, not here, not to anyone really, but I do advise setting aside one politics-free day a week for improved mental health and for that matter, better political thinking.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Captain C

      @RaflW:

      The country will fall into a cesspool of measles, whooping cough, and probably polio, and the press doesn’t give a single fuck.

      They either think nothing bad will happen to them, because reasons, or they’re expecting to be the new TiFG court stenographers and hagiographers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VFX Lurker

      @RaflW:

      F*ck me running. They only do this with Democrats. Trump announces that Virginia (and really, each and every state) will be 100% vaccine-mandate free once he’s the Federal Mafia Don, and it gets 17 seconds of coverage.

      The country will fall into a cesspool of measles, whooping cough, and probably polio, and the press doesn’t give a single fuck.

      Seriously. My dad was born years before the invention of the mumps vaccine. Mumps left him permanently deaf in one ear and hard of hearing in the other ear.

      Maybe the press doesn’t want to dwell on the price of anti-vax lunacy, but it is high.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m reading the linked piece in the New Yorker, which is lengthy but pretty interesting. Here’s a quote about Biden’s negotiation style:

      “…in one of the more perceptive observations I’ve heard about Biden, his longtime aide Bruce Reed told me that he “proceeds as if things are on the level and tries to force them to be so.”

      That dovetails with an insight I read a while back (can’t remember where) about why Biden still bothers with the niceties now that screeching orcs are replacing his “friends across the aisle” in Congress: It’s not that he doesn’t know he’s dealing with lunatics; he’s modeling how democracy is supposed to work. 

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JML

      If I had commissioned a poll that had Dean Phillips at 12%, I would have immediately been on a call with my pollster trying to figure out what the eff was going on and whether or not the methodology was flawed. (and I’ve commissioned polls before) And I’d damn well get a polling memo from the pollster explaining it, so i could release that as soon as someone (rightly) got up in my grill. Assuming they had been able to satisfy all my concerns and I’d released the poll at all.

      Of course, we all know where the NYTimes bias is: they want a competitive race, they want TFG in the mix because it’s the easiest writing and headlines they’ve ever had. His campaign leaks like a sieve and always gives them something wackadoodle to write about. Biden is boring and they have to write stories about policies they don’t have any interest in learning about. And there ain’t much money in books about Biden.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Parfigliano

      Fuck the press.  They will do anything to fat finger Trump across the finish line.

      Best thing that could happen with the press is a plane full of esteemed national political reporters plane hits a mountain.  Useless scum GOP water carrier’s.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Any poll that shows Phillips with 12% support is obviously deeply flawed. We have voting in for a handful of States and he hasn’t come anywhere near 12% in any primary so far he’s losing to none of the above and Marianne Williamson even though she suspended her campaign.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chris

      I’d be lying if I said that I’m extremely leery of pushing back against the polls, precisely because of the 2012 “unskew the polls” example and how easy it is to fall into wishful thinking.

      But as far as the “serenity” thing goes… this is presidential campaigning 101.  Biden is running on the Nick Fury Principle: “Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to keep spinning.”  Presidential campaigns have to assume that the election is winnable, they have to play the best hand they’ve got, and even if they do think (or know) they’re behind, they can’t visibly panic because the only thing that’s guaranteed about this is that it’ll make losing more likely.

      The media wants to see the Biden admin panicking because they hate Biden, because they want the vindication of being able to say “see, we were right, and even Biden knows it,” and because like all bullies, they eventually get really pissed off if they get the feeling that their target is genuinely unaffected by their bullying.  But as with everything else they want Biden to do, it’s missing the fact that this is not what any remotely functional presidential campaign would be doing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: It’s not that he doesn’t know he’s dealing with lunatics; he’s modeling how democracy is supposed to work. 

       

      True. And he’s undercut by the people ostensibly on the same side who wish he would act like a norm breaker too. It’s depressing sometimes how many people are comfortable with authoritarianism, as long as it’s THEIR team in charge.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Scout211

      Just on a personal note, we have three adult children with spouses and four grandkids of voting age. That’s 10 voters, four in their 20s and 6 over 40. Ever one of them tell me they are worried about Biden’s age.  They think he is too old and too feeble.  They see their dad/grandpa (who is exactly the same age as Biden) in cognitive decline.  They worry that Biden isn’t strong enough physically or cognitively to be president for the next four years.

      All ten of them will be voting for Biden in November.  😊

      Let’s stay serene, but keep on fighting.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @pthomas745:

      It seems “telling” that his brain substitutes “sounds like” words or parts of words in addition to the gobbly gook that also comes out of his (as Betty puts it) piehole.

      Sundowning shitgibbon. An ad of his “misspokes” with Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” in the background….

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gin & Tonic

      An article notification from the FTFNYT: “A Russian mother knows in her heart her son is dead 14 months after an attack in Ukraine. But she still holds a sliver of hope for a miracle.”

      Her son went off to murder Ukrainians. Spare me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      I don’t get the feeble point. From what I’ve seen, he’s very active.

      Obviously, no one can guarantee what will happen over four years, but I take comfort in Harris.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: I don’t worry about it for one reason: I think Kamala Harris would make a fine President and is perfectly ready to step in if she’s needed.

      Unfortunately, I think about 75% of this is that people are freaked out about Kamala Harris for SOME reason I can’t possibly imagine (he said sarcastically). “Oh no, maybe we’re really voting for Harris” is a huge component of the panic. There was a full-court press back in 2020 to make youth suspicious of Harris too.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      I’m a little wary of unskewing polls. If you would have accepted that poll if it had Biden as +5 you should accept it as Biden -5.

      I’ll be more comfortable when he’s consistently even or up 5. This is when I would expect it to sink in to the lunkhead “sporadic” voters that Biden is the nominee – they’ll have to pick a side at some point. They can do that anytime now :)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      Osnos believes the race is a “dead heat.” That seems objectively true right now, which is horrifying. But I think Trump is at his 2024 highwater mark, and as more people pay attention, more crazy shit dribbles out of Trump’s pie hole and more footage of Trump acting the fool in court comes out, Biden will pull ahead.

      I don’t know about the “dead heat” thing. I think that Trump benefits from state gerrymandering, and he has his core support. But people know who Trump is, and conservatives, especially conservative white people, believe that Trump would never hurt them.

      I don’t think that new revelations will hurt Trump. People know who Trump is. They know what a Trump presidency was like, and some people want more of the same.

      But most people don’t want more Trump. And independents seem to be peeling away.

      I see Trump losing. I hope he loses by a wide margin. But it is sad to know that so many people believe his bullshit.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: If a poll is a bad poll, it should be noted.  The NYT/Siena poll was bad for a number of reasons that have been noted.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      BellaPea

      I was talking about the election with Mr. BellaPea this weekend, and mentioned that if TFG is the candidate, the RNC will be a shitshow of massive proportions. I would compare it to the 1992 RNC convention when GW Bush was running for re-election and they had a bunch of radically crazy speakers, including Pat Buchanan and Marilyn Quayle, who spoke about the “essential nature of women” or some such BS. I think a lot of undecided and swing voters actually seeing on national TV how demented and unhinged TFG and his minions are will be quite a turn-off.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Miss Bianca

      @VFX Lurker: Mumps is the reason my ex and I weren’t able to have kids. It can render men and boys completely sterile, which is what happened to him.

      He got the mumps when he and his folks were on a trip to Paris in 1970. He told me that the (young, male) French doctor literally threw some medicine at his parents on his way out the door (they still made house calls back in the day) – he didn’t want to get too close to T. himself, he told them, because he had just gotten married and wanted to have children.

      So yeah, all those “harmless” childhood diseases…maybe they won’t kill your kids, sure, but if you want grandchildren, you might be out of luck if you don’t vaccinate your kids first.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Almost Retired

      @schrodingers_cat: Exactly.  Plus polling in this day and age puzzles me.  I took a polling class as a poli sci major 40 years ago, and it was premised on the fact that most people answered their phone.  Virtually no one under 50 answers an unknown number, and people answering landlines skew older.  I’ve listened to a couple podcasts with pollsters who try to explain how modern polling theory compensates for this, but it didn’t sound very convincing to my non-expert ears.  Hence “respected” polls with Dean Phillips at 12 percent.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chris

      @Baud:

      It’s also, as I sadly realized yesterday, probably the closest election we’ve had this century to a level playing field.  The media was so shell-shocked by the pit George W. Bush had sunk us in that they didn’t do their usual Gush vs Bore/Butter Emailz/Buttis Age! nonsense, and the electoral shit-show of Citizens United, Shelby County, and the flurry of voter suppression laws hadn’t started in earnest to tilt the field permanently to the right.

      And when you look at the 2008 results… no wonder the GOP and the media both spent the next following decade gradually losing their shit.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Captain C

      @BellaPea:

      I would compare it to the 1992 RNC convention

      I remember that convention being described by Time or Newsweek back when they were actual news magazines and not clickbait factories, as a weird “hatefest.”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ned F

      I guess y’all may have seen by now that the Supreme Beings have said FU to Colorado.  He’s on the ballot

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Tony Jay

      Speaking as an unreformable cynic, I’m still quite happy to go on record right here and now.

      If Stench actually survives long enough to be the GOP candidate in November, he and his Vice Nobody will still lose to Biden-Harris by around 56/44. The Dems will take back the House and hold the Senate. The Pundits are going to be gobsmacked at the Blue Wave that gives Democrats a ton of State races and the overriding impression of election night is going to be rows of pale faced, red eyed correspondents shaking their heads in disbelief at the numbers of women and young people who “somehow overcame their well-recorded doubts about Biden’s age” to vote against the Republicans.

      And Stench still won’t concede.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Citizen Dave

      I’m probably a PollyAnna, but I don’t think the election will be close.  A significant number of Rs have indicated they will not vote for trump.  Team Blue is fired up and has been winning elections.

       

      I also can’t get worked up about it in March.  The election happens once in a point in time–used to be Election Day but now is Election Season.  Besides, it’s either Biden wins or revolution.  Preparing for both.

       

      I guess the first evidence I saw that our nation is declining was when I was 11 and the press and the DC groupthink drummed out Thomas Eagleton from running for VP because he had, for crapsakes, talked with a psychologist/psychiatrist (forget which).  1972.

       

      Trump is melting down.  That 5 second “saudi arabia-ree-bee—ahhh” clip should be leading our news today, along with all the other weird speech breakdowns he had yesterday.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Gretchen

      It’s maddening that the press spent days, and dozens of articles on Biden saying Mexico instead of Egypt, (when speaking about the Egyptian president known as “the Mexican to Egyptians – not a complete gaffe to be thinking Mexico when talking about him). But Trump says Nikki Hayley was Speaker of the House on Jan 6 and thinks he’s running against Obama, and the press doesn’t bother to mention it.

      Reply

