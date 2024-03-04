Assuming that the announcement from the Supreme Court today is a ruling in the Colorado 14th Amendment insurrection case, this seems like it will be very helpful as we look to understand what it says and what it means.

Update: Supreme Court ruling (per curium) Which means that all justices are concerting on this opinion.

SCOTUSblog is live blogging.

I’ll update with specifics after the announcement, but in the meantime, something to think about.

When the Supreme Court Rules on Colorado’s Ballot, Pay Attention to What It Doesn’t Say (Slate)

Excerpt

When the Supreme Court issues its opinion in the ballot access case, therefore, smart court watchers will be looking for not only the legal bottom line on whether Trump can stay on the ballot, but also what signal the court sends the public about Trump’s underlying conduct. Because pending before it is a case in which the Colorado courts expressly found that Trump did engage in an insurrection. In fact, every entity that has ruled on the merits of that question—from the Colorado courts, to the Maine Secretary of State, to now the Illinois judiciary, to the findings of the January 6 Commission and the House impeachment inquiry—have so agreed. Will the Court reject all those conclusions? Will the Court take this opportunity to absolve Trump of insurrection? If the Court declines to do that, it will speak more loudly than whatever it formally holds on the technical legal arcana it seems likely to focus on in its opinion. That doesn’t mean everyone will hear it. If history is any guide, one likely reaction from the press will be a host of “Trump exculpated!” stories, in much the same way the Mueller Report was treated as a blanket exoneration. It’s a forgivable error. Technical legal arcana is technical and arcane and “Trump exculpated!” is journalistic dopamine. But that doesn’t mean reporters should knock over the proverbial phone booths in rushing, en masse to announce that Trump has “won” or “lost” the case once the opinion is released. Journalism focused on the horserace and not the stakes will be unlikely to capture the fact that the court may not dispute Trump’s participation in an insurrection when presented with the chance to do so, although that latter is the headline as well as a fact more relevant to the things voters will need to weigh come November. To our minds, “Court rules Trump can remain on ballot, Declines to absolve him of Insurrection” feels like a more accurate framing of the actual stakes of the Colorado case, assuming the case goes how we anticipate.

h/t Mousebumples for the article

Open thread.