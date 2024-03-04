Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Supreme Court Ruling Today – What To Look For and What It Means

Assuming that the announcement from the Supreme Court today is a ruling in the Colorado 14th Amendment insurrection case, this seems like it will be very helpful as we look to understand what it says and what it means.

Update: Supreme Court ruling  (per curium)  Which means that all justices are concerting on this opinion.

SCOTUSblog is live blogging.

I’ll update with specifics after the announcement, but in the meantime, something to think about.

When the Supreme Court Rules on Colorado’s Ballot, Pay Attention to What It Doesn’t Say  (Slate)

Excerpt

When the Supreme Court issues its opinion in the ballot access case, therefore, smart court watchers will be looking for not only the legal bottom line on whether Trump can stay on the ballot, but also what signal the court sends the public about Trump’s underlying conduct. Because pending before it is a case in which the Colorado courts expressly found that Trump did engage in an insurrection. In fact, every entity that has ruled on the merits of that question—from the Colorado courts, to the Maine Secretary of State, to now the Illinois judiciary, to the findings of the January 6 Commission and the House impeachment inquiry—have so agreed. Will the Court reject all those conclusions? Will the Court take this opportunity to absolve Trump of insurrection? If the Court declines to do that, it will speak more loudly than whatever it formally holds on the technical legal arcana it seems likely to focus on in its opinion.

That doesn’t mean everyone will hear it. If history is any guide, one likely reaction from the press will be a host of “Trump exculpated!” stories, in much the same way the Mueller Report was treated as a blanket exoneration. It’s a forgivable error. Technical legal arcana is technical and arcane and “Trump exculpated!” is journalistic dopamine. But that doesn’t mean reporters should knock over the proverbial phone booths in rushing, en masse to announce that Trump has “won” or “lost” the case once the opinion is released. Journalism focused on the horserace and not the stakes will be unlikely to capture the fact that the court may not dispute Trump’s participation in an insurrection when presented with the chance to do so, although that latter is the headline as well as a fact more relevant to the things voters will need to weigh come November. To our minds, “Court rules Trump can remain on ballot, Declines to absolve him of Insurrection” feels like a more accurate framing of the actual stakes of the Colorado case, assuming the case goes how we anticipate.

h/t Mousebumples for the article

Open thread.

    5. 5.

      fancycwabs

      As much as I don’t like Trump on the ballot, that’s the right call.

      Section 5 of the 14th Amendment says very specifically that Congress was supposed to pass laws to keep insurrectionists off the ballot, and Congress, like usual, didn’t do their fucking job.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Did the Colorado Supreme Court err in ordering President Trump excluded from the 2024 presidential primary ballot?” See 601 U. S. ___ (2024). Concluding that it did, we now reverse.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Marcopolo

      As someone who follows & loves Elie Mystal, at least nothing SCOTUS does surprises me anymore.  Also, fuck the Supreme Court!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      This case raises the question whether the States, in addi- tion to Congress, may also enforce Section 3. We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal of- fices, especially the Presidency.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RaflW

      @fancycwabs:  “Congress was supposed to pass laws to keep insurrectionists off the ballot, and Congress Republicans, like usual, didn’t do their fucking job.”

      Or, one can argue, Republicans did their partisan job, but not the job the constitution & framers imagined. And really, in all this, f*ck Mitch McConnell.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      Oh, ffs. The word “tradition” has been wielded again in the decision. SCOTUS saying “Nothing new can be done,” again (nicely eliding the fact that no US President has previously incited an insurrection).

      The good thing about this is that Red states can’t toss Democrats off their ballots. That’s no small thing, because many Red states had already threatened to do just that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand.

      All nine Members of the Court agree with that result.

      Our colleagues writing separately further agree with many of the reasons this opinion provides for reaching it. See post, Part I (joint opinion of SOTOMAYOR, KAGAN, and JACKSON, JJ.); see also post, p. 1 (opinion of BARRETT, J.). So far as we can tell, they object only to our taking into ac- count the distinctive way Section 3 works and the fact that Section 5 vests in Congress the power to enforce it. These are not the only reasons the States lack power to enforce this particular constitutional provision with respect to fed- eral offices. But they are important ones, and it is the com- bination of all the reasons set forth in this opinion—not, as some of our colleagues would have it, just one particular ra- tionale—that resolves this case. In our view, each of these reasons is necessary to provide a complete explanation for the judgment the Court unanimously reaches.

      The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court is reversed. The mandate shall issue forthwith.

      It is so ordered.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

      Jesus, these assholes. You don’t think that maybe, just maybe, they could have rendered a fucking decision on this a little sooner than *the literal day before* Colorado’s presidential primary election date? To say nothing of the fact that early and mail-in voting means people have *been* voting for days already, if not weeks!

      So, what if they *do* decide to side with the CO Supreme Court decision? What, you’re just going to say to CO GOP voters, “Oops! We just retroactively invalidated your votes! Hey, sorry about that!”

      Not that I would have a *problem* with that scenario, necessarily, you understand…it’s just the principle of the thing

      ETA: Well, apparently they ruled against the CO Supreme Court decision, so my objections are moot. But still. Way to go, SCOTUS, you fuckers.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: Well, as much as leaving that on the table would be ideal, it’s kind of moot to Trump specifically being on the ballot given the court’s delay of the Jan 6th trial.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: And also let’s be honest here, the next Trump like Republican that wins the white house is going to end democracy with the complete support of Republicans in congress, and if a Democrat tries to do an insurrection they’ll be impeached successfully and congress will absolutely disqualify them. So it’s not like it’s ever going to matter in practice.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TBone

      Of a certain TV commentator, it has been said “Remember, his biggest goal in his TV appearance is not to piss off the court, since appearing before them is really where he makes his living. Arguing that child slavery is okay, for instance.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/emptywheel.bsky.social/post/3kmux6ocqrw2l

      Folks: SCOTUS said that the means to DQ someone is via a law passed by Congress. It noted that there is a law passed by Congress, still on the books, 18 USC 2383.

      Last week it said there was no double jeopardy problem with charging him with it.

      Not a huge surprise. The delays in everything with the immunity case pending USSC review is Not Great, but who knows.

      I’m going to keep supporting Biden/Harris and work to GOTV with postcards.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @TBone:

      It’s here. 9-0. States’ rights in administering each election is gone

      Not quite. The Court is saying that only Congress can use the 14th Amendment test.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Mousebumples: Not a huge surprise. The delays in everything with the immunity case pending USSC review is Not Great, but who knows.

      I’m going to keep supporting Biden/Harris and work to GOTV with postcards.

      What the mouse said.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mike in NC

      This is the court that Moscow Mitch and Fat Bastard gave us. They will never rule in favor of the people. Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      I was suspicious of the reasoning in the public testimony, even by people on our side, that seemed to be of the opinion that a state enforcing its own rules about ballot access was somehow denying the country as a whole the right to choose a president. Yeah, it could be weaponized by monsters, but we’ve seen that monsters can weaponize anything.

      The 14th Amendment was drafted by the Joint Committee on Reconstruction. Their report is here (836 pages of scans from 1866). I haven’t skimmed it. I would assume that if they thought that enabling federal legislation was required there would be some discussion about it. Scans of the Congressional Globe exist of the public debate in the House and Senate as well.

      Whatever the question, the SCOTUS won’t save us. There’s no One Weird Trick. We have to vote the monsters out of office, and have a large enough majority to make the long overdue changes to our system to keep the monsters (elected and unelected) from breaking our government.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ryan

      So, what’s the deal here?  Trump wins the general, and then, what, Trump has to prove he didn’t insurrect in order to serve?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bupalos

      Barrett’s thing is kind of hilarious.

      “Look, the majority shouldn’t be extending this past the federalism question to article 5 enforcement. But since they did, let’s all calm down and ignore that they did, because it would be better if everyone just calmed down and looked away.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      John S.

      @Ryan::

      Trump has to prove he didn’t insurrect in order to serve?

      It’s up to Congress to act in accordance with Section 3. If they fail to act, who is going to hold them to account? Nobody.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I expected this would be 9-0.  Even the liberals on the court would want to set a high bar to disqualification.  I’m not a lawyer, so I wasn’t sure, but yeah, this seemed the likeliest result.  I don’t see it affecting the election, since the states that would disqualify Trump are the states he was never going to win.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Waspuppet

      @CaseyL: They’ll find a way if they want to.

      But that doesn’t mean reporters should knock over the proverbial phone booths in rushing, en masse to announce that Trump has “won” or “lost” the case once the opinion is released.

      But they will. Because Trump “won.” When he loses, they are very careful.

      It’s also hard not to notice the court can take into account the importance of a timely decision to the electoral calendar when they want to.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bupalos

      @Ryan: Looks to me like the conservatives extended the question at hand to reverse the plain language of article 5 and put the heavier political lift on those trying to deny an insurrectionist office than on those trying to allow an exception. Trump should have needed a 2/3rds vote to take office, this reverses that to congress having to specifically vote that he can’t take office.

      Reply

