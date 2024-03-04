Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Let there be snark.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Second rate reporter says what?

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

  boba
  Dangerman
  dexwood
  Harrison Wesley
  Kristine
  lowtechcyclist
  Lyrebird
  Pittsburgh Mike
  Tom Levenson
  VFX Lurker
  Wombat Probability Cloud

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Tom Levenson: ​
       

      Somehow ‘feeling a bug’ just seems like the wrong term. Better to feel a bug than eat a bug, I guess. Personally, I’d just smash it if I couldn’t easily evict it.

      Reply
    dexwood

      dexwood

      Get well, Cole. Wife and I just coming off 4 weeks of The Cold from Hell, sweeping the nation like a Taylor Swift story. Fatigue, coughing, sneezing, general yuckiness. Tested negative for covid and flu twice. We went to urgent care (thank you insurance) where we were informed,separately, that they’ve seen a lot of this and 4 to 6 weeks is the run time. You know the routine – fluids, rest.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      I left a Google Maps window open for the last couple of hours, set to Livingston, MT, and now it reads:
      152 ሚለር ድራይቭ
      A weird coincidence? Mars Attacks?

      Reply
    Lyrebird

      Lyrebird

      @Pittsburgh Mike: Gmail keeps telling me that they will be switching to a “fresh modern look” or some such horse hooey.  I would like a default serif font, fresh, frozen, or dried.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Harrison Wesley

      Hope you tested for Covid and got that out of the way.  What a strange world – physical sickness through air-borne diseases and medieval medical responses, moral degeneracy with a lust for fascism, intellectual collapse as the United States erases knowledge that might make children ‘feel uncomfortable.’  Guess I should be happy that I won’t be around that much longer.

      Reply

