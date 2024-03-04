I have had no energy and think I am coming down with something also several applications I use all the time seem to have had their fonts changed. Or have I had a stroke?
I am going to bed.
by John Cole| 12 Comments
lowtechcyclist
Maybe your laptop has had a stroke.
ETA: Hope you feel better in the morning.
You must be contagious. I just started feeling a bug an hour or so ago.
lowtechcyclist
Somehow ‘feeling a bug’ just seems like the wrong term. Better to feel a bug than eat a bug, I guess. Personally, I’d just smash it if I couldn’t easily evict it.
Pittsburgh Mike
I read something about how Microsoft changed their default fonts very recently.
VFX Lurker
Feel better soon, John. ❤
Dangerman
Someone asked about TFG and dementia videos earlier. Scroll down from the top and enjoy.
boba
https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=62796
Hey Helvetica!
dexwood
Get well, Cole. Wife and I just coming off 4 weeks of The Cold from Hell, sweeping the nation like a Taylor Swift story. Fatigue, coughing, sneezing, general yuckiness. Tested negative for covid and flu twice. We went to urgent care (thank you insurance) where we were informed,separately, that they’ve seen a lot of this and 4 to 6 weeks is the run time. You know the routine – fluids, rest.
Wombat Probability Cloud
I left a Google Maps window open for the last couple of hours, set to Livingston, MT, and now it reads:
152 ሚለር ድራይቭ
A weird coincidence? Mars Attacks?
Lyrebird
@Pittsburgh Mike: Gmail keeps telling me that they will be switching to a “fresh modern look” or some such horse hooey. I would like a default serif font, fresh, frozen, or dried.
Harrison Wesley
Hope you tested for Covid and got that out of the way. What a strange world – physical sickness through air-borne diseases and medieval medical responses, moral degeneracy with a lust for fascism, intellectual collapse as the United States erases knowledge that might make children ‘feel uncomfortable.’ Guess I should be happy that I won’t be around that much longer.
