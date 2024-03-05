Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s Up To Us Now, As it Always Was: First Stop, Montana Pt. 2

THIS IS AN OPEN THREAD.

As you saw in It’s Up To Us Now, As it Always Was: First Stop, Montana we’re trying to get to $45,000 in the thermometer for Four Directions Montana, where the Native vote is more than the margin of victory in past elections.

Another $3,000 will get us to our $80,000 goal!

Luckily, we have a new $1,000 Angel match!   Matching up to $25 per person and matching resets with a new angel match.  In order to be matched, add your donation amount in the comments.

Reminder: Four Directions Quilt Raffle is still ongoing.  Raffle tickets $25 each – donate through the thermometer, and send email to WaterGirl for the raffle tickets.  Here’s the quilt, in case you missed the earlier posts.

Quilt Raffle for Four Directions Montana – Let's Keep This Senate Seat

If you want raffle tickets with these donations that are being matched in the thread, please send me an email message, thanks!

When we hit $45,000 in the thermometer, that will be $80,000 for the Native vote in Montana. $45k in the thermometer, a $5k Angel check, plus the $30k external match that we met before Thanksgiving.

$80k will go a long way in Montana!

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of Democrats who are not helping –  cough :: Sinema :: cough – here’s some news about Menendez.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

    5. 5.

      TBone

      I wish I could chip in but the roof rot (the squirrels found it first) is gonna be expensive and the homeowners insurance, taxes, and several other big checks I had to write this month are preventing further monetary distribution at this time.  Next month!

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I love this idea:

      Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻
      @AWeissmann_
      ·
      17h
      While Jack Smith’s two Trump cases are effectively on hold, here’s a thought instead of simply waiting on the SCt and Judge Cannon: indict Chesebro and the other unnamed, unindicted J6 conspirators in the DC federal case.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @TBone: No one should ever feel like they need to donate to anything here, whether it’s for the website, or Ukraine, political fundraising, whatever.

      People give when they can and what they can.  No obligation.

    11. 11.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: thanks!  I never feel obliged, I like to contribute as part of the community.  Just like I hire and buy local for economic stimulus.  I like it here, so it’s a pleasure to chip in when able.

    12. 12.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: I’m censoring myself today.  Too much yelling at clouds already!  Voice is getting raw😆😭 from telling anyone who will listen (I was home alone today) where to go.  So it was me versus some jagoff pundits.  I won 😆

    17. 17.

      Leto

      OT: TCM, in the run up to the Oscars on Sunday, has been showing Oscar winners in various categories for the past month. A lot of really good films, though some do really show their age in various manners. My dvr has a nice little collection that I’m slowly working though.

