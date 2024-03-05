#DropOutDean isn’t happy everyone is reminding him to drop out today 😂 pic.twitter.com/JNSB3VP7qy
— Qondi (@QondiNtini) March 5, 2024
I just discovered the Has Dean Dropped Out? website… y’all gotta click on the Angry at this page and want to show your support for Dean? Click here: http://www.presidentdeanphillips.com button…
"Uncommitted" is currently beating Dean Phillips in Iowa right now. pic.twitter.com/9XZjZQnoEX
— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 5, 2024
Sometimes Twitter trends are accurate
Everyone wants #DropOutDean to drop out
People are voting for #BidenHarris2024 on Super Tuesday
We are hype about the #StateOfTheUnion address pic.twitter.com/HUs8edhdeJ
— Qondi (@QondiNtini) March 5, 2024
Nope, Dean, we’re not gonna beg…
To my affectionate haters: my wife, Annalise, has always found I respond better to honey than vinegar when she asks me to drop something. Just sayin…
Be a voter today, everyone! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OwF4awqjE0
— Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) March 5, 2024
Last week, after the Michigan Primary, the Atlantic‘s John Hendrickson:
… Almost one year ago exactly, my colleague Mark Leibovich wrote a controversial essay titled “The Case for a Primary Challenge to Joe Biden.” And last fall, Leibovich spent 90 minutes in a van with Phillips, trying to get inside his head. Today, I asked Leibovich what he thought Phillips was still doing in the race. “Beats the hell out of me,” he said…
After today’s #SuperTuesday primary elections, I assume @deanbphillips will keep his word and not only endorse President Biden but also campaign for him vigorously. After all, he said in November that “the goal is to maximize the odds of beating Trump.”#DropOutDean pic.twitter.com/OSrECghWWw
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 5, 2024
