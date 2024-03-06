BREAKING: NBC News projects Democratic congressman Adam Schiff will advance to the general election in the hotly contested California Senate race pic.twitter.com/T4aD6J1Jdd
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 6, 2024
Congratulations to Senator-elect Adam Schiff
I hope the Biden administration puts Katie Porter in a position where she can terrify corporate crooks.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 6, 2024
Rachel Maddow says that Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff are Titans in the Democratic Caucus and that it's a shame that they had to run against each other because they are ALL "Incredible Talents" 👇💯🇺🇲#SuperTuesday2024 pic.twitter.com/vyjwmNLBeT
— TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) March 6, 2024
MAGAt twitter (the parts that I see) is deeply offended by Schiff’s success, of course, and predictions are that the other leg of the horseshoe won’t be very happy either…
Oh man, Greenwald's predictable meltdown practically writes itself 🤣
— The Leftorium (@obijohnkenobi11) March 6, 2024
Congratulations to Adam Schiff who is on the verge of being the next senator from California! pic.twitter.com/OF5hsgHKCr
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 6, 2024
