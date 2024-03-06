Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Adam Schiff for Senator

MAGAt twitter (the parts that I see) is deeply offended by Schiff’s success, of course, and predictions are that the other leg of the horseshoe won’t be very happy either…

      JWR

      Adam Schiff’s acceptance speech was so drowned out by a chant of “cease fire now” that he eventually thanked everyone and called it a night.

      Steve Garvey’s acceptance speech was a bucket list of loaded GOP talking points delivered in a weak voice. Sorry, Steve. You can be my first baseman any day, but my senator? No thanks.

      HumboldtBlue

      No surprises.

      Garvey, I mean, Steve Garvey (snort), fuck him, here’s to hoisting a pint in November after an ass-whuppin’ that sends him running to Herschel Walker for a hug.

      J. Arthur Crank

      It is hard to see a weaker opponent than Mr. Garvey.  Although weak candidates have been elected before, I am pretty confident about Team D’s chances here.

      HumboldtBlue

      In other news, a dear friend was recognized for his journalism.

      The First Amendment Coalition has announced its Free Speech and Open Government Award winners for 2023, honoring the work of the Journal’s own News Editor Thadeus Greenson alongside journalists at The New York Times, Bloomberg and MuckRock. The annual award recognizes “outstanding contributions to the advancement of free expression or the people’s right to know about their government.”

      SiubhanDuinne

      Agree with Rachel, Jen, and Co. If I were a Californian I would have had a tough time deciding among those three talented Dem politicians. In the event, would probably have voted for Schiff — in large part because I still have such happy memories of the great two-part Zoom call we had with him a couple of years ago that Water Girl set up and Almost Retired moderated. Schiff was quite remarkably personable, even for a politician. I’m happy he won tonight.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @JWR: Adam Schiff’s acceptance speech was so drowned out by a chant of “cease fire now”

      Yes, it was a bit disappointing. The crowd of supporters started chanting “Adam Schiff,” but that wasn’t really an effective response.

      One of the protesters came over to me afterwards and we talked a little. I doubt either of us changed our minds but at least it wasn’t useless shouting.

      [ETA it’s going to be a long 8 months]

      Tehanu

      Continuing my lifelong pattern of voting for non-winners, I (and Hubby Dearest) voted for Barbara Lee since I figure Schiff will walk all over Garvagey in the general anyway, and I wanted to acknowledge her being the only goddam member of Congress to vote against Bush the Lesser’s Iraqi Adventure, back about a thousand years ago, not to mention that I liked her policy statements on her campaign website better than either Schiff’s or Porter’s.  Sigh….

      Citizen Alan

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      One of the protesters came over to me afterwards and we talked a little. I doubt either of us changed our minds but at least it wasn’t useless shouting.

      Well, of course they weren’t shouting anymore–the cameras weren’t on them! Honestly, I refuse to believe that assholes like that care one iota about Gaza. It’s just another cudgel to attack Democrats. If Biden used his Green Lantern Ring to end the Gaza War tomorrow, they’d just move on to something else.

      Darkrose

      @Tehanu: I liked everything about Lee, and if it was 2014 I would have voted for her. It’s 2024, and after all of the nonsense with DiFi I just couldn’t vote for the 73-year-old.

      Steeplejack

      @Citizen Alan:

      LOL: 2:00 a.m. is not a good time to post. FYWP does some background maintenance stuff that can make things wonky.

      ETA: Six might be a new record.

      sab

      @Tehanu: I share your respect for Lee, but not true that she was the only member of Congress to vote against the Iraq war. There were well over a hundred Democrats. But she did sponsor an actual resolution

      Turgidson

      @sab: Lee was the only vote against the AUMF shortly after 9/11, I believe.  Plenty of others voted against Iraq specifically.

      Shalimar

      Watching the replay on MSNBC, and Rachel Maddow said that Schiff has spent time and money trying to elevate Garvey to 2nd place so he wouldn’t have to run against Porter or Lee in the general election.  I do not know how to quantify that effort, but it’s disappointing to me.  I do not want Steve Garvey anywhere near elected office.

