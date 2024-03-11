I'm fascinated by the lack of Mitch McConnell legacy pieces from our elite newsrooms. I mean, they must have his obit in the can, so they must have given this some thought. Or are they tongue-tied about how to politely say he broke the Senate, Supreme Court, and his own party? — Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) February 29, 2024

McConnell isn’t even retiring — just ‘stepping down’ from his Leadership position, and not until November. But given the man’s history, it wouldn’t surprise me if he fell victim to the old-fashioned ‘dead within a year’ retirement trope, not least because his ‘fellow’ GOP senators currently hate him almost as much as we Democrats do. Nil nisi bonum doesn’t apply when only an individual’s career / legacy has been murdered, yet I doubt the actual obituaries will be any kinder.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s legacy will be that he purposefully undermined America’s first Black president, he broke the Supreme Court, he helped elect a fascist President, and he abetted up an insurrection on American soil. https://t.co/TiJDog1enc — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 28, 2024





Bess Levin, for Vanity Fair — “After Thoroughly F**king Over America, Mitch McConnell Decides to Treat Himself to a Break”:

Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday that he will step down as the GOP’s Senate leader after next November’s elections. At 82, the guy is still alive and kicking, and come November, he’ll still have more than two years left on his current term in office. In other words, we’re not rid of him just yet. But it feels appropriate at this time to talk about legacy and what people will remember about the man when he’s gone, from both DC and the world. So, to be clear: If you remember one thing about Mitch McConnell, it should be that the Kentucky lawmaker, who famously has no principles,* could have rid us of the bubonic plague that is Donald Trump—and simply chose not to. Cast your minds back to February 2021. A month prior, the president of the United States had incited a literal insurrection in an attempt to stay in power. Shortly thereafter, he was impeached, which was followed by a Senate trial. On the day the votes were cast, McConnell said the following: “There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.” Those words would have been incredibly powerful if not for one thing: Moments before uttering them, McConnell voted to acquit Trump, because he is a shameless hack. As a reminder, had Trump been convicted by the Senate—which, yes, would’ve required more people than just McConnell to vote differently—the 45th president would have been barred from ever running from office again, and we wouldn’t currently be grappling with the very real chance of him winning reelection this fall… *For a 2020 New Yorker profile of McConnell, reporter Jane Mayer spent months searching “for the larger principles or sense of purpose that animates” the guy. “Finally,” she wrote, “someone who knows him very well told me, ‘Give up. You can look and look for something more in him, but it isn’t there. I wish I could tell you that there is some secret thing that he really believes in, but he doesn’t’.”

Had McConnell retired in January 2021 & led the conviction of Donald Trump his legislative legacy would’ve been about the same & he would’ve saved the country from the anti-democratic threat he saw clearly. We would not be on the precipice we are on now if not for his

cowardice. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 28, 2024

Tom Nichols, in the Atlantic:

… One indicator of how far American democracy has fallen is the way Mitch McConnell’s impending retirement has sparked concerns about who will replace him—as if McConnell is some lingering guardrail protecting democracy. (Still, McConnell was known to despise Donald Trump and hasn’t spoken to him for three years, which limited the former president’s reach in the Senate, so it’s not a trivial worry that his replacement may be more MAGA-friendly than he was.) McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history; he will be remembered as one of the people whose decisions were crucial in bringing American democracy to the edge of destruction. Had McConnell retired a decade ago, he would have gone in the books as just another unremarkable party boss who used his talent for cloakroom politics to ensure that laws were written to protect the wealth and interests of his donors. McConnell, however, worshipped the Senate and was willing to sell his political soul to stay in it and lead it. A master of legislative maneuvering, he helped create a strange new principle in American politics, in which presidents can nominate justices to the Supreme Court only if the Senate majority leader feels like entertaining that idea. He then led Senate Republicans through two impeachments and two acquittals of Trump, the second after the January 6 insurrection. In a coincidence that Hollywood would not have allowed in a cheap potboiler script, McConnell announced his plans the same day that the Supreme Court granted a hearing on Trump’s ludicrous legal theory that presidents are unaccountable demigods who can rule at will. McConnell is the one man who, more than anyone else in Washington, made sure that Trump could walk free, run for president again, and then make his appeal for an elective monarchy to a Court whose conservative majority smirks at the idea of accountability…

A view from the center-right, by Howard Fineman — “Mitch McConnell’s Choice”:

… I have had the duty of knowing and studying Mitch McConnell since I first heard of him in the late 1970s when I was a reporter for The Courier-Journal of Louisville. For most of the time, our relations were cordial and businesslike. He was devoted to his staff. He used his muscle to create worthy (if self-glorifying) academic programs at the University of Louisville. He could play the role of Kentucky Gentleman, as he did at the Derby, carefully escorting ladies to better views of the track from the skybox. On a personal level his wife, Elaine Chao, is the soul of graciousness. Mitch could sip a bourbon and offer you some, a humane act. He chose to live in a chic, liberal part of town, and liked to dine at its restaurants before he became an object of ridicule in them. These small signs, plus my love of Kentucky and a naïve belief that there is “that of God” in all of us, led me to think McConnell could someday surprise me, the Senate, and the world with a “profile in courage” act of statesmanship. There was a prickly bravery to his orneriness. Who knows what that might produce. Time and again I hoped; time and again I was disappointed. Why? Because early in his Senate career, he adopted as guiding goal the destruction of the social-welfare state as erected by the Roosevelts, Truman, Kennedy, and Johnson. His bleak sense of realism told him he could not get elected president to do that. Instead, he would do it from the Senate by dismantling the federal judiciary that had sanctioned and enabled the liberal state. He set about building the financial, educational, and political mechanisms necessary to reverse an entire epoch of social progress: luring in big donors such as the Kochs, helping to build the Federalist Society and its law school chapters, offering presidents and presidential candidates his lists of preferred nominees. He would do anything he had to do to reach his goal of power. He rose by double-crossing everyone in his way when it suited his climbing purpose. He ran for local office in Jefferson County (Louisville) as a self-described “pro-labor” man, then promptly sold out the unions once he won… Being a Senate bully might have helped the country when Donald Trump came along. But Mitch folded up like a two-dollar suitcase to keep the power he needed for his judicial crusade. In 2015, McConnell privately recoiled at the unpredictable and philosophically confused New Yorker, saying voters would “drop him like a hot rock” once they got a good look at him. When Trump won the nomination, McConnell fell meekly in line. Mitch’s most infamous moment of testing came during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate for inciting a deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The senator denounced the riot and Trump’s role in it. After a dramatic pause, he said the word “but.” But it wasn’t up to the Congress, but the courts to decide Trump’s fate. Courts Mitch McConnell had made.

He’ll be remembered as the man who could’ve rid us of Trump and decided he wanted to be majority leader instead (and then wasn’t.) https://t.co/hz5I6OK2uV — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) February 29, 2024

Rand Paul has volunteered himself as McConnell’s replacement, much to the delight of his fellow glibertarians / pussbags / #failsons. I take some small solace in knowing Young Prince Rand will be beaten more brutally by the other GOP contenders than he was by his angry neighbor.

McConnell departure leaves GOP's Reagan wing reeling — and some Democrats bracing for what comes after him Fetterman: “He was part of keeping the Senate from becoming the Jerry Springer show that the House is,”https://t.co/4NRLWuujsV@UrsulaPerano — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 28, 2024