On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge – Oregon – Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area – Falls

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

frosty

Multnomah Falls and the Columbia Gorge were on our must-see list. We got an early start and headed out the Historic Columbia River Highway. First stop was the Falls to try to beat the crowds later on in the day. Going mid-week before the summer rush was a good plan, but even so we had to get a timed entry permit and find a parking space.

There are half a dozen waterfalls along the highway. After our stop at Multnomah Falls we stopped at four others. I’ve posted pictures of three of them.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 9

First view of Multnomah Falls. At 620 feet, it’s one of the tallest in the Lower 48.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 8

Upper and Lower Falls, with the Benson Bridge.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 7

Upper Falls

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 6

Lower Falls

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 5

Benson Bridge, built in 1914 and named for the donor who funded it. Benson (who donated the land for a park at the falls) asked for an estimated cost after Samuel G. Lancaster, the engineer who designed the highway, suggested to him on a visit that it might be nice to have a bridge where visitors could get a closer look.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 4

Looking back from the bridge

 

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 3

Bridal Veil Falls, reached with a 2/3 mile round trip walk.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 2

Shepherd’s Dell Falls

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls 1

Latourell Falls

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area - Falls

Columbia River upstream from Vista Point

  • Baud
  • Greg Ferguson

    2. 2.

      Greg Ferguson

      Shepherd’s Dell Falls is really beautiful, but you might miss it because you have to get out of the car and walk downhill a bit to enjoy. It’s tumbly, and musical.
      Every fall on the Gorge has it’s own character.

