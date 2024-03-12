On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

Multnomah Falls and the Columbia Gorge were on our must-see list. We got an early start and headed out the Historic Columbia River Highway. First stop was the Falls to try to beat the crowds later on in the day. Going mid-week before the summer rush was a good plan, but even so we had to get a timed entry permit and find a parking space.

There are half a dozen waterfalls along the highway. After our stop at Multnomah Falls we stopped at four others. I’ve posted pictures of three of them.