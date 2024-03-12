On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
frosty
Multnomah Falls and the Columbia Gorge were on our must-see list. We got an early start and headed out the Historic Columbia River Highway. First stop was the Falls to try to beat the crowds later on in the day. Going mid-week before the summer rush was a good plan, but even so we had to get a timed entry permit and find a parking space.
There are half a dozen waterfalls along the highway. After our stop at Multnomah Falls we stopped at four others. I’ve posted pictures of three of them.
First view of Multnomah Falls. At 620 feet, it’s one of the tallest in the Lower 48.
Upper and Lower Falls, with the Benson Bridge.
Upper Falls
Lower Falls
Benson Bridge, built in 1914 and named for the donor who funded it. Benson (who donated the land for a park at the falls) asked for an estimated cost after Samuel G. Lancaster, the engineer who designed the highway, suggested to him on a visit that it might be nice to have a bridge where visitors could get a closer look.
Looking back from the bridge
Bridal Veil Falls, reached with a 2/3 mile round trip walk.
Shepherd’s Dell Falls
Latourell Falls
Columbia River upstream from Vista Point
