Preview of @POTUS budget released today: “tax breaks for families, lower health care costs, smaller deficits and higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations.” https://t.co/Qg8kNDFU2i
Per the Associated Press:
President Joe Biden on Monday released a budget proposal aimed at getting voters’ attention: It would offer tax breaks for families, lower health care costs, smaller deficits and higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
Unlikely to pass the House and Senate to become law, the proposal for fiscal 2025 is an election year blueprint about what the future could hold if Biden and enough of his fellow Democrats win in November. The president and his aides previewed parts of his budget going into last week’s State of the Union address, and they provided the fine print on Monday.
If the Biden budget became law, deficits could be pruned $3 trillion over a decade. It would raise tax revenues by a total of $4.9 trillion over that period and use roughly $1.9 trillion to fund various programs, with the rest going to deficit reduction…
Under the proposal, the government would spend $7.3 trillion next fiscal year and borrow $1.8 trillion to cover the shortfall from tax receipts. Biden’s 188-page plan covers a decade’s worth of spending, taxes and debt.
Parents could get an increased child tax credit in 2025, as payments would return briefly to the 2021 level funded by Biden’s coronavirus pandemic relief package. Homebuyers could get a tax credit worth up to $10,000 and the plan includes $10 billion in down payment aid for first-generation buyers. Corporate taxes would jump upward, while billionaires would be charged a minimum tax of 25%.
Biden said in his State of the Union that Medicare should have the ability to negotiate prices on 500 prescription drugs, which could save $200 billion over 10 years. Aides said his budget does not specify how many drug prices would be subject to negotiations…
Meanwhile, Congress is still working on a budget for the current fiscal year. On Saturday, Biden signed into law a $460 billion package to avoid a shutdown of several federal agencies, but lawmakers are only about halfway through addressing spending for this fiscal year.
Repub Counter-argument:
Ron Johnson: “Inside the bubble, Republicans say, ‘we need to get a result, we need to effectively govern.’ To me, that’s almost code words for we got to do Democrat-lite. I think we’d be far better off if we never passed another piece of legislation.” pic.twitter.com/41c1sIaleG
So, on the same day President Biden released his budget — which includes tax breaks for families, lower health care costs, & higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations — Donald Trump just told CNBC he will cut social security & medicare. Biden & Trump are NOT the same. Period.
Biden hoped to be a peacemaker. Now he knows he has to be a warrior. Efforts at bi-partisanship, reconciliation & mutual understanding have not contained Trumpist extremism. GOP capitulation shows that defeating it is the only option
E.J. Dionne, at the Washington Post — “Biden hoped to be a peacemaker. Now, he knows he must be a warrior”:
Two ideas about how to move the United States back to normal, less acrid politics have warred with each other ever since Donald Trump rode division and resentment to power. On one side were calls for big-hearted efforts at reconciliation and mutual understanding. On the other was an insistence that the extremist virus had to be contained before anything better was possible.
President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday was about many things, especially a furious energy that countered talk about the limitations of his age. But above all, it marked the final collapse of the reconciliation strategy. It was an acknowledgment that sermons about putting aside our differences are out of touch with the country we have become…
A strategy of warfare requires tactical decisions. Rallying Democrats was the first priority of his speech, but Biden made two of his other top objectives obvious. He intends to fight hard for the kinds of Republicans and independents who rallied to Nikki Haley’s candidacy by making clear that he will stand up for Ukraine’s survival and stand strong against Vladimir Putin’s threats. His pointed contrast of Trump with Ronald Reagan reminded many Republicans of a heritage their soon-to-be nominee would squander by “bowing down to a Russian leader.”
Biden’s emphasis on reproductive rights, including in vitro fertilization, also appeals to a large share of middle-of-the-road and even moderately conservative suburbanites, particularly women, who see radicalism in the drive to upset the old status quo on abortion access…
Pundits frequently deride policy proposals as “laundry lists.” But offering detail about what government could do to ease the day-to-day problems of the non-affluent — from health care to child care to the curse of “junk fees” and “price gouging” — is popular with the many voters who long to escape the trenches of our cold civil war. It’s a vision of a politics that refocuses on the everyday. And Biden’s plea for tax fairness calls the bluff of a political adversary who is about as “populist” as the dues-paying members of Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster.
Still, there’s no way back to the normal skirmishes of democracy and the possibilities of civic friendship without first routing those who threaten democracy itself. They thrive only in a politics that sees domestic enemies everywhere and view groups they dislike as “poisoning the blood of our country.”
Biden finds his comfort zone in compromises over infrastructure bills and budgets. He’ll have to live the next eight months far from that happy place, doing battle against the forces of “resentment, revenge and retribution” that make the approach to public life he loves impossible.
