COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: March 13, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: March 13, 2024

For better or worse, I’m finding less and less information to aggregate, as endemic Covid-19 becomes just another cost of doing business…

Good news, if true:

Historical pandemic revision is already well under way. Britain:

Minor blessing: As vaccines emerge for endemic diseases like malaria, the pandemic has left a legacy of manufacturing facilities to produce them…

World’s best healthcare, if you can afford it…

A recent JAMA Network study found that sick people 85 and older were less likely than younger Medicare patients to get COVID therapies like Paxlovid. The drug might have prevented up to 27,000 deaths in 2022 if it had been allocated based on which patients were at highest risk from COVID-19. Nursing home patients, who account for around one in six U.S. COVID-19 deaths, were about two-thirds as likely as other older adults to get the drug.

Shrunken confidence in government health programs is one reason the drug isn’t reaching those who need it. In senior living facilities, “a lack of clear information and misinformation” are “causing residents and their families to be reluctant to take the necessary steps to reduce COVID risks,” said Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for an association representing 14,000 health care providers, many in senior care…

“Proactive and health-literate people get the drug. Those who are receiving information more passively have no idea whether it’s important or harmful,” said Dr. Michael Barnett, a primary care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an associate professor at Harvard, who led the JAMA Network study.

In fact, the drug is still free for those who are uninsured or enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, or other federal health programs, including those for veterans…

Pfizer sold the U.S. government 23.7 million five-day courses of Paxlovid, produced under an FDA emergency authorization, in 2021 and 2022, at a price of around $530 each.

Under the new agreement, Pfizer commits to provide the drug for the beneficiaries of the government insurance programs. Meanwhile, Pfizer bills insurers for some portion of the $1,390 list price. Some patients say pharmacies have quoted them prices of $1,600 or more.

How exactly Pfizer arrived at that price isn’t clear. Pfizer won’t say. A Harvard study last year estimated the cost of producing generic Paxlovid at about $15 per treatment course, including manufacturing expenses, a 10% profit markup, and 27% in taxes…

The other problem is getting the drug where it is needed. “We negotiated really hard with Pfizer to make sure that Paxlovid would be available to Americans the way they were accustomed to,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters in February. “If you have private insurance, it should not cost you much money, certainly not more than $100.”…

      OzarkHillbilly

      Mounting research shows that COVID-19 leaves its mark on the brain, including with significant drops in IQ scores.

      I’m beginning to see how the GOP lost it’s mind.

