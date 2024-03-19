We’ve been enduring a slow-rolling judicial coup since 2000, at least.

We’ve just entered a new phase, in which the Supreme Treason caucus just decided that states do have what we fought the Civil War to deny: the right to ignore federal rule at will:

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally, while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.

Actual lawyers should weigh in, but there is little or no other area of law in which the issue is as clear and as settled as who gets to run immigration policy in the US. Spoiler: it ain’t the individual states.

The Supreme Junta taking it on themselves to gut the federal gov’t is not surprising; it is, however, a direct attack on the idea of rights and powers that apply across the entire nation. The legal regime the Supreme radicals are imposing on us is, in essence and in my not-a-lawyer humble opinion, a direct attack on the entire idea and edifice of Constitutional gov’t.

I don’t know what can be done about this, but ISTM that this is the moment for apologize-later federal action. Two possible paths: nationalize the TX National Guard and send them to Alaska to protect the border with Canada. And assert federal authority over the border and arrest and indict any TX official or LEO that tries to act under SB 4.

I’m sure there are very good reasons why both of those are a bad idea. But what this lawless court is doing is worse.

I’m out of fucks and out of ideas.

Over to y’all.

Image: Howard Brodie, European refugees in Germany during World War II, 1945