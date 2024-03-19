Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / The Lawless Right Wing Junta on the Supreme Court

The Lawless Right Wing Junta on the Supreme Court

56 Comments

We’ve been enduring a slow-rolling judicial coup since 2000, at least.

We’ve just entered a new phase, in which the Supreme Treason caucus just decided that states do have what we fought the Civil War to deny: the right to ignore federal rule at will:

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally, while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.

The Lawless Right Wing Junta on the Supreme Clerk

 

Actual lawyers should weigh in, but there is little or no other area of law in which the issue is as clear and as settled as who gets to run immigration policy in the US. Spoiler: it ain’t the individual states.

The Supreme Junta taking it on themselves to gut the federal gov’t is not surprising; it is, however, a direct attack on the idea of rights and powers that apply across the entire nation. The legal regime the Supreme radicals are imposing on us is, in essence and in my not-a-lawyer humble opinion, a direct attack on the entire idea and edifice of Constitutional gov’t.

I don’t know what can be done about this, but ISTM that this is the moment for apologize-later federal action. Two possible paths: nationalize the TX National Guard and send them to Alaska to protect the border with Canada. And assert federal authority over the border and arrest and indict any TX official or LEO that tries to act under SB 4.

I’m sure there are very good reasons why both of those are a bad idea. But what this lawless court is doing is worse.

I’m out of fucks and out of ideas.

Over to y’all.

This thread is as open as our border is not.

Image: Howard Brodie, European refugees in Germany during World War II 1945

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      scav

      I’d rather enjoy some national and international groups issuing a tourist warning pointing out that adherence to national (and probably international) laws cannot be guaranteed in Texas and so visitors should proceed at their own risk.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nukular Biskits

      You can thank “BUTTERYMAILS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” for where we are.

      Honorable mention to Senate Democrats for refusing to kill the filibuster when they had the chance.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nukular Biskits

      @scav:

      I’d rather enjoy some national and international groups issuing a tourist warning pointing out that adherence to national (and probably international) laws cannot be guaranteed in Texas and so visitors should proceed at their own risk.

      Someone should start this rolling on social media.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      My understanding is that the Supreme Court did not lift a stay. Rather it allowed the previous stay by the (batshit crazy) 5th Circuit of a District Court injunction against Texas’s law to remain in place, at least temporarily.

      It looks like there are at least 5 votes to overturn Texas’s law on substance, because here is part of what Barrett and Kavanaugh wrote:

      Before this Court intervenes on the emergency docket, the Fifth Circuit should be the first mover: It should apply the Nken factors and decide the mo- tion for a stay pending appeal. It can presumably do so promptly. Texas’s motion for a stay pending appeal was fully briefed in the Fifth Circuit by March 5, almost two weeks ago. Merits briefing on Texas’s challenge to the Dis- trict Court’s injunction of S. B. 4 is currently underway. If a decision does not issue soon, the applicants may return to this Court.

      in other words, a big fat hint that the 5th Circuit needs to decide this correctly on the merits, and pronto!

      Still, the Court majority is prioritizing its own administrative procedural niceties over bedrock substantive Constitutional power by another Federal branch, when the latter shouldn’t have to be delayed even a nanosecond.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      BR

      In some ways this takes the mess off the federal government’s plate for the election, so politically it may backfire. Any perceived or real problems related to the border from now until election day can be blamed on Texas. “What can we do, the supreme court said Texas is in charge of its border, and seems like Texas is making a real mess of the situation. We’ll clean that up once we pass proper reforms after the election and sort it out with SCOTUS.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      anon

      @scav: perhaps the us residents living in Texas should heeds this warning first.

      As much as we blame conservatives, the liberals who insist on living in deep red states like Texas are to blame as well, giving TX population and economic growth

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RAM

      How about since Abbott and Paxton want to patrol the border so badly, Biden announce that federal border patrol and immigration personnel will be pulled out of all ports of entry at a date certain. If Texas doesn’t want an open border, they can supply the personnel to staff border crossings, patrol the border, and staff the various courts that have jurisdiction over cross-border immigrants. Ought save us non-Texas federal taxpayers a bundle.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ishiyama

      “We’ve been enduring a slow-rolling judicial coup since 2000, at least.”

      No sh*t. The time to fight was December 2000. FWIW, the fundamental problem goes back to the Nixon Court and Buckley v. Valeo (which legalized the private spending of unlimited cash to seek office), but nobody talks about it anymore.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      @anon:

      As much as we blame conservatives, the liberals who insist on living in deep red states like Texas are to blame as well, giving TX population and economic growth

      Texas is not a deep red state, it’s a state makes sure that GOP has the advantage in voting and make sure the cities do not have the influence it should wield. It’s very gerrymandered.

      A lot of people do not have the means to move out the state. Most of these laws passed are not likely constitutional and eventually will get thrown out.

       

      Reply
    15. 15.

      anon

      @cain: I am talking about  upper middle class liberals , they have the economic clout and can very much choose to vote with their feet

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JPL

      I’m kinda like Tom..I’m outta fucks to give.   The only amendment the supremes  care about is the 2nd which doesn’t say what they think it does.

      Apparently, Texas citizens want to pay for this crap.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      If I may pose a question that has befuddled me since ’16…

      Trump voters:  are they the way they are because they’re now in a cult?  They’re just that stupid and easily manipulated?  They truly love all the obvious (to them, too) bigotry, chaos, and hatred?  Is it a combination of these?

      It is astounding to me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TBone

      The artist Brodie:

      As The New York Times has stated, “His sketch of the black militant Bobby Seale gagged and strapped to his chair became the image that epitomized the trial of the Chicago Seven, the leaders of protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anoniminous

      “The Lawless Right Wing Junta on the Supreme Court”

      but … but …. but ….

      Only yesterday I was assured the Supremes would NEVER do anything lawless.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TBone

      I cannot accurately or sufficiently communicate my feelings about the Supremacist Court at this time.  I’m not out of fucks to give, but at this time my field of fucks is barren.  If I were to give voice to what I’m feeling, it would not be good to put it in a print version.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @anon:

      We can’t give up on red states. Look at Virginia and Georgia. It’s possible.. Texas can be converted and every law passed where they don’t give a fuck about the consequences means eventually those consequences are coming. Like the invitro stuff.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SW

      Not since Taney have the Supremes been this out of touch with the direction of the country.  That didn’t end well.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @RAM: … and then station those federal agents at the major crossings into neighboring states, and require anyone coming from Texas to present documentation and otherwise satisfy the agents that they don’t pose a danger to the rest of the US and should be allowed to proceed.  And then let Texas, or some aggrieved Texan, bring suit about free travel between the states, blah blah Constitution blah, and litigate it all the way to the Supreme Court, all the while making travel out of or through Texas a time-consuming nightmare.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SomeRandomGuy

      @JPL: For many years, Republicans said that the law was what 5 men in black robes decided, because the Supreme Court upheld really terrible stuff, like the voting rights act, and stuff like that.

      Now, Republicans are convinced the law is what 5 men in black robes decide, plus one woman who Trump thinks looks pretty, and all have good Federalist Society bona fides – to quote the old Green Hornet TV show, “bought and paid for.”

      Only the Orange StinkBug isn’t just *pretending* to be in the rackets – I’m amazed that some people don’t even realize that.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hoodie

      @New Deal democrat: According to this kangaroo court, they must immediately act because chaos would result without a federal standard for removing an insurrectionist from a state’s ballot, but no worries if a state contravenes federal policy until an appeals court gets off its ass to determine whether they can do that.  Of course, this has to do with whose ox is being gored.  The only reason they need now is  “fuck you, that’s why.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Josie

      @Chief Oshkosh: Thanks for saying this. I was thinking the same thing but didn’t want to say it. I thought maybe I was biased, since I am an upper middle class liberal living in Texas.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Thin Black Duke

      People need to stop telling people to move out of states that are being help hostage by Republicans. That’s not a fucking option anymore. It’s stupid and patronizing and counter-productive.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jackie

      @anon:

      As much as we blame conservatives, the liberals who insist on living in deep red states like Texas are to blame as well, giving TX population and economic growth

      People can’t just move from state to state based on politics. Texas used to be blue. Florida once was blue. Ohio once was blue. States that are purple were once blue OR red.

      The calls for people to move – leaving families and jobs behind just isn’t feasible for MOST people.

      Eta: I live in a blue state, but in a red county. I just keep voting blue and encourage family and friends to vote blue. My county once was purple – swinging back and forth. I’m not moving; I’m fighting.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Anoniminous

      Texas used to be blue.

      Texas was blue when the Dems were the party of Jim Crow racism. As LBJ said, “we’ve lost the South for a generation.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Rusty

      As the dissent points out, this is effectively nullification.   It’s what South Carolina wanted to do and eventually kicked off the Civil War.  It’s a stunning  decision.  We have a judiciary that has decided Democrats can never govern.  Right wing district Court judges and circuit courts like the 5th will overturn anything a Democrat led government tries to do.  Through decisions and delay they will stifle everything until a Republican is back in power.  It’s a complete mess.  SCOTUS is a complete mess, standing, actual controversy,  factual findings are all political and meaningless at this point.  Statutory text is meaningless when such things as the made up major questions doctrine allows the court to overturn anything it doesn’t like.  The court is amassing power at the expense of actual elected officials and is utterly unaccountable to anyone.  It’s a total and complete mess.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BethanyAnne

      No, no, just because we can and have won doesn’t mean that our allies in red states shouldn’t just give up and leave. *eyeroll

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      We tend to focus on how states go in the electoral college, but the GOP hasn’t been able to recreate the dominance they had in the House during the Obama years after 2010.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OlFroth

      Noted originalist Sammy Alito decides that Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution does not represent the original intent of the Founding Fathers.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trnc

      @bbleh:

      @RAM:

      … and then station those federal agents at the major crossings into neighboring states, and require anyone coming from Texas to present documentation and otherwise satisfy the agents that they don’t pose a danger to the rest of the US and should be allowed to proceed.

      Seconded. That means buses that Abbott tries to ship out get turned right back around.

      Sadly, a pipe dream due to the resources that would require more resources than the feds could provide. OTOH, any discretionary funds that might be earmarked for Tx can stop NOW.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jackie

      A positive off topic news blurb: Nikki Haley donors are raising money for Biden 👍🏻

      A few days after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican presidential primary on March 6, veteran media executive and Haley backer Harry Sloan got a call from movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, who asked Sloan to help President Joe Biden take on Donald Trump in the general election,” CNBC reports.

      “Sloan agreed to help raise money for Biden’s reelection effort and try to reel in Republican-aligned business leaders to get behind the president.”

      “Sloan is among at least half a dozen former Haley bundlers who have decided to help Biden — and not Trump — since Haley ended her campaign.”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Hoppie

      @anon: Don’d diss progressive Texans, please.   They are losing very close elections due to Rethug cheating, and are getting closer to turning Texas purple.  People moving in for tech jobs are bringing semi-progressive ideas with them.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      AM in NC

      @anon:  If all the liberals flee, Texas still has two Senators and we lose the blue congressional districts there.   We need MORE liberals living there, not fewer.

      Reply

