Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Some Good News, If We Can Keep It

by | 16 Comments

Not soon enough, not nearly as many as required… but still good news.

Per the Associated Press, “Senators warn more visas are urgently needed for Afghans who aided the US in the war”:

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, more than a dozen Republican and Democratic senators said Congress needs to raise the limit on the number of special immigrant visas the U.S. can process for Afghans. They said an additional 20,000 are needed before the end of the fiscal year in September.

“This critical program has already saved the lives of thousands of Afghans who served with bravery and honor alongside United States troops and diplomats in support of the mission in Afghanistan,” the lawmakers, led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, wrote in the letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “We must now uphold our commitment to these individuals and ensure that those qualified applicants are able to find safety in the United States.”

The Biden administration has also called on Congress to act swiftly. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters [last] Thursday that “even though our war in Afghanistan ended, our commitment to Afghans and our commitment to those who helped us in that war has not ended.” …

The special immigrant visa, or SIV, program allows eligible Afghans who helped Americans despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones to apply for entry into America with their families. Eligible Afghans include interpreters for the U.S. military as well as individuals integral to the American embassy in Kabul.

While the program has existed since 2009, the number of applicants skyrocketed after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. With the Taliban now back in power, advocates say Afghans who helped the U.S. are often living in hiding and facing torture and death if they’re found.

Shaheen and her fellow Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware have been focused on this issue since the withdrawal, working closely with advocates — so far with no success — to tailor legislation to the varying needs of allies. In a statement to the AP, Coons pointed to the urgency of the issue, saying that “every day that passes without Congress taking action, we risk the lives of Afghan partners who deserve our thanks.”…

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      Why did it take this long?  Why only 12,000?  It has overwhelming public support, so who is blocking it from being more?  I’m guessing Mike Lee and Rand Paul, but I am willing to hate more assholes if some reporter will just name names.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Do not tell me that cutting back on Afghan supporters’ visas was a Biden idea, because I was not born yesterday and I was born into a  Republican family.

      Somebody ( RW) tied up funding.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I would assume such Afghans are still in Afghanistan and if so, are they alive?  I would have assumed the retribution by the Taliban wouldn’t have been nice as referred to in the piece.  And now, if Afghans there trying to hide their previous association with the infidel are expected to come out of the woodwork?

      We don’t even have an open embassy there.

      This is obviously good news and something we shoulda done a while back but man, the proverbial devil is in the details on making this come to fruition.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      VERY good news!

      Now that their impeachment BS has failed, look to the GOP to try and resurrect complaints about Biden getting us out of that forever war (instead of just…helping…by raising the # of visas)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Rusty

      Senator Shaheen did a solid.  She was considered the most vulnerable senator last cycle, but Sununu didn’t run and the Republicans put up a wack job instead.  Glad we will have her for a while longer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      @Jackie: I am happy for the 12,000, but that line about needing an estimated 20,000 more in the next 6 months really bothers me.  Because this is clearly the compromise to get something done.  I really don’t think there will be more.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      OT but a good overall reminder (and well worth putting in your RWNJ relatives’ faces, hint hint): if you want to know what trumpov would do in a 2nd term…just listen to what he’s saying:

      PSYCHO REVENGE TOUR

      One of the most enduring bits of folk wisdom about American politics is the notion that a promise made on the campaign trail is almost never a promise kept. The only thing you can count on from a politician, and especially a presidential candidate, is that you can’t count on anything.

      This isn’t actually true. There is, in fact, a strong connection between what a candidate says on the campaign trail and what a president does in office.  [Clinton, W, Obama examples]…

      …With these truths in hand, let’s look at the rhetoric of Trump’s current campaign for the White House. At rallies and in interviews, the former president rails against his political opponents as enemies of the nation.

      “The threat from outside forces,” Trump said at a rally last year in New Hampshire, “is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within.” He said that one critic, Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, deserved to be executed for his actions during Trump’s final month in office*. To Trump, any attempt to contain his authority was tantamount to treason.

      *this has not received nearly the attention it should…we’re talking about an American president having an American general (excuse me, General) executed for being more loyal to the Constitution than to trumpov.

      We may not be able to give an exact accounting of the consequences of Trump’s violent and fascistic rhetoric if he were granted a second term in office, but rest assured, there would be consequences. Given the power of the federal government and the total backing of the Republican Party, invested with the legitimacy granted by the Constitution, freed from the shackles of legal scrutiny and consumed with a thirst for vengeance — “I am your retribution,” he tells his supporters — there is no question that Trump would act on the desires he has expressed on the campaign trail.

      As promised, he would free the Jan. 6 rioters who were prosecuted and imprisoned. As promised, he would unleash federal law enforcement on his political opponents. As promised, he would do something about the people he says are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He would try to be, as he has said to much applause from his supporters, a dictator “only on Day 1.”

      No more double standards for trumpov’s violent rhetoric!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Hoppie

      @Jeffro: Yeah, those appallingly hypocritical, craven, lying attacks on Biden for carrying through the bigly deal tffg had made before leaving office.

      Reply

