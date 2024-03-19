Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Laughter and Tears Open Thread

A few laughs at the former guy’s expense.

.

.

And one WTF??!

.

I was guessing that mishegoss was a synonym for clusterfuck, but it doesn’t appear to be exactly that.

craziness; senseless behavior
Definitions of mishegoss. (Yiddish) craziness; senseless behavior or activity. synonyms: meshugaas, mishegaas. type of: craziness, folly, foolery, indulgence, lunacy, tomfoolery.

Also, when I heard what Cannon had ruled – let’s let the jurors without clearance see all the national security and classified documents so they can decide for themselves whether they are personal documents! – my first thought was maybe this is just crazy enough that Jack Smith  can get Cannon thrown into whichever circle of hell she belongs in  take it to the 11th Circuit, and some legal peeps seem to be having a similar thought.

A (writ of) mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

Open thread.

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      VFX Lurker

      Thank you for these posts, Watergirl.

      Also, there is a teeny tiny typo in the title (“laugher” instead of “laughter”).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldgold

      Apparently Trump is seriously considering hiring Paul Manafort to work in his campaign. What ‘s next? Hiring the ghost of Julius Rosenberg as a science/ technology adviser.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I hesitate to comment on legal threads these days because I am a cowardly institutionalist who opinions are rightly reviled, but Jack Smith will get one chance to get Cannon removed.  If he tries and fails, he won’t get another bite at that apple.  What was it that Omar Little said?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Another frivolous lawsuit from TIFG at poor “rape shamed” Nancy Mace’s request*:

      Donald Trump sued ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation over the anchor’s interview of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) in which he said a judge found Trump had “raped” writer E. Jean Carroll.

      George Conway: “Trump is suing Stephanopoulos and ABC because Stephanopoulos repeated what a federal district judge has said repeatedly in written opinions. By bringing this lawsuit, Trump will only bring more public attention to what he did to Carroll. And he and his lawyers may very well be—in fact, ought to be—sanctioned.”

      “Another brilliant stable-genius move. Trump is not only a rapist, he’s a nut job, and a very, very dumb one at that.”

      *I read a headline yesterday, that Mace was encouraging TIFG to sue Stephanopoulas because of how mean he was to her on his Sunday morning program TV interview.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: I agree that if you come at the king…

      I think we all value your opinion here.

      Do you not think this is the one?

      Do you agree with the legal eagles that say he pretty much has to do it before the trial starts, otherwise she could dismiss the case or otherwise do some stuff that would mean there would be no appealing it and jeopardy would attach?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TBone

      Cannon’s new jury instructions are #@*&# and really pissed me off when the actual wording was highlighted this morning, basically saying “TIFG can declassify anything with his mind.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      Totally out of nowhere and for no real reason, I have to say I really like the Miley Cyrus song “Used to Be Young.”  Really good vocal work and the lyrics?  * chef’s kiss

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: I don’t have Smith’s experience litigating at this level.   I don’t know the judges of the 11th Circuit at all.  I will defer to Smith and his team’s judgment as to when and if he should seek to have Cannon removed.  It isn’t the slam dunk that some people here think it is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      Fearless/clueless prediction(s): Jack Smith will do nothing vis-a-vis the recommendation(s) from Weissmann and Moss, Cannon will successfully delay the trial until after the election, and TIFG will never see the inside of a jail cell (except as a visitor).
      I desperately hope that, yet again, I am worng, but after seeing countless “Jack Smith will take Cannon to the woodshed (other than a pretty filing in response), THIS time for sure, Rocky” I am less sanguine that justice will be served. [Yes, I know the 11th Circuit has countermanded some of Cannon’s shenanigans.]
      But I’m an asshole, not a lawyer, and I’m sure all the lawyer jackals (or jackal lawyers) will tell me to stop being an Eeyore or something.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TBone

      @SFAW: my hubby has gone to the dark side with you.  I solidly refuse to be dampened but it’s hard to do with him yelling at the TV.  Nevertheless, I persist.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Raoul Paste

      Assuming all of this gets properly resolved, I really hope that in the future, there is a  law that says that no judge can serve in a trial where that judge has been appointed by the defendant

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Captain C

      Judge Cannon is lucky that the ‘deep state’ is not nearly as lawless and anti-Republican as the MAGAts claim it is, otherwise she’d be on her way to an extended Gitmo vacation as we speak, where she would spend her days being interrogated about who she’s actually working for, since it’s obviously not the USA.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      frosty

      @SFAW: I tend to think that Cannon will successfully throw sand in the gears of justice so the trial is delayed until after the election. Then, when he loses and he can’t do anything for her she’ll back off and let the trial run like normal. At that point I expect him to be convicted and sentenced to be confined without visitors or internet access. Hoping for jail, but a military base would be OK.

      To be sure, I have no legal expertise. Also, I appear to be more of an optimist than I thought I was

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TBone

      @Raoul Paste: it’s just too simple, somehow.  Like so plainly obvious that people can’t recognize it staring them down.  We need to win and use our time to make enforceable laws in this regard.  With actual enforcement.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SFAW

      @TBone:

      I wouldn’t say I’m “dampened”; I think it’s more like I’m darkly amused by all the “THIS time Cannon has gone too far!” pronouncements.

      Omnes’s point about “you come at the king, you best not miss” **  is an excellent one. My concern is that Smith et al. may never try (assuming it’s warranted to try, as opposed to Cannon skirting defiance of the 11th, but never actually defying them), and that someone is the Cannon-whisperer, advising her how to game the system completely, and can thread the needle. [I’m assuming that someone has been advising her on that last part for awhile.]

      ETA: ** Well, either that, or “Need a pack of Newports….soft pack.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      terraformer

      Like what Hillary wrote about the “are you better off…”, I immediately thought:

      Always consider what the orange fella says from *his* standpoint, not yours.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      narya

      @Omnes Omnibus: What other recourse does Smith have if she’s serious about showing national security info to jurors? That is just bonkers, but I totally get what you’re saying about having only once chance at DQing Cannon, and I’ve never thought that he’d jump to that option without trying a multitude of other strategies.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @SFAW: I agree that Canon is totally being coached on how to go right up to the line. In fact, sometimes I wonder if they are trying to beat Jack Smith into going to the 11th circuit too soon. But the federalist society, or something similar is most definitely directing her moves.

      in my humble opinion. or not so humble!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @frosty:

      I tend to think that Cannon will successfully throw sand in the gears of justice so the trial is delayed until after the election. Then, when he loses and he can’t do anything for her she’ll back off and let the trial run like normal.

      That’s my take as well. Lawrence O’Donnell has bluntly stated the reason TIFG attended the MAL hearing was to remind Cannon that if he wins the election, he will make Clarence Thomas a bribe to retire that he can’t refuse, and give his SC seat to Cannon.

      Of course, FIRST TIFG has to WIN, and SECONDLY the senate has to vote for her confirmation. I just don’t see her getting through the Judicial Community, myself – but I’m probably overestimating the senate’s common sense that Cannon’s even too wacko for them to confirm.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chris

      @Baud:

      She would’ve been a great president.

      Mostly I’m not excessively bitter about it, because the same is true of literally every Democratic presidential loser in the last ninety years, at least by comparison with what we got instead, but man, is it ever true.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Gin & Tonic

      @SFAW: I have been saying for years that DJT will never see the inside of a prison cell. I have seen nothing to stay me from that position.

      Reply

