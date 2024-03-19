A few laughs at the former guy’s expense.

.

.

And one WTF??!

.

I was guessing that mishegoss was a synonym for clusterfuck, but it doesn’t appear to be exactly that.

craziness; senseless behavior

Definitions of mishegoss. (Yiddish) craziness; senseless behavior or activity. synonyms: meshugaas, mishegaas. type of: craziness, folly, foolery, indulgence, lunacy, tomfoolery.

Also, when I heard what Cannon had ruled – let’s let the jurors without clearance see all the national security and classified documents so they can decide for themselves whether they are personal documents! – my first thought was maybe this is just crazy enough that Jack Smith can get Cannon thrown into whichever circle of hell she belongs in take it to the 11th Circuit, and some legal peeps seem to be having a similar thought.

A (writ of) mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

Open thread.