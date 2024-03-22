Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 758: Russia Bombards Ukrainian Civilian Targets & Infrastructure Again

War for Ukraine Day 758: Russia Bombards Ukrainian Civilian Targets & Infrastructure Again

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

And we’ve got a government shutdown!

It’s over the weekend, so it shouldn’t affect much, but we’ve got one. Now we wait to see if they can pass the thing on Sunday.

As I begin this post, air raid alerts are once again up all over Ukraine as Russia has its fighter bombers in the air. We’ll have to wait to find out if they do another bombardment tonight/this morning.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces shot down 92 of the 151 russian aerial targets.
The terrorist state attacked Ukraine with:
•63 Shahed UAVs
•12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles
•40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles
•5 Kh-22 cruise missiles
•7 Kh-47 M2 (Kinzhal) aeroballistic missiles
•22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles
•2 Kh-59 guided cruise missiles

Our air defenders downed:
•55 Shaheds
•35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles
•2 Kh-59 guided cruise missiles

Ukraine needs more air defense!

 

This night, Russia launched over 60 “Shahed” drones and nearly 90 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The world sees the Russian terrorists’ targets as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, and even a trolleybus. Russia is at war with people’s everyday lives. My condolences to the loved ones of those killed by this terror.

In all of the cities affected by the attack, the necessary services have already been deployed. Rescuers, power engineers, regional and local authorities, police and utility services are helping people. Nobody will be left without assistance. Electrical power is being restored. Recovery in Kharkiv and its region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and its region, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk has begun as of last night.

Russian missiles have no delays, unlike aid packages for Ukraine. “Shahed” drones have no indecision, unlike some politicians. It is critical to understand the cost of delays and postponed decisions.

Patriot systems must protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia; air defense is required to protect people, infrastructure, homes, and dams. Our partners know exactly what is needed. They can definitely support us. These are necessary decisions. Life must be protected from these savages from Moscow.

More on this after the jump. And the day’s other big news. Had Russia not bombarded Ukraine again I was going to go with Panic at the Disco for the subtitle of tonight’s update.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russian terror is only possible now because we lack enough air defense systems, because our partners lack the political will to provide them – address by the President

22 March 2024 – 20:31

Dear Ukrainians,

Throughout the day, the utmost attention is being directed to all our regions hit by Russian strikes last night. Everywhere there were impacts, recovery efforts are underway. All services, repair brigades, rescue teams of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, police, and everyone involved will be working around the clock to overcome this terror to the maximum extent possible. The city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Poltava region, Odesa region, the city of Khmelnytsky and Khmelnytsky region, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk region… these strikes were extremely heinous, with the deliberate goal of causing structural damage to society’s life rather than military damage to our ability to defend ourselves – and this is terror, by definition, without any disguises.

Overall, the strikes harmed over thirty people across the country. As of now, five people have been reported killed… My condolences to their close ones. A significant part of the energy system has been damaged.

Today, I held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting primarily focusing on protection and recovery operations. Military personnel, including detailed briefings from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Commander of the Air Force Oleschuk, provided updates. Additionally, necessary reports were received from Prime Minister Shmyhal, government officials, energy company executives, and regional leaders… Everyone has been provided with clear guidelines for action. Personal responsibility is paramount.

The situation in Kharkiv is particularly challenging. Restoration of electricity for critical infrastructure and residential consumers is ongoing. This work will continue without interruptions. Much progress has been made during the day in Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Khmelnytsky region, Vinnytsia region, and Poltava region to restore electricity, water, and heating supplies. Work continues in Odesa region. Special attention is being given to hydroelectric facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

I thank everyone working for Ukraine, for the people. Repair brigades, engineers, and all power plant workers are true heroes. The collective effort of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service is commendable as always, and I am proud of each one of them. The police, businesses, and all those providing support at this time, thank you. Unified government action on the ground is crucial – now, more than ever, the personal effectiveness of everyone managing communities is needed.

Certainly, air defense is the top priority right now. Our people here in Ukraine are responsible for the physical protection of facilities and their recovery following strikes. However, true and comprehensive protection from Russian missiles and Shahed drones is only possible with sufficient political will on the part of our partners. We work on it every day. Every day, we persuade partners of the importance and, more importantly, the feasibility of full protection of Ukrainian skies. Russian terror is only possible now because we don’t have enough modern air defense systems – in other words, frankly, because our partners lack the political will to provide them. They all know exactly what is required and who can make life-saving decisions.

Today, I held several international meetings. I met with the Minister of Defence of Denmark, a country that is one of our most principled partners. If everyone assisted as principled as they do, we would have already been able to reliably protect the lives of our country and people from Russian terror. Today, we discussed the consequences of today’s Russian attack and the situation in the future… We highly appreciate that the Minister of Defence of Denmark was accompanied by leaders of Danish defense companies. Relevant discussions, meetings were held… We are preparing joint projects regarding drones, EW, and artillery. I’m grateful for all the support and cooperation.

Today, I also met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe. We discussed, among other things, the fair responsibility of the Russian state for all the terror. We in Ukraine appreciate international efforts regarding the Register of Damage and all forms of pressure on the Putin system to reduce and block its ability to destroy lives. Everyone who helps Ukraine, everyone who limits Russia’s terrorist and military potential, is a true lifesaver. History always remembers such leaders; they earn real respect for themselves and maintain the moral leadership of their countries.

And one more thing.

I want to separately acknowledge the efforts of the employees of our State Emergency Service who are currently working in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia… I’m grateful to everyone. In Kharkiv: Vitaliy Yelezyev and Volodymyr Vodolazkin from the 25th Fire and Rescue Unit; Volodymyr Avramenko and Vitaliy Shramko from the 34th Fire and Rescue Unit; and Vitaliy Senchikhin, a worker of the central administration of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region. In Zaporizhzhia: Serhiy Terentyev from the 2nd Fire and Rescue Unit; Vitaliy Tubalov from the 5th Fire and Rescue Unit; Kostiantyn Zhuravliov from the 6th Fire and Rescue Unit; Oleksiy Ponomarenko from the 10th Fire and Rescue Unit; and also Ihor Shabatiuk, an employee of the central administration of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia region. I also want to specially mention Senior Lieutenants of the National Police Volodymyr Hryshanov and Danylo Kuchynskyi, who are working in Zaporizhzhia, helping to restore and protect normal life. Thank you!

Thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine, our people, lives, and independence. Thank you to each and every one who fights for our state and for holding Russian terrorists fully accountable for all the evil of this war. Glory to our nation!

Glory to Ukraine!

Ukraine desperately more air defense, so this announcement from the UK is good news!

And these Lithuanian anti-drone systems will also be helpful.

This morning’s attack is a perfect example of why the anti-drone systems are sorely needed. The Russians start with the Shaheds, swarming them in to overwhelm the air defense system. Then they follow them with the ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The attack the other night on Kyiv, where the Ukrainians were able to bring down all the ballistic and cruise missiles was a missiles only attack. No drone swarms in the first wave to overwhelm the air defense.

This will also be helpful:

The first Ukrainian pilots have completed basic flying training in the UK.
The next step is advanced flying training provided by the French Air Force.

We are grateful to our partners in the UK for the training of Ukrainian pilots and their unwavering support. Ukraine is waiting for F-16s to protect our skies from russian terror.
Together, we are stronger.
🇺🇦🤝🇬🇧

It would have been more helpful if the Biden administration hadn’t sat on their hands out of fear of Putin for an additional year.

Have to admit, after more than two years of a full-scale war in Europe, we’re still bitterly underestimating many decision-makers in their inconceivable, unprecedented reluctance to leave their safe, liability-free comfort zone of rosy unicorns and the same old business as usual.

It’s good that Putin is a fucking moron and that his regime is corrupt and delusional, and that Ukraine, with its frantic resistance in 2022, in many ways derailed the Russian might and plans.

A really smart totalitarian dictator in charge of a country like Russia would have eaten today’s West for breakfast.

The Financial Times has the details:

The US has urged Ukraine to halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, warning that the drone strikes risk driving up global oil prices and provoking retaliation, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

The repeated warnings from Washington were delivered to senior officials at Ukraine’s state security service, the SBU, and its military intelligence directorate, known as the GUR, the people told the Financial Times.

Both intelligence units have steadily expanded their own drone programmes to strike Russian targets on land, sea and in the air since the start of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

One person said that the White House had grown increasingly frustrated by brazen Ukrainian drone attacks that have struck oil refineries, terminals, depots and storage facilities across western Russia, hurting its oil production capacity.

Russia remains one of the world’s most important energy exporters despite western sanctions on its oil and gas sector. Oil prices have risen about 15 per cent this year, to $85 a barrel, pushing up fuel costs just as US President Joe Biden begins his campaign for re-election.

Washington is also concerned that if Ukraine keeps hitting Russian facilities, including many that are hundreds of miles from the border, Russia could retaliate by lashing out at energy infrastructure relied on by the west.

This includes the CPC pipeline carrying oil from Kazakhstan through Russia to the global market. Western companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron use the pipeline, which Moscow briefly shut in 2022.

“We do not encourage or enable attacks inside of Russia,” an NSC spokesperson said. The CIA declined to comment. In Kyiv, a spokesperson for the SBU declined to comment. Officials at GUR and Zelenskyy’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

After the Financial Times published news of the US warnings on Friday Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, was asked how Kyiv had responded to the Biden administration’s appeals to stop attacks on Russian refineries.

She said: “The Ukrainian side responded, I think, precisely by achieving its goals and by very successful operations conducted on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

“We understand the appeals of our American partners,” Stefanishyna told an audience at the Kyiv Security Forum. “At the same time, we are fighting with the capabilities, resources and practices that we have today.”

The US objections come as Biden faces a tough re-election battle this year with petrol prices on the rise, increasing almost 15 per cent this year to around $3.50 a gallon.

“Nothing terrifies a sitting American president more than a surge in pump prices during an election year,” said Bob McNally, president of consultancy Rapidan Energy and a former White House energy adviser.

If you’re not providing any more funding or material, then you don’t get to dictate terms. The Biden senior nat-sec team needs to spend some time reflecting on there utter strategic incompetence, malpractice, failure, and moral cowardice.

Especially given what Russia is communicating in its response to the attacks on its petroleum refineries:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Kharkiv:

 

As a result of the russian attack on #Kharkiv, the energy infrastructure was damaged, but the station is provided with backup power from generators – and all the station systems are working!

Passengers and residents can drink hot tea, keep warm and charge their gadgets at the station: we thank our partners The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and Nova Ukraine for their help.

For the youngest guests at Kharkiv railway station, the children’s point “Spilno” from @Ukrzaliznytsia and @UNICEF Ukraine continues to operate: in the free entertainment area, parents can relax in warmth and safety, and children can play and be distracted.

The Avdiivka front:

As many sources have already written, Russians began to use the Desertcross 1000-3 much more often on the front line. Now some tactics of their use by Russians in assaults have begun to become clear. A Russian unit consisting of 5-8 infantrymen on each “golf cart” moves to the frontline, after which they abandon the “golf cart” and are expected to take and hold positions.

The 47th brigade shows the destruction of one such groups on the Avdiivka front:

“Russian special forces that drove into Berdychi on a Chinese golf cart (no joke).
At first, they even shot down our drone with an assault rifle. Then they used smoke cover, like in cool action movies, and ran to hide.
Four hid in the remains of the building’s foundation, one lay down in the crater, and two hid under destroyed equipment.”

https://t.me/strikedronescompany/141

Let’s get to the other big news: ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for attacking the Crocus nightclub in Moscow.

Reuters has the details. (emphasis mine)

March 22 (Reuters) – The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting at a concert near Moscow, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official said the United States had warned Russia in recent weeks about the possibility of an attack.

“We did warn the Russians appropriately,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, without providing any additional details.

At least 40 people were killed and 145 wounded on Friday when camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on concertgoers near Moscow in one of the deadliest attacks on Russia in decades.

Islamic State, the militant group that once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group’s Amaq agency said on Telegram.

The death toll made it one of the worst attacks on Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, when Islamist militants took more than 1,000 people hostage, including hundreds of children.

I saw the initial reports on the attack on social media and noted it. My initial thought was Putin has a long track record of attacking his own people and using it as agitprop against his enemies. Then Gin & Tonic emailed about the ISIS rumors. And when I finished my workout and started poking around I immediately found the Reuters reporting.

Reuters reported this just two weeks ago:

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow that was plotted by an Islamic State cell, Russian state news agencies reported.

FSB said that the members of the organization had been planning “to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow”, the RIA news agency quoted the report as saying.

The attackers opened fire during the attempted arrest and were “neutralized by return fire”, the FSB said.

So while US Embassy Moscow was issuing warnings, the Russians did not seem to go on alert after they broke up a terrorist attack by ISIS at the beginning of the month.

In fact Putin was using the threat as agitprop just a few days ago.

Just 3 days ago, Putin called warnings of terror attacks “Western blackmail”.

In any normal country, such a statement followed by an actual attack resulting in hundreds of victims would have led to an immediate resignation and criminal investigation for failing to carry out the responsibilities of protecting the country’s citizens.

But hey ho, 24 years and counting.

 

The license plates appear to be Belarusian. Which makes sense as it is easier to get into Russia from Belarus than from just about anywhere else these days.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight. So here is some adjacent material.

Yes, yes it is!

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Alison Rose
  • Andrya
  • bookworm1398
  • brendancalling
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chris
  • Comrade Bukharin
  • Devore
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Joy in FL
  • Ksmiami
  • TeezySkeezy

      bookworm1398

      Maybe the attackers were some of the people Russia flew into Belarus to cross the border into EU to create trouble for the governments there. Probably not, but it would be karmic

    4. 4.

      Devore

      Thanks again for your excellent summary

      With the mention of USA F16s that don’t seem to have yet shown up.  What about European Tornado bombers or French Mirage Fighters?   Are they all essentially decommissioned?

    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      My first reaction to this IS attack in Moscow was ‘boo hoo, fuck them all’.  I’d like to understand why that’s a wrong reaction.

      1. I understand the expedient reasons for not committing or supporting such acts: resources better used elsewhere, invites reprisals, could cause foreign supporters to withdraw their support.
      2. I understand some of the moral reasons: we don’t want to become like them.
      3. But I don’t understand other moral arguments people make; more generally, maybe I don’t understand how the laws of war are moral.

      For instance:

      a. the laws of war seem to be slanted toward big countries and those with significant expeditionary capability (that is to say, countries with strategic depth).  If you’re a small, weak country, then too bad, the war will be fought on your land, and your civilians will die.  Too bad for you.  And you must not respond in kind: them’s the laws of war.

      b. a country can commit all manner of atrocities, but its victim must not respond in kind.  Again, them’s the laws.

      c. a victim country cannot respond against the civilians of its aggressor.  In this case, the argument is also made that RU is a totalitarian state, so its citizens aren’t responsible.  But we have no evidence whatsoever that there’s even a sizable fraction of RU citizens who oppose killing Ukrainians; what they oppose, is their husbands being killed, and the war going badly.

      If RU citizens in any significant number opposed this war, opposed murdering Ukrainians, then we’d see mutinies all over the RU army.  We’d see RU soldiers regularly killing their commanding officers, etc.  We’d see artillery units being blown up by rogue soldiers.  Toss a couple of live grenades into an ammo dump, and watch what happens.  But we see nothing of that.  They don’t oppose killing Ukrainians.

      So what’s the moral case for me to feel any sorrow whatsoever for the victims of today’s attack?

      Again, I understand the expedient/practical/public relations reasons.  I’m asking here about the moral ones.

    6. 6.

      brendancalling

      I read about the ISIS attack! So sad—I broke out my tiniest violin and played “Roll Out the Barrel,” since I don’t know any sad songs (and if I did, I wouldn’t play them).

      More importantly, the spaghetti I made tonight was delicious. Store-brand pasta, jarred sauce but still really good. I added some garlic and oven-roasted peppers.

    7. 7.

      TeezySkeezy

      I wonder if the “bewilderment” in Russia and lack of narrative after rejecting the ISIS claims stems from two competing reactions: one, some elements of the Russian leadership wanting to blame Ukraine, but others rightly worried that ratcheting up the level of mass delusion in Russian by attributing the attacks to the wrong people *on purpose* might be a bit destabilizing.

    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      @brendancalling: I read that one oven-roasts the peppers, and then blends them?  Or do you do something else?  [I have a buncha ’em in the fridge, figuring out how to use ’em]

    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @TeezySkeezy: [puts on cynic’s cap]

      rightly worried that ratcheting up the level of mass delusion in Russian by attributing the attacks to the wrong people *on purpose* might be a bit destabilizing.

      It didn’t seem to stop ’em in 1999 apartment bombings.  OK, that’s just being really, really cynical.  I guess I can see how they might decide that *this time* would be a bridge too far.  Though probably the biggest reason is that IS already claimed responsibility, and denying that would be difficult.

    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chetan Murthy: I should have added: I once read a piece by Hannah Arendt where she quotes Mary Mccarthy to the effect that

      “If someone points a gun to your head and orders you to kill this person, or they’ll shoot you dead, they’re not threatening you; they’re tempting you.”

      She went on  to note that it might be expedient to kill  that person (to save your life) but it would not be moral.

    13. 13.

      Comrade Bukharin

      By the same logic Americans killed on 9/11 deserved no sympathy. After all, what did they do to stop their government’s constant intervention in other countries’ affairs.

    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @TeezySkeezy: My own belief stems from maybe listening to too much of Timothy Snyder.  He argues that all personalist regimes tend to incompetence, b/c loyalty is higher-prized.  So maybe after 24 years, they’re just not as competent as they were back in the noughties.  Maybe they’re just not fleet enough to, y’know, get their ducks in a row.  That they ignored stark warnings from the US IC seems to confirm that.

      Just spitballin’.

    18. 18.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Comrade Bukharin: it’s interesting you mention that.  First, Osama Bin Laden is and was our enemy, and we were acting in our interests when we found and killed him.  Ditto attacking and destroying Al Qaeda.  But did any of that put us on the “right side” ?  I don’t believe so.  I still remember reading Bin Laden’s writing about the Israeli F16s flattening the apartment towers of Beirut in his youth while he was there, and how he wished that he could dispatch such destruction on the country of the makers of those planes.

      I think we’ve cleverly constructed a set of morals that allows us to sell fighter planes to Israel so they can use them to flatten apartment towers full of innocent civilians, while arguing that our own skyscrapers are off–limits.

    20. 20.

      Andrya

      @Chetan Murthy:   I don’t think it matters, morally, whether you feel sorrow/sympathy/empathy for the russian victims:  in my view, emotions are not moral obligations.

      For what it’s worth, I do feel some sympathy for the russians killed in the Ukraine war:  because they have been lied to.  They had never heard the truth about what is happening.  One other thing informs my thinking:  when I was a child/teen, my parents were so close to their best friends that we were, de facto, one blended family.  During the Vietnam war, the oldest son of that family- whom I regarded as a brother- served 4 years in a maximum security federal prison for draft resistance.  He was basically destroyed by that experience, and died a few years later.  I was exempt from that decision because I was female, but I have always wondered if I would have had the courage to do the same thing.  You don’t know until you’ve been tried.

      I do think that “we don’t want to become like them” is incredibly important.  The French Revolution in the 18th century was totally justified, but resulted in the Reign of Terror and then the dictatorship of Napoleon Bonaparte- with all the wars/destruction that he started.  The Russian revolutions were also justified- and we know how that ended.  If “we” become like “them” we can easily end up making things worse…

    23. 23.

      Joy in FL

      Thanks for these reliable posts, Adam.

      I sent money to Eugene Kibets because of your post of Nate Mook, whose post included the one about Eugene Kibets and the cats.

    24. 24.

      brendancalling

      @Chetan Murthy: I just chop them up really fine.

      An ex of mine, who I am still close with, has elderly parents who were initially evacuated to Poland and are now back in Kyiv. I could not care less about tonight’s attack in Moscow. I don’t care who objects. I’m not dancing in the streets, but I have about as much sympathy for a heroin dealer who gets shot down by a rival. And that is to say nothing about Russia’s meddling in our elections, which led to 4 years of TFG and an ongoing battle against his base, Big Stupid. Needless to say, I’ve got some grievances.

    25. 25.

      Jay

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Maybe they’re just not fleet enough to, y’know, get their ducks in a row. That they ignored stark warnings from the US IC seems to confirm that.

      For at least a decade, their internal security forces have been focused on preventing and cracking down on “civil unrest”, no matter how minor.

      That seriously erodes basic competency through out the entire command chain and boots on the ground. Pretty hard to remember core training as an OMON “SWAT” team going into a terrorist attack with active shooters and crowds of innocents,

      when you’ve spent the last 10 years brutalizing Pussy Riot Fans.

      They ignored warnings from the US IC because that is not something they would do, other than as disinfo.

    26. 26.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Jay: I first read this argument about competency and how it is affected by what amount to crowd control and oppression operations, in Martin Van Creveld’s book on 4th generation warfare.  He made the point that this was happening to Israel’s army in the Occupied Territories, and that it would happen to the US in our colonial wars.

    27. 27.

      Chris

      @Jay:

      I wonder how much the fact that they’ve taken over everything might have damaged their skills.

      The ex-KGB types today don’t just run the security state. They run the crime, they run the business, and of course they run the government. How many people are there entering FSB, SVR, and GRU today who aren’t really looking to join an intelligence community so much as just looking for a foot in the door to the country’s power elite?

    30. 30.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chris: Mark Galeotti had a recent episode on this subject. He was talking about the execution of that RU helicopter pilot who defected (found shot to pieces in a parking garage in Spain) and the attack against one of Navalny’s lieutenants in Latvia (? a Baltic state).  He argued that these almost certainly the work of local gangs, and he stitched it all back to Russia-based crime networks.  And explained how the FSB and GRU would get in bed with them, making it clear that the networks needed to perform tasks for the FSB/GRU in exchange for, y’know, continuing to breathe. etc.

      He also explained that basically this meant that the state had legitimized these crime networks even *inside* Russia: as long as they don’t thieve too much, as long as they keep things somewhat orderly, as long as they never challenge the state, they’ll be left alone. [surely, also as long as they tithe properly to the right FSB colonel]

