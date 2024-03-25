Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you are still in the GOP, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

The willow is too close to the house.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

No Justins, No Peace

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

This really is a full service blog.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Meet the Press Flap (Open Thread)

Meet the Press Flap (Open Thread)

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Our shitty political press has been trading credibility for access and pushing horse race coverage as news forever, so it wasn’t surprising when NBC News hired Ronna McDaniel as a paid election analyst. But it was still an outrage because she is (or at least was until the conditions attached to receiving a paycheck changed) an election denier. One line the MSM outlets kinda-sorta enforced was refusing to pay people who lie about the outcome of the 2020 election.

Chuck Todd — of all people! — called his own employer out over the weekend about the hire: (Politico)

“There’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this,” Todd told Welker, citing prior “gaslighting” and “character assassination” from McDaniel’s RNC.

But this paragraph from the Politico piece demonstrates how MSM outlets STILL don’t get it and perhaps never will, even with a fascist dictatorship breathing down our necks:

The on-air protests represent what could be a seminal moment in political media as news organizations continue to grapple with how to responsibly represent voices from the Trump right on their screens and in their pages without handing their platforms over to election deniers or bad faith actors who have attacked and attempted to discredit their own reporters.

Emphasis mine because it’s as impossible to “responsibly represent voices from the Trump right” in news coverage as it is to responsibly serve botulism-infused pig rectums at a restaurant. Just don’t fucking try that. Cover “the Trump right” like you’d cover a violent fascist cult, because that’s what it is. 

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • catclub
  • citizen dave
  • Dangerman
  • debit
  • dirge
  • geg6
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • Kathleen
  • Ksmiami
  • Marcopolo
  • MattF
  • moops
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SomeRandomGuy
  • stacib
  • SteveinPHX
  • Tony G
  • Tony Jay
  • trnc
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Xavier

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      Cacti

      Ronna McDaniel’s lone political credential is being Mitt Romney’s niece

      Remember when you’re inclined to think of Mitt as a reasonable one, he’s the reason for Ronna’s employment.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      to responsibly serve botulism-infused pig rectums at a restaurant.

      I’m surprised Florida hasn’t made this legal yet.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trnc

      Our shitty political press has been trading credibility for access and pushing horse race coverage as news forever, so it wasn’t surprising when NBC News hired Ronna McDaniel as a paid election analyst.

      We’re getting polls now that say DT is leading Biden on most policy issues. How would most people even know what the policies are, given that actual policy is rarely discussed during race coverage.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      I’m surprised Florida hasn’t made this legal yet.

      Pretty sure the Supreme Court overruling the FDA’s job to prevent it will come first.

      The free market will determine the amount served!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Someday, it will amaze people that we allowed actual *journalists* to be bribed for “access”.

      “So, people would tell political journalists about an actual scheme to overthrow the government extra-legally, and the journalists wouldn’t treat it as a hot scoop – no, they’d BURY it, because burying the story of an autogolpe was the price for learning about it early!”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Captain C

      impossible to “responsibly represent voices from the Trump right” in news coverage

      Sure it is.

      Cover “the Trump right” like you’d cover a violent fascist cult, because that’s what it is. 

      Just like this.  That would be responsibly representing the voices on the Trump right.  Just don’t give them any airtime to push their horrid bullshit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: Exactly They get it. They’re happy to enable fascism for a variety of reasons that really don’t matter other than the fact they’re happy to enable fascism. We’re the ones who need to get that and stop making excuses (clicks, revenues etc etc etc). As long as they support Trump and the oligarchs of the Republican Party they. Support. Fascism. This is how we respond to them. It’s simple. Nothing else needs to be said. ETA And White Nationalism is part of that package as you said.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      Morning Joe was pretty scathing in their disgust about NBC’s decision this morning:

      The on-air protests against NBC News’s hiring of Ronna McDaniel continued this morning, with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski deeply critical of the move on “Morning Joe,” Politico reports.

      Said Scarborough: “We weren’t asked our opinion of the hiring but, if we were, we would have strongly objected to it for several reasons.”

      Said on anonymous source: “No hosts or correspondents were given any kind of heads up on this. People are pissed. It is a deeply unpopular move.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      Eyeballs* and clicks. Same as it ever was.

      /talking heads

      ETA: OK, maybe clicks isn’t forever.

      *see, for example, LA Weather Women. Only so many ways to say Sunny and 80 (or 100 in the Summer)  so bring in the “talent”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      @SteveinPHX: A good point. McDaniel is as far from an actual political analyst as you can get. A nepotism hire, she saw her job at the RNC was to simply repeat whatever TFG said.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      So a NY appeals court has slashed Trump’s penalty to $175 million dollars and given him a 10-day extension to pay the judgement. We have never seen a fraudster, a convicted fraudster, given such privilege, such accommodation.

      Lisa Rubin has more:

      NEW: Yes, Trump got his bond in the civil fraud case reduced to $175 million. But guess what? The court denied his motion to stay the provision of the judgment forbidding him from borrowing from financial institutions registered or chartered in NY state.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cain

      @Captain C: I think one issue is that it feels like at least 35-40% of this country are MAGA and that’s a pretty large cult and you can bet some of those 35-40% are the executives at these media companies.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Speaking of assholes.

      Steve Garvey says he’s “working diligently” to resolve his tax debts by the end of the year. The Sacramento Bee reported last week that the Republican candidate for California’s U.S. Senate seat owed at least $350,000 and as much as $750,000 in back state and local taxes.

      On Monday, Garvey said, “We have been taking this very seriously, have always filed our taxes on time, and we have been working diligently with our accountant and the IRS to resolve this debt by the end of the year.” The statement, first reported by Fox News, was sent to The Bee in an email. Garvey provided no further details. The tax liability was part of Garvey’s required financial disclosure statement, filed last month with the Senate records office.

      Garvey, a former star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, is making his first run for public office. Such a large tax liability is extremely rare on a federal financial disclosure form, said Robert Maguire, research director at the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan watchdog group. The disclosure form showed that Garvey incurred between $250,001 and $500,000 in federal tax liability in 2011. He also owes $100,001 to $250,000 to California’s coffers, also for taxes incurred in 2011, the statement said. In both cases, it listed 8% interest on the balance due. The statement does not specify the source of the taxes or whether the taxes are personal or business liabilities.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article287069445.html#storylink=cpy

      The only crime remains getting caught.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      to responsibly serve botulism-infused pig rectums at a restaurant.

      I’m surprised Florida hasn’t made mandated this legal yet.

      Fixed that for you, Baud.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jonas

      Chuck Todd? Didn’t he once claim it was the media’s job just to let interviewees just say whatever they want and “let the viewers decide,” without any intervening pushback or context about what is, you know, lies and bullshit and what’s not?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      @HumboldtBlue: NY courts almost habitually roll back judgments against high-rolling white collar criminals. It’s why so many banks and hedge funds still stay in Manhattan. If worse comes to worse, they know who’s got their backs.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dirge

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Lisa Rubin has more:

      The court denied his motion to stay the provision of the judgment forbidding him from borrowing from financial institutions registered or chartered in NY state.

      Lisa Rubin is incorrect about this.  See text of the order in her tweet.  It’s number 4 in the list of provisions that are stayed.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty

      It is being reported that NBC executives started building ties with Ronna at the time of the debate she set up with them. Apparently this was not a sudden decision. They decided to ignore the negative reaction of employees.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      debit

      @trollhattan:  Having worked in a tax office, I have seen this happen:

      Client says, “Don’t pay my taxes because reasons.”

      Tax office says, “You know they won’t just go away, right?”

      Client says, “That’s a problem for future me.”

      Tax office: Shrug. Puts copy of discussion in client’s folder for future tax office.

      Client: Forgets. Then gets notices. Sends notices to tax office with a note saying “take care of this.”

      Tax office: “So…pay it?”

      Client: “Are you kidding me?! Dispute it! Fight it! What the hell am I paying you for?!”

      Tax office: Dutifully files some sort of dispute, maybe nothing more than trying to get rid of penalties.

      Client: Continues to ignore the notices, thinking the tax office knows some special secret to get him out of it.

      Tax office: Does not know any special secret.

      IRS: “Hey, we’ve been super patient, but now we’re going to levy your bank accounts.  And if you provide some sort of service to, say, Medicare, we’re going to levy those payments to you too.”

      Client: “What the fucking fuck?! Tax office, call me! Fix this!”

      Tax office: “So…pay it?”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      The press has many failings.

      Allowing the hack’s hack, Marc Thiessen, to show his human side (and as a fellow frequent concert-goer at that!) is just unacceptable.

      When Frank Sinatra came to Washington in 1992, I almost went to see him. But then I thought: Tickets are expensive, and his voice wasn’t what it once was. I skipped the show — and immediately regretted it. Next time, I told myself. But there was no next time. A few years later, he was gone. I had passed up the chance to see one of the greatest voices of the 20th century.

      So, I made a decision: Every chance I had, I would see a performer whose music I love — regardless of age, infirmity or musical style. My mantra became: See them before they die. Over the past three decades, that quest has taken me to venues across the country to see every imaginable genre of live music.

      (Thiessen proceeds to name-check several dozen bands that he’s seen, most of them not horrible.  And – ewwww – we were both apparently at the same Peter Gabriel show last year!)

      I’m still seeing artists for the first time. Over the past year or so, I’ve gone to my first Eagles and Elton John shows on their farewell tours, and seen the Doobie Brothers, reunited with Michael McDonald, on their 50th-anniversary tour (better late than never!)…sadly, I never saw Ric Ocasek of the Cars, Robert Palmer, Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Meat Loaf, J. Geils or Prince before they died. I was in Toronto in 2017 and Tom Petty was in town, but I skipped it — and he died not even three months later.

      And this exposes the one big flaw in my plan: Even if I do see them all, eventually all my favorite artists will, like Sinatra, leave us. What then? I’m seeing many of the musicians I love performing well into their 70s and beyond. But who will I see in when I’m in my 70s? So, I’m on the lookout for younger acts.  Even in late middle age, I still find immeasurable joy in discovering a new song and playing it until I know the words by heart — just like I did as a kid on my record player.  But as great as records are, nothing compares to seeing the songs you love performed live. So, I plan to keep going to see my favorites until they die — or I do.

      Thanks a LOT, Post!  Now every time I catch a show in the DC area, I’ll be scanning the crowd, wondering if I will see…(barf)…Marc freakin’ Thiessen!!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Old Man Shadow

      Yet another example of how justice and karma are fairy tales we tell ourselves to convince ourselves that our universe has some meaning and being a good person is meaningful in some way.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Captain C

      @cain: And even the ones who aren’t in the cult are happy with the taxes and the racism plans (provided they aren’t shouted so loudly and blatantly) and figure the leopard won’t eat their faces, even though the leopard has stated for years that he can’t wait to eat their tasty faces.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anonymous At Work

      The problem is just after the part you bolded:

      without handing their platforms over to election deniers or bad faith actors

      Guess what?  There are no good-faith actors amidst those MAGAts granting media access.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl:  Does make you wonder who the fuck is in charge at MSNBC that signed off on this hiring, doesn’t it?  Their idea of journalistic integrity and informing their viewers seems to veer a bit from their own viewership when they’re more concerned with making sure that “Conservative viewpoints are represented”.  Ummmm are Joe Scarborough, Katy Tur and Mrs Greenspan not doing their jobs to your satisfaction?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dirge

      @Old Man Shadow: justice and karma are fairy tales

      Well, yeah, but like most social constructs, they’re the sort of fairy tales that become true if and only if enough people believe them and act accordingly.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Betty: I have zero doubt that if he had gone to see Taylor Swift, he would have put it in the piece.  75% of it is just him bragging who he has seen, although he also notes this:

      I also hate it when politics gets in the way of music. Pat Benatar won’t play “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” live anymore to protest gun violence.  (I’m pretty sure the song refers to sex, not firearms.) But I’m happy to see artists whose politics I disagree with — if I weren’t, I’d have a very narrow list to choose from. Last year, I saw John Mellencamp, an outspoken man of the left, for the first time. Hearing “Pink Houses” live was well worth the political commentary. The only artist whose music I love but won’t see is Roger Waters. Antisemitism is a bridge too far for me.

      Ooooookay, Marc, thanks and good to know!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @rikyrah:

      Whereas many of us never failed to include her family name whenever we referred to her, just to remind everyone that, when all is said and done, SHE IS A RMONEY.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      geg6

      @Jeffro: ​
       
      There’s no person on his list that I haven’t seen, so what’s the big deal to brag about? I’ve seen dozens and dozens more than that. You don’t see me writing stupid columns about it.
      These stupid wingnuts in the media. They do something perfectly normal and expect applause for it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Marcopolo

      So here’s Josh Marshall’s (TPM) take: gift link 🤞

      The only other somewhat different take I’ve seen is NBC wants to hedge their bets if Trump wins in Nov (a slightly different flavor of access).

      My gut feeling is she’ll be gone before she can do much commenting (anyone remember Megyn Kelly?), but my guts been wrong before.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      citizen dave

      @Jeffro: Though I became a huge music fan in my adult life, I tend to spend my money to go see my very favorites, especially those who rarely toured (Tom Waits).  It takes a lot to get me out of the house to a show these days.

      To the point, how stupid would you have to be in 1992 to not know that Sinatra was at the very end of his touring life?  He retired in 1971 before coming back again.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @debit:

      LOL!

      After N rounds…
      Client: “Hi, my senator A, I want you to defund the IRS ASAP.”
      Client: “Hi, my senator B, I want you to defund the IRS ASAP.”
      Client: “Hi, my congresscritter, I want you to defund the IRS ASAP.”
      And, scene.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      stacib

      @prostratedragon: Supposedly, the choice to have her on will be left up to the individual shows.  I’m interested to see what happens if nobody* invites her on.

       

      *Scarborough, Nicolle Wallace, Michael Steele, etc.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Tony Jay

      The on-air protests represent what could be a seminal moment in political media as news organizations continue to grapple with how to responsibly represent voices from the Trump right on their screens and in their pages without handing their platforms over to election deniers or bad faith actors who have attacked and attempted to discredit their own reporters.

      Mmmm. Tricky. How do you responsibly represent something without letting it represent itself? Not honestly represent it, or accurately represent it, of course, because doing either of these things would expose it as being made up entirely of ‘election deniers or bad faith actors who have attacked and attempted to discredit their own reporters’, but responsibly represent it, where responsible has been re-engineered into a synonym for “without making it look bad to people who might be adverse to fascist thuggery and massive corruption”.

      I guess they could try just fucking right off. It wouldn’t wholly solve the problem, but their fully and comprehensively fucking right the fuck off would be a gigantic step in the right direction.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      catclub

      @Tony Jay: as news organizations continue to grapple with how to responsibly represent voices from the Trump right

       

      They never even bother to grapple with responsibly representing  voices from say… BLM.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      catclub

      @Tony Jay: also, they don’t need to ‘responsibly represent’. They could just report on who they are, what they’ve done and where the are. But that would be journalism.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      @HumboldtBlue:

      It is quite possible that I’m misunderstanding but I understood that the only change was the bond amount. (I believe that’s what it is called, the amount he has to have the court hold.)

      This from NBC News:

      The AG’s office brushed off Monday’s ruling in a statement, saying: “Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud. The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. The $464 million judgment — plus interest — against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands.”

      IOW the judgment has not changed, only the amount of the holding bond. 

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.