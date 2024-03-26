(Image by NEIVANMADE)

It's almost 2 a.m. here, and russian Shahed drones are reportedly flying toward Kharkiv. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 26, 2024

As I draft this at 7:55 PM EDT, the only air alert over unoccupied Ukraine is in the north/northeast of the country: Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv Oblasts. My guess is that it is Sumy and Kharkiv that are in the Russian’s sights. As we covered last week, Sumy is seeing daily attacks, but they aren’t getting as much coverage. Kharkiv’s power grid – generation and transmission – has been taken out by Russia and it seems to be a Russian priority to inflict as much damage on Kharkiv as possible.

Ukraine has hit two more Russian naval vessels. One of which the Russians stole from Ukraine in 2014, renamed, and reflagged.

The 🇺🇦 defense forces successfully struck the reconnaissance ship “Ivan Khurs” and the large landing ship “Kostyantyn Olshansky” – the updated information about the attack on March 24 by @UA_NAVY. As we reported before, during the attack, the large landing ships “Yamal” and “Azov” were also damaged.

In 2014, russia stole the large landing ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" from Ukraine when they occupied Crimea.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

I expect strengthening of the strategic capabilities of our state to predict and influence the processes on which national security depends – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! I started the day with gratitude to the National Guard of Ukraine – today is the tenth anniversary of its establishment. I personally congratulated the national guardsmen and presented awards to the warriors. Our entire country should appreciate that the National Guard of Ukraine is a truly indispensable element of our country’s Defense and Security Forces and in many ways sets the standards for all our defenders. I would also like to mention specific units and specific warriors who deserve special, personal gratitude for their effective actions at the front during this time. The 1st Presidential Operational Brigade – Soldier Ruslan Turanov and Lieutenant Dmytro Kalin. The 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard – Soldier Vladyslav Romanchuk, Senior Soldier Yehor Holubin, Sergeant Serhiy Maryshev. The 4th Operational Brigade – Soldier Artur Mizin and Junior Lieutenant Ruslan Minchenko. The 5th Separate Slobozhanska Brigade – Senior Soldier Oleh Shumov, Sergeant Bohdan Keichyn and Chief Sergeant Oleh Miroshnychenko. The 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard – Senior Soldier Leonid Kubyshkovskyi and Junior Sergeants Mykola Halinskyi and Bohdan Petryniak. As well as the 18th Slovyansk Brigade – Sergeant Ruslan Khaimenov, Senior Sergeant Vladyslav Soroka and Junior Lieutenant Artem Holubenko. I thank all of you guys! I would also like to mention the Omega Special Forces Center of the National Guard – all its warriors. Recently, I signed a decree to posthumously confer the title of Hero of Ukraine on Colonel Andriy Pryimachenko, commander of the 1st Detachment of the Omega Center. Our country has exemplary brave warriors. We are proud of each of them. Today I continued the reboot of our state’s governance system. There are personnel changes. I am grateful to Oleksiy Danilov for his work as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. He is being reassigned to another area. More details will follow. I have appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council – he will combine his experience of leading the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine with the tasks of the National Security and Defense Council. Oleh Ivashchenko has become the new Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, he has the relevant experience. In general, I expect strengthening of the strategic capabilities of our state to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our country depends. We will continue to strengthen Ukraine and upgrade our state system in all areas. One more thing. Every day, we continuously monitor the work in the regions, including Kharkiv, on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes. Today, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made a report on the matter. And I am grateful to everyone on the ground who works for the people, who non-stop, around the clock, does everything possible to ensure that people and businesses have electricity, communication, transport – all those essentials of life that are needed. Thank you to everyone who cares about Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who protects our country and people! Glory to Ukraine!

Congratulations on National Guard of Ukraine Day!

From The Financial Times:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reshuffled his top intelligence and national security chiefs, the second personnel shake-up this year aimed at reinvigorating Ukraine’s war effort and turning the momentum in its favour. The Ukrainian president dismissed Oleksiy Danilov, head of the national security and defence council, and replaced him with foreign intelligence chief Oleksandr Lytvynenko, according to decrees published on the presidential website on Tuesday. Oleh Ivashchenko will replace Lytvynenko as chief of foreign intelligence, according to the site. Ivashchenko previously served as deputy head of the military intelligence directorate (GUR), whose aerial and sea drone attacks on high-value targets have rankled the Kremlin. “Today I continued rebooting the system of managing our state,” Zelenskyy said later on Tuesday. “I appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as the new secretary of the national security council. He will combine his experience of leading the Foreign Intelligence Service with the tasks facing the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.” “In general, I expect the strengthening of the strategic capabilities of our state to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends. The strengthening of Ukraine and the renewal of our state system in all directions will be continued.” The 51-year-old Lytvynenko had served as foreign intelligence chief since July 2021. A veteran national security and intelligence official, the multilingual Lytvynenko is widely respected among his western and Ukrainian counterparts. The shake-up now has him returning to the NSDC, where he previously served as the agency’s chief. Zelenskyy’s personnel change comes a little more than a month after he dismissed the commander-in-chief of the armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhny, with whom he had disagreements. Zaluzhny has since been tapped by the president to serve as Ukraine’s ambassador in London. The Ukrainian president has asserted that the changes in his defence, intelligence and security apparatus are needed to reboot Ukraine’s war effort after its unsuccessful counteroffensive last year and as it faces significant challenges, including exhausted troops, a shortage of manpower and dwindling ammunition.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sat for an interview with Politico. Here are some excerpts:

KYIV — Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba doesn’t mince his words. There’s one item his country desperately needs to fend off Russia’s relentless missile attacks. “Give us the damn Patriots,” he demanded. Originating in the United States, Patriot surface-to-air missiles are the best defense system to combat the ballistic missiles that have been raining down on Ukraine with increasing intensity in recent days. “If we had enough air defense systems, namely Patriots, we would be able to protect not only the lives of our people, but also our economy from destruction,” he added. The need for such defenses is all too clear for residents of Kyiv. Just an hour before Kuleba sat down with POLITICO at the foreign ministry on Monday, in broad, mid-morning daylight, the Ukrainian capital came under attack from Russian ballistic missiles. A couple of loud blasts rang out just moments after air raid sirens blared across the city. Kuleba was in the city’s botanical gardens to make a video for an upcoming trip at the time. The missiles were intercepted by Patriot air defenses. But nine people, including a teenage girl, were still injured from falling debris, including in the district near to where Kuleba was filming. The foreign minister’s demand comes at a fraught moment for Ukraine in its attempt to repel Vladimir Putin’s invading forces. Western support, strong at the start of the invasion two years ago, has weakened in recent months, with a major new U.S. aid package held up by partisan divisions in Congress. European allies have struggled to plug the gap in the supply of funding and arms that Kyiv so badly needs. Ukraine’s war of self-preservation is precariously placed. Russia is making advances on the battlefield and Putin, fresh from a distorted election victory, is leaping on every opportunity to intensify the Russian assault. Ukraine’s tired soldiers in the east of the country must somehow hold their lines. “When Ukrainian troops are losing positions, let’s look at the reason why,” Kuleba said. “It is because Russia has began to massively use upgraded aerial guided bombs.” He explained that these bombs are weapons “you cannot escape from” if you’re the intended target. “You cannot jam it. It just falls on your head and destroys everything. This is how we’re losing positions and the only way to prevent this is to shoot down the planes carrying the bombs,” he added. “We need air-defense systems on the frontlines.” Last week, it was reported that the US has urged Kyiv to halt attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure and oil facilities, fearing Ukrainian drone strikes will drive up global energy prices. Kuleba wouldn’t confirm that, but asked if he sometimes feels Western allies want Ukraine to fight with one hand tied behind its back, he replied: “Yes, I do.” Kyiv is, of course, unconditionally grateful for all the support that is coming from the Western alliance, he said. But he worries the allies’ actions don’t always match their rhetoric and as the war drags on, they are “going back to the usual way of doing politics.” He describes a vicious circle – weapons are withheld or delayed or supplied in insufficient numbers and then the allies say Ukraine is retreating, it is impossible for Ukraine to win. And the allies ask themselves, why they should provide Ukraine with “game-changing” weapons. “But guys all this picture of reality that you paint for yourselves is the outcome of one simple fact — that Ukrainian soldiers do not have sufficient amounts of weapons because you did not provide them,” he said. Asked about Joe Biden’s $60 billion aid package for Ukraine that’s been stalled for months by Republicans on Capitol Hill, the bespectacled Kuleba is terse. “We will welcome a decision,” he said. Ukraine has been given timeframes for delivering the aid since last October. “Every time I hear a new deadline, I just say, ‘God bless America and the U.S. Congress,’” he said with a smile. What about Germany, which is tying itself in knots over whether to supply long range Taurus missiles, another important item on Kyiv’s wish list? “Listen, I’m tired of answering this. Sorry. You can quote me, I don’t mind. But every time I answer the question, I get irritated feedback from Berlin. Leave it to them. They put themselves in this situation. Let them find a way out,” he said. French President Emmanuel Macron escapes the Kuleba critique. After a shaky start, Macron has recently stiffened his resolve — in his public commentary at least — insisting that Europe cannot rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine if that’s what is needed to prevent Russia winning. “We were pleased to see President Macron evolve in that direction,” he said. While Ukraine has never asked for “European combat troops’ boots on the ground”, EU leaders need to get used to the idea that “the day may come.” “I’m perfectly aware that Europeans are not used to the idea of war,” he said. “But this is a carelessness Europeans simply cannot afford — neither for themselves nor their children,” he says grimly. “Ukraine can win. But if Ukraine loses, Putin will not stop.”

But, you might ask, wasn’t there money for Ukraine in the just passed 2024 Defense Appropriations Act? Yes there was. It wasn’t very much. Also, the DOD spent it in November 2023. Politico has the details.

When Congress approved $300 million to arm Ukraine late last week, it marked the first time lawmakers have approved new funding for Kyiv’s war effort in more than a year. There’s just one problem: The money is already gone. The cash, allocated to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, was included in a $1.2 trillion government funding package signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday. But the money was actually obligated in November while the Pentagon was operating under a temporary continuing resolution, an administration official said. So while its passage might’ve marked a brief bipartisan win, it was essentially a symbolic move. That $300 million “is not available for us to use now,” said the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the dynamics of the budget. The security assistance initiative puts money toward contracts for future deliveries of munitions and equipment for Ukraine. The Pentagon broadcast that it had depleted the account months ago, noting that a $300 million support package in November “exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine.” Even if it were available, the money wouldn’t turn the tide of the war. Rather, it was a gesture from Washington that the U.S. isn’t out of the game, despite House Republican leadership holding up roughly $60 billion in military aid for months. During that time, Ukraine’s counteroffensive sputtered out and its front-line units ran low on critical artillery shells and other munitions. And lawmakers told POLITICO the money won’t fix Ukraine’s immediate crisis. Congress has appropriated funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative annually since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014. That funding is separate from the process of transferring existing weapons from U.S. inventories directly to the front lines, known as presidential drawdown authority, which officials have used to rush equipment to the battlefield. After a transfer, lawmakers must then provide the Pentagon with money to buy new replacement equipment. USAI money, by contrast, has been used for longer-term needs. Big-ticket items purchased since the 2022 full-scale Russian invasion include Abrams tanks and Patriot air defense systems. In the meantime, the White House and Pentagon leaders have warned for months that both pools of funding have dried up and scaled-back efforts to send Kyiv more weapons, ammo and equipment. The U.S. recently scraped together a separate $300 million package of missiles, ammo and other weapons for Ukraine using Army contract savings. The only solution from here, administration officials argue, is for the House to pass tens of billions of dollars worth of new assistance. “DOD has repeatedly urged Congress to pass a supplemental to support Ukraine in its time of need and to replenish our stocks,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz said. “For Ukraine, this supplemental is vital — there’s no other way to meet Ukraine’s needs at scale.” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Friday said a Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure that day underscored the need to restart aid. Kirby said it is “vital [that] we continue to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities.” “Mr. Putin is not waiting. He’s not sitting on his hands,” Kirby said. “He’s making lethal use of every single minute available to him while our own Congress refuses to act. He’s not wavering, and neither should we.”

Ukraine is doing what it can, under the circumstances, to increase their own production.

Iceland:

Iceland will also provide 75 million ISK to purchase equipment for women in the Ukrainian army, including uniforms,… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 26, 2024

Also Iceland:

Kyiv:

Earlier today:

15 minutes into air raid alert after 8 pm on 26 March, people in Kyiv are waiting it out in an underground passage. Some of them brought along their small folding chairs. These are available at almost any angling equipment store, while stocks last pic.twitter.com/c0ApTboP17 — Andriy Kulykov (@AndriyKulykov) March 26, 2024

Remember the video of the Kyivan barista continuing to serve coffee despite the plate glass of her shop being blow out yesterday? This is what happened to blow the plate glass of her shop out. No one was hurt! Amazingly!

The moment when the ballistic missile hit Kyiv from the cameras of the same coffee shop where the girl later continued to make coffee. pic.twitter.com/1zJWviO98u — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) March 26, 2024

"This is a warhead of yesterday's 3M22 missile. As long as a Shahed-136 warhead, weighing no more than 200kg, of which 80 kg of explosives."https://t.co/2z9hEUd5nb https://t.co/sSEIuhJvgU pic.twitter.com/AjydoyyXRf — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 26, 2024

Kharkiv:

Russian forces just hit a civilian facility in Kharkiv with a missile! — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 26, 2024

As Western politicians procrastinate, once-inhabited areas in Kharkiv Obl are becoming ruins & graveyards due to intensifying russian attacks. The responsibility for the bloodshed lies not only with the russians but also with those who deliberately delay military aid to Ukraine. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 26, 2024

Kharkiv's main power station, crucial for providing power and heating to the second-largest Ukrainian city, destroyed by missile attack on March 22nd. Reconstruction will be as complex as building a new one. Russia has repeatedly attempted to destroy this facility for two years pic.twitter.com/EidRysrZTy — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 26, 2024

The Kreminna front:

Destroyed Russian AFV column on the Kreminna front. Russian losses of 1xT-72, 4xBMP-2, 1xBMP-3, 1xBTR-82 shown on the video. https://t.co/U4gYCcESOK pic.twitter.com/ItgWLXOXto — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 26, 2024

Kherson Oblast:

The new methods of air defense.

A Ukrainian FPV drone intercepted a russian aircraft-type drone in the Kherson region. 📹: 38th Marines Brigade pic.twitter.com/ctJLP2X1kI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 26, 2024

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Mr. Himars is on the hunt!

The russian Buk air defense system was destroyed on the Zaporizhzhia axis. 📹: @SOF_UKR pic.twitter.com/f5uxRJZVxK — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 26, 2024

You know what that means!

Russian occupied Sevastapol, Crimea:

Here’s the full text of the first tweet:

/1. Today, the Ukrainian Navy released a statement that during the recent missile attack on Sevastopol, the Russian Yury Ivanov-class intelligence ship (Project 18280) – Ivan Khurs, also came under attack. Now, satellite images have appeared confirming the fact of a direct hit on Ivan Khurs, as a result of which the ship was damaged. Location of the ship – (44.6132900, 33.5290100).

/4. Ivan Khurs was attacked by marine kamikaze drones back in May 2023 but has not suffered any visible damage as a result. https://t.co/fhf6c5UHUG — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 26, 2024

And the full text of the third tweet:

/3. Yury Ivanov-class intelligence ship, Ivan Khurs. This is the only ship of this class in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. On June 25, 2018, Ivan Khurs officially became part of the Black Sea Fleet. The main purpose of the ship is to provide communications and fleet control, conduct electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare. Characteristics:

Displacement: 4000 tons;

Length – 96m, width – 16m, draft – 4m;

Crew: 131.

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

EXPLOSIONS are heard now in war-torn Belgorod as furious residents are in conflict with infamous propagandist Solovyev who told them to "shut up, scum" on federal TV and called their complaints "disgusting hysteria". pic.twitter.com/amgFTIwXg1 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 26, 2024

Lukashenko gives the game away on the Crocus disco attack:

Meduza has the details:

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said the terrorists who fled after attacking a Moscow concert hall on Friday turned toward the Ukrainian border because they “understood that they couldn’t get into Belarus.” Russia’s Federal Security Service reported on Saturday that it had apprehended four of the suspects in Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders both Belarus and Ukraine. According to Lukashenko, Belarusian security forces set up roadblocks, including at the Russian border. “Therefore, there was no way for [the terrorists] to get into Belarus. They saw this, so they turned away and went toward the Russia-Ukraine border,” Belarusian state-run news agency Belta quotes Lukashenko as saying. Lukashenko also said that he spoke with Putin about the closure of the Belarusian border, which the Russian president had allegedly requested.

Oh, now Lukashenko SUDDENLY confirms ISIS terrorists tried to make it to Belarus but failed and simply took another road that leads toward the border with Ukraine – well, a large-scale, active war zone front line featuring large military forces and belts of minefields on BOTH sides. But hey – Putin needs Ukraine to be behind the ISIS mass murder in Moscow he failed to prevent and respond to. It could have been Santa Claus if Putin had a personal war on Santa Claus and needed ordinary Russians to keep drowning in irrational morbid hatred towards Santa.

Tatarigami and his team take a deep dive into the security failures at the Crocus disco in EuroMaidan Press:

On 22 March, without any apparent difficulty, four terrorists entered Crocus City Hall, a major music venue in Moscow, where they killed over a hundred people. Afterward, they exited the venue, got into the same car they arrived in, and safely drove away from Moscow, one of the most heavily surveilled cities in the world. The systemic failure across every security layer, from top to bottom, understandably leaves many observers puzzled, prompting them to question whether it signifies a complete collapse of state security or something else. How could Russia, one of the most heavily surveilled states in the world, where a single opposition protester with anti-war signs will be swept away in minutes, have committed this glaring failure? Was it permitted to happen or merely a consequence of systemic failure within corrupt intelligence and law enforcement structures? After all, its police force is one of the largest in the world – 934,011 serving a roughly 140 million population. With nearly 639 officers per 100,000 people, it exceeds China’s fourfold on a per capita basis. Moreover, Russia’s security structure includes the National Guard,with 400,000 personnel, and around 200,000 employees of the Federal Security Service, a portion of whom are involved in extensive digital surveillance. On 7 March, the US embassy in Russia stated that it was monitoring reports of imminent plans by extremists to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, advising US citizens to steer clear of such venues. Additionally, Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, stated that the US government had shared this information with Russian authorities in line with its longstanding “duty to warn” policy. On the same day, one of the perpetrators of the terror attack, Shamsiddin Fariduni, visited Crocus City Hall. The most plausible explanation is that this visit constituted a reconnaissance operation, intended to survey and familiarize oneself with the environment, security measures, and potential routes of movement. On 19 March, mere days before the attack, Putin, during an FSB board meeting, disregarded the warnings, denouncing them as “provocative” and equating them to “outright blackmail.” On 22 March, at approximately 19:55, the terrorist assault group arrived near the Concert Hall in a white Renault sedan. This arrival was captured on a dashcam by a passing vehicle. Geolocation data indicates that they parked the car not far from the entrance, locking it before departing. This detail is significant, as it suggests that the car was unoccupied and there was no driver left inside. Consequently, they would need to return to the parked car at this spot at a later time. Around 20:00 witnesses started to report loud sounds resembling shots. Soon after, videos emerged on multiple Telegram channels, depicting the attackers shooting at people. State-affiliated outlets such as Gazeta and KP reported that terrorists left the scene at 20:13. Around 20:30, it was announced that Russian rapid reaction forces were on their way, approximately 17 minutes after the perpetrators had already left the scene. According to the Telegram channel “Ostorozhno Novosti,” correspondents on-site reported that firefighters were unable to combat the fire as they awaited the arrival of special forces, which had not yet reached the scene. This information was posted at 20:44, nearly 30 minutes after the terrorists had departed. As a result, the terrorist attack unfolded without encountering any significant obstacles, for a duration of almost 20 minutes. The anti-terror units not only arrived nearly an hour (!) late but also wasted time preparing for the assault and searching for the assailants inside the burning building, who had already escaped. Such sluggishness and incompetence have raised numerous questions, including whether this delay was deliberate, potentially allowing the perpetrators to evade capture. As previously noted, Moscow stands as one of the most heavily surveilled cities globally, having one of the highest police-to-population ratios. As the political, military, and economic hub of Russia, Moscow has long been the focal point of Russian law enforcement agencies. With numerous bases and facilities dispersed throughout the city, it houses rapid reaction forces alongside regular armed police units. Crocus City Hall was not an isolated case. Situated less than 2 kilometers from the Moscow Oblast Government and Moscow Oblast Duma (Council), the area has a notable police presence. A mere 500 meters from Crocus City Hall, across the road, lies the closest police station. Further examination via Yandex street view corroborates the existence of the police station, identified as the Pavshyno police department. Of particular significance to this case is the presence of a sizable National Guard base, situated a mere 10 minutes away from the venue. This is important given that Rosgvardia, the Russian National Guard, functions as a militarized police unit tasked with maintaining public order, ensuring safety, and combating terrorism and extremism. This unit also accommodates rapid reaction forces, equipped to respond to armed incidents rapidly. Given the absence of a reported hostage situation, these forces should have been present at the venue. However, as it was discovered earlier, rapid reaction forces, possibly from another unit, were deployed after the attackers had already left. Another overlooked, yet equally significant failure that occurred that evening was the armed guard’s failure to respond. According to Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the Russian parliament, Crocus City Hall was protected by the private security company “Crocus Profi,” which boasted a rapid response group armed with MP-71 pistols and Saiga-20 KV rifles. Additional verification has confirmed that private security company “Crocus Profi” is indeed registered at Mezhdunarodnaya 6 street – a building located in very close proximity to Crocus City Hall.

Much, much more at the link. Including plenty of imagery.

They seem nice!

Whether they simply stopped caring about the optics, or it’s my confirmation bias, but recently there’s been visibly more Russian special forces/military with very obvious swastika patches in *officially publicized videos*. This one is FSB (source https://t.co/OWVOGBuFdV at 1:55) pic.twitter.com/S7u5cSraGK — Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) March 26, 2024

These asshats too. Notice the Nazi salute?

In Moscow subway, a Yakut woman (most likely a Russian citizen) was verbally assaulted by Russian nazis. No one came to help her. pic.twitter.com/D7km9Opp43 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 26, 2024

The Yakut are a Turkic ethno-national group from northern Siberia.

That’s enough for tonight.

