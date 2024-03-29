Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Many Tragedies of the Baltimore Bridge Collapse

I gritted my teeth and bought a Bulwark subscription. Andrew Eggers, “What Went Wrong on Dali?”:

What do you do if a man-made disaster turns out to be nobody’s fault?…

Eight workmen were on the bridge at the time; two were rescued, and six are now presumed dead. That the attempts to recover their bodies have so far been fruitless is a grim illustration of just how nasty a logistical problem the collapsed bridge presents—a tangle of twisted metal and concrete rubble submerged in murky water 50 feet deep. They don’t even have the Dali out yet. Pinned under huge trusses from the bridge, with crew unsure whether the ship is safe to navigate even if it were free, the massive vessel could take weeks to move.

Until the channel is cleared—to say nothing of the bridge being reconstructed—the economic damage will be significant. The vast majority of the Port of Baltimore’s shipping facilities are now cut off behind the wreckage of the bridge. Much Baltimore-bound commerce can be routed through other east-coast ports, but that means extra load on already stressed supply chains; meanwhile, according to White House estimates, 8,000 Baltimore longshoremen will be sitting on their hands…

Should the ship’s mechanical failure have been foreseeable? It’s too early to say, although you can bet investigators will find out. “It’s likely that virtually every pilot in the country has experienced a power loss of some kind [but] it generally is momentary,” Clay Diamond, executive director of the American Pilots’ Association, told USA Today this week. “This was a complete blackout of all the power on the ship, so that’s unusual. Of course this happened at the worst possible location.”

That’s the bottom line here: How flatly unlucky the Dali was at every turn. The worst possible location to lose power—after the tugs that turned it out to sea had detached, but before it was safely out of the harbor. The worst possible drift once it lost power—whether due to the position of the rudder, or wind, or current—apparently compounded by the ship’s response to the crew throwing it hard astern in a desperate attempt to slow it right before the crash.

Maybe they’ll find a culprit—some human error to pinpoint, some regulatory deficiency to address. But maybe the collapse of the Key Bridge will just prove one tragic and hugely costly demonstration that shipping has risks, and keeping those risks at acceptable levels isn’t the same as getting them to zero.

The six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse were all immigrants from Mexico and Central America, doing the kind of grueling work that many immigrants take on, when a container ship crashed into a support pillar at 1:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday (0530 GMT) and sent them plunging into the icy Patapsco River.

Divers pulled the bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and Dorlian Castillo from a red pickup truck 25 feet underwater the following day.

Four are missing and presumed dead: Maynor Suazo from Honduras; Jose Lopez from Guatemala; Miguel Luna from El Salvador; and another whose name has not been released. Another two workers were rescued.

The news rippled quickly through Baltimore’s Hispanic community, which has nearly doubled in size in recent years, transforming the modest rowhouse neighborhoods near the sprawling port complex. Churches held vigils for the missing workers, and advocacy groups quickly raised $98,000 for the victims’ families.

Some said they were not surprised that all of the victims were immigrants, even though they account for less than 10% of the population in Maryland’s largest city.

“One of the reasons Latinos were involved in this accident is because Latinos do the work that others do not want to do. We have to do it, because we come here for a better life. We do not come to invade the country,” said Lucia Islas, president of Comité Latino de Baltimore, a nonprofit group…

Government and industry figures show that Hispanics are over-represented in high-risk jobs: 51% of construction workers, 34% of slaughterhouse workers and 61% of landscaping workers…


(QEPD = que en paz descanse, may he/she rest in peace)

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      I suppose it wouldn’t have happened if there were no international trade, and Trump is hammering the economic isolationist/tariff angle as he does, making all that part of “the border”. Of course it would also wreck the economy–if you think inflation was a problem under Biden, boy howdy…

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      My job is in supply chain and it astounds me how cheaply it can be done. I mostly work on domestic truck load for food but ive dabbled in international import/ export at times. Shout iut to the invention of container shipping. The world looks dramatically different without that efficiency.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      immigrants died doing job ‘others do not want to do’

      Just feel the need to point out that this is not true of construction, we just do not want to do it at the lower wages many immigrants are willing to take because as noted elsewhere above, it’s far better money for their families back home.

      I have to wonder at the statement Slava made above that “the majority of hard-working road crews in Baltimore” are immigrants. I don’t think he’s lying but he might just be relating his impressions. If it is in fact true, I have to wonder why?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Yeah, it was the border.  Or — another fave — it was Woke-ism, cuz, see, the feds have been spending time and money on DEI and Woke instead of fixing up this bridge better so it wouldn’t have collapsed.

      Honestly Republicans aren’t even worth engaging with any more, on any level.  They’re just seething bundles of grievance, ready to explode at anything and everything as long as one of their trigger-words is invoked.  I suppose it’s no wonder Trump leaned into that market: they’ve gotta be the dumbest, most gullible, and most easily manipulared people on the planet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      Follow up to pint out that a very large portion of that efficiency savings trickles upwards, leaving the actual work being done by human labor to absorb all of the inefficiency at THEIR expense.
      The drayage at the ports is vital to the whole dance – but those drivers are among the most abused.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      Yeah, Maria, it’s linked to the border.  Without what you insist on calling an ‘open border’, either some people you regard as more entitled to be here would have died, or those repairs would have gone undone.

      For all practical purposes, they died in our place. Have the decency to mourn them and use some of your hefty salary to aid their families. And otherwise STFU.

      Reply

