Hail To the Chief

I don’t know where TaMara found this awesome photo, but I’m gonna use it every chance I get.

Auto Draft 97
So Bright They Had To Wear Shades

Timely guest post, thank you ema!

I have a story I think BJ readers might like:

I live within walking distance of Radio City Music Hall so, yesterday, I thought I should go there and take some pictures of the three Tenors Presidents for BJ. Unfortunately, it was impossible to make it even into the vicinity of the vicinity of the area because of security, the dump trucks were blocking the entire building, and I don’t have a telephoto lens or a fancy camera, so off back home I went, pictureless.

This morning, I step out of my building on my way to work and I see double barricades, a bunch of dump trucks, and a police officer guarding every nook and cranny on the street. This only happens when Bibi is in town for the UN General Assembly and he stays at a hotel up my street. I thought something similar might be happening, the NYPD officer guarding my building confirmed that President Biden was on my street, and off I went to work.

A quick aside: Why do these people insist on staying at that hotel is a bit of a mystery. I mean, it’s a nice place, don’t get me wrong, but it’s definitely not The Mark or The Carlyle. Maybe it has something to do with security arrangements?

Back to the story. I thought by the time I returned home all will be back to normal. Not even close! Just as I reached one end of my street , not only was everything still there, but an officer informed me that there’s a freeze order in place (meaning, nothing moves, you cannot go in/out even if you live on the street because they’re expecting the President to be on the move soon). This freeze can last anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour so I wasn’t too keen on it. Just as I was planning my next move – dig a tunnel, sneak into an adjacent building and rappel down to my apartment? – the motorcade starts moving, the presidential limousine passes by, people are clapping and cheering, and I’m waving with one hand and filming (askew) with the other.

And, since we more or less ran into each other, I took the opportunity to tell the President a few things (using my inner voice, of course, because what am I, a peasant who yells at passing cars and famous people?). This is what I “told” him:

1) Great job.
2) Good luck in November. BJ is working hard to reelect you, keep the Senate and flip the House.
3) Give Ukraine whatever it needs and then some.
4) Help the Gaza refugees.
5) In your second term, enough with appointing Republican AGs and SCs, they’re unprofessional.
6) Go for 15! (h/t Another Scott) Between Thomas’ corruption and Alito’s “Burn the Witches” legal arguments, the public is losing trust in the legal system.
7) Give extra scritches to Major, Commander, and Willow.

What would you tell President Biden if you had a chance encounter with him?

I hope you like it.

ema

I simply can not hear Hail to the Chief without thinking of this scene and hearing Dave’s lyrics.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Still fan-girl-ing a bit over the photo.  I love that they are all wearing the same thing – the similar suits, the white shirts, top buttons open, no ties.  Except for Colbert, who wears the tie.

      Well done, boys.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:  Yes.  Professionally peering out of the top of his shades, with the bad boy slouch

      I have already watched the Dave shower video 3 times.  “Hail to the chief, he’s the one we all say hail to. He’s got the power, that’s why he’s in the shower.”

      That’s like my lyrics to “oh black kitty, bam ba bam” when I sing to Mr. Bear.

    8. 8.

      Doug R

      So there’s now 2 “The Beast”(s)?

      That’s the presidential limo that’s shaped like a car but built on a truck frame.

    17. 17.

      SuzieC

      Love the photo!  Posted it immediately.  All 3 of Our Presidents are good-looking men, especially compared to the Bloated Orange Beast.

    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      So cool, Ema!

      Wow, Bill looks very attractive in that picture. I was always kind of immune to his charms.

    22. 22.

      dr. bloor

      Trump is in his private dining room right now at Grift-O-Rama, throwing plates and ketchup at a life-size print of that photo.*

      *And missing them, but claiming they were “perfect” throws that rivaled the hole-in-one he had last week on a 550 yard par 5 hole.

    29. 29.

      Mousebumples

      Thanks for the post and story, Ema.

      And thanks for the Dave clip, WaterGirl. That, and the American President, are 2 good (older) presidenting movies. Might need to rewatch in the future if I can find my dvds…

    31. 31.

      FastEdD

      Still remember when Colbert trolled Shrub. To his face. A thing of beauty, and I think it jump started his career.

