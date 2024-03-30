Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans in disarray!

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This really is a full service blog.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 766: Russia Continues to Threaten Ballistic Missile and Rocket Attacks

War for Ukraine Day 766: Russia Continues to Threaten Ballistic Missile and Rocket Attacks

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Screen shot of new artwork by NEIVANMADE. The background is black. In the bottom foreground are grey Ukrainian homes and apartment buildings being bombarded by red Russian missiles with the Special Military Operation "Z" symbol on them. Above the missiles, written in red is the word "Ruzzians". Below the buildings being attacked is the statement "Turns Homes Into Graves".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As of right now – 7:05 PM EDT – most of Ukraine is not under air raid alert.  Donetsk, Lunhansk, and Crimea are, but they always are as a result of Russian occupation. Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblasts are the only parts of non-occupied Ukraine that are currently under air raid alert.

An hour ago, however, the air raid alert map looked like this:

Now we wait and we watch and see whether Russia bombards Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and targets as Holy Saturday gives way to Easter Sunday in Ukraine.

Before we get to his address, here is the extended interview that President Zelenskyy did with CBS News two days ago:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our energy workers, repair teams, and builders worked tirelessly throughout the week on recovery efforts after Russian strikes, saving Ukraine’s normal life – address by the President

30 March 2024 – 21:11

Dear Ukrainians,

A few important points this week:

Firstly, we continue to reboot our state institutions. Several changes have been made this week, and there are still more decisions in preparation. Today, new decrees regarding advisors were issued. I am grateful to everyone for their work. We are making the Office more functional.

Secondly, last night, as almost always during this war, our mobile fire groups, other air defense units, and the Air Force had things to do – successful target interceptions. Thank you to all the soldiers and commanders who defend us, and who save Ukraine from Russian terror. During this day, the warriors of the mobile fire groups in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kherson, and our Odesa region distinguished themselves. Thank you!

Thirdly, our energy workers, repair teams, and construction workers have worked tirelessly throughout the week. These are the people working on recovery efforts after Russian strikes, as well as protecting energy facilities in various regions. They are many, and they literally save our country’s normal life. These are thermal power plant employees, engineers, grid masters, and electricians. These are the people who restore generation and power. I would like to thank everyone who works so hard to ensure that Ukraine can live normally, with power and the ability to work, in all cities and villages.

Russian terrorists are currently carrying out such heinous attacks in an attempt to drain Ukraine’s power. We sent necessary signals and concrete requests to all of our partners who have the necessary air defense systems and missiles. America, Europe, and other partners all know exactly what we need, and they all understand how critical it is to assist Ukraine in defending itself against these strikes right now. I thank all leaders who are demonstrating leadership right now, especially those who truly uphold our agreements and keep their word.

I also want to personally thank those people here in Ukraine, those workers in the energy sector, who have distinguished themselves with their work in these days and weeks. Vinnytsia region – Yevheniy Kosmyna. Dnipropetrovsk region – Roman Bakholdin, Anatoliy Bondarenko. Donetsk region – Vitaliy Soroka and Oleksandr Nechytailo. Zaporizhzhia region – Oleksandr Babenko, Yuriy Bokhan, Vitaliy Ivanchenko. Kirovohrad region – Oleksandr Zakrevskyi and Yevhen Chernyshov. Lviv region – Andriy Protsiuk. Poltava region – Bohdan Beresten and Serhiy Kuzmin. Odesa region – Anatoliy Murakhovskyi and Roman Poturnak. Kherson region – Ruslan Zhylin, Andriy Riabchenko, Fedir Dorohov. Our Kharkiv region – Yevheniy Diakov, Mykhailo Parfeniuk, Vitaliy Lubianytskyi. Khmelnytsky region – Roman Hnatiuk, Ivan Shvets, Serhiy Mykytiuk. Ivano-Frankivsk region – Vasyl Budnyi, Oleh Danyliv, Bohdan Voytsekhivskyi. Cherkasy region – Yuriy Vlasenko, Vladyslav Holovniov. Thank you, guys!

We must always remember that Ukraine’s strength lies in the strength of our people, in concrete persons who do their utmost so that Ukraine can do its utmost so that we all endure so that we all can achieve common results and protect our state and our lives. Everyone must now do their part – one hundred percent – so that Ukraine largely achieves what is needed. I thank all of you who live by this rule now.

Thank you to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!

The price:

Belgium:

Belgium approved the 25th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at €100 million. The funds will be allocated to the maintenance and support of the #F16s within the framework of the international coalition.

We are grateful to our Belgian partners for their constant support. Together, we are stronger.
🇺🇦🤝🇧🇪
@BelgiumDefence

@DedonderLudivin

Here’s the full video:

Kharkiv:

Novomykhailivka:

Avdiivka:

Destruction of the Russian combat robotic platforms by the FPV drones of the 47th Brigade. Also it’s Avdiivka front, not Bakhmut.

On the video, drones are already immobilized and show no signs of activity. It would be interesting to know the reason, whether this was due to damage received during the battle, loss of signal, work of the electronic warfare systems, or due to other reasons.
https://t.me/brygada47/613

Oleshky forest, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

 

The sanctions regime is still leaking like a sieve:

Yep – this is what happens when exercises in ‘escalation management’ give a warmongering dictator TWO YEARS to recover from the shock of his initial failure, relaunch his war production and economy, find new markets, adapt to international sanctions, and partner with other rogue totalitarian regimes to buy arms and equipment for a total war.

Not that we’ve been saying this out loud all these two years.

Here is the reporting from The Wall Street Journal:

Defense companies around the world have been grappling with ways to source nitrocellulose amid a shortage that has seen prices rise and created chokepoints for production. Only a few countries around the world produce nitrocellulose, since its primary use is in munitions and it is subject to international trade restrictions.

Russia produces little nitrocellulose, the main ingredient in smokeless gunpowder used in artillery, so Moscow’s ability to source it abroad has played a pivotal role in its war against Ukraine, according to U.S. officials and analysts.

“The nitrocellulose that goes into the propellant becomes an artillery shell,” said Bradley Martin, a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran who now heads Rand’s National Security Supply Chain Institute. “The majority of battlefield deaths and a lot of the civilian collateral damage is from artillery,” he said.

Nitrocellulose is also used for civilian purposes in inks, paints, varnishes and related products, but analysts believe that the surging imports are meant for arms, given that the Russian economy has been reoriented for wartime production.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, with the Center of Defense Reforms, a Kyiv-based security think tank that has studied Russian nitrocellulose imports, said Russia’s military is driving the imports.

“All of this demand is either for direct production of projectiles or substitution of nitrocellulose which was originally produced by Russian factories,” said Danylyuk, a former defense and intelligence adviser to the Ukrainian government.

China increased supplies of the compound to Russia in the wake of U.S. and European Union sanctions prohibiting exports of any kind for Moscow’s military. But companies from the U.S., Germany and Taiwan are also among those producing the nitrocellulose shipped to Russia in the past two years, according to trade data.

“China does not sell weapons to parties involved in the Ukraine crisis and prudently handles the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” Liu Pengyu, spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington, said in a statement. “China-Russia economic and trade cooperation does not target any third party and shall be free from disruption or coercion by any third party.”

One small company in Turkey, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is responsible for nearly half of Russia’s imports of nitrocellulose since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the trade data.

One Russian importer, Analytical Marketing Chemical Group, received nearly $700,000 worth of nitrocellulose from Taiwan in the past two years, according to shipping data. According to the company’s website, the importer is a regular partner of Russia’s Kazan State Gunpowder Plant, which produces an array of weapons, according to company social-media accounts.

A director for Analytical Marketing Chemical Group said in a message to the Journal that the company hadn’t supplied cotton pulp to defense enterprises since 2019 and that it imports nitrocellulose for civilian purposes.

Before the expansion of the Ukraine war in 2022, Turkey provided less than 1% of Russia’s nitrocellulose imports. By the middle of last year, however, a single Turkish company, Noy İç Ve Diş Ti̇caret, provided nearly half of Russia’s imports of the product, according to Russian customs records provided by trade database ImportGenius and viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Most sales by Noy, which is based in Istanbul, were to Russian companies that are registered contractors for the government in Moscow, according to corporate records.

The company didn’t respond to requests for comment. Turkey’s embassy in Washington didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Noy’s first nitrocellulose exports to Russia shipped within three months of Putin’s invasion, and it is through Noy that a significant portion of nitrocellulose manufactured by Western allies has made its way to Russia.

German subsidiaries of New York-based

sold at least 80 tons of nitrocellulose to Noy, which then shipped the material to Russia last year.

A spokesman for International Flavors & Fragrances said the company was surprised to learn that shipments to Russia of its nitrocellulose products, which it had suspended in April 2022, had continued through a third party.

“We were unaware of this and are reviewing the conditions of this sale and the relationship with this customer,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Journal.

The company said that its product doesn’t have sufficient nitrogen to make it military grade.

 

Russia:

According to Izvestia, Russia will stand up counter-UAV mobile anti-aircraft groups equipped with pick up trucks with HMGs, trucks with ZU-23-2, EW systems, and smoke producing vehicles. It sounds similar to Ukraine’s successful development of mobile anti-aircraft units.
https://iz.ru/1673410/aleksei-mikhailov-iuliia-leonova-roman-kretcul/zenitnaia-rasstanovka-v-armii-sozdaiut-mobilnye-gruppy-dlia-borby-s-bpla

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

I’m saving the new Patron tweet for tomorrow, so here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian MOD:

To those of you who observe, have a happy and healthy Easter!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • jackmac
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Interesting read about the nitrocellulose.

      Also, the bit about “dummy” soldiers.  Reminds me of WWII documentaries about aircraft decoys made of plywood, inflatable tanks, etc.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      @Nukular Biskits:

      First notice I can find, on dummies, is from March 6th.

      They were parked on top of an APC, that was bombed by a drone.

      At the time, Ukraine suggested that the dummies were being used to fool ruZZian commanders into believing that positions and duties were being filled and carried out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jackmac

      I listened to a rather terrifying live radio interview this morning with journalist Philip Ittner from Kiev (who appears weekly on Hal Spark’s show on WCPT-AM Chicago). Ittner, who said he was located near the city center, was chatting about recent developments as loud air raid sirens abruptly started going off. Ittner, a veteran war correspondent, shrugged it off and said he’d wrap up the conversation if he heard explosions. None were heard while I was listening, but that shrill backdrop still drove home the point that no one and nowhere in Ukraine is safe from Russian attacks.

      As always, thanks Adam!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.