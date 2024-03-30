Another busy day today- they all are, aren’t they? I’ve been feeling pretty ok, but I still have this jittery edge to me. It is especially pronounced in the morning, and tapers off as I get moving. Weird.

Spent the day organizing and cleaning. I am going through all my old clothes that I have accumulated over the years and not worn in forever and packing them up for goodwill. While doing so, I have discovered that I never need to buy another pair of socks ever again.

In other news, this piece in the the American Prospect about the shenanigans and criminality at Boeing is maddening.