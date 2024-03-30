Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

Another busy day today- they all are, aren’t they? I’ve been feeling pretty ok, but I still have this jittery edge to me. It is especially pronounced in the morning, and tapers off as I get moving. Weird.

Spent the day organizing and cleaning. I am going through all my old clothes that I have accumulated over the years and not worn in forever and packing them up for goodwill. While doing so, I have discovered that I never need to buy another pair of socks ever again.

In other news, this piece in the the American Prospect about the shenanigans and criminality at Boeing is maddening.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      I hear that taking it to non Goodwill places is better than goodwill. But goodwill is definitely more convenient.

       

      Glad you are doing better !

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      Not sure how people are still getting surprised by Boeing.

      This entire economy boils down to two drivers: consolidating profits for investors and rent seeking. That’s the economy. Boeing was doing one of those two – it was an exercise for you to figure out which (or both).

      Every day pick a company and ask yourself which of these they’re doing, and how that would impact you. You’ll be much better prepared for the next disaster if you do.

      Any guesses which of those the global container shipping industry is doing which might have lead to a bridge being knocked down?

      Any guesses why housing costs are skyrocketing in certain markets and not at all in others?

      Any guesses why you can’t get cheap EVs in the US, but you can in a lot of other countries?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Paul in Jacksonville

      I read most of your front pagers. I rarely respond in comments.I do enjoy contributing to On The Road. I admire your grunt bluffness and your no bullshit method of dealing with life. Thanks, dude. (I’m also curious why you call your readers jackals?)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dan B

      The Boeing story is discouraging especially since we live a mile from the original Boeing headquarters in a development Boeing built for black workers.  Thankfully Seattle diversified after the Boeing Bust.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @John Cole:

      Once again I have not been getting much sleep. My pain levels are pile driving me deep into the dirt. My frustrations at being unable to do the things that used to be easy as pie, pile up every day. Every time I turn around I am getting yet another bill from some medical establishment I have already paid (according to medicare). I’m about to drop my anger counseling because my youngest needs serious help with his depression (that I passed on to him) but he lives in NOLA and you know damn well that state ain’t about to give him a helping hand and I don’t have the money for both so,…

      And well….

      I too am tired. I feel overwhelmed every other day if not every day.

      I won’t bother saying how I get thru it, just that it’s needle and thread, needle and thread every morning.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Raoul Paste

      Sorry to see that only five out of 15 Boeing engineers would fly on a 787 Dreamliner.  I did it once, and it was the smoothest quietest flight ever

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SeattleDem

      Lots of my family used to work at Boeing and every one of them thought M-D poisoned the company. We were glad to see them move the assholes to Chicago and pretty much all sold our stock then. The FAA certified company engineers who could sign off our work were the most tight ass sticklers you can imagine, because they took their responsibilities seriously. We sometimes took questions straight to the FAA engineers because they were more likely to listen to us young punks. I got out of aerospace before the M-D merger, and my family all tell me my timing was good

      Reply
    9. 9.

      karen marie

      @Paul in Jacksonville:  There used to be a site dictionary.  I’m not seeing it in the sidebar but I may be blind, so …

      I’m sure someone else will be able to tell you the story.

      Where did the dictionary go?

      Reply

