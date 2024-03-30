Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some Saturday Respite: A Periodic Post…

I continue to be astonished at the fundamental, to-the-bone soulless moral depravity that seems to be required in Trumpworld. I know I shouldn’t be surprised given how clearly and how often they’ve told us who they are. But I guess I’m glad that I still have that reflex moment of “unbelievable!” when presented with stuff like the Trump spokesman’s defense of the pickup-lynching image discussed in the post below.  It’s my way of refusing to normalize that evil in our public life. Trump’s behavior and the lockstep (goose step?) responses of his supporters should never be reduced to “Trump-being-Trump.” So I don’t. I won’t.

But one cannot live by rage and disgust alone. So enjoy this, perhaps the best interpretation of the organization of matter at the atomic level that I’ve ever seen.

Some Saturday Respite: A Periodic Post...

What else is there to say?

Well, perhaps this:

Happy Saturday. This thread is as open as the quest for the island of stability.

Image: Randall Munroe, “Periodic Table Regions,” XKCD 2913, 2024

    21Comments

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      I feel that’s giving short shrift to human ingenuity; I’m sure people have used a far broader swath of the table as murder weapons.

    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      [from memory] There’s antimony, arsenic, aluminum, selenium,

      and hydrogen and oxygen and nitrogen and rhenium…

    bbleh

      bbleh

      Munroe is a genius.

      As to Trumpworld, nothing they do surprises me any more.  What IS starting to surprise me slightly is how many people still insist piously that we must try to Engage And Understand them, because something something dialogue something Reason something Peel Off 2% something.

      They’ve been frothing about how much we hate them for DECADES (which I frankly found astonishing when I first learned about it because what? who? why…?), to the point that it’s an article of faith among them, and they say and do ever more terrible things using that as a justification (again what? is it the healthcare that shows we hate you? the clean water? wha …?), but I gotta admit, I think it is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.  I don’t HATE them — I still want them to have healthcare and clean water, and not to be bothered in their bedrooms, and so on — but I am increasingly contemptuous of them.  They’ve managed to get what they want, at least to some degree.  Congratulations!

      So when I hear yet again how we need to Turn The Other Cheek, as they storm the Capitol and smear sh!t on the walls, and condemn women to suffering and even death because they’re not functioning properly as baby factories, and want to send me and mine to camps, and and and … I gotta say, I’m just not convinced.  To paraphrase Gilliard, I want to defeat them.

      ( /rant )

    5. 5.

      West of the Rockies

      Trump World is befuddling.

      Ultimately,  I think it is explained by an imprecise mix of factors.

      Through wilfull ignorance,  adherents are victims of misinformation and manipulation.  If all you (choose to) encounter are AM argutainment and Fox News, you’ll believe in horse shit.

      Bigotry and racism are big factors.

      Finally, general cognitive deficiency results in a cultish belief in nonsense (Christianist/Trump idolatry).

      They are cowardly, fearful, angry-stupid people who are all appetite and no responsibility.

       

      Is there a word like the portmanteau hangry that refers to a mix of stupidity and self-certainty?  Confistupid?

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      I saw this the other day and immediately wanted it for a poster. Be great to hang right next to (one version of) the real thing.

      I also watched a video – from SciShow, one of the YT science channels I subscribe to – that explained the history of the periodic table, and why it’s organized the way it is. (Just the fact that people were able to make the table at all is astonishing to me. )

      It was one of those explanations that I understood fairly well while listening, but could not remember or repeat on my own at all. (I only took the single required chemistry course in high school, and sometimes it shows.)

      The xkcd version is therefore very helpful :)

    12. 12.

      Sister Golden Bear

      For those who’ve asked, I met with the shoulder specialist after the latest MRI, and I’ve got partial tears in two rotator cuff tendons, plus a bone spur that’s causing them.

      He’s recommending surgery to stitch up the tears and remove the bone spur. Fortunately, the recovery is a matter of days plus several weeks of PT, vs. surgery for a full tear that requires six weeks of your arm in a sling and lengthy PT.

      Getting a second opinion first — because surgery — but it’s relief to finally have a path forward. Plus knowing that in the interim I’m unlikely to worsen it as long as I’m careful.

    13. 13.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @bbleh: Munroe is a genius.

      Agreed.

      As to Trumpworld, nothing they do surprises me any more. What IS starting to surprise me slightly is how many people still insist piously that we must try to Engage And Understand them, because something something dialogue something Reason something Peel Off 2% something.

      I agree with the sentiment. We do have to admit to ourselves that there are a large number of people living in this country who for a wide variety of reasons support Trump. Whether it’s low information, bigotry, habit, misogyny, whatever, those people exist, Coddling them seems a waste of effort. Engaging is frustrating and tiring.

      As for me, I don’t have any close relatives or associates who fall into that category [thank goodness!].  Even if I did, I think I would not be “trying to understand” them. I can’t say what I would do, but my efforts are limited to supporting Biden, Schiff, and so on. And hanging out here of course.

    TBone

      TBone

      Speaking of needing goggles, fElon xitted that the steel trusses from the Key Bridge should be “reused.” If ANYONE should be aware of corrosive effect, it is HIM.

    20. 20.

      ColoradoGuy

      MAGA’s admire Nazis and Putin. There’s nothing to understand, they’ve told us who they are.

      Can we peel off a few old-school Republicans who are kind of embarrassed by this? Sure, why not, there’s probably a few million who feel that way.

