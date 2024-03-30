I continue to be astonished at the fundamental, to-the-bone soulless moral depravity that seems to be required in Trumpworld. I know I shouldn’t be surprised given how clearly and how often they’ve told us who they are. But I guess I’m glad that I still have that reflex moment of “unbelievable!” when presented with stuff like the Trump spokesman’s defense of the pickup-lynching image discussed in the post below. It’s my way of refusing to normalize that evil in our public life. Trump’s behavior and the lockstep (goose step?) responses of his supporters should never be reduced to “Trump-being-Trump.” So I don’t. I won’t.

But one cannot live by rage and disgust alone. So enjoy this, perhaps the best interpretation of the organization of matter at the atomic level that I’ve ever seen.

What else is there to say?

Well, perhaps this:

Happy Saturday. This thread is as open as the quest for the island of stability.

Image: Randall Munroe, “Periodic Table Regions,” XKCD 2913, 2024