Gonna Need a Bigger Boat

While Trump is running around cosplaying Jesus, I am apparently playing the role of Noahm because it has rained nonstop the past few days and there is enough standing water in my backyard that the willow is gonna grow another two feet. And it’s not gonna stop any time soon, it appears. It’s bad enough that the mayor sent out a mass phone call asking people to just stay in town and not drive the surrounding roads because half of them are flooded.

And it’s not gonna end any time soon with rain predicted all week except for one day when they are predicting morning snow.

It goes without saying that I give all of this the middle finger.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Manyakitty

      We’re getting rain and storms coming in today and tomorrow, snow Thursday and Friday, then it clears out. Better be dry on Monday, dang it.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      Noahm? Typo? Anyone who reads BJ knows I aim my thick fingers badly on my tiny keyboard. I have heard of Noah. I know guys with his name.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Trivia Man

      On another weather note, fat bastard is in green bay rallying. They might get 8” of snow… fingers crossed he has to spend  the night

      Reply
    MattF

      MattF

      A case where ‘tech magic’ turns out, as Molly White puts it, to be ‘A Guy’:

      Just over half of Amazon Fresh stores are equipped with Just Walk Out. The technology allows customers to skip checkout altogether by scanning a QR code when they enter the store. Though it seemed completely automated, Just Walk Out relied on more than 1,000 people in India watching and labeling videos to ensure accurate checkouts. The cashiers were simply moved off-site, and they watched you as you shopped.

      Actually kinda creepy, if you ask me.

      Reply
    Juju

      Juju

      I would fart in its general direction. I don’t know that the impact would be any improvement over giving it the middle finger, but it would make me feel better in so many different ways.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      @Manyakitty: I know. Cleveland is in a lot of ways an attractive city, but showcasing themselves in Spring ( when they might be sunny and  gorgeous) is risky.

      Personally I would rather see an eclipse with clouds when morons wer’re not trusting to provide us with the cheap eclipse glasses from an unknown source to stare at the sun.

      Last partial eclipse I built a silly shoebox. It did work. This time they tell me an index card with a hole and a white sheet of paper will suffice.

      Reply
    Manyakitty

      Manyakitty

      @Martin: honestly snow in April is pretty normal in NE Ohio. Years ago I watched a season opener for the Guardians (Indians back then, was like 20 years ago) on April 1 and it got snowed out.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      @sab: OT: I phucking hate March, nothing personal but in my life that has been when bad thinks happen.

      So yay for April, even if the incoming rabbits and lambs are wary and a bit chilled.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quaker in a Basement

      @mrmoshpotato: Rockies fans are used to that during the early part of the season, but usually it happens when the Rox are playing at home. It’s sunny and mild in Denver today.

      Reply
    Manyakitty

      Manyakitty

      @sab: I ordered half a dozen eclipse glasses from a place NASA linked to. I looked up how to test them and they seem legit.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      @Manyakitty: Workplace did also. They ordered an extra pair for me but Monday is spouse’s klatch day, and also his sister wants us up the hill. I desperately do not want to go but husband is adamant.

      Why won’t anyone think of the cats and the dog!?

      My guess is they will sleep through it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Trivia Man:

      On another weather note, fat bastard is in green bay rallying. They might get 8” of snow… fingers crossed he has to spend  the night

      Why do you hate Green Bay?

      Reply
    azlib

      azlib

      I will get my Meade telescope out for the partial eclipse here in Scottsdale. I have the correct sun filter for it. It will probably be cloudy here next Monday. Sigh.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mousebumples

      It’s also Election Day in Wisconsin (Presidential Primary and Spring Election), and I’m wondering if this messy wintry mix (rain, sleet, snow) – with parts of the state projected to get about a foot of snow by tomorrow – will affect turnout.

      WisDems have been pushing Vote By Mail. MAGA/GOP turnout may be down due to the weather. Wouldn’t that be a shame… 😈

      Reply
    narya

      narya

      Theoretically (because I haven’t checked) you can get eclipse glasses at Chicago public libraries. We were gonna schlep to Indianapolis–even had hotel reservations for Sunday AND Monday–but it’s looking like there might be rain on Monday and I’ve canceled the Sunday reservation. My friend has a suitable telescope, so he can just drive south if he’s so inclined, but I think I’ll try to snag a pair of glasses and just go outside here if the weather is cooperating. I’ll hang onto the Monday reservation another day or so, but the likelihood of going is decreasing rapidly.

      Reply
    Martin

      Martin

      @Manyakitty: Once got snowed out of a 4th of July trip in Colorado. Ms Martin and I had a great snow adventure one early September in Wyoming and Utah.

      That said, climate change gonna do some shit. Prepare accordingly.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      Went to my rental storage today and it was a bit damp. Surprising!  We didn’texpect that. Never happened before. A LOT of rain might be expected.

      Weather service waffling every which way between catastrophe and a few bad outcomes.

      We think most of it is a bit south. Husband roaming shakingthe kitter bage free. Cats do not like the shaky noices. All headed to the basement while he makes their lives clean.

      Cats are intelligent animals, but not packish or clannish. Their I Q might be high, but their emotional intelligence is beneath pathetic. Their idea of a friend is someone who might play without attacking. And that changes daily. There is a reason that rescue cats never want to go into the outside world again.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bill Arnold

      @azlib:

      I have the correct sun filter for it. It will probably be cloudy here next Monday. Sigh.

      I have similar (90mm refractor, with a basic solar filter (not H-alpha, just a partially mirrored surface), and have been watching sunspot activity for the past year or so. Worth regular looks during this solar maximum. Some of the recent sunspot clusters have been interesting visually, and also technically (magnetic fields, images from professional observers).
      (Also have other scopes, but that one is easy, and light.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Martin:

      My wife and I have pix of each other in the snow in mid-August at Logan Pass in Glacier NP.

      On that trip, we were staying in a cabin down by Lake MacDonald, and that day, it was pouring down cold rain.  We were glumly preparing to spend the day indoors, when the thought hit me that if it was this cold and rainy down in the valley, it might be snowing up at the pass. So we drove up there, and sure enough, it was.  Improved our moods immensely.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      We are in the height of tax season, dozens of returns not yet prepared, partners freaking, and I left an hour early worrying about driving rain, which never happened.

      Rain or not, I have to slink into work tomorrow ashamed. Others hung in there and worked.

      In my defense (weak) my valley floods a lot and theirs hardly ever.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Raoul Paste

      Fingers crossed,— it looks like we’re going to get a sunny day next Tuesday for the solar eclipse.  Don’t jinx it

      Reply
    Math Guy

      Math Guy

      @azlib: I have a 4-inch solar filter and an 8-in Meade reflector. With some stiff cardboard and electrician’s tape I’ve rigged the Meade for solar viewing. Come Sunday I’ll make the 7 hour drive to Champaign-Urbana where I was able to get a hotel reservation, and Monday morning I’ll drive to Bloomington, IN to watch the eclipse. Weather permitting. It’s always weather permitting when it comes to rare astronomical events.

      Reply
    satby

      satby

      Pretty much same weather sooner here. Planted my new bare root roses Sunday in pots temporarily, and we had monsoon rains yesterday. The pots drain, so no worries there, but might get several inches of snow tonight. It’s 55° now, so maybe tornadoes with snow, who knows?

      Reply
    Bill Hicks

      Bill Hicks

      Yay, JGs back and we/I are in the middle of some disaster porn in Bethany. Hopefully good disaster porn where no on gets hurt. Buffalo is over its banks.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Mousebumples: I voted this morning.  My polling place was pretty busy for a primary where the end result for both parties is already set in stone.  I am just wondering about the uninstructed vote here in Dane County.

      Reply
    Kelly

      Kelly

      Blue sky and 75 here in Oregon’s western Cascade foothills. This is the last of several sunny days. Forecast predicts our next week will be the usual spring rain. Normal April for around here.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m also wondering about the Constitutional Amendments.

      Though I heard some group encouraging an uninstructed vote fell afoul of campaigning too close to a polling place in Milwaukee.

      I voted by mail a few weeks ago and confirmed my ballot was received last week.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bill Arnold

      @Math Guy:
      Yeah, I’ve been watching long term forecasts to decide whether to drive north to somewhere in a broad swath of upstate NY (from downstate NY), or Burlington-area VT. Can do it in a day trip if no hotel (or relative) is available.
      (Saw the August 21, 2017 eclipse in TN; that was a much longer drive.)

      Reply
    Princess

      Princess

      Let old like it’s snowing and very windy in Green Bay right now.

      Heard a bit of what was called a “small” crowd Trump was speaking to today. It sounded like there were twenty people there, tops.

      Reply
    sab

      sab

      @schrodingers_cat: They only arrived here later. I went once during Covid and it horrified and terrified me.

      Fortunately we have a same concept but more local store that is much better at their alleged job. Food not politics. Sensitive to allergies. Organicis good. Covid real.

      This store started same time as Whole Foods. Just local and honest.

      Reply

