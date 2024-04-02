While Trump is running around cosplaying Jesus, I am apparently playing the role of Noahm because it has rained nonstop the past few days and there is enough standing water in my backyard that the willow is gonna grow another two feet. And it’s not gonna stop any time soon, it appears. It’s bad enough that the mayor sent out a mass phone call asking people to just stay in town and not drive the surrounding roads because half of them are flooded.

And it’s not gonna end any time soon with rain predicted all week except for one day when they are predicting morning snow.

It goes without saying that I give all of this the middle finger.