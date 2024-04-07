I am gritting my teeth, determined to stay positive, no matter the challenge. The Spousal Unit is currently sulking because — against all earlier predictions — looks like it’s gonna be a lovely sunny Monday in Burlington, Vermont, for the total eclipse. (He didn’t get the round tuit on reserving a hotel room.) Here north of Boston, we’re only supposed to get 93% of totality, which seems like plenty enough to me, but I’m not the astronomy buff in this household…

A new declaration in Mexico gives 19 cats roaming the presidential palace food and care fur-ever https://t.co/rC4s8rv7Pw — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2024

… Nineteen feral cats have free rein of Mexico’s National Palace, long roaming the lush gardens and historic colonial halls of the most iconic buildings in the country. “They have access to every part of the palace, so they walk in on meetings, interviews and wander onto camera,” said Jesús Arias, the palace veterinarian, as a handful of feline friends brush against his ankles. Now, the palace cats have made hiss-tory after the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared them to be “living fixed assets,” the first animals in Mexico to receive the title. “The cats are now a symbol of the National Palace. Just as we understand this world, I wouldn’t understand the National Palace without the presence of these cats,” said Adriana Castillo Román, general director of the National Palace and Cultural Heritage Conservancy. “We have to make sure the cats are taken care of.”…

Staff say they remember the feral cats living among the cacti and dense brush of the gardens as far back as 50 years ago. But it’s unclear when they first appeared or how they even got into the building. While 19 live in the building full time, many more come and go, and staff suspect they slip under a small crack in the palace gate by night… Palace staff worked with vets from the National Autonomous University of Mexico to vaccinate, sterilize and chip the cats, and build them little cat homes and feeding stations around the garden. They also hired Arias to take care of them on a permanent basis and give them a good life. Neither Bowie, Coco or Ollin commented when asked how they feel about being “living fixed assets.” Coco swished his tail, while Ollin stretched out below a palace pillar and fell asleep. “Meow,” responded Nube, a gray cat named after the Spanish word for “cloud” who enjoys greeting visitors at the door of the palace.



Somebody in Oregon won the $1.3 billion Powerball drawing. Seems like this would be a good week to buy a ticket, since the prize will be much smaller but there’ll also be far less competition?



The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips https://t.co/CY73950PBK — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2024