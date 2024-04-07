Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Bark louder, little dog.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

No one could have predicted…

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Always Look on the Bright Side of Life…

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Always Look on the Bright Side of Life…

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: ,

I am gritting my teeth, determined to stay positive, no matter the challenge. The Spousal Unit is currently sulking because — against all earlier predictions — looks like it’s gonna be a lovely sunny Monday in Burlington, Vermont, for the total eclipse. (He didn’t get the round tuit on reserving a hotel room.) Here north of Boston, we’re only supposed to get 93% of totality, which seems like plenty enough to me, but I’m not the astronomy buff in this household…

Nineteen feral cats have free rein of Mexico’s National Palace, long roaming the lush gardens and historic colonial halls of the most iconic buildings in the country.

“They have access to every part of the palace, so they walk in on meetings, interviews and wander onto camera,” said Jesús Arias, the palace veterinarian, as a handful of feline friends brush against his ankles.

Now, the palace cats have made hiss-tory after the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared them to be “living fixed assets,” the first animals in Mexico to receive the title.

“The cats are now a symbol of the National Palace. Just as we understand this world, I wouldn’t understand the National Palace without the presence of these cats,” said Adriana Castillo Román, general director of the National Palace and Cultural Heritage Conservancy. “We have to make sure the cats are taken care of.”…

Staff say they remember the feral cats living among the cacti and dense brush of the gardens as far back as 50 years ago.

But it’s unclear when they first appeared or how they even got into the building. While 19 live in the building full time, many more come and go, and staff suspect they slip under a small crack in the palace gate by night…

Palace staff worked with vets from the National Autonomous University of Mexico to vaccinate, sterilize and chip the cats, and build them little cat homes and feeding stations around the garden. They also hired Arias to take care of them on a permanent basis and give them a good life.

Neither Bowie, Coco or Ollin commented when asked how they feel about being “living fixed assets.” Coco swished his tail, while Ollin stretched out below a palace pillar and fell asleep.

“Meow,” responded Nube, a gray cat named after the Spanish word for “cloud” who enjoys greeting visitors at the door of the palace.

 
Somebody in Oregon won the $1.3 billion Powerball drawing. Seems like this would be a good week to buy a ticket, since the prize will be much smaller but there’ll also be far less competition?
 

Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the new holder of the title by Guinness World Records. It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez, this month at the age of 114. Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan, who was next longest-lived, died March 31 at 112…

Born in Liverpool on Aug. 26, 1912, a few months after the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood lived through two world wars, serving in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II.

The retired accountant and great-grandfather said moderation was key to a healthy life. He never smokes, rarely drinks and follows no special diet, apart from a fish and chip supper once a week.

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything — you’re going to suffer eventually,” Tinniswood told Guinness World Records.

But ultimately, he said, “it’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Ciotog
  • CliosFanBoy
  • cmorenc
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hueyplong
  • Indycat32
  • Kirk
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marcopolo
  • Ohio Mom
  • prostratedragon
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • Taken4Granite
  • TBone
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      The difference between 93% coverage of the sun and total eclipse is profound.  93% is like the sky 20 minutes before sunset – you don’t at all get the weird brief “night” dimly lit by the coronal glow, nor the spectacular phenomenon of “Bailey’s beads” at entry and exit from the eclipse as the sun peeks through gaps in lunar highlands.  The phenomenon of the last 5% or so of sunlight progressively disappearing is astounding – like a vastly speeded-up sunset with someone playing with a dimmer switch.  The difference is that between standing with an attractive person at a distance in the same room and having great sex with them.

      DROP what you’re doing and take a car trip to northern Vermont in the path of totality.  You’ll be forever glad you did.  Speaking as a veteran of 2 total eclipses and one technically annular eclipse that was so near-total as to closely approach the true totality experience.  Alas, various shit*&^!! is keeping me from making a marathon 700 mile trip this time – closest totality path is weather-iffy as well for me.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      gene108

      But ultimately, he said, “it’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”…

      There’s so much wisdom in this, it’s hard for many people to accept.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CliosFanBoy

      FWIW, I found a pairs of safe viewing glasses were being given away for free at the local library.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      It sounds like you can still make a day trip tomorrow to catch the total eclipse. That’s what my Atlanta friend and I did in 2017. We left his house in the morning and drove north past Chattanooga into eastern Tennessee. We went to a state park, but it was crowded and a some clouds were coming in so we hit the road again. We drove out from under the clouds in time to stop on the roadside and catch the entire eclipse. As it approached totality, a nearby streetlight lit up and insects started buzzing and whirring like it was night.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kirk

      I and many of my coworkers will step outside around 1:35 or so for a slightly long break to see the totality. Won’t get the whole build up, but as noted elsewhere the totality is the unique thing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      hueyplong

      “Somebody in Oregon won the $1.3 billion Powerball drawing. Seems like this would be a good week to buy a ticket, since the prize will be much smaller but there’ll also be far less competition?”

      In this case, the “competition” would matter if that Oregon person had had to share the prize in what was presumably one of the bigger fields of entries ever.  The fact that there wasn’t a tie means the “competition” was pretty much irrelevant.  (There are hundreds of millions of possible combinations.)  Another way of looking at this is that your odds of winning were about the same as everybody else’s, and I say that while guessing you didn’t even buy a lottery ticket.

      Punchline is that if you play, do it when the numbers are huge, but it’s best not to play at all.  In fact, calling it “playing” kind of plays into the mindset the lottery people want you to have, if you know what I mean.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      @cmorenc: If you are going to tell people to drop everything and drive into a madhouse, it’s only right to remind them to bring lots of food, water, a full tank of gas, probably some blankets, to dress in layers — to be prepared physically. And their eclipse glasses, obviously.

      We are taking everything else on the list and we are only driving an hour and a half north — and counting on a three to four hour drive back home. We can do back country roads for the first part of the trip back but once we reach the Cincinnati exurbs, I’m expecting gridlock.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cmorenc

      @Kirk:

      I and many of my coworkers will step outside around 1:35 or so for a slightly long break to see the totality. Won’t get the whole build up, but as noted elsewhere the totality is the unique thing.

      Step outside at least10 minutes before totality begins.  The rapid change in the light (and the outdoor surroundings) and the progressive stages of disappearance of sun behind the moon is a big part of the experience, though totality itself is also profound, and like nothing else you’ll ever see.  Photos and videos of the eclipse don’t come anywhere remotely (as in, light-years) near capturing what the experience is like witnessing it live for yourself.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TBone

      It being Sunday, I’m wondering if Dong’s version of the Bible contains a statement of Miranda rights as well as a pricetag.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: The eclipse is tomorrow and Amazon hasn’t delivered my virgin sacrifice yet. I’m really pissed.

      I know I’m a bit overdue but I’m here now, though I have some bad news. Suffice it to say that while I was lost in transit I may have been…passed around a bit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: My friend and I caught some history on our way to and from eclipse-viewing. On our way out we drove throgh downtown Dayton, Tennessee and saw the courthouse where John Scopes was tried. On our way back we stopped off at the Chickamauga battlefield park and walked around some. Tht’s a nice, spacious place to hike.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Geminid: On our way out we drove throgh downtown Dayton, Tennessee and saw the courthouse where John Scopes was tried.

      Surprised the wingnuts haven’t had it declared a holy site.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      Good luck to all of you eclipse travelers.  I wish all of you a beautiful and clear totality tomorrow.  I am looking forward to your stories posted here on Monday night.  Have fun out there.

      We here on the left coast have around 30-35% , which I’ve seen before in my lifetime, so to me this one is meh.  I do have fun memories from my childhood in the 60s when we all made pin-hole shadow boxes and saw the partial eclipse reflected on the sidewalk. We were all scientists that day and it was so cool.

      But today is for women’s sportsball!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Taken4Granite

      I am also planning a day trip tomorrow to see the eclipse. As I am in New Hampshire, I have been tracking weather forecasts in multiple locations, all about 3-4 hours drive away in various directions. As of this morning the forecast for my Maine location is showing ideal weather, but that’s the farthest location from where I live. In Vermont and New Hampshire the morning should be fine but there will be increasing cloud cover in the afternoon; it will be a question of whether the total eclipse comes before the clouds do, especially near Lake Champlain.

      Most of my candidate spots have significant (by regional standards) east-west roads through them, so if I find myself under an inconveniently placed cloud I can retreat one way or the other.

      If you do go eclipse chasing, I recommend packing a colander with your other gear. During the partial phase you will be able to see the images of the partly covered sun in the light that passes through the holes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      We’re with our friends, somewhere in the neighborhood of Archbold, OH. We’ve known this couple forever – he and I were housemates in grad school, she was the maid of honor when my wife and I got married, and they met in the run-up to our wedding.  (We made sure they’d meet, we figured they might be a good fit for each other, and they hit it off right away.)

      He’s on the faculty at Defiance College, so we’ll be watching the eclipse from the campus there, unless we decide to drive a bit SE to get further into the zone of totality. I’m guessing we’d get about 80 seconds of totality at Defiance, but it wouldn’t take a very long drive to get us two or three minutes of totality.

      The real question is whether there’d be a lot of people on these rural roads tomorrow, because if there are, we don’t want to be trapped for hours away from any restroom.  But looking at the map, I just can’t see where any big influx would be coming from.  So we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anne Laurie

      @Geminid: It sounds like you can still make a day trip tomorrow to catch the total eclipse.

      It’d mean making what’s usually a three-hour drive into tourist-crowded chaos, and then doing the same trip in reverse.  We’re both too old for that, especially since Spousal Unit would be doing all the driving.

      Much as I love him, I just don’t have the stamina, or the bladder capacity (rest stops in that part of Vermont are few & far between) for that kind of day trip any more!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gin & Tonic

      Spousal Unit could drive up tomorrow. Totality is after 3:00 pm.

      ETA: Should have read all the comments.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Marcopolo

      Wonder if those cats have an opinion on Ecuadorian law enforcement breaking into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest the former Ecuadorian VP.  He’d been hiding out there since Dec & had just been granted sanctuary by Mexico (if he could make it out of the country).  As you can imagine this has caused quite the uproar with complaints from countries across the political spectrum.  And Mexico has cut off diplomatic ties.  Could almost see something like this happening w/ TFG though not sure what embassy he’d hide out in. Link: https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/04/06/americas/ecuador-vice-president-arrest-mexico-embassy-diplomatic-tensions-intl-hnk

      Mexico is breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police raided its embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had been seeking asylum there.
      Confirming the move in a statement to CNNE, a foreign ministry spokesperson said all Mexican diplomatic staff would leave Ecuador immediately.
      Mexico decried the raid as “an outrage against international law,” while the United Nations voiced concern. Under diplomatic norms, embassies are generally considered protected spaces.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Marcopolo: former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas

      Sure, Jan, your boyfriend is real and he’s Vice President of Ecuador…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.