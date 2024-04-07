Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden-Harris Campaign Creates Rogues' Gallery of Trump-Humping Billionaires

Revision note: Guys, the Thread embeds I used in the original version of this post made the mobile version go haywire, so I had to pull the post and replace the embeds with images. That made all the comments go away. I’m so sorry about that! ETA: Annnd, it looks like the comments are back. Emily Latila voice: never mind!

Donald Trump’s campaign reported a record $50.5M haul from a fundraising event held in Florida yesterday: (CNN)

The Trump total from the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner” at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson sets a record for a single fundraising event.

“It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5,” Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

Wiles and LaCivita are pros, so a step up from the caddy-and-cabana-boy crew that ran Trump’s 2016 operation. Personally, I think it’s a mistake for campaigns to announce gaudy fundraising hauls, which the Biden-Harris campaign does too sometimes.

I get why they do it — it’s a sign of strength. But the money sloshing around in our politics is nothing to be proud of, and I suspect I’m not the only voter who finds the entire thing grotesque.

It’s especially gross if you’re Don Poorleone rattling the begging bowl at fellow corrupt fat cats. In that case, bragging about the haul gives opponents an opening for, well, what the Biden-Harris campaign account on Threads did last night:
I saw it on Threads because fuck Xitter and the fascist oligarch who owns it, but I assume the rogues’ gallery is published across social media. I am 100% in favor of naming and shaming the tax-dodging, worker-exploiting, fascist-enabling policy failures who are bankrolling Trump, and moreover, I believe it’s important counter-messaging since Republicans across the board are absurdly trying to pass themselves off as tribunes of the working class.

It’s preposterous for soft-handed elites like Donald Trump, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, etc., to claim they’re looking out for the hardhat types they are busily screwing behind the scenes at every opportunity. But that’s what they’re doing, and to an irritating degree, it works.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration is reversing the Reagan trickle-down scam via policy, and it’s paying off for workers. That’s why the plutocrats are highly motivated to rally around Trump. Kudos to Team Dark Brandon for calling them out.

Open thread!

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Reposted from the last thread. Fits here

      When it comes to saving this country, I’m a look forward not back kind of guy. So good on Bernie for doing this.

      Via reddit.

       

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration is reversing the Reagan trickle-down scam via policy, and it’s paying off for workers. That’s why the plutocrats are highly motivated to rally around Trump. Kudos to Team Dark Brandon for calling them out.

      QFT

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Cool that threads has embeds now. Hope that speeds Twitter’s demise.

      ETA: Or did. The embeds showed up on my phone initially but now they’re gone.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      When it comes to saving this country, I’m a look forward not back kind of guy. So good on Bernie for doing this.

      Okay, yeah, Bernie recovers some points with me for doing this.  Good for him.  Definitely playing on his strengths for the side of good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      I think the name-and-shame is particularly valuable. A lot of such people DON’T like to be portrayed publicly, some not at all and others only as they arrange it. Their skins are not nearly as thick as politicians’.

      Make ‘em mad. That’s the plan with TIFG, no reason not to spread the pain a bit.

      And yeah, good on Bernie for doing this! No reason not to, given the situation, and he’s got a practical streak. And it’s very Bernie.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      AxelFoley

      Meh, I’ll always be Team Fuck Bernie Forever.  He and his trolls helped saddle us with Trump.  I’ll never forgive that old unaccomplished fool for that

      I like that calling out of those billionaire fucks by the Biden-Harris team, tho.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      All the news stories everywhere yesterday were quoting that $50M number for Trump’s big fundraising soiree.  But this has been talked about all week as if the money has already been deposited in the Trump official fundraising haul.  I guess it’s possible that this money is truly in the campaign’s hands but we really won’t know for sure that it is until next month when the official April filing is reported. But the PR team has blanketed the media with the $50M number, with only the campaign’s PR team’s word.  (Remember that $175M in cash for the surety bond that was “pledged” to Cover the bond, but not deposited?”

      I am suspicious of everything that has to do with Trump financials.  So I will believe the $50M in one night of donations when it is official and announced by the campaign next month.

      In the meantime, I don’t believe it.  And I applaud the very few new organizations that actually added the qualifier, “the campaign claims.” Most just reported it as fact.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      As I mentioned last night, I’m thrilled that they did this.  Think of the message it sends (in all directions).  Good stuff Team Blue!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Couldn’t care less about Bernie’s points. There are segments of the voting block we need who will listen to Bernie but not Biden.

      Same thing I would tell progressives if Biden hugs a centrist.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      also, I absolutely LOVE that the whole thing started off with calling these bozos “scammers, racists, and extremists”…<chef’s kiss>

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: ​
        Agree completely. We want to win. There are people who will listen to Sanders who would not listen to a different politician. And those are the leftists who either can be kept or brought on side.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      OT, but anyone see the lead story on NPR site about shifting voter demographics?  One point was that non-whites have shifted to Trump by 34%.  That has to be BS, no?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @AxelFoley: Bernie’s aspirations are good.  The problem is he has no clue how to fulfill them and he doesn’t play well with others, and his fanbase refuses to acknowledge that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      Donald Trump’s campaign reported a record $50.5M haul from a fundraising event held in Florida yesterday

      Was this the dinner previously reported to have an entry cost of $800,000 a plate?

      NOT snark.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @West of the Rockies: What have the Congressional, special, and primary election of the last couple of years been saying?  Has there been anything that would cause a seismic shift from those results?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gin & Tonic

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: I commented last night that, incidentally, and probably in contrast with most of the other assholes on the list, Johnson is a generous supporter of Ukraine. Might be related to the fact that his current wife is Ukrainian-American.

      Reply

