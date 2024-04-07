Revision note: Guys, the Thread embeds I used in the original version of this post made the mobile version go haywire, so I had to pull the post and replace the embeds with images. That made all the comments go away. I’m so sorry about that! ETA: Annnd, it looks like the comments are back. Emily Latila voice: never mind!

Donald Trump’s campaign reported a record $50.5M haul from a fundraising event held in Florida yesterday: (CNN)

The Trump total from the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner” at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson sets a record for a single fundraising event. “It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5,” Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

Wiles and LaCivita are pros, so a step up from the caddy-and-cabana-boy crew that ran Trump’s 2016 operation. Personally, I think it’s a mistake for campaigns to announce gaudy fundraising hauls, which the Biden-Harris campaign does too sometimes.

I get why they do it — it’s a sign of strength. But the money sloshing around in our politics is nothing to be proud of, and I suspect I’m not the only voter who finds the entire thing grotesque.

It’s especially gross if you’re Don Poorleone rattling the begging bowl at fellow corrupt fat cats. In that case, bragging about the haul gives opponents an opening for, well, what the Biden-Harris campaign account on Threads did last night:



More billionaire scumbags below the fold!

I saw it on Threads because fuck Xitter and the fascist oligarch who owns it, but I assume the rogues’ gallery is published across social media. I am 100% in favor of naming and shaming the tax-dodging, worker-exploiting, fascist-enabling policy failures who are bankrolling Trump, and moreover, I believe it’s important counter-messaging since Republicans across the board are absurdly trying to pass themselves off as tribunes of the working class.

It’s preposterous for soft-handed elites like Donald Trump, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, etc., to claim they’re looking out for the hardhat types they are busily screwing behind the scenes at every opportunity. But that’s what they’re doing, and to an irritating degree, it works.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration is reversing the Reagan trickle-down scam via policy, and it’s paying off for workers. That’s why the plutocrats are highly motivated to rally around Trump. Kudos to Team Dark Brandon for calling them out.

