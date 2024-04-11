A LOT of new reporting here about the dire straits the Trump campaign is in. -Less than FIVE staffers in each battleground state

-They can't afford to hire staff until the SUMMER

-GOP staffers TRASHING the 2024 campaignhttps://t.co/qTtXn2FomA — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) April 9, 2024

We political junkies all know how important the money is, and it’s very much to our advantage if we can keep reminding people that the Biden campaign has got it (and that whatever the GOP collects will be piddled away by TFG). Five reporters on this NBS piece — “Biden is building a behemoth of a campaign. Trump at this point seems to be playing catch-up.”:

President Joe Biden has been scooping up record-making donations and plowing the money into an expanding campaign operation in battleground states that appears to surpass what Donald Trump has built thus far. Flush with $71 million cash at the end of February — more than twice that of Trump’s campaign — Biden parlayed his fundraising advantage into a hiring spree that now boasts 300 paid staffers across nine states and 100 offices in parts of the country that will decide the 2024 election, according to details provided by the campaign. Trump’s advisers would not disclose staffing levels, but his ground game still seems to be at a nascent stage. His campaign hired state directors in Pennsylvania and Michigan last week, people familiar with the recruitment process said. Combined, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have fewer than five staff members in each of the battleground states, said two Republicans familiar with the committee and the Trump campaign’s organizational structures in 2020 and 2024. At this point in 2020 — when Trump was running as the incumbent — the Trump Victory organization already had state directors, regional directors and field organizers on the ground in battleground states, testing field operations and activating volunteers, the two people said… State campaign offices serve myriad purposes. They can be a place people go to pick up yard signs, make calls to unregistered voters, or get the training needed to become effective evangelists when they go door-to-door. But state teams also serve a more utilitarian function: making sure that people have a ride to the polls or drop their absentee ballots in the mail. That can be grinding work, but operatives say it can be decisive in a tight election. “I’ve made to everyone who will listen [the point] that our challenge is changing the mindset of Republicans to get them to request [mail-in ballots] in the first place,” said DeMarco, the GOP chair in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County. “That’s where not having boots on the ground early, and being able to set up one of these programs, puts us at a disadvantage.”

90 million. Damn. Long ways from trying to scrounge up money in the winter of 20 for TV in Nevada and SC ?? https://t.co/cqfRZmVbuY — Steve Schale (@steveschale) April 6, 2024

Biden and Democrats report raising $90 million-plus in March, stretching their cash lead over Trump https://t.co/uBzFVwkLqQ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 6, 2024





Meanwhile…



donald trump has taken over the fundraising apparatus of the gop and effectively uses it to launder money from malign individuals and nations in a futile effort to keep himself out of prison https://t.co/THdFKpDgSW — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) March 29, 2024

My assumption is that they did raise a lot at this thing. But worth keeping in mind this comes after horrible headlines abt fundraising problems. And this is all Trump campaign claims. They’re notorious liars. I’d wait to see the actual filings. Reporters way too credulous. https://t.co/FwfL8YpZjQ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2024

I’m not saying 100% but you need lots of lawyers and finance types to stipulate to them. So mostly yes. But there’s zero penalty for lying through your teeth in a press release. Or later explaining that you were included pledges or other nonsense. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2024

I agree that they likely raised a large sum of money. But to raise $50M they would need over 15,000 donations at the $3,300 donation limit. I call BS. https://t.co/g81lb3XGFo — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 7, 2024

Wouldn't it be awesome if thr $50M raised were just nicely worded promise letters that Trump used to send to cities he had rallys in and never paid. — Devin Finlay (@DevinFinlay) April 9, 2024

If by ‘people,’ you mean billionaires. Trump’s ‘sold out’ fundraiser was limited to 100 people with tickets ranging from $250K – $824K – and $814K to sit at his table. Of that $50.5M, $8.2M was raised by just 10 attendees – including former Senator Kelly Loeffler, disgraced… https://t.co/feSkzXZd6L — Mike Pence's Other Mother ?????? (@cooltxchick) April 7, 2024

Occam's razor on why various billionaires spend a lot of time posting on this site about why Biden is terrible is pretty clear. https://t.co/jsPzyxh8sy — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 5, 2024