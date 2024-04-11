Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chill Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Mother’s Milk of Politics

We political junkies all know how important the money is, and it’s very much to our advantage if we can keep reminding people that the Biden campaign has got it (and that whatever the GOP collects will be piddled away by TFG). Five reporters on this NBS piece — “Biden is building a behemoth of a campaign. Trump at this point seems to be playing catch-up.”:

President Joe Biden has been scooping up record-making donations and plowing the money into an expanding campaign operation in battleground states that appears to surpass what Donald Trump has built thus far.

Flush with $71 million cash at the end of February — more than twice that of Trump’s campaign — Biden parlayed his fundraising advantage into a hiring spree that now boasts 300 paid staffers across nine states and 100 offices in parts of the country that will decide the 2024 election, according to details provided by the campaign.

Trump’s advisers would not disclose staffing levels, but his ground game still seems to be at a nascent stage. His campaign hired state directors in Pennsylvania and Michigan last week, people familiar with the recruitment process said.

Combined, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have fewer than five staff members in each of the battleground states, said two Republicans familiar with the committee and the Trump campaign’s organizational structures in 2020 and 2024.

At this point in 2020 — when Trump was running as the incumbent — the Trump Victory organization already had state directors, regional directors and field organizers on the ground in battleground states, testing field operations and activating volunteers, the two people said…

State campaign offices serve myriad purposes. They can be a place people go to pick up yard signs, make calls to unregistered voters, or get the training needed to become effective evangelists when they go door-to-door.

But state teams also serve a more utilitarian function: making sure that people have a ride to the polls or drop their absentee ballots in the mail. That can be grinding work, but operatives say it can be decisive in a tight election.

“I’ve made to everyone who will listen [the point] that our challenge is changing the mindset of Republicans to get them to request [mail-in ballots] in the first place,” said DeMarco, the GOP chair in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County. “That’s where not having boots on the ground early, and being able to set up one of these programs, puts us at a disadvantage.”


 
Meanwhile…
    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Trump won in 2016 with less money. A hateful base, compliant media, and online propagandists can go a long way.  Don’t despair, but stay focused.

    2. 2.

      Rusty

      Trumps campaign seems less dependent on money, the media loves to give him free press for every deranged utterance (nice cleaned up by them of course).  That said, I think it’s going to hurt the down ballot candidates which is only good.  I also suspect the PACs will be running a robust micro targeting campaign that will be very effective.  It’s not going to be easy to win, but I think Joe and Kama have this.

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      Biden parlayed his fundraising advantage into a hiring spree that now boasts 300 paid staffers across nine states

      Nine states?

      There’s the 7 swing states: AZ, NV, WI, MI, PA, NC, and GA. And they’ve let it be known that they’re contesting FL.  What state is #9?

    6. 6.

      Princess

      I think that Biden does a ton of delegating — I bet he’s playing zero role in the build up of his campaign— but Trump seems to want to have direct control over everything, no doubt so he can keep his hands on the money. He has two competing transition teams and their main activity seems to be imposing loyalty oaths. It’s hard to build a campaign when you’re suspicious of half your party.
      The other thing I’ll say is that for Biden to be taking in so much, he must also be getting billionaire dollars, which is a good sign.

    9. 9.

      There go two miscreants

      …a futile effort to keep himself out of prison

      Unfortunately we have not yet made this a true statement.

    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      Not sure I agree that it’s to our advantage to brag about the Biden-Harris campaign’s money juggernaut, at least outside the circle of fellow politics junkies. I suspect most normies think all the money sloshing around in U.S. politics is gross. Hell, I think it’s gross, though of course I’m glad our side is outperforming the corrupt fascist cult.

    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Overdid it on the monthly trek into town on Wednesday. Can tell am going to be one achy cowpoke for the next two days.

      Ah well, this too shall pass. At least the nearly empty freezer, the pantry and the vodka supply are restocked.

    14. 14.

      Shalimar

      @Betty Cracker: Are the fundraising numbers being reported in places normies will even see them?  cable news networks and political blogs probably don’t have much risk of wide exposure.

    15. 15.

      gene108

      Normal assumptions about fundraising and campaign organizing don’t apply to Trump. He has a hard floor of support that’s concentrated in just enough states and counties to make winning the EC ever present.

      I think the only thing that might force Republicans to be a less destructive force in this country is abolishing the EC and going with a national popular vote for president. It’s not going to happen, but one can dream.

    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: At least the nearly empty freezer, the pantry and the vodka supply are restocked.

      So… Vodka in the freezer, vodka in the pantry, and vodka at the bar. You should be good for the next week or so.

    18. 18.

      trnc

      @Betty Cracker: Hopefully, they continue to highlight the small dollar donors.

      The first quarter total for Mr. Biden, which encompasses money raised from March through January, is $187 million. His campaign says 96% of these donations were “grassroots,” or under $200, and that there were 1.1 million donors who made 1.9 million contributions.

