538 notes that Trump is doing very well among non-voters in the polls. Biden does very well comparatively speaking among the always voters with a fairly linear gradient of support changes as voting intensity increases.

I am not a political professional. However, I did enough paid GOTV and GOTV data munging work in my twenties to know a few things. Getting the always voters out to vote is easy. There might be a post-card reminder where their precinct hall is. Perhaps a reminder call that there will also be a bake sale set up in the library parking lot on election day and they make incredible blondies. But that is about it. Always voters are predictable and a campaign does not need to do much to get those voters.

Seldom and never voters are the exact opposite story. Some of them are presidential election only voters. They need to be called. They need to be door knocked. They need to be mailed.

Some of them are never voters… and to get one marginal vote out of this cohort takes a tremendous amount of effort. Converting a never voter into a voter for my preferred candidate is expensive and time consuming. It requires a lot of money and a lot of time and one hell of an organization to apply those resources to the right people in the right doses.

Now the question is — which candidate is likely to have the time, resources and organization to convert never voters into voters at a favorable rate?

I know where I’m placing my bets.