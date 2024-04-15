Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

No one could have predicted…

The words do not have to be perfect.

Please don’t feed the bears.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

This blog will pay for itself.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Let me file that under fuck it.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Campaigns, cash and poorly attached voters

Campaigns, cash and poorly attached voters

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

538 notes that Trump is doing very well among non-voters in the polls.  Biden does very well comparatively speaking among the always voters with a fairly linear gradient of support changes as voting intensity increases.

 

Chart of sub-group vote intentions by # of times voted in past 3 election (0 to 3). Biden does best with always voters. Trump does best with never voters.

I am not a political professional. However, I did enough paid GOTV and GOTV data munging work in my twenties to know a few things. Getting the always voters out to vote is easy. There might be a post-card reminder where their precinct hall is. Perhaps a reminder call that there will also be a bake sale set up in the library parking lot on election day and they make incredible blondies. But that is about it. Always voters are predictable and a campaign does not need to do much to get those voters.

Seldom and never voters are the exact opposite story. Some of them are presidential election only voters. They need to be called. They need to be door knocked. They need to be mailed.

Some of them are never voters… and to get one marginal vote out of this cohort takes a tremendous amount of effort. Converting a never voter into a voter for my preferred candidate is expensive and time consuming. It requires a lot of money and a lot of time and one hell of an organization to apply those resources to the right people in the right doses.

Now the question is — which candidate is likely to have the time, resources and organization to convert never voters into voters at a favorable rate?

I know where I’m placing my bets.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alce_e _ ardillo
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Chris T.
  • Jeffro
  • Kelly
  • Mousebumples
  • RaflW
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I’m not sure we go for the never voters.  (Unless they are young pups who have never voted.)

      I think the inconsistent voters are the better catch, aren’t they?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      It seems to me that they should have broken out the “only 1 election” people who voted in a presidential election year (2020) from the “only 1 election” people who voted in an off election.

      The people who only vote in presidential election years can be counted on to vote again, so I think they aren’t weighted appropriately.

      It seems to me that the presidential voters should be weighted pretty strongly, and the “only 1 election” people not from 2020 should not.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      Seldom and never voters are the exact opposite story. Some of them are presidential election only voters. They need to be called. They need to be door knocked. They need to be mailed.

      Very interesting stuff. I will look at the 538 link later today.

      I note that some MAGA cult members claim that before Trump came along, they were “seldom voters.” Now, they are dedicated to the Orange Beast.

      And I wonder if there is some issue, like maybe reproductive rights, that might motivate some seldom voters.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      I have voted with such regularity since I was 18 that both parties leave me alone, which is quite nice.  =)

      (well…except for the Biden/Harris fundraising emails, which are easy enough to delete 4-5 times a day)

      I’m excited to help some of our less-frequent D-leaners become more-frequent D-voters this year, that’s for sure!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      Good points!

      Related – MAGA turning off the well educated, suburban voters flips many of the always vote people to the Dem side.

      And MAGA demonizing early voting/vote by mail is also in our favor.

      Campaigns like being able to know who has already early voted so they stop spending resources to get you to the polls!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alce_e _ ardillo

      Question- Does converting a ” never voter” into a “one-time voter” make it marginally more likely they will vote in future elections?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chris T.

      @Alce_e _ ardillo:

      Question- Does converting a ” never voter” into a “one-time voter” make it marginally more likely they will vote in future elections?

      Yes.

      It turns out that voting is kind of habit-forming, apparently.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: I became a citizen so that I could vote. That was my biggest reason. So when someone complains that they don’t vote because there are too many hoops to jump through I have little sympathy. Surely it is easier than the path me and so many other naturalized citizens had to take to be able to vote.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @LOLGOP-aligned group Earlyworm has a good piece up this week on ‘reverse coattails’. I recommend it, not a long read, but pretty motivating.

      Here’s a key tidbit: “A recent Run for Something poll found that  ‘61% of young Democrats in battleground states say they are more likely to turn out if there’s also a young, progressive candidate running down-ballot.’ I’d argue one reason voter turnout is so much higher among older people is that we see people like ourselves on the ballot.”

      And I think that, among the door knocking and motivating turnout levers, local races are likely to be more effective than the national campaign. Not that Biden-Harris doesn’t or shouldn’t have a GOTV arm. Of course they will and it will do good work.

      Maybe I’m nostalgic for Howard Dean’s 50-state strategy, but I’ve always believed in it. Giving people in red states something hopeful to vote for, even if it is largely a ‘fuck you’ to entrenched GOP candidates, is IMO motivating (I also think giving $75 million to try to budge Susan Collins was many, many millions too much. Heck, Gideon had almost $15mil left over when she lost!).

      I also believe in Keith Ellison’s strategy when he was a House member (and it’s something Ilhan I think limps along at): His House campaigns always sought to ‘run up the score’ even though his district is incredibly, reliably blue. Because goosing turnout in MN-05 helps win statewide races like Gov. and S.O.S.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.