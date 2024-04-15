The IRS is quicker to answer the phone on this Tax Day https://t.co/JRDIRCKPnt
Getting what we (*finally*) pay for, per the Associated Press:
On this Tax Day, the IRS is promoting the customer service improvements the agency rolled out since receiving tens of billions in new funding dollars through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.
From cutting phone wait times to digitizing more documents and improving the “Where’s My Refund” tool to show more account details in plain language, agency leadership is trying to bring attention to what’s been done to repair the agency’s image as an outdated and maligned tax collector.
The promotion also in part is meant to quickly normalize a more efficient and effective IRS before congressional Republicans threaten another round of cuts to the agency. So time is of the essence for both taxpayers and the agency this season.
“This filing season, the IRS has built off past successes and reached new milestones,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on a Friday call with reporters. “It’s showing that when it has the resources it needs, it will provide taxpayers the service they deserve.”…
I've Direct Filed literally last Monday, got all my refunds yesterday, and still can't quite get over this.
What is this sorcery???? Where is the America I know, where the government gives you a long math test every year, the punishment for failing which is fines and prison?
I pay what I owe.
Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS
$288,000,000.00
This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year.
Are there places where I wish the government was smarter with spending? Sure. I don't use that as an excuse to think paying taxes is bad, even if it's painful at times. It's a civic duty. I'm investing in my fellow Americans.
My dad began life in the deepest depths of poverty. When he was admitted into college, he almost didn't attend, only choosing to go when he got grants and scholarships; a decade later he saved lives in the ER as an MD.
And a little reward, to see what you’re getting for your money. Per the Washington Post, “NASA releases free e-book on Hubble space mysteries”:
Since 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has offered scientists an incredible view of the universe. It has provided well over 1 million observations.
Now, NASA has released “Hubble Focus: The Dark Universe,” a free e-book that explores what the Hubble mission has taught scientists about dark matter and dark energy — and how those lessons are shaking up long-standing theories…
The free book goes over some of the discoveries enabled by the Hubble mission and breaks down the mysteries it has uncovered in plain English. It is also packed with photos from the mission and quotes from experts, and contains links to videos that dive further into such topics as the Hubble constant, the rate at which the universe is expanding.
“Much remains to be done, but this book will give you a front row seat to what’s been happening in this quest,” Hubble operations project scientist Ken Carpenter said in a news release. The book is the fifth in a series of similar volumes about the Hubble mission and its discoveries.
Ready to learn more about the mysterious forces around you? You can download the book in PDF or EPUB format at bit.ly/hubblebook
