The IRS is quicker to answer the phone on this Tax Day https://t.co/JRDIRCKPnt — The Associated Press (@AP) April 15, 2024



Getting what we (*finally*) pay for, per the Associated Press:

On this Tax Day, the IRS is promoting the customer service improvements the agency rolled out since receiving tens of billions in new funding dollars through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. From cutting phone wait times to digitizing more documents and improving the “Where’s My Refund” tool to show more account details in plain language, agency leadership is trying to bring attention to what’s been done to repair the agency’s image as an outdated and maligned tax collector. The promotion also in part is meant to quickly normalize a more efficient and effective IRS before congressional Republicans threaten another round of cuts to the agency. So time is of the essence for both taxpayers and the agency this season. “This filing season, the IRS has built off past successes and reached new milestones,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on a Friday call with reporters. “It’s showing that when it has the resources it needs, it will provide taxpayers the service they deserve.”…



Consumer promo!

I've Direct Filed literally last Monday, got all my refunds yesterday, and still can't quite get over this.

What is this sorcery???? Where is the America I know, where the government gives you a long math test every year, the punishment for failing which is fines and prison?

Wow. https://t.co/sv7wmIeCOZ — Slava Malamud 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SlavaMalamud) April 13, 2024

I pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS $288,000,000.00 This country has done so much for me, I’m proud to pay my taxes every single year. Tag a former president that you know doesn’t https://t.co/jxuICxOIAr — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2024

Are there places where I wish the government was smarter with spending? Sure. I don't use that as an excuse to think paying taxes is bad, even if it's painful at times. It's a civic duty. I'm investing in my fellow Americans. — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) April 14, 2024

My dad began life in the deepest depths of poverty. When he was admitted into college, he almost didn't attend, only choosing to go when he got grants and scholarships; a decade later he saved lives in the ER as an MD. Paying taxes is an act of patriotism. I'm happy to pay mine. https://t.co/faX1Ehm7lR — God-Emperor Joe Brandon (@Alejandro27Ale) April 15, 2024

NASA releases free e-book on Hubble space mysteries https://t.co/znQNc7gmZE — The Sojourner Truth (@sotrueradio) April 14, 2024

And a little reward, to see what you’re getting for your money. Per the Washington Post, “NASA releases free e-book on Hubble space mysteries”: