Monday Morning Open Thread: The Tariff We Pay for Civilization

Getting what we (*finally*) pay for, per the Associated Press:

On this Tax Day, the IRS is promoting the customer service improvements the agency rolled out since receiving tens of billions in new funding dollars through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

From cutting phone wait times to digitizing more documents and improving the “Where’s My Refund” tool to show more account details in plain language, agency leadership is trying to bring attention to what’s been done to repair the agency’s image as an outdated and maligned tax collector.

The promotion also in part is meant to quickly normalize a more efficient and effective IRS before congressional Republicans threaten another round of cuts to the agency. So time is of the essence for both taxpayers and the agency this season.

“This filing season, the IRS has built off past successes and reached new milestones,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on a Friday call with reporters. “It’s showing that when it has the resources it needs, it will provide taxpayers the service they deserve.”…

 
Consumer promo!

And a little reward, to see what you’re getting for your money. Per the Washington Post, “NASA releases free e-book on Hubble space mysteries”:

Since 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has offered scientists an incredible view of the universe. It has provided well over 1 million observations.

Now, NASA has released “Hubble Focus: The Dark Universe,” a free e-book that explores what the Hubble mission has taught scientists about dark matter and dark energy — and how those lessons are shaking up long-standing theories…

The free book goes over some of the discoveries enabled by the Hubble mission and breaks down the mysteries it has uncovered in plain English. It is also packed with photos from the mission and quotes from experts, and contains links to videos that dive further into such topics as the Hubble constant, the rate at which the universe is expanding.

“Much remains to be done, but this book will give you a front row seat to what’s been happening in this quest,” Hubble operations project scientist Ken Carpenter said in a news release. The book is the fifth in a series of similar volumes about the Hubble mission and its discoveries.

Ready to learn more about the mysterious forces around you? You can download the book in PDF or EPUB format at bit.ly/hubblebook

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      This whole sneering about “choosing to pay more taxes” for rich liberal people is just stupid. Everyone should pay what they owe, rich people should owe more and not be able to legally scam their way out of it. How is that hard?

      Oh, and stupendously rich people shouldn’t exist. The tax code should make it virtually impossible to be richer than sovereign nations.

      ETA: Not saying Cuban is “liberal”, although he does not seem to be Republican.

    11. 11.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Thank you, AL. I have been refreshing over and over for your morning post!

      As someone residing in a foreign country, I look forward to when the services are made easier for those of us abroad. Two years ago, I used direct file for myself. It was clunky and stressful but I managed. Last year, I tried to help my son who started filing taxes and it was a nightmare. I ended up paying for a private software tax software service that specializes in expats. We used that service again this year. I would like to see the tax threshold rise as well. I pay Japanese taxes, which are higher than in the US. Salaries are also generally lower here. The foreign tax exemption is a little over 100k. If Biden says he is not going to raise taxes on those who make less than 400k, I would be grateful if those of us who work and pay taxes overseas could also be given a break in that area.

    12. 12.

      Clark Ashton Kutchner

       

      A man condemning the income tax because of the annoyance it gives him or the expense it puts him to is merely a dog baring its teeth, and he forfeits the privileges of civilized discourse. But it is permissible to criticize it on other and impersonal grounds. A government, like an individual, spends money for any or all of three reasons: because it needs to, because it wants to, or simply because it has it to spend. The last is much the shabbiest. It is arguable, if not manifest, that a substantial proportion of this great spring flood of billions pouring into the Treasury will in effect get spent for that last shabby reason.
       

      Nero Wolfe  in And Be A Villian

      By Rex Stout

    TBone

      TBone

      My proudest moment here in central PA was when my Rumpy neighbor’s teen organized a Rump/anti-BLM rally in front of our high school, where attendees flew their freak flags decrying Socialism.  I got some choice photos to post on FB pointing out the hypocrisy of that choice of location by the son of a public school teacher 😆 who wouldn’t be eating without everyone’s small contributions toward the common good.

    gene108

      gene108

      Annoyed that lawyers like Elizabeth Warren want to put accountants and tax preparers out of work over fees to file taxes.

      Simplify the legal system so even a person who can’t afford to spend millions in legal fees can still get the same opportunities to file motions, go to trial instead of settling, etc. that wealthy people can afford to do.

      The legal system is intentionally inscrutable to non-lawyers, as many politicians were lawyers and probably are looking out for their fellow  attorneys.

    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sdhays:

      This whole sneering about “choosing to pay more taxes” for rich liberal people is just stupid. Everyone should pay what they owe, rich people should owe more and not be able to legally scam their way out of it. How is that hard?

      Exactly. The government isn’t a charity that you make voluntary contributions to.  If you think rich people should pay more than they do, then you call or write your Congresspersons and tell them that.  If you think a particular individual should pay more, that’s not how our system works, nor should it be.

    narya

      narya

      Back when I dealt with federal project officers who were being picky about some regulation or another, or who were planning a site visit with us, I would tell them that I appreciated their oversight of how my tax dollars were being spent (even when it was personally a pain to do what they needed). I think I caught a few of them by surprise.

    20. 20.

      sdhays

      @Baud: I was being glib, but I’m definitely on the side of “every billionaire is a policy failure”. And when I read that people think Elon Musk may be the first trillionaire in a few years, I feel ill.

    21. 21.

      TBone

      @gene108: 👍 the lawyers write the laws, at least they did before ALEC.  American Legislative Exchange Council prolly staffed by lawyers also too.

    TS

      TS

      My grandfather used to complain about his taxes & his daughter always said to me  “I wish we had to pay more taxes”. I pay what I owe with no complaints.

      My mind still boggles that anyone out there owes  $288,000,000.00 – What he doesn’t pay in taxes is probably more than the GDP of Australia!

    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gene108: ​
      I agree with you about our legal system, but why does that make you annoyed that we’re making it simpler and more straightforward to file your taxes, so you don’t need to pay someone just to exercise your civic responsibility?

      I can do without the whataboutism, thanks.

    26. 26.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      @TBone: There was a headline in today’s WaPo along the lines of students who had left liberal public schools and are now learning to be anti-woke. You would hope that none of them will get near anything that requires more than a decision to switch on and off.

    27. 27.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning!

      On the topic of good government, I saw a sign in a nearby downtown area saying something to the effect of, “This project to replace lead pipes is paid for through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Project”

      I specifically remember the term BIPARTISAN and that Biden was name checked. Yay for publicizing our wins!

      Also, I seem to be getting mail today from (probably) WisDems to tell me about my “new precinct” for the August and November elections. Yay for new state leg maps!

    29. 29.

      TBone

      @tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat): one can hope!  The teen I spoke of went on to Liberty University 😆 and is now a congressional staffer, albeit a functionally illiterate comms “director” – his online resume is literally grammatically incorrect from start to finish.

    30. 30.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      @sdhays: It’s now at $120,000. Anything over that will be taxed in the US as well as Japan. Things have really tightened up. If you have more than $10,000 in your foreign bank account at any time in the year, you have to report your account number, bank address, and the amount in the account. I know it is supposed to be about preventing money laundering etc, but it really feels intrusive. We have no choice, though. If you do not report, you could put yourself in legal jeopardy.

    Math Guy

      Math Guy

      We moved from Missouri to Minnesota for a variety of reasons. Minnesota state taxes are much higher and the property taxes we pay now are more than double what we paid before. But Mrs. Math Guy is an elementary schoolteacher and her salary in Minnesota is 50% higher than it was in Missouri. The schools are well-funded and it shows in academic outcomes. In our little town in Minnesota we have an extensive network of bike paths and bike lanes; in Missouri, people actively tried to run me off the road when I rode my bike on the streets because there were no bike paths, let alone sidewalks. The city maintains the streets and keeps them clear of snow – even when we get more than a foot dumped on us.

      So yes, the taxes are higher here, but salaries and services are first-rate. You get what you pay for!

    34. 34.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      @TBone: I had a young woman come to interview for a position. She was a graduate from Liberty University and from Texas. In general, the teachers I hire come from a various English speaking countries. They tend to be pretty liberal. I could not envision her fitting in with the team. At that time, I had a lot of instructors who were blatantly atheist. Fortunately, there were better candidates.

    35. 35.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I finally did our taxes this weekend, and it made me grumpy, as it does every year. Oh, I think we should pay them, and that we should pay more taxes than people who have less. It’s just that looking at how much it is, sitting there on the screen all at once, grates.

      Also, sitting at the computer for several hours answering dumb tax software questions that make no sense, and not being able to get “behind the scenes” to see where they’re going with them is muy frustrating. I always worry, when I send off my tax returns, that either I or the software has made a terrible mistake…

