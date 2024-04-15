This just keeps getting funnier. Tesla operates like a startup, and it’s clear that comes from the lack of focus and seriousness at the very top of the organization. Build quality and reliability keeps getting worse, not better. https://t.co/dyrI9o33zR — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) April 15, 2024

Cybertruck deliveries halted due to car being a big piece of shit that doesn't work: https://t.co/qUPo6eZthW — Defector (@DefectorMedia) April 15, 2024

Patrick Redford, at Defector:

Tesla, a future case study for securities law classes across America, had to stop delivering Cybertrucks this past weekend. No, not because the hundred-thousand–dollar medium-duty pickup, which is only any of those things in the loosest interpretive sense, tends to brick when it gets rained on; nor because its stainless steel panels get all rusty and nasty-looking after weeks exposed to the rare, harsh condition of “being outside.” Perhaps you think it has something to do with the shorter-than-advertised driving range and longer-than-advertised charging time, but no: Rather, the cause of this snag is that the trucks struggle with the basics of stopping and going, by which I mean that the accelerator pedal cover slides off and gets stuck under a panel and locks the accelerator pressed down and keeps the Cybertruck stuck at maximum velocity… Suckers who ordered Cybertrucks a few months or years ago and expected deliveries this weekend did not get their cars, nor a precise explanation for why they did not get their cars, but instead were simply told, “Hi, we have just been informed of an unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle. We need to cancel your delivery appointment for tomorrow and we will reach out again when we’re able to get you back on the schedule.” Maybe someone with a hot glue gun will get on this one… As the Bay Area is both a nexus for world-class goobers and the region where Tesla used to be and kinda-sorta still is headquartered, I have seen a lot of Cybertrucks out in the wild over the past few months. They are remarkably fake- and shitty-looking in any context (Is that a big toaster with wi-fi next to me at the exit? Who’s driving the scrap metal assemblage with Bryan Colangelo-esque proportions? Why does every Cybertruck driver I glance at appear to be simultaneously peacocking for attention but also totally embarrassed, haunted by the unexamined knowledge that as a maneuver in a culture war they paid $100,000 for a car that doesn’t work?), though I saw one in the Santa Cruz mountains this past weekend. It looked even more jarringly synthetic and stupid in a truck-style environment, as if 10 seconds on a semi-paved road would undo the whole rickety car. I felt, amid standard-issue disgust and mockery, personal embarrassment to be paying through the nose to live in a place where the coolest thing you can do is cosplay as a 6-year-old’s idea of the coolest guy in the world.

Tesla to cut 14,000 jobs as Elon Musk bids to make it ‘lean, innovative and hungry’ https://t.co/5kXQNhJyO3 — Guardian Tech (@guardiantech) April 15, 2024



The BBC, via Yahoo Finance (British publications have a five-hour head start):

Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global electric vehicle workforce. In a memo, first reported by news website Electrek, billionaire owner Elon Musk told staff there was nothing he hated more, “but it must be done”. The world’s largest vehicle-maker by market value had 140,473 employees globally as of December, according to its latest annual report… The electric vehicle (EV) maker has been slow to refresh its aging models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items.

There is also the ongoing pressure from China as the rise of their inexpensive EVs have begun to flood the market with affordable models. The company is set to report its quarterly earnings later this month but has already reported a decline in vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, its first in nearly four years and also below market expectations. Some analysts described the results as “tumultuous.”… Elon Musk has recently denied reports that the company has scrapped plans to produce an inexpensive car, which has been one of his longstanding goals to make affordable EVs for the masses. Tesla shares were down 0.8% in premarket trading on Monday.

Sadly fitting that this comes right as they abandon the 'for the masses' goal mentioned right out of the gate. https://t.co/Usj4Ahmjv7 — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) April 15, 2024

Possible US Tesla customers are now reconsidering buying the electric vehicle’s products, according to Caliber, a market intelligence company. This is mostly due to owner Elon Musk’s increasingly worsening reputation, fuelled by highly controversial statements, tweets and right-wing politics. Caliber’s Tesla “consideration score”, obtained exclusively by Reuters, dropped to 31% in February 2024. This was a fall of 8% on January’s score, as well as a steep plunge from November 2021’s record high of 70%. Conversely, the consideration scores for other high-end car makers, with both electric and gas options, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi for February 2024 were all between 44% and 47%… Tesla has been doggedly slashing prices in China, one of its key markets, for the past few months, in order to compete better with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers such as BYD. This helped the company to see robust sales last year. However, Tesla is still expected to report declining first quarter 2024 sales in the coming few days, most likely due to a combination of clients’ cutting back on spending, as well as lagging deliveries… Tesla’s deliveries, which touched about 422,875 in Q1 2023, are expected to be considerably less in Q1 2024. The company’s share price also took a nosedive of about 30% in the first three months of this year, eroding about $40 billion (€37 billion) of Elon Musk’s wealth… Recently, Musk’s $55.8 billion Tesla pay package was also declared void by a Delaware judge, who called it excessive and “unfathomable”. This came after a shareholder sued Tesla, claiming that Musk was overcompensated. The ruling led to Musk losing his crown as the world’s richest man and sliding down to second place, following Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH.