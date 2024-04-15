Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Another 'Rich' Narcissist, Having A Bad Start to His Week

Monday Evening Open Thread: Another ‘Rich’ Narcissist, Having A Bad Start to His Week

Patrick Redford, at Defector:

Tesla, a future case study for securities law classes across America, had to stop delivering Cybertrucks this past weekend. No, not because the hundred-thousand–dollar medium-duty pickup, which is only any of those things in the loosest interpretive sense, tends to brick when it gets rained on; nor because its stainless steel panels get all rusty and nasty-looking after weeks exposed to the rare, harsh condition of “being outside.” Perhaps you think it has something to do with the shorter-than-advertised driving range and longer-than-advertised charging time, but no: Rather, the cause of this snag is that the trucks struggle with the basics of stopping and going, by which I mean that the accelerator pedal cover slides off and gets stuck under a panel and locks the accelerator pressed down and keeps the Cybertruck stuck at maximum velocity…

Suckers who ordered Cybertrucks a few months or years ago and expected deliveries this weekend did not get their cars, nor a precise explanation for why they did not get their cars, but instead were simply told, “Hi, we have just been informed of an unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle. We need to cancel your delivery appointment for tomorrow and we will reach out again when we’re able to get you back on the schedule.” Maybe someone with a hot glue gun will get on this one…

As the Bay Area is both a nexus for world-class goobers and the region where Tesla used to be and kinda-sorta still is headquartered, I have seen a lot of Cybertrucks out in the wild over the past few months. They are remarkably fake- and shitty-looking in any context (Is that a big toaster with wi-fi next to me at the exit? Who’s driving the scrap metal assemblage with Bryan Colangelo-esque proportions? Why does every Cybertruck driver I glance at appear to be simultaneously peacocking for attention but also totally embarrassed, haunted by the unexamined knowledge that as a maneuver in a culture war they paid $100,000 for a car that doesn’t work?), though I saw one in the Santa Cruz mountains this past weekend. It looked even more jarringly synthetic and stupid in a truck-style environment, as if 10 seconds on a semi-paved road would undo the whole rickety car. I felt, amid standard-issue disgust and mockery, personal embarrassment to be paying through the nose to live in a place where the coolest thing you can do is cosplay as a 6-year-old’s idea of the coolest guy in the world.

 


The BBC, via Yahoo Finance (British publications have a five-hour head start):

Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global electric vehicle workforce.

In a memo, first reported by news website Electrek, billionaire owner Elon Musk told staff there was nothing he hated more, “but it must be done”.

The world’s largest vehicle-maker by market value had 140,473 employees globally as of December, according to its latest annual report…

The electric vehicle (EV) maker has been slow to refresh its aging models as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket items.

There is also the ongoing pressure from China as the rise of their inexpensive EVs have begun to flood the market with affordable models.

The company is set to report its quarterly earnings later this month but has already reported a decline in vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, its first in nearly four years and also below market expectations. Some analysts described the results as “tumultuous.”…

Elon Musk has recently denied reports that the company has scrapped plans to produce an inexpensive car, which has been one of his longstanding goals to make affordable EVs for the masses.

Tesla shares were down 0.8% in premarket trading on Monday.

Possible US Tesla customers are now reconsidering buying the electric vehicle’s products, according to Caliber, a market intelligence company. This is mostly due to owner Elon Musk’s increasingly worsening reputation, fuelled by highly controversial statements, tweets and right-wing politics.

Caliber’s Tesla “consideration score”, obtained exclusively by Reuters, dropped to 31% in February 2024. This was a fall of 8% on January’s score, as well as a steep plunge from November 2021’s record high of 70%.

Conversely, the consideration scores for other high-end car makers, with both electric and gas options, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi for February 2024 were all between 44% and 47%…

Tesla has been doggedly slashing prices in China, one of its key markets, for the past few months, in order to compete better with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers such as BYD. This helped the company to see robust sales last year.

However, Tesla is still expected to report declining first quarter 2024 sales in the coming few days, most likely due to a combination of clients’ cutting back on spending, as well as lagging deliveries…

Tesla’s deliveries, which touched about 422,875 in Q1 2023, are expected to be considerably less in Q1 2024. The company’s share price also took a nosedive of about 30% in the first three months of this year, eroding about $40 billion (€37 billion) of Elon Musk’s wealth…

Recently, Musk’s $55.8 billion Tesla pay package was also declared void by a Delaware judge, who called it excessive and “unfathomable”. This came after a shareholder sued Tesla, claiming that Musk was overcompensated. The ruling led to Musk losing his crown as the world’s richest man and sliding down to second place, following Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      Ishiyama

      Mad Magazine used to run a feature of kid’s drawings of cars, airplanes, etc., turned into real products.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      Wonder if this includes their Tesla body shops? My company lost a bunch of technicians and managers to a big Tesla shop, because they pay (paid?) very well, they pay hourly and they run 3 shifts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jay: It’s a joke that Musk isn’t as rich as he was because he (theoretically) spent $44 billion to buy Twitter… when he could’ve gotten the same current quality blue-check content by reading the Babylon Bee.  (Which is a Mormon-based version of the Onion, only even less funny & considerably more racist / sexist / homophobic.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Starfish

      @Anne Laurie: Oh, it’s mormon? I didn’t know.

      I felt like it was low-quality rightwing nonsense, and if you called them on any of it, they would claim “parody.” But a lot of people were circulating the articles as if they were real.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hrprogressive

      10 years ago, the idea of buying a Tesla as an electric vehicle seemed like a goal.

      Now, you couldn’t pay me to own a Tesla.

      It seems increasingly likely that Musk’s reputation was always built on a foundation of sand, but a more competent and far less Fashy sleight-of-hand artist could have kept up the charade indefinitely.

      Now, everyone but his most ardent Nazi-Chan.eft bros sees him for the shambling totalitarian Non-Genius that he really is, and likely always was.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Deirdre Walsh
      @deirdrekwalsh
      33m

      Speaker Johnson lays out plan to vote independently on 4 bills – Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, national security bill clawing back seized assets from Russia – says will allow amendments. Believes he can get the rule through. Expects bill text tomorrow and votes “Friday evening “

      Apr 15, 2024 · 11:02 PM UTC

      Fritscher says whether it goes anywhere (especially with Democrats) depends on the text of the rules that the votes occur under. We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Steeplejack

      @Jay:

      The Babylon Bee is a (not funny) right-wing version of The Onion. As such, Musk is popular with them and features in their “humorous” fake news. Beyond that I don’t know.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Jay:

      Babylon Bee, a favorite of my Trumpster brother, is a right-wing attempt at a humor site. It is popular with fans of Andrew Dice Clay’s early work.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      I’m pretty sure more than one ethical/religious tradition disapproves of schadenfreude, and I am here to represent! that I don’t care.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anonymous At Work

      Patrick Redford’s material will be read by every would-be satirist in the coming centuries like Jonathan Swift has been.  And to make matters worse for Elmo: He moved Telsa OUT OF DELAWARE.  Delaware’s corporation law is as follows: Corporations win!*

      *unless your Board of Directors is mostly your friends/family rather than retirees/failed politicians collecting honoraria by not making waves.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Anne Laurie: ​ 

      That name makes much more sense now, the bee is considered industrious and hard-working and therefore a fave of the Mormon crowd in the aptly named, Beehive State.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      smith

      Elmo’s applying his genius idea of slashing the workforce to attain more efficiency to Tesla, seeing how it worked so well at Xitter.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:

      Presumably rules that limit what Democrats can do if the GQP tries to pull a fast one.

      Dunno.

      Fritscher says:

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      37m

      I know it’s less fun to wait for more information but sometimes “it depends on the details” is both the true answer and the best answer under the current circumstances, and this is one of those times

      Apr 15, 2024 · 11:08 PM UTC

      (No link because there’s some inappropriate soft porn in the reply thread.)

      TheHill.com:

      The current plan, however, does not include any border provisions, according to GOP Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), which could spark opposition among hard-line conservatives who have said any aid for Ukraine must be paired with legislation to address the situation at the southern border.

      “Not at this time,” Hern told reporters when asked if the current plan includes border security.

      Assuming the Feedom Forus folks are actually upset, he’ll need Democrats for it to be on the floor with a 2/3 requirement for passage (as I understand it).

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Almost Retired

      Tesla had a demo model of that ghastly cybertruck at the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.  Rather than the usual bikini models auto companies hire for this sort of thing, there were two young men in expensive tight blue suits opening and closings doors and caressing the product like a 70s era Price is Right models.  I heard a lot more “what the fuck is that” from passerbys than I heard “ooh, cool.”  The suits were nice, though.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tulip

      I saw a Cybertruck the other day, in “person” it is so gawd awful ugly and big. And it’s so true, a few years ago my goal was to buy a Tesla, now I wouldn’t consider one. Hopefully, Detroit can fill the void.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      Tesla cancelled their lower-price Model 2 in favor of some kind of robotaxi plan.

      Been arguing for a while that US automakers are fucking up their industry by chasing profits over meeting the nations transportation needs. Tesla is all but conceding here that their cars aren’t affordable (hence the robotaxi) and they’re not interested in making ones that are (cancellation of Model 2). Cheap batteries won’t make for cheap cars, because investors don’t want cheap cars.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Wanted: One straight off the factory line Tesla vehicle, any make or model, for the one time over valued price of $500. Yes, I know, I am way overpaying, but I figure at some point the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry will over pay me $750 or maybe, maybe, even $1000 for a Tesla in mint condition.

      Please reply to OzarkHillbillyfuckyouyoudumbfuckidiotmfucker.com

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MattF

      ‘Elon @ Tesla’ will be the title of a study in precisely how incompetent corporate leadership is gradually uncovered. It’s taken a few years and the narrative will continue for a few more, one assumes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Melancholy Jaques: Best way to describe it is that every joke is a variation of ‘my pronouns are attack/helicopter’. They have one joke. Every other effort to make a joke turns into that joke.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: If he passes the Senate bill then sensible people will ask why he sat on it for months.  So, he can’t do that.

      I don’t know how he squares the circle about refusing to pass Ukraine aid without addressing the CRISIS AT THE BORDER while refusing to pass a bill to sensibly address the CRISIS AT THE BORDER.

      Might be an interesting week on the Hill.  Or, it might be another week of “what on earth are they doing up there??”

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @OzarkHillbilly: 🤣

      I am interested in getting a hybrid or EV next time around.  It will definitely NOT be a Tesla.

      in fact, I might cough up for a custom-made bumper sticker for it: “EV?  Why yes it is!  Tesla?  No, certainly not!”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anne Laurie

      @HumboldtBlue: That name makes much more sense now, the bee is considered industrious and hard-working and therefore a fave of the Mormon crowd in the aptly named, Beehive State.

      And ‘Babylon’ is, of course, a standard Christian trope for ‘secular’.  So the ‘Babylon Bee‘ is (as they see themselve) a bunch of  industrious, worthy (and yet HIP! KEWL!) religious people critiquing our risible ‘woke’ modern world.  No wonder Elon finds them the funniest satire site (that isn’t under government surveillance for AFT violations.. )

      Reply
    40. 40.

      ArchTeryx

      Babylon Bee is just yet another piece of evidence on a giant pile that kicking down, which all right wing “humor” media does, isn’t comedy. It’s just naked bullying. And that’s the way they like it. Just all hate and bigotry, all the time, with the thinnest veneer of “Can’t you take a joke?” to sneer in our faces, because they have the power and we don’t.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Bobby Thomson

      When you buy a Tesla, you are buying not just the product, but the bundle of service contracts you are forced into for the life of the vehicle.  With mounting evidence that Musk is at least a vindictive sociopath, if not a psychopath, you’d have to be awfully stupid to put your life or the resale value of your car in his hands.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: ​ I would love to buy an EV but I suspect I will never be able to afford anything but a Tesla that somebody is desperate to unload.

      No thanks.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JaneE

      The original Teslas had issues with structural integrity, with reports of water splashing into the cabin when they drove through puddles.  Good enough here where it almost never rained, I guess.

      I have seen exactly one Tesla Cybertruck on the road.  I see two or three Rivian SUVs on just about every trip south.  Lots and lots of the Tesla model 3’s though.  The charging station expanded from 4 to 12, and sometimes it is full on weekends.

      I still think we are too far out to be comfortable with the range on any of them, but a lot of people do have them here, and use them to drive 395 regularly.

      I am also seeing more and more other EV’s.  For years our local 4 bay charger sat empty every time I went by.  The last few times it was being used, and once had all 4 chargers in use.  Progress.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Martin

      @Another Scott: I think the non-bomb-throwers have given up on the border issue. They had a bill, Lankford appears to have done a competent job of getting the GOP what they wanted and then Trump killed it, because he doesn’t want the problem addressed. So the GOP has created this problem that it has to be solved and can’t be solved, and a lot of people, including a lot of republicans, are likely thinking that they can’t just stop doing anything even these impossible conditions, so the only option is to leave it as a separate matter.

      It’s pretty clear it’s bullshit like this that caused Ken Buck to leave and others. It’s not like there needs to be more than 3 other reps telling Johnson that if they don’t start passing some things they can campaign on, they’re out too, and then Johnsons majority is gone. So, hand forced.

      Reply

