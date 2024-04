I thought I would enjoy the Trump trial, but I’m not. I know it hasn’t even started, but I think what it is is that I AM JUST SO FUCKING SICK AND TIRED OF HIM. This has gone on forever. Longer than Bush. Longer than Reagan. At this point, they were both winding down their 8-10 years in the spotlight after their campaigns and two respective terms.

But Trump just is never going to fucking go away. Ever. It’s maddening.