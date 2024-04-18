Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Indictments / NY Election Interference Trial Day 3

NY Election Interference Trial Day 3

I had hoped Mark Summer at Daily Kos would be live blogging again – he did a terrific job for the first two days.   Summer is not up with live coverage yet, but it looks like someone else at Daily Kos is stepping up until Mark Summer gets going.

Here’s the Washington Post live blog of the trial.

Anyone else have a good source for live blogging this?

The dismissal of a juror Thursday morning underscored the difficult balancing act New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan faces in trying to keep the jury pool’s identities secret.

Merchan had said before trial that potential jurors’ names would not be publicly disclosed. Prosecutors and defense attorneys could have the names, he said, but could not share them. Instead, jurors would be identified publicly by numbers.

As far as juror identities go, I can’t figure out why they are sharing so much information about the jurors, and now it looks like potential jurors are dropping fast, with 2 of the 7 from yesterday already dismissed today.

I wonder – could the state just go with a bench trial if it’s determined that a jury is just not possible because of potential theats?

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    79Comments

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      One juror was dismissed this morning and another is on shaky ground. The first one that was dismissed this morning was a woman who was frightened because aspects of her identity (I think it was “the oncology nurse”) were released to the public.  The judge then admonished the media to stop adding personal information like the jurors’ jobs in their media reports.

      And from NBC Live Updates, Don Snorelone watch:

      Trump again closed his eyes while Merchan read aloud jury instructions. He didn’t open them when his lawyer Emil Bove passed a note to Blanche in front of him.

      Merchan is soft-spoken and his voice has a relaxing tone. Trump is seen moving his head back and forth while his eyes remain closed.

      Trump yawned as Merchan reached the end of the jury instruction.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      I added this up top, but I’ll add it here, too.

      As far as juror identities go, I can’t figure out why they are sharing so much information about the jurors, and now it looks like potential jurors are dropping fast, with 2 of the 7 from yesterday already dismissed today.

      I wonder – could the state just go with a bench trial if it’s determined that a jury is just not possible because of potential theats? APPARENTLY NOT.

      With all the personal facts that are being shared, there’s no way the internet isn’t going to ferret out who these people are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah:

      Can the judge clear the courtroom and not allow the press in? Since they don’t seem to know discretion and are all but doxxing these jurors.

      You are being too generous there.

      I think they could let the press in but say that there is to be NO reporting in any way about anything related to jurors.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      matt

      it’s not just threats – the defense team is leaking info to allies who are doing oppo research on the jurors. Press oversharing supplies cover. it’s ridiculous.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Prosecutor Chris Conroy handed up a new order in response to Trump’s social media posts. The DA alleges that Trump has violated the judge’s gag order seven more times and he wants the posts included in the hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

      Yesterday, the former president complained about the jury selection process and Conroy said that “most disturbingly” Trump quoted a Fox News host suggesting that “undercover” liberal activists are lying to get onto the jury.

      Conroy said the DA’s office is still considering options in terms of sanctions prosecutors are seeking.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: I think they could let the press in but say that there is to be NO reporting in any way about anything related to jurors.

      He already did that this morning, but more as a warning to the press.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Barbara

      You could ban journalists from jury selection process. Trial by jury is at Defendant’s election and is constitutionally protected.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      They could just not share ANY INFORMATION about the jurors with the press. I think that’s the only way to at least try to keep them safe. The judge should treat it like a mob trial, because that’s what it is.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JaySinWA

      @Scout211:

      Merchan is soft-spoken and his voice has a relaxing tone.

      I had a professor once whose voice would put me to sleep. It was a struggle to stay awake in class.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      scav

      @Soprano2: But do journalists — at least, the actual breed slithering at the moment and claiming a paycheck under that moniker — necessarily want to protect the jurors?  More drama, more Breaking News screamers if they’re endangered or worse.  If it bleeds it leads, only with more encouragement.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      Boy, I was really spoiled by the 2 days of Mark Summer live blogging at Daily Kos.  Great summaries as well as links to this to that tweet from names we all know.

      So far NBC, the Guardianm, Washington Post and Lisa Rubin have been disappointing.  Will try Adam Klasfeld next.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cmorenc

      @Watergirl:

      I wonder – could the state just go with a bench trial if it’s determined that a jury is just not possible because of potential theats?

      No – Trump has a contitutional right to jury trial in both state and federal criminal cases, at least beyond the lowest misdemeanor level.  Trump would have to voluntarily waive it, unlike the civil trial involving sexual assault against Jean Carroll, where his right to jury trial was contingent on his lawyers’ specifically requesting such instead of a bench trial.

      And why would Trump now take his chances on trusting Judge Merchan (with whom Trump is already on very thin ice regarding Trump’s verbal attacks) rather than his chances of getting at least one friendly MAGA juror unwilling to convict him, no matter the evidence and law?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kindness

      The defense has the option of a jury or bench trial.  No doubt if it got shoved to a bench trial any result would be thrown out in one of Trump’s corrupted higher courts.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      Why did Lisa Rubin tweet out employment information about prospective jurors just 2 minutes ago???

      I thought Justice Merchan said no employment information is to be reported.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:

      That is insane.  If you know someone’s profession and know that they are going to be out six to eight weeks, both of which all of their coworkers would know, there is no anonymity.

      Merchan needs to do something, every juror is going to be outed.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: I was trying to find the whole statement but most live updates have only bits and pieces of his statements.  I found this one on Deadline. But more extensive articles after the trial today may be a better summary.

      UPDATE: Judge Juan Merchan directed media outlets to limit reporting on identifying information about jurors in the Trump hush money trial.

      Merchan excused one of the seven jurors selected so far after she complained of getting messages from friends and family members questioning her identity as a juror. She then said that she did not think that she could be fair and impartial.

      Merchan has restricted the names of the jurors as they are questioned in open court. But other information, like their backgrounds and workplaces, have been disclosed as they have been questioned as part of the jury selection process.

      The judge said that he is going to have the answers to questions about employers redacted from the court record, but he also asked press in the courtroom and an overflow room not to report on them.

      “It’s become a problem,” the judge said, the a pool report.

      The judge also complained about reporting on personal characteristics of jurors, specifically mentioning reporting that one of the jurors had an Irish accent.

      I also read another article that reported that he told the press they can only report information that was on the record and he would be redacting some information about the jurors that was already on the record.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gvg

      @matt: Can they jail reporters and any others for contempt or endangering the jurors or is that only the actual defendant and legal teams? What about editors?

      Can responsible news reporters name names of irresponsible reporters so it becomes a part of their record?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Soprano2

      @Eolirin: However they do a trial of a mob boss or a head of a drug cartel, that’s how this trial should be done, because it’s the same thing. Look at how two jurors are already gone, one because she’s already been “outed”. It’s an intolerable situation. The judge needs to get control of this situation fast.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: I thought Justice Merchan said no employment information is to be reported.

      It seems like he is admonishing and requesting but has not issued an order.  Yet.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      smith

      I believe the jurors in the E. Jean Carroll trials had more protection from doxxing than they have in this one. Given that this is a criminal trial, I would have expected more shielding in this one. Of course, that might be the difference between a federal and a state judge.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      smith

      The juror who was excused because her identity was outed was one of the ones who volunteered that they believed no one was above the law. That’s a good sign for our side, and probably why she was targeted.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      cain

      @WaterGirl: I think what we are going to have is paparazzi style reporting on the jurors.

      It’s going to be a shit show – they need to make this a closed court.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Dangerman

      Sorry to bring up a topic up from a dead thread. I fly out of Burbank in a few weeks and I’m now concerned about parking. Reservations are required? What if you just park at the Airport and pay the premium rates?

      Part of the fun of my trip is it could cancel all the way to wheels up in BUR. All reservations cancellable. It gets complicated.

      Also, I saw a comment about flying to SFO, bussing to Martinez, and taking Amtrak up the 101 corridor. The trap there is to use the Amtrak bus from Martinez, you have to arrive in Martinez by train. No Amtrak bus only options. Why? Hell if I know.

      Back to Burbank. Seems to me the problem is reservations and can I cancel them last minute.

      Damn my life is complicated these days for being semi retired.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Citizen Alan

      @scav: At this point I really wish someone on the internet would start posting the names and pictures of every journalist covering the trial in person. With a veiled threat to dox them if they post anything about the jury that leads too a mistrial.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Bill Arnold

      Of the biographical descriptions of jurors published so far, every one had enough information to identify the juror, IMO. Haven’t tried, but the descriptions are detailed enough to resolve to individual identities.
      Given the known rule-bending/vindictive nature of the mob boss man on trial and his very large army of volunteer (and paid) henchpeople, this is abominable security for jurors; threats and bribe attempts during trial will definitely be made. (Probably 100 percent of them from the Trump team).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Josie

      @smith: ​
       The doxxing in this trial is probably being pushed by defense attorneys to get rid of jurors they don’t want. The E. Jean Carroll trial was a bench trial, so they were not as concerned with the jurors.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      cain

      @sab: This is kind of unusual. We’re living in an infotainment news and this is all salacious stuff – they are already clueless – they want to make this trial about them giving info and then having shows talking about the jurors background and what they might be thinking – the irish accent – they’ll have some roundtable about how must people agree that those with irish accents are 88% democrats.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: Cannot do a bench trial in a criminal case without the explicit request by the defendant.  Trial by jury of peers is a constitutional right.  Right of a defendant to be present for all criminal proceedings is another constitutional right, including “confronting” the jury during selection.

      TFG may want to intimidate jurors but the ones that blanch in the face of his intimidation are ones that could be persuaded, cost him extra days in court, and does not go unnoticed by the jurors already seated.  Being an a-hole cost him $60 million in E Jean Carroll’s second trial.  Might cost him a criminal conviction in this one, if his attorneys don’t give him a paddle with a rubber ball attached*, or something.

       

      *Blazing Saddle reference intended

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @sab: Agreed. I don’t understand why he hasn’t provided clear and simple instructions, something like: “NO information is to be provided about ANY juror other than by referring to a juror by the court-assigned identifier number.”

      As pointed out above, what right does the public have to information about a juror having an Irish accent, or being an oncology nurse, or anything else beyond “Juror X1243”?

       

      ETA: “he” being Judge Merchan.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      eclare

      @Josie:

      I thought E. Jean Carroll was a jury trial and the civil fraud trial was bench?  It’s so hard to keep them all straight!

      Eta>  thanks smith!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Scout211: “NYU administrative attorney living in Brooklyn that was also called in for jury duty on Monday” is decent bit of information to identify a person.  Changed some details but basically, with this, a decent Internet sleuth can find that person in hours, can probably find published pictures from social media of that person on a specific day in a place like NYC.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Josie

      @smith: ​
      You’re correct. I had it confused with the fraud trial. Hard to keep up.

       ETA: Hopefully the judge will get a clue and stop the train coming down the tracks.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Anonymous At Work

      @eclare: Civil trials are handled differently and the bench trial for the civil fraud case was because Alina Habba literally forgot to check a box asking for one.  E Jean Carroll cases were jury trials.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      cain

      Judge Merchan needs to take a very firm hand with the press. At least eliminate them from leaking details. That way you catch the defense lawyers trying to leak shit to right wingers who go on a witch hunt.

      He needs to take very very seriously that these jurors are going to be a target of intense intimidation not just by right wingers but the press is also interested in creating a horse race to get people to watch their shitty shows.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      smith

      One thing I noticed about the jurors chosen on Tuesday, and it seems to be true for the ones being questioned today, is that a surprisingly large percentage of them are college educated, many in professional jobs. Given this pool in a blue city, it’s probably giving the defense lawyers night sweats.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      MinuteMan

      Embargo all juror information until the jury is sworn in and sequestered. Even then the jurors’ families could be at risk if too much info is published.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      piratedan

      I guess this is “brave new world” turf for most of our judicial branch.

      We know that the press is in the tank for Trump, we also know that Trump was absolutely desperate to prevent this trial from happening.  Many of us in jackaldom could see this shit coming because hey, we’re politically aware that this is how this shitbird operates.

      Why the fuck are our institutions so fucking oblivious?  Where the fuck were they the last 8 years?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Bill Arnold

      @Anonymous At Work:

      “NYU administrative attorney living in Brooklyn that was also called in for jury duty on Monday” is decent bit of information to identify a person.

      People who have played geoguesser or generally attempted geolocation from a single photograph, and using open sources, know how clues stack up to identity/location.
      I could/can generally get within 1000 kilometers in geoguesser just based on plants. (And I’m not a botanist, just aware and have traveled.)
      Anyone with any practice in doxxing (even if just for their own curiosity; e.g. my mind does this on its own.) knows this too.
      Appalling lack of consideration, both for the jurors, and for the process of a fair trial.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      TBone

      @different-church-lady: that’s why I posted the little history lesson above at #25. About the mafia in gangster land rural New York.  We’ve got a shit ton of these rural hideouts here in PA.  Ask me how I know.  No, wait, don’t.  I can’t get into detail.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      RaflW

      Fucking journalists. Their abandonment of even basic ethics is infuriating.

      Trump is extremely well known as a judge/clerk/prosecutor/jury intimidator. Reporting that a potential juror works at a tiny uptown NYC bookstore, for example, is g.d. reckless.

      The decay in our editor/reporter cadre is hardly a surprise, but it is nauseating.

      Reply

