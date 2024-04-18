I had hoped Mark Summer at Daily Kos would be live blogging again – he did a terrific job for the first two days. Summer is not up with live coverage yet, but it looks like someone else at Daily Kos is stepping up until Mark Summer gets going.

Here’s the Washington Post live blog of the trial.

Anyone else have a good source for live blogging this?

The dismissal of a juror Thursday morning underscored the difficult balancing act New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan faces in trying to keep the jury pool’s identities secret. Merchan had said before trial that potential jurors’ names would not be publicly disclosed. Prosecutors and defense attorneys could have the names, he said, but could not share them. Instead, jurors would be identified publicly by numbers.

As far as juror identities go, I can’t figure out why they are sharing so much information about the jurors, and now it looks like potential jurors are dropping fast, with 2 of the 7 from yesterday already dismissed today.

I wonder – could the state just go with a bench trial if it’s determined that a jury is just not possible because of potential theats?

Open thread.