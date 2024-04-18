Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No Takebacks for the 'Christians'

No Takebacks for the ‘Christians’

Sign saying "It's hard to stumble when you're on your knees"
I took this a couple of years ago in a small town in – where else? – Texas.

Over at LGM, Paul Campos found a Reddit post from a couple of servers who got huge tips last week ($300 and $777) from a patron who was expecting the rapture during the eclipse.  Campos makes a good point:

Now if I walked into a restaurant, strung out from the road, and gave the servers more than a thousand dollars in tips because I believed space aliens were about to transport me to the planet Zod, where they don’t have money (or tacos apparently) I would be considered an obvious lunatic. But in this case the person in question is considered to be “part of the evangelical base” that could well re-elect Donald Trump president less than seven months from now.

But this is the part of the story I want to focus on:

Fast forward to today, and she’s back again, adamant that her tips were somehow fraudulent and that we tampered with them. Her claims of fraud are literally impossible, we bring the card reader to the table, and it’s the guest who decides the tip amount by either pressing a preset option or entering a custom one before hitting pay. That’s exactly what she did. So, it’s physically impossible for us to manipulate the tip amounts.

Both my coworker and I have already received our tips with our paychecks, and we obviously have to pay income tax on them. Returning the money to her at this point is literally impossible since we don’t actually have all the money.

[…]my manager told her we couldn’t refund the tip and she stormed out angrily to her Mercedes.[…]

Not only are we supposed to treat their crazy ideas as serious because they are “beliefs”, but they also want a fucking refund when their bullshit doesn’t pan out.  And it’s never a lesson learned with these assholes — they’ll fall for the next con, because they were raised only to be comfortable when someone’s lying to them in the special way that the con men and women in their life have done since childhood.

    27Comments

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      @Cervantes: Depends on your social class. A homeless person who makes a loud fuss about god addressing them personally could very likely end up in the ER.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old School

      From the comments:

      [J]ust tell her that the person who handles refunds, Keith, was raptured so isn’t around to sort it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JerseyBeard

      As parents I think we need to take responsibility and start applying a lot more nuance to the lesson: “be tolerant of other people’s beliefs.”

      Clearly there is an entire category where mockery is significantly more appropriate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      Also, kudos to the restaurant for entering the 21st century and bringing the card reader to the table. I’m still puzzled why this is soooooooo slow to catch on in these United States.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      I find it pretty to think that she needed that grand back so she can make the next payment on that Mercedes. And I’ll bet she was already behind on payments thinking she’d stiff the loan company once she got raptured.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bill Arnold

      @DesertFriar:
      One of the comments:

      If she comes back to complain again, tell her that her lying and bearing false witness are a violation of the 9th Commandment, and as such, would explain why she won’t be raptured.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Duncan Watson

      A relevant point is that when they got the $777 tip they actually checked with the manager if this was ok, then he went to the table and verified with the woman that this was intended. This was before the eclipse. So when she returned, it was exactly as the coworker expected.

      My coworker then immediately ran to get me (because of my previous experience with her) and the manager, not wanting to take money from this delusional woman. Our manager then asked the woman if she intended to make that tip and she said “of course, it’s with the Lord’s numbers” and then left. Our manager refused to refund the payment both because she left and because she verbally confirmed that was her intended tip.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Shalimar

      I know it’s a trivial detail, but what I don’t get is why the rapture would come during this particular eclipse.  She does realize they happen many times during her lifetime, right?  She should have at least heard of the last one when Lord and Savior Trump looked right at it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Spanky

      @Shalimar: Yeah, it’s usually comets that bring out the nuts. Maybe because there was a widely publicized comet near aphelion* at the eclipse that made this one special?

      (* and a newly discovered one!)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It’s hard to stumble when you’re on your knees.

      …okay, sure, performing oral sex is a skill not many people regret learning.  I grant you that.

      @Cervantes:

      If you hear voices in your head, you’re schizophrenic — unless you think the voices are God.

      Actually, that the mainstream population no longer thinks that way is a big part of our current social backlash.  Evangelicals used to be able to tell the world that God told them to do something and be applauded.  These days, most of the population gives them funny looks and edges away.  One of a number of Win Buttons they’re furious about losing.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @sdhays:

      Like everything else it costs money.

      Is it better? Yes. Does it take the process of cheating in counting tips out of the process? Yes. Does it take the need to leave cash out of the process of eating in a restaurant? Yes. Does it make life easier for all but the deranged? Yes. Does it allow the customer, the restaurant and the server to see the entire transaction? Yes.

      Seems like a positive process to me…..

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @Cervantes:

      If you hear voices in your head, you’re schizophrenic — unless you think the voices are God.

      If you mean more than one voice, OK. But many humans have an inner monologue continuously chattering away. And some people say that they sometimes have different voices arguing. (How can they think with all that chatter distracting them? :-)
      Some people have no internal monologue.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bill Arnold

      @Shalimar:

      She does realize they happen many times during her lifetime, right?

      Well, yes, but not at her location. That’s what counts, to her. (Solipsism, sort of.)
      Before easy travel, a total solar eclipse was experienced by a minority of humans in their lifetime. Still the case, since most don’t bother or can’t afford to travel to see one.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sdhays

      @Ruckus: Right, but what has surprised me is the new restaurants still implementing the old way. I get not wanting to invest in new technology when you have something established, but when you’re buying all new and still set your restaurant up like it’s 1995, I don’t get it.

      Probably need a dreaded government mandate.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      @Cervantes:

      When I was a mental health counselor – many, many, many moons ago – anyone that told me they heard voices in their head was certifiable and needed fully licensed, professional and very experienced mental health care.

      Reply

