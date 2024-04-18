Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The willow is too close to the house.

We’re not going back!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Einstein Zoom and Other Things

Einstein Zoom and Other Things

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Last night was a fun presentation, and I hope everyone who attended enjoyed. Thanks to Watergirl for putting it all together.

And while we are thanking people, can I just note how INSANE it is that every day for two years Adam has presented a lengthy, quality post on the war in Iraq? That’s just bonkers, and thanks for that. Is that the longest running daily series in Balloon Juice history? Maybe Anne Laurie’s covid coverage.

Bonkers when you think about it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Big Picture Pathologist
  • Doug
  • Elizabelle
  • MomSense
  • Ohio Mom
  • oldster
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Ukraine, but yeah.

      The Einstein Zoom was fantastic.  And now Benyamin is going to be doing Oppenheimer’s social media too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TBone

      I am not an Einstein when it comes to zooming, so I tried to phone in but after I was disconnected three times while fumbling to enter the necessary codes, I got too frustrated and decided to call it a night.  I’ve been having a weird insomnia thing where I sleep for only 2 hours at a time, wake up, and try again.  Some nights all I get is the 2 hours.  Dang, sorry I missed it.

      ETA both Adam and AL are deeply appreciated.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MomSense

      I’m so sorry I missed the zoom, but I’m in packing mode.
      Adam’s Ukraine dispatches are amazing as were Ann Laurie’s COVID posts.  In both cases I think we jackals were far better informed than most.  I don’t comment on Adam’s posts because I get too emotional to write.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      oldster

      Yeah, Adam’s coverage of Ukraine is one of the main reasons I drop in on BJ at least once a day.

      I look forward to Victory in Ukraine Day, when Adam will be able to take some time off.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      I have mentioned a couple of times that Adam should plan to carefully print out his posts (with comment threads) on archival paper* and donate them to a university or other historical institution. But he just downplays his work and says no one would be interested.

      * I say, print out on archival paper because we all know sites can disappear in a poof.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.