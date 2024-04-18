Last night was a fun presentation, and I hope everyone who attended enjoyed. Thanks to Watergirl for putting it all together.

And while we are thanking people, can I just note how INSANE it is that every day for two years Adam has presented a lengthy, quality post on the war in Iraq? That’s just bonkers, and thanks for that. Is that the longest running daily series in Balloon Juice history? Maybe Anne Laurie’s covid coverage.

Bonkers when you think about it.