This year’s Meet the Breeds show at Javits Center was great, as always, except for the organizers still insisting that people, other than myself, should be allowed in.
I hope you like the pictures, despite the wonky framing. I have to work on that, but it’s very difficult. I get so carried away with the petting and the admiring, I barely remember I’m there to do a job and film.
This is one Irish Wolfhound I did manage to pet.
Interestingly, I noticed that some doggies do not like it when I film too close to their faces (small cellphone, no huge camera or lens). They will turn their faces away, or, rarely, they will even bark. Others have no problem with it, and will shove their cute little noses right into my phone.
This one was really miffed at my filming, and let me know it (21s YT short).
