ema

This year’s Meet the Breeds show at Javits Center was great, as always, except for the organizers still insisting that people, other than myself, should be allowed in.

I hope you like the pictures, despite the wonky framing. I have to work on that, but it’s very difficult. I get so carried away with the petting and the admiring, I barely remember I’m there to do a job and film.