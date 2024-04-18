In case the 10minute clip won’t play for you, here’s a link.
Well. Look who showed up for work today. It would be hilarious if Democrats offering to save his speakership from The Hills Have Eyes caucus was his Damascene moment. https://t.co/UAIQry8QEe
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 17, 2024
#BREAKING: Biden backs Johnson plan for Ukraine, Israel; calls for vote this week https://t.co/r481xMmpZH
— The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2024
What's inside the $95 billion House package focused on aiding Ukraine and Israel https://t.co/zDnfjziUES
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 18, 2024
MAGA Mike Johnson says he didn’t get around to Ukraine aid earlier because House Republicans had other “big lifts.”
Like hounding Hunter Biden and passing an evidence-free Mayorkas impeachment? Republicans don’t have big lifts — they have small brains. https://t.co/DyW2OiOCkq
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 17, 2024
The word lift has many meanings. For the Republicans I think he means to steal. Big thefts.
— E. Morey (@EMorey4) April 17, 2024
There is a section of the Republican party that just straight up wants Russia to win and Ukraine to lose, but they know they can't say that out loud, so instead they just keep saying even dumber and dumber justifications for their opposition to Ukraine aid. https://t.co/cQqPMqABAJ
— Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) April 16, 2024
Jake can try to slap lipstick on this pig, but any honest reporter would simply tell you that Trump and his GOP minions in Congress are abandoning Ukraine on the battlefield in hopes of handing Putin a victory but doing so might jeopardize their access so here we are https://t.co/aBkn0pTkZh
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) April 16, 2024
Historians in future will have fun writing about how the Kremlin took over the @GOP, and how these money-grubbing US politicians fell to fighting each other – to the extent they could not even agree a price at which to sell to the Kremlin the rope with which they would be hanged. https://t.co/KYPFM46sNN
— Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) April 17, 2024
