Thursday Morning Open Thread — Nancy Pelosi: Every Day Is A Matter of Life and Death

In case the 10minute clip won’t play for you, here’s a link.


      Mousebumples

      Doesn’t Trump have big lifts? Like in his shoes? Maybe the House GOP is following his style choices.

      Also, good morning!

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      “The Hills Have Eyes caucus” is a chef’s kiss worthy descriptor. That’s just brilliant.

      Rusty

      It sure sounds like there has been a shift and Ukraine aid has a real possibility of passing.  Gaetz thinking he lost amd Johnson justifying it as replenishment of US stocks are good signs.  I’m cautiously optimistic,  the sooner the better that we get aid back to Ukraine.

      Jay

      Given what has happened in the EU, I would guess that the FBI, (not the New York office), is starting to look at whom is actually bought by ruZZia.

      matt

      I guess this is the moment where we’ve tried all the alternatives and are getting ready to do the right thing.

      Baud

      @matt:

      They often do this. Delay, hope something makes the issue goes away, and then do something and expect people to forget about the delay.

      Remember Tuberville’s hold on military promotions?

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      They often do this. Delay, hope something makes the issue goes away, and then do something and expect people to forget about the delay.

      Remember Tuberville’s hold on military promotions?

      Or the annual Take The Budget Hostage Fest?

      Mousebumples

      https://www.axios.com/2024/04/18/kennedy-family-biden-endorsement-rfk-jr

      Kennedy family to endorse Biden in show of force against RFK Jr.

      Members of the Kennedy family will appear en masse and in force to endorse President Biden at a campaign event in Philadelphia on Thursday.

      RFK Jr.’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, will invoke the legacy of her slain father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, as well as that of her uncles: former President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.).

      “I can only imagine how Donald Trump’s outrageous lies and behavior would have horrified my father,” she will say, according to prepared remarks shared with Axios.

      “President Biden has been a champion for all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncles stood for,” she will say, joined by more than a dozen members of the Kennedy clan.

      Biden will be introduced by Joe Kennedy III, a former member of Congress who currently serves as the president’s special envoy to Northern Ireland.

      After Biden’s remarks, Kennedy family members will knock on doors and make calls on behalf of the Biden campaign.

      Suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato: Seriously. I feel like I would need a Silkwood shower if I even stood in the same room as that guy.

      I feel like the Russia knob-slobbing going on in the GOP is such an extension of the Big Tantrums that mediocre white men have been throwing. It’s so clearly an attempt at aligning their brand with Big Daddy.

      Ken

      @Suzanne: There are absolutely fascinating, or maybe the word I want is horrifying, polling histories showing how Republican opinion flipped on Russia in the 2010s. It shifted a lot under Trump, but the trend was already there.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Did not have this on my 2024 headline bingo card: Brazilian woman arrested after taking corpse to sign bank loan: ‘She knew he was dead’

      When Érika de Souza Vieira wheeled her lethargic-looking uncle into a Brazilian bank, clerks quickly sensed something was amiss.

      “I don’t think he’s well. He doesn’t look well at all,” remarked one distrustful employee as Vieira tried to get her elderly relative to sign off on a 17,000 reais ($3,250) loan.

      Paulo Roberto Braga was indeed indisposed. In fact, the 68-year-old appears to have been dead.

      Shortly after entering the lender in Rio late on Tuesday with her late uncle, Vieira was arrested and charged with violating a corpse and attempted theft through fraud, according to the Rio newspaper O Dia.

      “She knew he was dead … he had been dead for at least two hours,” the investigating officer, Fábio Luiz Souza, told the breakfast news program Bom Dia Rio on Wednesday.

