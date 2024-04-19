Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Paul in Jacksonville – California Wine Country #1

Paul in Jacksonville

I worked for a San Francisco based wine marketing company as the Southeast Regional Manager from 1998-2008. The company represented one family owned winery from the various appellations in the state. Approximately once each quarter, I would host a small group of people by leading a tour of these properties. The wineries were located from Santa Barbara County in the south to the Anderson Valley, a couple of hours north of San Francisco. It involved lots of windshield time.The Pacific Coast Highway was used in every tour I guided.

Andy Quadys winery is in Madera, California, which he described as “10 miles east of the middle of nowhere.” Andy was a chemical engineer and former bomb builder who decided that he wanted a different lifestyle. He went to the University of California-Davis, which is the primary university for all aspects of the wine business. He also wanted to create a niche, so he decided to specialize in dessert wines.

Entrance to the Tasting Room. Madera is in the central valley, so it’s the flat part of the state.

Electra is his best selling wine. It’s made from Orange Muscat. The fermentation is closely monitored, and when it reaches about 5% alcohol, the process is stopped. The wine is lightly effervescent, and sweet.

On this visit, the winery was bottling the Electra.

Andy makes port style wines from Portuguese grape varieties, and they are barrel aged several months before being bottled.

JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery, Paso Robles. Justin Baldwin was an investment banker before he founded his winery in1981. His flagship wine, ISOSCELES, is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc. They have accommodations available at the JUST INN.
Justin sold the winery in 2010 to The Wonderful Company

At the time, this building was the tasting room, retail sales store, and the guest check in for the small inn. The 3 rooms were on the second floor.

One of the bedrooms at the Inn.

Cellar temperature.

