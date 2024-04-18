Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

I started watching Fallout last night, and it is just crazy to me that the games I was playing close to thirty years ago that no one had heard of and my friends called me a dork for being such an avid gamer are now completely and totally mainstreamed. I’m happy about it, regardless, and glad that video games are being recognized for the works of art they are.

One of the greatest game design decisions in history has to be the selection of the music for the Fallout series of games, and it shines just as brightly in the tv series. Really a masterful idea.

I’m too depressed to talk about politics. Like I am not personally depressed and in the hole I was a month ago, but just thinking about it and that fucking Trump makes me depressed.

And what the fuck are all these university president’s doing calling the cops on protestors.

      Martin

      And what the fuck are all these university president’s doing calling the cops on protestors.

      Protecting their gift pipeline.

      piratedan

      @Martin: and now, seeing reports that Israel has bombed Iran.  So it appears that Bibi has zero intention of stepping away if he’s escalating into a regional conflict.

      so what’s next, Israeli internal coup?

      wjca

       it is just crazy to me that the games I was playing close to thirty years ago that no one had heard of and my friends called me a dork for being such an avid gamer are now completely and totally mainstreamed.

      I have a similar reaction (albeit 50 years rather than 30) about D&D.  But then, I remember when the rules were mimeoed on cheap paper.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Renie: He’s having a pretty good day.  US put new sanctions on Iran and vetoed the Security Council resolution to give Palestine full UN membership.  Then a trifecta missile strike.  Let the good times roll.

      Quadrillipede

      Fallout (and to a lesser extent,  Bioshock) is the reason I taking music recorded before around 1955 seriously.

      NorthLeft

      The starting scene to the series is one of the best openings that I have ever seen in a series ever. I was mildly interested in watching it beforehand basically just because of a stellar review in The Guardian. That opening hooked me completely.
      NOTE: I had never even heard of the video game before this series came out.

      Also, Walton Goggins is one of my favourite actors.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Renie: I don’t think he has the power to order this himself – that’s why there’s a War Cabinet.  Presumably they decided that if America doesn’t like it, America can pound sand.  If it blows up, which is likely, they figure Uncle Sam will come to the rescue.  They’re probably right.

      Honus

      “And what the fuck are all these university president’s doing calling the cops on protestors.“

      you should have been around in the old days, when they had the cops beat us, tear gas us and shoot us.
      signed,

      A boomer

      Harrison Wesley

      @Renie: The only thing I saw on BBC and Reuters was mention of airline flights being diverted in western Iran and explosion (s) around Isfahan.  I think I’ll call it a night and wait until sometime late tomorrow morning (maybe noon) to see if there’s further clarification.  I agree that it looks like a hell of a mess.

      SpaceUnit

      Q:  What do gaming, social media, and expecting Israel to show restraint all have in common?

      A:  They’re a waste of time.  Better to spend your time sniffing glue and watching porn.

       

      ETA:  Ahem, not that I would ever engage in such activities.

      Splitting Image

      I’ve been playing The Sims 1 recently. What it has in common with Fallout is that the music in the game is the stuff of legend.

      I bought Fallout at the same time as a bunch of other RPGs which were on the market because of the big resurgence of the genre after Baldur’s Gate came out. I actually put it aside for awhile because there were simply not enough hours in the day to play all of those games even back then. I went back to it some years later. Terrific world-building.

      Lyrebird

      @SpaceUnit: Well I guess they’re more entertaining that sniffing pr0n and watching glue?

      Srsly, the world was already too much on fire, and I am embarrassed not for my rude comment up above but for forgetting which UCLA (??) prez had the campus security people out, was it targeting BLM protestors maybe?  And they sprayed pepper spray right in the kids’ faces on purpose?

      wjca

      @Jackie: Congress needs to rethink the financial package for Israel. Bibi is literally thumbing his nose at the US.

      The great thing about Johnson splitting the aid package into pieces (assuming he actually does) is that it’s then possible to stop the Israel piece without stopping the Ukraine piece.

      VFX Lurker

      @NorthLeft: The starting scene to the series is one of the best openings that I have ever seen in a series ever.

      I watched that opening scene two more times after finishing the Fallout series. It’s amazing how much art and story fits into just seven minutes. So well-done.

      wjca

      @Renie: Bibi will do whatever he wants.  He needs to be talked to about aid money being held back.

      Perhaps just not organize shooting down Iranian missles next time.  No overt action by us.  But the message should get thru.

      mrmoshpotato

      I’m too depressed to talk about politics. Like I am not personally depressed and in the hole I was a month ago, but just thinking about it and that fucking Trump makes me depressed.

      I’ve been skipping a lot of Dump posts for my mental health.  I hear you there.

      Watched Jeopardy episodes and YouTube camping videos tonight.

      Jackie

      @TBone: Defending Israel is not the same as supporting Bibi’s determination to declare war on Iran or Gaza – or any other country Bibi chooses to attack.

