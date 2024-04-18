I started watching Fallout last night, and it is just crazy to me that the games I was playing close to thirty years ago that no one had heard of and my friends called me a dork for being such an avid gamer are now completely and totally mainstreamed. I’m happy about it, regardless, and glad that video games are being recognized for the works of art they are.

One of the greatest game design decisions in history has to be the selection of the music for the Fallout series of games, and it shines just as brightly in the tv series. Really a masterful idea.

I’m too depressed to talk about politics. Like I am not personally depressed and in the hole I was a month ago, but just thinking about it and that fucking Trump makes me depressed.

And what the fuck are all these university president’s doing calling the cops on protestors.