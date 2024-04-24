Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wandering Aimlessly (Open Thread)

Wandering Aimlessly (Open Thread)

Want to see a Roseate Spoonbill poop?

The bird lets fly at about the 2-second mark, then goes on to preen, search for crawdads or mussels and scare away moorhens who would rather not get spooned. It’s such a pleasure to watch our friend Pinko throughout the day.

Pinko doesn’t wander aimlessly — he or she moves with a sense of purpose, always. But I spent the better part of yesterday wandering, despite starting off with purpose. I was traveling to meet a relative at a new location opened by a sandwich place we used to visit in our college town years ago.

Theoretically, this new location was equidistant between our abodes and closer to both of us than the original location. It didn’t turn out that way for me though because there was a major crash on I-75 that shut down all northbound traffic, so I ended up exiting and taking an alternate route on rural roads.

The destination town is one of those “you can’t get there from here” places — no direct routes because why in the hell would anyone go there? I arrived half an hour late.

It took forever to get back home too. I was unwilling to try the interstate again, so I took a different meandering route home, passing through small towns and driving through vast forests and traversing miles and miles of farmland.

There’s this whole other Florida that most people don’t know exists, and that’s where I was. I’d seen most of it before. At one point, I passed a boat launch on a lake that I remembered visiting with a friend who was a fellow Pizza Hut waitress and lived in a godforsaken town nearby.

Back then, young folks would gather at the boat ramp to drink beer and smoke pot. There wasn’t anything else to do. As I drove past, it looked like there still isn’t anything to do 35 years or so later.

I wondered if my old friend had ever left that town — we lost touch decades ago. My guess is no. I only achieved escape velocity briefly. Sometimes, maybe even most of the time, aimless wandering deposits you back in the place where you started. That doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Open thread!

    32Comments

    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      Want to see a Roseate Spoonbill poop?

      It wasn’t exactly on my bucket list, but sure, why not? ;-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      Your trip in the hinterlands sounds relaxing except for the part about being late to meet your friend. I enjoy revisiting old places and old friends.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      KM in NS

      Hey Betty… I was too late for the Theology & Geometry music thread the other night. If you’re still open to suggestions, how about “God Gave Rock n Roll To Ya” by Argent. :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Betty, your bird photography makes me almost miss Florida. Almost. They’re so  beautiful, so serene.

      We lived on the edge of a bird sanctuary in Vero Beach, and I had the most glorious bird sightings as I drove my younger son to preschool. Unfortunately that was the only thing Vero Beach had going for it in my book.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mathguy

      “young folks would gather at the _________ to drink beer and smoke pot.”

       

      A description of teen life in every small town in America.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Little beats traveling the length of the east spine of Florida on the A1A for a spot on the worst trip ever list.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      There’s this whole other Florida that most people don’t know exists, and that’s where I was.

      My daughter once went to visit my Florida sister & brother-in-law, and they took her on a drive through redneck territory. The town of Christmas, I think. Daughter saw a lot of things she didn’t know existed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      That ain’t Florida, that’s the South.  Saw such places all over when I went to college and lived there.  Knew too many people from such places that achieved escape velocity via college scholarship.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      One of the cool things over the years back in Central Misery were the hummingbirds.  In fact, they should be there now, having started to arrive en masse over the last couple of days.

      We had so many and they’d sit…and poop.  Never thought I’d ever see a hummer poop but I watched em do it for 20+ years.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cope

      Wow, that was close, glad my cup of coffee is on the left side of the computer.

      It was “…this whole other Florida…” that we managed to discover when we lived there that made it tolerable for us.

      Your final paragraph echoes one of my favorite lines:  “We must not cease from exploration and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we began and to know the place for the first time.” – T.S. Elliot

      I know this to be true having recently come back to where my family moved over 50 years ago.  I certainly appreciate it more after 3.3 decades in the Sunshine State.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bupalos

      Twice as many R’s in the senate supported the aid bill as opposed. That’s very very good news. Peter Thiel’s senatorial sock puppet worked very hard to turn this into another partisan clinch, and would like you to believe that only 80% means support for Ukraine is wearing thin.

      I continue to encourage folks here not to take the bait by overemphasizing partisan differences on Ukraine. That can be a self-fulfilling prophecy, and the Putin caucus is counting on it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      frosty

      There’s this whole other Florida that most people don’t know exists, and that’s where I was.

      This is why I love the campsites in the state parks. Florida has a great state park system and it’s as different from Orlando and Miami as you can get.

      RE: Escape velocity. I went 3,000 miles to college to get away from my stifling home town. Decided California wasn’t for me long-term and moved back east to Maryland and then moved again … to the same County I grew up in, less than 20 miles from my old neighborhood. Twenty years now and I still can’t believe I’m back here.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      “They didn’t know where they was goin’ but they knew where they was wasn’t it.”
      – Lord Buckley (speaking of the 16th century gadabout Alvar Nunez Cabeza de Vaca’s expedition to Florida, encountering crocodiles and swarms of dive bombing insects galore)
      ;)

      Reply

