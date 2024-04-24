A few quick things from me, now back to work.

BREAKING: The Arizona House has voted to REPEAL the 1864 abortion ban. Three republicans joined democrats to kill it. It goes to the senate next. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 24, 2024

Breaking: The MAGA Supreme Court majority appears ready to rule that the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” doesn’t extend to women with pregnancy complications or who otherwise need abortions. This is horrifying, and it is because of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/LYXeFXkFRp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Federal Court BLOCKS new Montana voter suppression law. Congratulations to the ELG team who litigated the case and our clients.https://t.co/LdvgGBYvbU — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 24, 2024

I was hoping our breakup would never become public. We had such a great thing while it lasted James. I will miss the time we spent together. I will miss our conversations. I will miss the pet names you gave me. I only wish you the best and hope you find happiness. https://t.co/PwxF3XnaPV — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 24, 2024

Deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr., a good friend, highly effective public servant and compassionate leader. My prayers and support are with the Payne family and his loved ones during this difficult time. May he forever Rest in Peace. 👑👑👑🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXWkJPhzGv — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 24, 2024

