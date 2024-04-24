Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Newsworthy on this Wednesday Afternoon

A few quick things from me, now back to work.

Update: mistermix and I posted within 2 minutes of each other, so I pulled mine for awhile. I see that he covered the AZ 1864 bill, too, but I'm leaving that in anyway.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      I mentioned this in an earlier thread, but more details have emerged.

      Big change from @USDOT:

      If your flight gets delayed or canceled, airlines now have to refund you automatically in CASH.

      Refunds cover:
      – Delayed flights (3+hrs domestic, 6+ hrs int’l)
      – Airport changes
      – Added connections
      – Service class downgrade
      – Accessibility changes

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      In other Supreme Court news, they recently heard a case on whether municipalities can punish people for being homeless.

      Is existence without property or a patron illegal under the capitalist rule that supplanted our democracy? Stay tuned to find out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      Per CNN, a Pew Research Center poll found a huge disparity among different ago groups with regard to the U.S. providing military aid to Israel to help in its Gaza war. The first figure below is the percent strongly or somewhat in favor. The second is the percent strongly or somewhat opposing:

      18-29: 16% 45%
      30-49: 26% 40%

      50-65: 43% 30%
      Over 65: 57% 21%

      Among all age groups about 50% favored providing humanitarian aid to Gazans, with 20% opposed.

      At some point in about 10 years there is going to be a decisive turn against support for Israel in the U.S., with the change happening the proverbial “one funeral at a time.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @WaterGirl: Oh, wait, we already do that with people who can’t afford bail.

      Bail or fines or late fees, which are important to create an inescapable feedback loop. Then there are the disruptions to employment…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: So, what are they going to do, give them free room and board in jail? Or fine them and then throw them in jail if they don’t pay? Or reestablish poor houses? Or maybe just provide them with cyanide pills so nobody has to look at them anymore?

      ETA What a dystopian world we’ve suddenly come to inhabit. Making it a crime to be poor, and sentencing women to death if their pregnancy goes wrong.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      patrick II

      Yesterday, “The Special Report” with Brett Baer showed the thousands of Trump fans carrying signs down the city street (unidentified) while Brett was discussing the Trump trial. They never said which city, street, or year so technically they are not lying, just grossly misleading their viewers.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @smith: We could simply build more housing, but that threatens the property values of home owners.  Since that’s the primary avenue people use to build wealth and availability brings down expense property value, that has never been deemed an acceptable solution.

      The practice of land ownership is the problem.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      waspuppet

      “Cool! Three whole Republicans voted to repeal the 1864 law! They’re cool and normal now! Now we can forget all that unpleasantness and get back to the real issues: Joe Biden’s age and the price of eggs last year.”

      —The New York Times tomorrow

      Reply
    20. 20.

      waspuppet

      @smith: The Republican “solution” to any problem is “make it as difficult and dangerous as possible to be a person suffering from said problem, and people will magically decide not to suffer from that problem anymore. It even “works” with things that aren’t problems, like being Black or gay.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Belafon

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: They keep building more housing around here in the DFW area, but what they aren’t doing is building houses most people need or can afford. They build huge ones, like 3000+ sqft, and because it doesn’t really cost that much more to build one that big, the 2200 sqft ones are nearly the same prices. It’s done in part to keep the wrong sort of people out of the neighborhoods.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @waspuppet:

      “Cool! Three whole Republicans voted to repeal the 1864 law! They’re cool and normal now! Now we can forget all that unpleasantness and get back to the real issues: Joe Biden’s age and the price of eggs last year.”

      —The New York Times tomorrow

      Offer valid for all Republicans, not just supporters of the repeal, due to the transitive property.

      Republicans only need one iota of decency among thousands of elected officials to merit the media defending them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      Trial after trial has shown that if you give unhoused people as little as $11,000 with no strings attached, within 6 months, 80% to 90% are housed, employed and have a savings account.

      Most of the unhoused are just people who had “that bad 2 weeks*” that turned into a spiral.

      *also know as The Precariate, people who are one or two paychecks away from broke. Eg. they lose their job, can’t find another one in two weeks, waiting for UI to kick in, get evicted,…….

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Belafon: They could build more diverse types of housing for sure, though any sort of building should ultimately create more availability. If more well-heeled buyers scoop up fancy new houses, most will have homes they leave behind.

      There’s a lot more that can be done. Making it easier for non-family groups of prospective roommates to share homes designated as single-family dwellings would be huge.

      @Jay: Trial after trial has shown that if you give unhoused people as little as $11,000 with no strings attached, within 6 months, 80% to 90% are housed, employed and have a savings account.

      I’ve seen the same thing. Maybe we could do that for everyone, regularly.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Jay:

      Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts Harris County’s guaranteed income program
      Texas AG Ken Paxton sued to stop the initiative, which was created to help low-income residents

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: Yep.  It can feel overwhelming.  Sometimes I have to take a deep breath and remind myself that we have to fight that much harder for everything in November.

      It’s not too late to turn things around, but I think it might be if we don’t win in November.  And by win, I mean fucking crush them.  White house, House, Senate, even key statehouses and judicial retention races.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jackie

      More good news from the Biden-Harris administration:

      WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 – Today, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced major steps to promote the health of America’s children through school meals. Nutrition standards for school meals will be gradually updated to include less sugar and greater flexibility with menu planning between Fall 2025 and Fall 2027. The Department arrived at these changes after listening closely to public feedback and considering the latest science-based recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The new rule continues the work of the Biden-Harris Administration to address both food and nutrition security.

      K-12 schools serve nutritious breakfasts and lunches to nearly 30 million children every school day. These meals are the main source of nutrition for more than half of these children and help improve child health.

      https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2024/04/24/biden-harris-administration-announces-new-school-meal-standards

      Reply
    42. 42.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @cain: I actually don’t. I’m really optimistic about the election this year.

      I like to look at “who appears to have changed their minds?”

      ’08 I see Dems fired up and people distinctly fed up with R failures. ’12 I see a lot of pushing, but all the usual suspects. ’16 I see young men who had always been supportive of Democrats having something against Hillary specifically. ’20 had people unusually appalled at Trump, aside from the usual suspects.

      What am I seeing this year? Suburban moms who had always been very muted in their politics far more openly political and incensed about the abortion decision.

      I still plan to do my typical volunteer action, all of use who are able will have to work hard. But I think we can bring about a blowout this year.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: I agree. A 15 week abortion law isn’t great, but it’s far better than the 1864 archaic law that goes into effect in a month!

      Then comes Roemember 5…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @cain: Nah.  Only what they can use, etc.

      I don’t want to get caught speculating and mis-remembering again, but I think the text of the Supplemental talks about what he can and must do with the $60.mumble B.  Congress always has a say.

      Don’t expect a bunch of B2’s to be flying over Kyiv as a result of this Supplemental.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      David 🏀Caitlin Clark🏀 Koch

      Caitlin Clark beats the entire Dallas Cowboys roster in jersey sales

      Published Apr 22, 2024

      The college basketball star’s massive surge in popularity over the past month has been nothing short of spectacular and last week she accomplished yet another insane feat — beating the Dallas Cowboys.

      OK, it wasn’t on the gridiron or anything, but this is perhaps even more impressive: She outsold the entire Cowboys roster in jersey sales.

      What have we come to when a single woman can defeat America’s team like a pitiful, helpless giant.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      scav

      The Victorian workhouse as a plan for the homeless and other underserving is probably waiting in the GOMAGA back pocket.  Split up those worthless families as a precondition to getting relief.  See also the Marshalsea prison where debtors ended up incarcerated and had to pay for everything (including the right to get out and actually earn some money).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      David 🏀Caitlin Clark🏀 Koch

      U.S. Senate PASSES foreign aid package, 79-18.

      Another overwhelming bipartisan victory for Biden.

      Master of the Senate

      He doesn’t get enough credit for all victories he’s piled up.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jeffro

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:If more well-heeled buyers scoop up fancy new houses, most will have homes they leave behind.

      this is true (and used to be even more true in the past) except now:

      • many of the well-off have multiple homes (often not even renting the ‘extras’ out when they’re not there), which tightens the supply
      • Berkshire Hathaway and similar investor groups snatch up available properties in many places (not just vacation towns) and rent them out, which both keeps the price up and the market tighter for families looking to buy instead of rent.

      This whole thing is one of the many side effects of far too much concentrated wealth.  Tax the rich, heavily, progressively, and now.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Jeffro:Berkshire Hathaway and similar investor groups snatch up available properties in many places (not just vacation towns) and rent them out, which both keeps the price up and the market tighter for families looking to buy instead of rent.

      Worse still; these companies will buy up property and leave them vacant, often for years, to keep up the price of their remaining properties. That goes for commercial space too.

      Ownership of a resource should not confer control over other people. This all about aggregation of power.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      prostratedragon

      @Jeffro:

      Berkshire Hathaway and similar investor groups snatch up available properties in many places (not just vacation towns) and rent them out,

      Can be a stage in a land assembly process.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      Not the least bit surprising.

      Here in Canada, (That Socialist Hellhole up North of You Guys), despite dozens of studies proving the positive impact of  “free money” programs getting the unhoused housed and into a much more stable situation,……..

      Not one Province or Territory has adopted it as a program, not even as a trial program. Despite demonstrating that it would significantly reduce the costs of existing social welfare programs and reduce the unhoused population by 80% to 90%, the Governments would for some reason keep unhoused people on the streets and in the revolving door of shelters.

      And don’t get me started on UBI.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @prostratedragon: Can be a stage in a land assembly process.

      The only land assembly process I want to hear about involves space dust and gravity.

      ETA: Or a legitimately affordable housing complex, but that ain’t happening.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jeffro

      OT but I just want to mention that both my RWNJ dad and right-leaning mom reached out last night in a tizzy about “all these college protests” (both of my kids are in college)

      Mom texted about it, and I told her that at our local university, there had been a couple of small protests, none violent, that were already over and done with a couple of days ago.  Me: “Certain media outlets (hint hint) are really trying their best to make it look like everything is aflame, as usual.  There’s nothing going on here or anywhere else in VA, though”.  To which she responded, “Good” and that was that.

      My dad actually called me out of the blue and hit me with a RWNJ conspiracy theory that I had not heard before: that it was “odd” how “all of these protestors seem to have the same tents, same signs, same slogans…it’s almost like they’re all receiving instructions and getting their gear from the same place.”  (Soros?  Putin?  Both??  who knows?).  So – no joke – I told him, “I think the ‘same place’ is called REI?  The protestors are all at Ivy-league universities and probably shop at the same high-end stores?”   That seemed to settle him down some.

      It’s just so easy to push these folks’ buttons, though!  A couple of college protests, enough Fox News hosts whispering in their ears, and they are convinced that…Hamas?…Soros stooges?…???…have taken control of the country, or something?  Sharia law is just around the corner??

      Wacky stuff!

      Reply

