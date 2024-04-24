Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

This fight is for everything.

Republicans in disarray!

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

No one could have predicted…

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

“woke” is the new caravan.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

You are here: Home / Politics / Education / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Greg Abbott Decides to Make News At UT-Austin

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Greg Abbott Decides to Make News At UT-Austin

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I guess Gov. Abbott couldn’t bear thinking that all the ‘MURIKA FVCK YEAH’ wingnut applause be garnered by sissy LEOs on elite coastal campuses, so he decided to Make A Show of sending out the Jackbooted TX Cowboy Thugs(tm) to clear out them pesky kids. Maybe he figured that state troopers bashing undergrads would somehow erase the memories of local law enforcement standing around while fourth-graders were slaughtered in Uvalde?



Count on the students to act like… dumbarse college kids…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Dan B
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. bloor
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • Nash
  • Redshift
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @DanB (ETA: don’t know how to “reply” in a comment I’ve already posted!)

      Yup. One of my closest friends was a student at Kent State at the time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      I love how media and conservatives went from “we must protect political speech on campus!” to “shut down all political speech on campus, by force if necessary!” in the space of two weeks. I mean, “hypocrisy” doesn’t begin to describe this wholesale capitulation to censorship.

      Has a single signer of the ridiculous Harper’s Letter objected to students being arrested for expressing a political opinion?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Pastor Johnson was also posing for the cameras in his speech today at Columbia University demanding that the president resign. However, the students responded with boos.

      House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., struggled to get a word in edgewise Wednesday, battling a chorus of booing crowds during a speech at Columbia University where he condemned the ongoing student protests against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

      “Enjoy your free speech,” Johnson said tersely, pausing his prepared remarks to wait for the jeering to die down.

      . . .

      During Johnson’s speech Wednesday, he called on Shafik to resign if she could not get a handle on the protests.

      Johnson added that he plans to urge President Joe Biden to take executive action against the protests if necessary: “If this is not contained quickly, and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Kay: It is staggering how the “free speech absolutist” crowd whipped around on this. Remember how worried they were about being “canceled”?

      Then I remember: they only give a shit about their own speech.

      Then I remember: they’re terrible people.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Have y’all ever been in a honest-to-Christ riot, a melee where cops decide to bust heads en masse? I was once, at the first concert I was ever allowed to attend. I think I was 12 or so?

      Friends and I went to see Led Zeppelin at the old Tampa Stadium. The band played for about 15 minutes and left because of a thunderstorm. One friend and I were near the front of the stage, and we held our ground, hoping LZ would come back.

      But the crowd pressed forward, trapping us, and the mood turned ugly. People were throwing things at the cops ringing the stage behind a barricade. The objects thrown grew heavier — beer bottles gave way to entire trash cans thrown over the barricade.

      Finally, the cops came out swinging nightsticks. I turned around and ran down that field faster than Ronde Barber or Warwick Dunn ever did. It was scary!

      Anyhoo, I digress. I hope the kids in Austin are safe. Fuck Abbott and his brown shirts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      Then I remember: they only give a shit about their own speech.

      Then I remember: they’re terrible people.

      I’m so good at this that by now I can pull off that entire exercise in < nanosecond.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      Absolute cowards.

      They’re (now) watching ACTUAL state supression of political speech and none of them have the spine to say anything. What good are they? They’re of no practical use to anyone.

      The students know people have protested on campus before. They know there were widespread protests against aparthied in South Africa and the Iraq War. They know this is an effort to supress the content of their speech, not the time, place or manner.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dr. bloor

      The good news is that some really groovy songs came out between 1968 and 1970, so here’s hoping we can at least get that piece of the deal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      Also, not to notice the obvious or anything, but this “arrest the students for speech we don’t like” is backfiring. There are many, many more demonstrating now than when the speech crime arrests started. This is stupid. It isn’t going to work.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.