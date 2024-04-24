Isn't standing still something Texas DPS just naturally does when they're near a school https://t.co/WI3y7LqD7F — zeddy (@Zeddary) April 24, 2024

I guess Gov. Abbott couldn’t bear thinking that all the ‘MURIKA FVCK YEAH’ wingnut applause be garnered by sissy LEOs on elite coastal campuses, so he decided to Make A Show of sending out the Jackbooted TX Cowboy Thugs(tm) to clear out them pesky kids. Maybe he figured that state troopers bashing undergrads would somehow erase the memories of local law enforcement standing around while fourth-graders were slaughtered in Uvalde?

UT Austin right now. Protesters and DPS in a standoff on the main drag of campus pic.twitter.com/OipxvXDbWC — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024





Count on the students to act like… dumbarse college kids…

BREAKING: UT Austin students link arms as Texas State Troopers approach on horseback after making several arrests. But the students are undeterred. “APD, KKK, IDF they’re all the same!” pic.twitter.com/C3nk8LFWig — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 24, 2024

What an incredible video of Texas State Troopers forcefully arresting a local Fox News reporter at the Palestine protest at UT Austin. There's no reasonable justification for this. https://t.co/qwogj2jZRb — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) April 24, 2024

ut austin just sent out university wide pa announcements AND emails threatening arrest + stating protestors who don’t disperse are violating multiple penal codes. mind you it was 100% peaceful except for when state troopers started body slamming and borderline trampling students. pic.twitter.com/3pRKIPeOLX — 🌧️ (@86twt) April 24, 2024

UT Austin protesters have returned to the South Lawn pic.twitter.com/hsjJbkyOht — Phil Jankowski 🌟 (@PhilJankowski) April 24, 2024

Here’s the scene from the current focal point of the UT Austin protest off 22nd St. southwest of the Main Building pic.twitter.com/ElHijnCz26 — Phil Jankowski 🌟 (@PhilJankowski) April 24, 2024