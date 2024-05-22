The good news: Both covid and ‘bird flu’ seem to be in a holding pattern at the moment. I’ll keep posting what I can find every Wednesday, but (Murphy the Trickster God willing!) that may be a lot of marginal cases and epidemiological speculation…

CDC says influenza surveillance will continue throughout the summer to help detect human cases of H5N1 bird flu. Additionally, more samples will be submitted for subtyping to distinguish between seasonal influenza and H5N1. pic.twitter.com/868dKNHGPS — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 21, 2024

Wastewater testing for H5 avian flu virus could provide early warning, outbreak insights The group will use the H5 probe to test samples from all 190 WastewaterSCAN sites and share the information with local public health officials and on its dashboard.https://t.co/IuvJOOxCNb pic.twitter.com/zttNSXWBUo — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 21, 2024





Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina says we don’t understand the full extent of the bird-flu outbreak, in part because authorities are making familiar some familiar mistakes. https://t.co/DCzgB9D3G4 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 20, 2024



This is a really informative article — read the whole thing! “We Don’t Know How Bad Bird Flu Is Getting”:

The H5N1 influenza has killed tens of millions of birds over the last few years, and it’s not slowing down. Instead, it has confounded expectations by spreading into animals once thought immune, and even to at least one person in the United States. (There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and risk to the public is still considered low.) As with any viral outbreak, the pathogens themselves aren’t the only challenge. The sluggish, imprecise response to H5N1 from federal and state authorities carries unavoidable echoes of COVID. I spoke with epidemiologist and data scientist Katelyn Jetelina, who writes a popular public-health newsletter, to make sense of where bird flu might be going and how some agencies are repeating past mistakes… On the communications front — I understand why public-health agencies wouldn’t want to freak people out unnecessarily. But this is a similar dilemma to the one they faced with COVID, which is how much to tell people. Instead of giving the public all the information they had and trusting them to make decisions, they parceled it out. There seemed to be a human-psychology element to the communication strategy, which was not a good idea.

﻿It drives me insane. You have to give trust to gain trust, right? And honest, frequent, direct communication earns public trust and confidence. It’s that simple. But if communities are starved for good information during these sort of outbreaks or emergencies, it leads to unnecessary anxiety, confusion, and incredible frustration. And it just looks like they’re not credible or know what they’re doing. So even if CDC has been better than with COVID, which was a very low bar, that doesn’t mean the other government agencies have been doing a good job at all. And on top of that, it hasn’t been a one-voice, coordinated front… A big obstacle here is that the testing is voluntary on farms. There are misaligned incentives at play — why would you want to expose the fact that there’s bird flu all over your farm, right?

﻿Exactly. COVID was something people hadn’t nearly as much experience with. We know what flu is. Would making a vaccine for that actually be easier in that regard since we sort of have an idea of what we’re dealing with?

﻿You make a really good parallel here — COVID was completely novel. The good news is we’ve been following H5 for the past 25 years, down to the point where we know exactly where on the virus it needs to mutate to become more human-to-human transmissible. In fact, we have a stockpile of vaccines against H5N1. Now, how fast we can create, manufacture, and distribute vaccines is a whole different question. The bad news is we think the H5N1 is far more fatal than COVID-19. COVID, with just a 1 to 2 percent fatality rate, already overwhelmed our hospital systems. And so we really don’t want this… Last year you said, “I do not think we’re at a phase where the public needs to be worried because there’s no action connected to that worry … right now the action is just to be aware.” Is that still pretty much where you are on this?

﻿Yeah, 100 percent. I put out a newsletter last week because I keep getting this question from family and friends. “How concerned should I be?” And I am telling people that this should only take up 2 to 7 percent of headspace right now. It’s something to watch. But like I said a year ago, there’s nothing to do, really, other than don’t touch dead birds, don’t drink unpasteurized milk, and maybe call your congressman to encourage biosecurity support. Other than that, we really needed targeted communication to those that are at higher risk, and that’s farm workers right now.

A potential work-around:

Scientists have managed to generate a full genetic sequence of #H5N1 #birdflu from store-bought milk, suggesting commercial milk products could be a way to monitor the outbreak in cows, given the lack of cooperation from dairy farmers. https://t.co/VZmI6lREpC — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@HelenBranswell) May 21, 2024

***********

Due to a lack of updated public information, Biobot Analytics is transitioning its Covid-19 wastewater dashboard to focus on influenza types A & B and RSV as well. From the latest summary for the week of 5/13/24:

… Biobot’s national wastewater network showed declining national influenza A & B concentrations during week 19, while SARS-CoV-2 and RSV concentrations slightly increased. Nationally, major clinical metrics remain low for COVID-19, influenza, and RSV in week 18. The percentage of outpatient visits due to influenza-like illness (ILI) remains below the national baseline of 2.9%, currently at 2.1%. Overall, the illness burden due to respiratory viruses is currently low. The Bottom Line: As we address the evolving H5N1 situation, leveraging every public health tool, including wastewater monitoring, is crucial for staying ahead of potential public health threats. This is especially important as national requirements for reporting hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and influenza ended on May 1st, 2024. It is important to understand that, currently, H5N1 does not pose a significant risk to human health. However, closely monitoring this situation is essential. Our recommendations to keep yourself and loved ones healthy remain the same: if you feel unwell, minimize contact with others, consider wearing a mask in crowded areas, and stay current with vaccinations and boosters. Taking these precautions can help keep you and your loved ones healthy… COVID-19

Wastewater data show that COVID-19 activity and community viral load slightly increased during week 19 but remained low overall. As of week 19, the national SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentration average is 226 copies/mL. Clinical metrics showed that the COVID-19 disease burden decreased nationally in week 18. Test positivity held steady in week 18, currently at 3.1%. Deaths due to COVID-19 also held steady and currently represent 0.7% of all deaths in the US. This is the first week that we don’t have any updates to hospitalizations data as the CDC has removed this from the public dashboard. At this point in time, it is unclear if public reporting of COVID-19 hospitalizations will be reinstated for next year’s respiratory season. In its absence, hospitalization reporting from COVID-NET, an enhanced surveillance system covering 13 states, will be our best bet at understanding hospital burden due to influenza. COVID-NET reports that the hospitalization rate per 100,000 persons in the US went from 1.2 in week 17 to 0.7 in week 18…

This decision does not mean we think Covid-19 is no longer a risk to communities and individuals. But rather that we feel the resources provided by the CDC cover much of what our dashboard did. — Biobot Analytics (@BiobotAnalytics) May 18, 2024

Weekly U.S. COVID update: – New cases: 36,333 est.

– Average: 45,882

– In hospital: 1,811

– In ICU: 203

– New deaths: 459

– Average: 525 Note: Limited data 1/6 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 20, 2024

So far this year, more than 3.2 million COVID cases have been reported in the U.S., causing 282,382 hospitalizations and 28,936 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 20, 2024

======

Singapore: Test kits fly off the shelves as Covid-19 infection cases spike One chain has seen demand for Covid-19 test kits surge by more than 150 per cent in the past week, its managing director said. The Straits Timeshttps://t.co/DsC2v9N2hj — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 21, 2024

Singapore: New Covid-19 wave Singapore's Ministry of Health said the estimated number of Covid-19 cases in the week of May 5 to May 11 rose to 25,900 cases, compared with 13,700 cases in the previous week. The Straits Timeshttps://t.co/VvbYTX7Nbp — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 18, 2024

India: 290 cases of KP.2 variant detected 34 cases of KP.1 also uncovered by INSACOG "both sub-lineages of Covid-19 that are responsible for surge in cases in Singapore." The Indian Expresshttps://t.co/bq2s7CVhk0 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 21, 2024

Reported cases are also up very sharply pic.twitter.com/XT2x0UmiWt — Mike Honey (@Mike_Honey_) May 20, 2024

France: Circulation of Covid-19 in wastewater has been on the rise for several weeks Le Parisien (paywall)https://t.co/4dVk1eCZ3H — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 19, 2024

Spain: Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have quadrupled in two weeks 'Significant increase in infections in Madrid and other communities; incidence and hospitalizations on the rise.'https://t.co/iiqyeqLIaThttps://t.co/dGIjkTKR08 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 19, 2024

UK: Long Covid teachers join forces to sue government ministers Scores of teachers with “catastrophic” long Covid plan to launch a group legal challenge against the government, claiming pandemic policy failures led to them being infected at work.https://t.co/kBqf8mCXfy — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 21, 2024

======

Excellent news, if it tests out:

People who were repeatedly vaccinated for COVID-19 — initially receiving shots aimed at the original variant, followed by boosters and updated vaccines targeting variants — generated antibodies capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants and even some distantly related coronaviruses. [image or embed] — Elizabeth (@elizajody.bsky.social) May 18, 2024 at 7:40 PM

Thread:

The connection between #SARSCoV2 and neurodegenerationhttps://t.co/q4nZ5yXf0k @TheLancetNeuro

Quotes below:

1. SARS-CoV-2 infection should be considered as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, even though the distinction between causation versus disease acceleration is not… pic.twitter.com/stOfdw4QfJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 16, 2024

Long-COVID codes in health record may dramatically underestimate its prevalence About 55,500 patients were flagged for long #COVID, compared with 2.1 million who self-reported the condition in a community infection survey.https://t.co/1nwzm22NNS pic.twitter.com/RsfFlIhD7J — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 20, 2024

======

A big problem with outbreak response is that societies typically fight the last one, not the one right in front of them. That would be a dangerous instinct if the next pandemic is caused by flu, author/historian John Barry writes. #H5N1 #birdflu https://t.co/vGlzEPrTkw — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@HelenBranswell) May 16, 2024

Well, it is *checks notes* getting closer to summer. https://t.co/2abULJk27L — T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) May 20, 2024

Turns out uninsured Americans won't be able to get free COVID shots from @CDCgov this fall Last year, federal Bridge Access Program pledged shots until December. That will now end in August, after Congressional cuts "difficult decisions had to be made"https://t.co/lspZjMgugd https://t.co/jukUgj6DAt pic.twitter.com/vZ7DfiT8Jf — Alexander Tin (OOO thru 05/29) (@Alexander_Tin) May 15, 2024

COVID-19 Weekly Update:

Data reported: May 16, 2024

Daily average cases: 67

Daily average deaths: 0.6

Daily average COVID+ Hospitalizations: 102 pic.twitter.com/RSR2zV7qJS — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 16, 2024