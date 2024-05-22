Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Late Night GOP Freakshow Open Thread: Who Did Nazi This Coming?…

Late Night GOP Freakshow Open Thread: Who Did Nazi This Coming?…

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Jay

      Apparently, according to public statements by TIFG, only TIFG and Dan Scavino can post on his “Truth Social” account.

      So, they are trying to pull an Alito’s Wife gambit.

    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      Pity our poor MSM. They’re running into news that they can’t do “both sides” on and they just don’t know what to do with themselves. But they can’t report this honestly oh no no! That could get them tarred with horrific epithet of “liberal bias” and that just won’t do. So they’re stuck in neutral.

    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      The right is so intoxicated with their Biden is senile and unpopular memes that they can’t stop digging their own hole.  Keep it up boys.  Fly that swastika flag.  November is coming.

    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      Re Ron Filipkowski’s Tweet: Someone pointed out on Twitter earlier that Trump is on record—maybe even in a legal filing or deposition—as saying that only he and one other person, Dan Scavino, have posting access on his Truth Social account. So the “low-level minion did an oopsie” defense looks a little shaky.

      Plus it doesn’t matter. Once the thing gets out there, it spreads like wildfire among his base, and when it gets deleted and/⁮or disavowed they all have a knowing “wink, wink, say no more” laugh about it.

      ETA: What Jay said at #2.

