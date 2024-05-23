



We deserve a little treat!



Obama accepted his invitation to the White House state dinner for Kenya. He was a guest earlier today, too, at a reception at Blair House with Kenyan President Ruto. pic.twitter.com/koEwmRZ4Cg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 23, 2024

The First Lady is wearing a sapphire blue, hand-embroidered evening gown by Sergio Hudson per pooler @NikkiSchwab https://t.co/PVtkYnGSTf — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

President @WilliamsRuto makes a toast to the long life and health of President @JoeBiden @tv47news pic.twitter.com/gEdgycTpER — George Maringa (@georgemaringa_) May 24, 2024

Brad Paisley changed the lyrics of “American Saturday Night” to include a “Ukrainian flag hanging behind the bar” – earning him cheers from the state dinner crowd pic.twitter.com/jtcRcAbRcl — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 24, 2024





President Obama who was at the White House earlier for a VIP reception, dropped by the state dinner. He stayed for about 10 minutes and left as toasts began pic.twitter.com/V0r2jjAZlh — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

Bill and Hillary Clinton back for their second state dinner in a row pic.twitter.com/KAqTyEfSlq — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his wife Evan Ryan, who is Biden's Cabinet secretary, at the state dinner for Kenya. pic.twitter.com/NWo5P5pR18 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 23, 2024

Author Barbara Kingsolver among guests at White House state dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/1K0QR5XDDO — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 23, 2024

Earlier…

Kenya’s ‘Senior anchor / reporter’ is hyped!

President @WilliamsRuto's daughters join the Presidents and First Ladies on the North Portico of the @WhiteHouse @tv47news pic.twitter.com/1JqKws1acF — George Maringa (@georgemaringa_) May 23, 2024

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ welcomes Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House on Wednesday. Asked Biden when he plans to visit Africa and he said in February, after he is reelected. pic.twitter.com/6aUuIcR5m3 — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) May 22, 2024

POTUS and FLOTUS gave the Rutos rocking chair. POTUS gave President Ruto a first edition of MLK’s book “The Trumpet of Conscience.” And Dr. Biden gave First Lady Ruto a custom pearl and Arizona peridot necklace that was crafted by a jeweler in Philadelphia — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

President Obama met with President Ruto at Blair House https://t.co/MRgvL6BZ4i — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

Dr. Biden and Rachel Ruto visit nursing students at the Advanced Technical Center. Dr. Biden said this is her 40th year of teaching pic.twitter.com/wHVg4e3Dhv — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

Dr. Biden poses for a photo with a supporter and her baby outside the Advanced Learning Center. Mrs. Ruto held the baby pic.twitter.com/3Z848PKGkg — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 23, 2024

Chilled green tomato soup, short ribs, lobster and dessert with US and Kenya flags for tomorrow’s state dinner pic.twitter.com/bgBkUhDIuu — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 22, 2024

Including Secretary of Defense (General) Austin, LeVar Burton, Pete (& Chasten) Buttigieg, Merrick Garland, Melinda French Gates & her son Rory Gates, Deb Haaland, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Hakeem Jeffries, the mayors of Chicago, Milwaukee, Augusta, Phoenix & Charlotte (NC), Karine Jean-Pierre, Don McLean, Cheryl Mills, Jesse Moore, Ilhan Omar, John Podesta, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, April Ryan, Symone Sanders-Townsend & her husband, Maya Wiley, Shalanda Young…