Saturday Morning Open Thread: Entertainment Notes

The world has indeed changed, because I can remember a Cannes Festival era when the phrase “a tribute to George Lucas” would’ve caused actual physical violence to break out amongst the judges…

The 77th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d’Or, along with an honorary tribute for George Lucas.

The closing ceremony is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. local time, 12:45 p.m. U.S. Eastern time. It will be streamed live on Brut internationally and air on France 2 within France…

During the brief awards ceremony, Lucas will be given an honorary Palme d’Or. During the festival, Cannes gave the same tribute to Meryl Streep and the Japanese anime factory Studio Ghibli.

Me, I’d give an award to Xin, just on general principles…

Swiss comedy “Dog on Trial” premiered in the Un Certain Regard section, directed by and starring Laetitia Dosch. Based on a real case, the French-language film tells the story of a defense lawyer who takes on Cosmos, an aggressive dog facing legal action, as a client.

The titular dog is played by Kodi, a griffon, who Dosch says is really the star of the movie. It was important to her that Kodi had his name on the credits and the film poster and would be by her side in Cannes. A comedy-drama with a feminist outlook, “Dog on Trial” is about exploitation, Dosch says — and she has an offbeat theory as to what women and dogs have in common.

“Dogs come from wolves and we have been sculpting dogs for 40,000 years to become our perfect friends full of love,” she explains in an interview. “We castrate them also, so they can be peaceful all of the time, so we manipulate them to fit and to be exactly what we need. So, if I replace the word ‘dog’ by ‘women’ and I say the same sentence, it also makes sense.”

Kodi, however, did not get the memo. He spent the interview humping Dosch’s leg and licking her face, sending her earring cascading through the slatted flooring and earning him an eviction from the interview. He was kept away from subsequent red carpet appearances…

Also competing in Un Certain Regard — which curates a lineup of original and daring films — is another dog-centered drama, “Gou Zhen” (“Black Dog”) from the Chinese director Guan Hu. In it, Taiwanese superstar Eddie Peng plays Lang, who’s charged with removing stray dogs from his hometown on government orders ahead of the Olympic Games. One particular dog has a profound impact on Lang — and, as it turns out, on the actor himself.

Peng built up such a bond with his canine co-star Xin, a Jack Russell-greyhound cross, that he adopted her after filming ended and credits her for changing his outlook on life.

“They act truthfully,” Peng says of dogs, on a stroll around the Cannes harborfront with Xin, who accompanied him to France. “They don’t, you know, they don’t put on the mask. They don’t care about who you are or whether you’re famous or not, how much money you make.”

When he comes home, she jumps up like it’s the happiest moment of her entire life: “I think that’s something that we all need to learn from.”

She’s also changed the way he approaches acting, abandoning much backstory and preparation.

“Animals are just so present, you know. It will be so obvious somehow, if you are overacting,” he says.

The “jury of reporters”, however, preferred the scruffy leg-humper:


 
Elsewhere…

As an OG Time Bandits fan, I have to admit to a mild case of Hairy Eyeball here:

Waititi and Clement created the series with Iain Morris, and when it debuts July 24, it will follow an 11-year-old history geek named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) as he journeys through the centuries with a ragtag group of thieves.

Waititi and Clement tell EW that they’re both major fans of the original film, which starred Gilliam’s Monty Python costars John Cleese and Michael Palin, as well as Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, and Ian Holm. The longtime friends and collaborators remember seeing the original Time Bandits as young kids and getting hooked on its chaotic and darkly comedic tone…

The new Time Bandits reimagines the classic story over 10 episodes, following Kevin as he falls in with a group of marauders led by Lisa Kudrow’s Penelope. Waititi specifically says he’s wanted to work with Kudrow for years, and he and Clement have long admired her work from afar, particularly in HBO’s The Comeback.

“I just love Lisa Kudrow and thought it’d be awesome to see her leading a band of idiots through time,” Waititi explains…

That bigger budget also means that the show gets to travel throughout space and time — with a story stretching literally thousands of years. “There’s some you’d expect and some you wouldn’t perhaps,” Clement teases. “We go from prehistoric dinosaur times to the ‘90s. There are some medieval places like medieval England and medieval Africa. And we go the Ice Age. That’s a fun one.”

Time Bandits will premiere Wednesday, July 24, on Apple TV+.

Wouldn’t it be lovely to think so?…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      TBone

      A little light weekend reading by one of my favorite authors (yes, I downloaded .pdf) to prepare myself against whatever shitshow horrors are about to be up incoming from the Supremacists Court.  The last place you want alternative fact-finding. But here we are.  The more you know…

      The federal adversarial system is designed to leave fact-finding to trial court judges who hear testimony, make credibility determinations, and review evidence submitted by the parties.  The Constitution also assigns Congress a fact-finding role as the policymaking body responsible for investigating and gathering facts about the issues it legislates on.  Appellate courts generally must defer to the factual record compiled by the lower courts or Congress, and they usually may not second-guess or alter that record.

      The Roberts Court has increasingly departed from the record to indulge in free-range fact-finding to support its desired outcomes.

      https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/news/release/whitehouse-details-in-ohio-state-law-journal-roberts-courts-penchant-for-judicial-activism-through-false-fact-finding/

      MomSense

      I’m drinking coffee before the moving weekend begins.  Turned on the news – and that will make you want to stop lazing around and get the fuck away from the tv.  I’m loving all these pundits talking about why half the country believes the opposite of reality about unemployment, the stock market, and the economy in general.  Now they are talking about how there doesn’t seem to be outrage about trump sharing a video with “American Reich”.  They are all looking around like how did this happen?  People don’t know what that means.  Why are people so misinformed?

      Perhaps they have never watched television news?  They cannot comprehend how their pathetic constant discussion of gas prices and Biden is old and decades of bothsiderism and serving as stenographers for Republicans may have contributed to our current situation?

      OzarkHillbilly

      As an OG Time Bandits fan, I have to admit to a mild case of Hairy Eyeball here

      Me too. I just don’t see it measuring up to the Terry Gilliam standard.

      MomSense

      @TBone:

      I know it’s just painful watching these people.  Now they are moving on to what the Biden campaign has to do to counter/educate the American people.

      If only there were broadcasts and publications dedicated to informing the public.  Hmmm, we could call it news.

      moonbat

      I’m glad the new Time Bandits is going to be on Apple TV because I don’t subscribe to Apple TV. When are the bros in Hollywood going to stop remaking every movie they loved as a child?

      I hope the The Apprentice wins the Palm d’Or so that TFG has a stroke over it. She said sweetly.

      eclare

      Season Three of The Bear is being released on June 27.  The whole season, yay!

      I love Hacks, but I haven’t been watching because I don’t want to take it one week at a time.  Enough episodes have built up now, I may try to get through three or four today.

      MomSense

      @eclare:

      Thank you!  I’ve been going to the house in the evenings with small loads of all the WTF items and measuring for rugs, etc.  We have had a week with high 80s and 90s temperatures and the house is cool inside even upstairs.  Huge shade tree on the south side and a constant breeze from the river just down the hill seem to be working.  I was worrying about a/c and electricity bills and I think I’m going to be fine without

      ETA  I met one of my neighbors when I stopped to compliment her wonderful gardens.  She works at Fedco and gave me three fruit trees!!

      narya

      Well, the big question is whether they’ll get the whole race (Indy 500) before the rains arrive on Sunday; it doesn’t look promising, tbh. We have ponchos, and a hotel room for both Saturday and Sunday nights, so we will be there if they run it Monday. Back in the day, my friend would go down and back the same day, and we did that a few times when I first started going with him (this is my 14th? 15th? year). Then a few years we got a room for Saturday night, which made it less of a scramble to get to the track. In 2018 or 2019, it looked like it might rain on Sunday, so we got a room for both nights, and it is now the only way to go. That shower at the hotel, in place of a long, gritty drive back to Chicago, is heaven.

      MomSense

      @eclare:

      It’s my favorite seed/seedling/tree provider and it’s located in the same town.  Johnny’s is in a neighboring town so I’m in garden heaven.

      Brachiator

      I realize that I don’t know about any of the films or directors at Cannes this year. I used to follow this stuff fairly intently.

      Get an exclusive first look at Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s ‘Time Bandits’ TV show starring Lisa Kudrow.

      The original film was a quirky delight. If I recall correctly, George Harrison was a financial backer for the film.

      Baud

      @MomSense:

      It’s the same schtick. Once you get to a certain age, you see the patterns and how they cycle through the same methods. I get it. It works for them. But I don’t have to participate in the show by watching.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Brachiator:

      If I recall correctly, George Harrison was a financial backer for the film.

      He might’ve been.  I know he was a backer for Life of Brian.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      I don’t want to watch either but I’ve got to start getting ready for phonebanking season.  I try to catch up so I don’t waste calls wondering what they are talking about.

      Brachiator

      @MomSense:

      If only there were broadcasts and publications dedicated to informing the public.  Hmmm, we could call it news.

      No one would watch. Many people are too busy entertaining themselves into oblivion.

      They prefer political leaders who will pay them on the head and tell them that everything is all right.

      Scout211

      Speaking of Cannes,

      Attorneys for Donald Trump have sent a cease and desist letter to the filmmakers behind “The Apprentice” in an effort to block its U.S. sale and release. It warns the team behind the film not to pursue a distribution deal, according to two people who have read the letter. “The Apprentice,” which looks at Trump’s early years as a real estate developer and his relationship with Roy Cohn, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

      “The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president,” the producers of the film said in a statement regarding the cease-and-desist letter. “We want everyone to see it and then decide.”

      The movie, which was independently produced, stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn. It presents a damning portrait of the former president as an ethically compromised, philanderer who stiffs contractors and cuts deals with the mob to get his buildings completed. It includes other controversial details, including a scene where Trump rapes his first wife, Ivana, and depicts him abusing amphetamines to lose weight, as well as undergoing liposuction and plastic surgery.

      LOL.   Props for “fair and balanced.”

      Bold added.

      MomSense

      @eclare:

      I love The Bear.  At the start of season 2  I wasn’t sure if I liked it as well as the first season, but it won me over.  And that Jaime Lee Curtis episode is some of the best acting I’ve ever seen.  Just fucking brilliant.

      eclare

      @MomSense:

      That episode especially had my nerves jangling all the way through, so tense.  I also loved the episode where Marcus went to Copenhagen and took care of an invisible 🐈.

      Kristine

      Liked the first Knives Out movie. Loved Glass Onion. Very much looking forward to #3. To me it looks like Daniel Craig is having the time of his life playing Benoit Blanc.

      Hoping for more Hugh Grant in this one.

      Kay

      This is who will be deciding what medical care pregnant women are permitted to receive in Texas:

      One of the US’s leading anti-abortion activists has been appointed to a Texas health committee tasked with reviewing maternal deaths.
      The move worries reproductive justice advocates who say the state’s abortion ban – among the strictest in the US – has placed pregnant women’s lives in jeopardy. The appointment could undermine the committee’s ability to accurately examine the impact of the law on deaths during and in the immediate aftermath of pregnancy, they say.

      “This appointment speaks volumes about how seriously certain state leaders are taking the issue of maternal mortality,” said Kamyon Conner, executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund, an abortion assistance group that advocates for reproductive health equity. “It is another sign that the state is more interested in furthering their anti-abortion agenda than protecting the lives of pregnant Texans.”

      Dr Ingrid Skop, a San Antonio-based OB-GYN, has long been vocal about her views on abortion.

      Skop serves as vice-president and director of medical affairs for the national anti-abortion research group Charlotte Lozier Institute and is a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She is also a plaintiff in a US supreme court lawsuit seeking to revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the key abortion drug mifepristone, which she argues is “dangerous” despite years of evidence showing the drug is safe. She has authored a number of research papers that were ultimately retracted for misleading errors.

      She’ll be drafting the statewide standards of care that every physician will have to follow. How does one practice medicine ethically in Texas? I don’t think it’s possible. Female patients receive substandard medical care in that state, by law and by deliberate design.

      Kay

      Dr. Skop enthusiastically advocates for 9 year old girls giving birth. If you’re a physician in Texas this is who you wil be taking orders from. I think you have to resign -one can’t both honor the medical oath and live and work in anti choice states. Women come second to fundamentalist religious dogma. They’re getting substandard care.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: I linked to an article about her yesterday in which it was reported:

      Skop – who has called the supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade “a victory in the battle but not the end of the war” – has argued in favor of forcing rape and incest victims as young as nine or 10 to carry pregnancies to term. “If she is developed enough to be menstruating and become pregnant and reach sexual maturity, she can safely give birth to a baby,” Skop told the House oversight committee in 2021. Pregnancy at such a young age is shown to carry significant health risks, including pre-eclampsia and infections.

      “Old enough to bleed, old enough to breed.”

      eta: Aaaaannnd you got there first.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      She also runs a fake science foundation. Whatever physician you choose in Texas, this physician is actually who you are getting, because she’ll be making the rules for all physicians. This is lowest level quality of care as law. Even if a physician wants to provide modern, evidence based standard of care he or she cannot. Texas has banned that option. I don’t think professionals can accept this level of micromanaging and remain professionals. I think it’s a contradiction and real ethical problem for them. They’re not exercising independent judgment.

      Kay

      What you’re buying when you hire a physician (or any professional service) is THAT person’s expert judgment.  If you’re in Texas and you’re a woman it doesn’t matter who you hire – you’re getting a Right wing religious extremist, because her judgment supplants your physician’s, by law.

      Texas is jamming their low quality hire into the examining room with you and your physician, and she has a veto over any treatment plan.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Fundamentalist religious don’t believe little girls can be raped. They think the sluts tempted the Godly man. That’s why they force them to give birth – as punishment.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay:I don’t think professionals can accept this level of micromanaging and remain professionals. I think it’s a contradiction and real ethical problem for them.

      Agreed, I don’t envy their choices. Stay and try to care for people in need as best you can, or leave them behind because the Faustian bargain one has to accept is just too much.

