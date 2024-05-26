Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Books are my comfort food!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

When we show up, we win.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Sunday Evening Open Thread: A Bright Spot in Idaho News

Sunday Evening Open Thread: A Bright Spot in Idaho News

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: ,

I don’t know if Mr. Posey will ever see a dime of this, but I’m glad he was publicly exonerated. From the local Couer d’Alene Press, “Jury awards $1.1 million to drag performer”:

A jury has awarded more than $1.1 million in damages to the drag performer who sued a blogger for defamation.

The unanimous verdict was returned Friday. The jury found that blogger Summer Bushnell defamed Post Falls resident Eric Posey when she accused him of exposing himself to the crowd while he performed in drag at the Coeur d’Alene City Park bandshell in June 2022…

Jurors awarded Posey $926,000 in compensatory damages for defamation. Because Posey proved that Bushnell knew her allegations were false when she made them or that she made the accusations with “reckless disregard” for the truth, the jury awarded additional punitive damages in the amount of $250,000.

The day of Posey’s performance, June 11, 2022, Bushnell posted a video of herself discussing the mass arrest of Patriot Front members near City Park, as well as footage from Posey’s performance.

“Why did no one arrest the man in a dress who flashed his genitalia to minors and people in the crowd?” she said in the video. “No one said anything about it and there’s video. I’m going to put up a blurred video to prove it.”

The next day, Bushnell published an edited video she had received from local videographer Jeremy Lokken, which included a blur over Posey’s pelvis. Bushnell told others that the blur concealed “fully exposed genitals” and urged people to contact police.

The edited video garnered many thousands of views, sparking national news coverage and a police investigation. City prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges and stated publicly that the unedited video showed no exposure…

“The jury’s verdict demonstrates a clear message to this community that you have to be truthful,” said Wendy J. Olsen, one of Posey’s attorneys. “The jury did good, hard work. They rendered a tremendous service to the community.”

Posey said Bushnell’s false allegations have changed his life. He said he’s received death threats and faced harassment while edited images of him dancing at the bandshell became the symbol of a national movement against drag. He said the support of his friends helped him survive…

The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours Friday after a five-day trial. Before returning the verdict, jurors asked the court if they could direct Bushnell to take down her posts about Posey and publicly apologize to him. First District Judge Ross Pittman, who presided over the trial, indicated they could not do so.

As of Friday evening, the videos remain on Bushnell’s website and Facebook page…

In a statement published Friday, the North Idaho Pride Alliance expressed gratitude to the jurors and affirmed its commitment to “ensuring the safety and well-being” of North Idaho’s LGBTQ+ community. NIPA organized the annual Pride in the Park celebration where Posey performed in 2022.

Per the Associated Press:

Jurors awarded Posey $926,000 in compensatory damages for defamation. Because Posey proved that Bushnell knew her allegations were false when she made them or that she made the accusations with reckless disregard for the truth, the jury awarded $250,000 in additional punitive damages.

Posey, who uses the stage name Mona Liza Million, performed three times at the Pride in the Park celebration wearing a long-sleeve leotard, black shorts and tights, with a shiny metallic boa around his waist. He did not remove clothing.

The Pride event made national news at the time — not because of Posey’s performances, but because 31 members of a white supremacist group called Patriot Front were arrested nearby and charged with conspiracy to riot…

(Gift link to a 2023 NYTimes article: 5 White Nationalist Group Members Convicted in Plans to Riot at Pride Event”.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Chet Murthy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dmsilev
  • Eyeroller
  • Gunga Dean
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hells littlest angel
  • Hoodie
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JoyceH
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • PaulB
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Sally
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    5. 5.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Excellent! I hope he can have her hounded until she pays up what she owes. That she still has the video up tells me that she refuses to admit to her viewers that she’s a fucking liar. She admitted in court that she saw no bare genitalia, thus admitting she has defamed the plaintiff.

      I hope other conservative Christian liars are sweating about this. A jury in a conservative state ruled against a lying conservative and awarded damages. There were some damned good people on that jury that did the right thing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chet Murthy

      @smith: One would hope that Mr. Posey, like Ms. E. Jean Carroll, can sue again for further damages until the damn defamatory content is brought down.

      I have to say, I feel like something needs to be done so that deep-pocketed malefactors can be made to cough up these damages awards.  Alex Jones, TFG this jamoke Bushnell, and the list goes on and on, of people who just somehow seem able to flout the law.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @sab: Does the jury have the legal authority to issue an order like that? Sounded like the judge said no, but the story didn’t really give any details on that aspect. Hopefully his lawyers will keep going after her until she does take them down.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      Great verdict. It is insane to know that the blogger thought that she could get away with lying about the performer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      Seems like defamation is becoming a growth sector for the legal profession. Train more, we need ‘em all.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PaulB

      A response to the original lawsuit on Facebook, copied verbatim. The duplicate text, misspellings, and incoherence are all in the original post.

      Eric Posey, a MAN who is a Drag Queen performer and goes by the stage name of Mona Liza Million entering @KootenaiCounty Courthouse as he sueing Summer BusEric Posey, a MAN who is a Drag Queen performer and goes by the stage name of Mona Liza Million entering Kootenai County Courthouse as he sueing Summer Bushnell for defamation, after she shared footage of Posey performing at a homosexual pride event. So much for our 1st Amendment and our freedoms. Idaho Republican Party Kootenai County Republican Central Committee North Idaho Freedom Fighters Casey Whalen North Ida Exposed Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

      Yeah, what is this world coming to that you cannot lie and defame someone?!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @Steeplejack: Genius timing, A.L.!  Two minutes before the regularly scheduled “Medium Cool.”

      … To be followed, at some unpredictable interval, by Adam’s (important!) nightly Ukraine update, and possibly the Blogmaster’s (also important) mood-of-the-evening update.

      I wanted to  get this good news up while people could still see it, and also give everyone a space for comments that were not Medium Cool!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hoodie

      @Brachiator: After years of Trump getting away with similar or worse, not that surprising. The Carroll case is really the first instance of any accountability, and that’s NY. She might have thought she was safe in Idaho.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      @Brachiator: Great verdict. It is insane to know that the blogger thought that she could get away with lying about the performer.

      They get away with defaming people all the time. I suspect by now they feel entitled to lie about random people to serve their own purposes. After all, Rudy was continuing to lie about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss even after the defamation verdict against him, and only stopped recently when he was threatened with further legal action. It took losing what will probably amount to $100 million before the Defendant stopped defaming E. Jean Carroll.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      These right-wing psycho liars better be careful: public opinion on this issue isn’t where they think it is. Too many straight cis women have had fun at gay bars and drag nights. The normie position isn’t hatred.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      wjca

      @sab: I still don’t see why she cannot be required to take the post down.

      Perhaps he can sue her again if it remains up.  Clearly, after this verdict, the case would be a slam dunk.

      EDT Chet Murthy got there first

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sally

      They say what they desperately want to be true. She probably believes “he wanted to have exposed himself”, and that’s justification enough. They have tortuous threads to convince themselves of their righteousness. “I voted for my dead mother because I knew how she would would have voted – that’s not voter fraud”. Deluded isn’t a strong enough concept.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PaulB

      From an earlier article about the lawsuit, while it was underway:

      Lokken [the original videographer] testified Wednesday that he saw no nudity when he watched Posey’s performance in real time. But later on, when he pulled still images from the recording, upscaled them by 300% and increased the brightness by more than 50%, he said he believes he saw Posey’s genitals in five frames of video.

      At the request of Bushnell’s attorney, Lokken rose from the witness stand and approached a screen where a magnified image of Posey’s performance was displayed. He pointed to a shadow on Posey’s leg, telling jurors he believes a testicle is visible in that spot.

      Five frames of video?! From an upscaled and brightened video? How on earth could you even manage to have your genitals appear in just five frames of video? Oh, and get this:

      Lokken also acknowledged that he had included footage of children in the edited video that was recorded during a different performance.

      Bushnell testified that she saw “the faint outline of a testicle” in the upscaled, brightened images, and that she posted the blurred video, rather than the unedited video, because she thought:

      I don’t believe it would’ve stayed up. I believe it would’ve violated community standards and been taken down.

      Unbelievable. Or, rather, all too believable.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Anne Laurie: I’m glad you posted this — love a good FAFO story!

      Speaking of which, i just discovered that Sedition Panda, recently convicted and awaiting sentencing for assaulting cops on 1/6 while wearing a giant panda costume head, lives in my county! Not for long, hopefully — sounds like he’ll be off to Club Fed despite having drawn a Trumpy judge.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      smith

      @Sally: You should see some of the MAGA accounts of the Defendant’s reception by the Libertarians last night. According to them, the libertarians loved him. I saw where one RW “news” outlet even altered the sound track to make it seem the audience was chanting in support.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TBone

      @Betty Cracker: there were furries at J6?  What the…

      Glad he’s getting his Finding Out – a blogger recently expressed a desire for a commemorative china plate collection (buy ten and DePape is free!) to celebrate every seditionist’s prison sentence.  I want the Panda plate!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PaulB

      @Harrison Wesley: It’s a miracle! The Vision of the Testicle!

      That would be a miracle, all right. Let’s see … a typical video runs at 30 frames per second, so 5 frames of video would be 1/6 of a second. They couldn’t arrange for a longer miracle?

      Although, come to think of it, there is an anecdote told of Walt Disney, that some of his people decided to test his legendary ability to spot flaws in a video by inserting a single frame of a nude woman in an internal screening of a Mickey Mouse cartoon.

      Walt did indeed spot the image, and was actually pleased at the prank, since it confirmed his acuity.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      @PaulB:

      “the faint outline of a testicle”

      I mean, I saw that in those (fantastic) pictures of Jon Hamm that went viral a few years ago. That was awesome.

      ETA: Perhaps not so faint.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      PaulB

      @Suzanne: I mean, I saw that in those (fantastic) pictures of Jon Hamm that went viral a few years ago. That was awesome.

      LOL…. At least you’re not claiming that Hamm was nekkid in those pictures.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      This is why the modern GOP has always been so keen on “reforming” the tort system: it’s a backstop in certain ways against their worst excesses.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      HumboldtBlue

      I just finished reading this story linked from Reddit. Great news. That Mrs. Potato head looking twat is going to be paying him for the rest of her life.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.