This *Idaho jury* even asked the judge if they had the power to also make the far right blogger *apologize* to the drag performer.https://t.co/d1fRH4atUT
I don’t know if Mr. Posey will ever see a dime of this, but I’m glad he was publicly exonerated. From the local Couer d’Alene Press, “Jury awards $1.1 million to drag performer”:
A jury has awarded more than $1.1 million in damages to the drag performer who sued a blogger for defamation.
The unanimous verdict was returned Friday. The jury found that blogger Summer Bushnell defamed Post Falls resident Eric Posey when she accused him of exposing himself to the crowd while he performed in drag at the Coeur d’Alene City Park bandshell in June 2022…
Jurors awarded Posey $926,000 in compensatory damages for defamation. Because Posey proved that Bushnell knew her allegations were false when she made them or that she made the accusations with “reckless disregard” for the truth, the jury awarded additional punitive damages in the amount of $250,000.
The day of Posey’s performance, June 11, 2022, Bushnell posted a video of herself discussing the mass arrest of Patriot Front members near City Park, as well as footage from Posey’s performance.
“Why did no one arrest the man in a dress who flashed his genitalia to minors and people in the crowd?” she said in the video. “No one said anything about it and there’s video. I’m going to put up a blurred video to prove it.”
The next day, Bushnell published an edited video she had received from local videographer Jeremy Lokken, which included a blur over Posey’s pelvis. Bushnell told others that the blur concealed “fully exposed genitals” and urged people to contact police.
The edited video garnered many thousands of views, sparking national news coverage and a police investigation. City prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges and stated publicly that the unedited video showed no exposure…
“The jury’s verdict demonstrates a clear message to this community that you have to be truthful,” said Wendy J. Olsen, one of Posey’s attorneys. “The jury did good, hard work. They rendered a tremendous service to the community.”
Posey said Bushnell’s false allegations have changed his life. He said he’s received death threats and faced harassment while edited images of him dancing at the bandshell became the symbol of a national movement against drag. He said the support of his friends helped him survive…
The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours Friday after a five-day trial. Before returning the verdict, jurors asked the court if they could direct Bushnell to take down her posts about Posey and publicly apologize to him. First District Judge Ross Pittman, who presided over the trial, indicated they could not do so.
As of Friday evening, the videos remain on Bushnell’s website and Facebook page…
In a statement published Friday, the North Idaho Pride Alliance expressed gratitude to the jurors and affirmed its commitment to “ensuring the safety and well-being” of North Idaho’s LGBTQ+ community. NIPA organized the annual Pride in the Park celebration where Posey performed in 2022.
The Kootenai Journal
Per the Associated Press:
Posey, who uses the stage name Mona Liza Million, performed three times at the Pride in the Park celebration wearing a long-sleeve leotard, black shorts and tights, with a shiny metallic boa around his waist. He did not remove clothing.
The Pride event made national news at the time — not because of Posey’s performances, but because 31 members of a white supremacist group called Patriot Front were arrested nearby and charged with conspiracy to riot…
(Gift link to a 2023 NYTimes article: “5 White Nationalist Group Members Convicted in Plans to Riot at Pride Event”.)
Best part of the day?
This. I cried like a baby.
Thank you @KayeThornbrugh for capturing this moment into today’s news coverage. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/YnDWC9Z6KH pic.twitter.com/5xZ1auwlRS
Bloggers lying about people can be very expensive.
Idaho has a whole bunch of bloggers who regularly lie about people.
The conversations in their network right now must be passionate.#idpol https://t.co/VnzIQ4AUVJ
