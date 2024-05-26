Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naps, TV Notes & Pink Birds (Open Thread)

I’m not much of a napper but have been advised to give it a try. I’m bad at it so far. If I sleep during the day, I end up spending most of the the overnight hours either on the sofa watching TV between two snoring dogs or on the porch, listening to the swamp symphony. Here’s what that sounds like.

This weekend, I watched the latest episode of “Hacks,” (HBO Max) featuring the wonderful Jean Smart as aging Boomer comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, Deborah’s writer-collaborator and Gen Z foil.

This week’s episode centered on “cancel culture,” and damned if “Hacks” didn’t pull off a show on that thorny topic that managed to examine the issue thoughtfully while mostly avoiding self-righteousness or dismissiveness.

“Hacks” made the too-often overlooked point that celebrities with giant megaphones who get “canceled” might lose a gig in a worst-case scenario, but they’re never really silenced and go right on being rich, famous and influential.

“Hacks” portrayed at least some of the folks who took offense in the context of the show as sincere people who want a culture that does better by all its constituent parts rather than as a ravening mob gleefully out to ruin someone.

The lesson was that a hack is someone who refuses to learn and grow. Impressively nuanced, and Bill Maher, Jerry Seinfeld and the other cancel culture whiners should take note.

A new season of “The Great American Baking Show” has dropped on the free Roku channel. Haven’t watched it yet, but the British version got me through some tough times, particularly after the 2016 election.

I’ve also learned a few things about baking from watching that show. Baking has never been a strength for me. I’m a home cook who likes to improvise; I tend to struggle with discipline and precise instructions. (Probably a life metaphor in there somewhere).

Bill is watching “Outer Range” on Prime, which features Barbra Streisand’s stepson Josh Brolin as a rancher with a supernatural pasture. The concept is intriguing (big hole in a pasture that facilitates time travel when people, animals, etc., jump or fall in), but there doesn’t seem to a cohesive plot, just a series of loosely connected vignettes.

So when I try to watch that, I usually end up wandering off to listen to the frogs sing and the owls hoot and the insects trill. It makes more sense.

Open thread!

PS: Here’s a gift link to a WaPo story about flamingos’ triumphant return to Florida. Last year after Hurricane Idalia, we talked a bit here about flamingo sightings in the state. I couldn’t be happier about the prospect that flamingos are repopulating the area — God knows we need their vivid goofiness now more than ever!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    80Comments

    2. 2.

      Kay

      I don’t think Jerry Seinfeld watches tv. There are a lot of funny shows. Hacks is funny, for just one example. What did he think was going to happen? People would just watch re reruns of his stupid show forever?

    3. 3.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Hmm, I like the swamp symphony, but it seems hard to fall asleep to. Does one eventually just tune it out?

    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      And I have a friend who complains about the early-morning birds waking him up in the morning.  The nighttime swamp cacophony takes it to a new level, but I suppose it’s just white noise after a while.

      ETA. Beaten to the punch by OFC

    5. 5.

      eclare

      I read a comment somewhere recently that asked, have you noticed that all the people complaining about being canceled ended up with multi-million dollar gigs on Netflix?

      I’m happy to hear that Hacks is still great, I love that show.  I’m waiting til the season ends so I can binge it.

      I love your swamp symphony.  Nature’s living and breathing white noise machine.

    6. 6.

      Kay

      I talked to my daughter in law in Copenhagen this morning. She went to see Taylor Swift in concert in Stockholm and really had fun. Stockholm went all out, had a whole “welcome to Swiftholm” campaign all cued up for the fans, drink and hotel specials, meal coupons, the whole works. She said there were a lot of Americans there.

    7. 7.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Kay:

      I missed the original Seinfeld phenomenon, because we were living overseas at the time. I tried watching once or twice when we were back in the States, but the humor passed me by. Plus none of the characters seemed likable or interesting. Not the first time I was not in sync with popular culture, though.

    11. 11.

      eclare

      @Kay:

      Liverpool is doing the same for fans, public art, classes, etc.  The UK expects Taylor to have a 1B impact on the economy between all of her shows.  She is doing eight nights at Wembley.

      I read that a lot of Americans are going to Europe because without Ticketmaster the prices are lower.  People can get a vacation in Europe and see a show for what it would cost just to see a show here.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @O. Felix Culpa: Like background noise in a city. It barely registers unless you actively pay attention. It goes on all day too, but at a different pitch and volume.

    13. 13.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Kay:

      I’ll have to give Veep…and Hacks…a try. For whatever reason, I kind of dropped TV watching once my kids left home. Except for a few cooking shows and, when I’m feeling masochistic, White Sox baseball.

    14. 14.

      frosty

      We had two flamingos end up in a pond in Chambersburg PA last year, 65 miles to the west of me. I’m still kicking myself for not hopping in the car to see them. Every other birder around here did.

      They would have been a first for me, even after we went to Flamingo Bay in the Everglades. No flamingos there!!

    17. 17.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Betty Cracker:

      Makes sense. Our house backs onto a busy street, and I conk out despite (because of???) the traffic noise. I remember needing earplugs, though, when we were staying in a cabin in Virginia during peeper season. What a racket those guys made!

    19. 19.

      Jay

      @eclare:

      A bunch of Canadians are making the trip as well. Yes we have Ticketmaster.

      Kinda says a lot about monopolies when a return ticket to Europe, an affordable hotel, food and drinks, a Taylor Swift Concert ticket, merch, is cheaper than a Ticketmaster ticket relatively close by.

    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      A MAGA dope snowbird from WA bought the property next door to us last year from the nice NY snowbirds who lived there before. I keep waiting for them to go home for the season so I can quit taking precautions to avoid them, but the husband just told Bill they’re going to stick around for hurricane season! Why??? They think it’s hot now, so I give them until July 15.

    21. 21.

      S Cerevisiae

      I saw a flamingo fly over when I was in St. Petersburg last winter! I was sitting in the shade in the backyard doing an e-bird species count when suddenly there is this huge, pink, long-necked, long-legged bird flying by at fairly low altitude. it was unmistakable and I shouted “holy shit, it’s a fucking flamingo!”

      I would see many different birds flying by but was not expecting that.

    22. 22.

      frosty

      @Kay: ​@O. Felix Culpa: ​I thought Veep was great. Julia Louis-Dreyfus nailed the part of a politician with no values. The rest of the cast was really good too. And such inspired swearing!​

    26. 26.

      opiejeanne

      @Raoul Paste: When we lived in Riverside, CA various people would gripe about the mocking birds singing so late and into the wee hours, and it bugged me at first. But one night I realized it was imitating a robin, later it gave an excellent rendition of a neighbor’s garage door’s screech when it opened, and finally made an attempt at the acorn woodpeckers’ sound, and I laughed. I found it was easy to fall asleep to if I wasn’t busy hating the concert.

    27. 27.

      JaySinWA

      @Betty Cracker: A MAGA dope snowbird from WA bought the property next door to us

      We’re not sending you our best? Sorry.

      They certainly are far from home, but depending on were they are from the heat may not drive them out, but the humidity might. Where are the gators when you need them?

    28. 28.

      eclare

      @Betty Cracker:

      Snowbirds from WA state?  Does it snow much or get cold there, outside of places with altitude?

      Or maybe he bought into the whole DeSantis=freedumb calculation?

    29. 29.

      cmorenc

      I find your swamp sounds relaxing and meditative.  Of course, originally being from southeastern NC along the swampy Lumber River, I’ve heard that symphony before.

    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      I keep waiting for a flamingo to land in the swamp. It could happen — I’ve seen them farther north than we are, but we’re a ways from the coast. But I figure if the swamp is attractive to the spoonbills, which are also mostly coastal, flamingos might visit too.

    31. 31.

      opiejeanne

      @Kay: There was a claim that you could fly to Europe, stay in a hotel, and get tickets for about what the tickets to her show cost here. It was a slap at the ticket sellers in the US, Ticketmaster?, hogging tickets and jacking up the prices.

    32. 32.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @SpaceUnit: Or when everyone wakes up and realizes that they were never funny/witty/philosophical to begin with.

      Exhibit A: Bill Maher

      Exhibit B: George Carlin

    34. 34.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      I don’t need your swamp symphony, because I have a cricket choir living in my ears. They never stop playing! Sometimes they get edgy and play loud ringing noises. (I think I have tinnitus- going to ENT soon to find out.)

    36. 36.

      Gwangung

      Some humor is timeless. Some humor is tied to its time and fashion. Some folks have the humility to recognize which of their material falls where.

      (my jokes are definitely the latter. My humor sometimes is the former).

    37. 37.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Betty Cracker: I think its lovely. I grew up with the cornfield symphony of millions of grasshoppers and katydids and tree frogs.*

      What creature is it that makes that sort of twangy metallic banjo sound ?

      *Eta: and whip-poor-wills and nighthawks and barn owls…

    39. 39.

      Brachiator

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      I’m not much of a napper but have been advised to give it a try. I’m bad at it so far.

      I am a champion at taking naps. I’ve also always been a night person, so the naps maybe are a way of compensating.

      Hmm, I like the swamp symphony, but it seems hard to fall asleep to. Does one eventually just tune it out?

      Never lived near a swamp, but I love outdoor sounds, especially the sound of rain. It’s comforting and actually helps me get to sleep. I don’t like super quiet rooms, but can adjust and sleep through the absence of noise. 

    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: The husband told Bill he loves Trump and DeSantis and wanted to experience the “freedom.” So dumb. I suspect the lack of state income tax has something to do with it too — they probably claim it as their primary residence. They say they have a place in the Puget Sound area.

    42. 42.

      UncleEbeneezer

      My favorite episode of Atlanta is “New Jazz.”  In it Alfred (rapper, Paper Boi) takes a heavy dose of marijuana and has an incredibly trippy experience wandering around Amsterdam.  At one point he finds himself at “The Cancel Club” sitting next to Liam Neeson.  Everyone in the club has supposedly been “cancelled” for something they did.  Neeson talks about the time he expressed wanting to kill a black man, any black man, after a friend of his was raped (an incident that caused a lot of bad PR for Neeson when it surfaced a few years ago).  Alfred asks him what he learned from the whole experience.  Neeson laughs and reminds Alfred that he’s white, and as such, he doesn’t have to learn a damn thing if he doesn’t want to.

      There have been several other shows that also mock the whole Cancel Culture hysteria on the Right, as well as the SJW/Progressives who put so much time and energy into trying to get people cancelled, for even the tiniest mistakes.

    43. 43.

      Spanky

      I thought of you, BC, when I saw the WaPo article. Glad you saw it as well. The other article worth mentioning is J. Rubin’s “What More Need Alito Do Before Durbin Gets Off The Stick?”

      Title is self- explanatory, and further evidence that she’s a jackal, either in spirit or in fact.

    44. 44.

      Brachiator

      @rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun):

      Exhibit B: George Carlin

      I will fight you concerning George Carlin.

      I will agree that later in his career, anger and cynicism sometimes threatened to overwhelm his comedy. But I always enjoy how he plays with the absurdities of language, a tradition going back to Lenny Bruce and other great comedians.

    45. 45.

      TaMara

      When my dad was stationed on Cape Cod, about a mile from our house, deep in the national seashore forest, was a pond filled with peepers. I do miss hearing those.

      When my now ex and I stayed in the treehouse tents on St. John, VI, we were kept awake all night by scary things chomping on leaves under the tents. It was dark when we arrived, so we didn’t see them until morning – they were no less terrifying in daylight when we finally realized they were giant-assed hermit crabs. A LOT of them. Until then, I thought they only came in the mini-variety.

      They were the thing of B-movie nightmares.

    46. 46.

      opiejeanne

      @eclare: We get snow fairly often, usually not a lot and this year it was sparse and didn’t stick around, but we’ve been snowed in 3 or 4 times in the past 14 years, meaning there’s at least a foot of snow on the driveway.

      I curse the years without enough snow because the stuff acts as an insulating blanket for more tender plants. This year we lot the Edgeworthia I planted in 2015; it bloomed when there was a little snow on the ground, then the weather warmed up in so much for a week that we had the AC on for two days, then the temp plunged in to the lowish 20s.

      Only one of the five apple trees has fruit on it, but that one’s a real trooper. William’s Pride, ripens earlier than other varieties, the skin is nearly purple, and the ripe fruit smells like perfume.

      I’m trying a trick I read about on the Edgeworthia, pruning back to a node on the branches,, and if there’s any life left in the plant it may survive and sprout some leaves.

    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @Spanky: Rubin is the most righteous of the Never Trumpers, IMO. I think she’s a sincere convert who won’t backslide even if Republicans pretend to be sane again someday.

    49. 49.

      SectionH

      @eclare: You don’t need a machine to get a white noise generator. Check out an app called (doh!) “White Noise” or maybe “White Noise Lite.”  There are 50+ noises on the Lite version – some are unlikely sounds to go to sleep by IMO, but it’s a wide range. And if you click on the little crescent moon icon in bottom right corner*, the screen shows the time on a black background. That’s tweakable in various ways.

      *At least on my iPhone. Not there on my laptop.

    50. 50.

      Spanky

      @opiejeanne: It’s always entertaining to fire up Merlin’s song ID when a mockingbird is in full throat.

      When we lived in the inner suburbs of DC we had a mocker who did a perfect phone ring.

    51. 51.

      realbtl

      No swamp but often during August I’ll have 20-50 Canadian Geese spend the night on the lake about 50 yards down the hill. The sound track goes- silence- one (probably Republican) goose starts pissing and moaning about something- over about a minute or so the whole pack of them are complaining- over the next couple of minutes it dies down to- silence.

    52. 52.

      R-Jud

      @rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun): I wound up with tinnitus after getting wild-type COVID in March 2020 (it was the 12 days of high fever that did it, not the virus per se). It’s so unbelievably irritating, but having a white noise machine or fan on, especially at night seems to help.

    53. 53.

      zhena gogolia

      This was a brilliant episode of Hacks. I’ve tried to repeat some of the lines, but if Jean Smart isn’t saying them, they aren’t as funny.

      The scene with her business manager and the fan at the Pride event was so beautifully acted.

    54. 54.

      JaySinWA

      @Betty Cracker: Okay, Puget sound heat is lower than the east side, but more humid. I found hot days in the eastside more tolerable than here around the Sound, even though they were much hotter. Not a lot of snow to run away from, but we still call them snowbirds. Eastern WA winters can be brutal, but I don’t recall a lot of folks snowbirding there, perhaps because the local economy wasn’t strong enough.

      ETA Washington state doesn’t have a income tax either.

      @eclare:  East side is cold and snowy in winter and hot in summer. Puget sound  and western WA not so much, although there are occasional heavy snows throughout the coast. And I mean literally heavy as in dense.

    55. 55.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I love Seinfeld and I still watch the reruns.  I don’t think a day goes by where I don’t use a random line from any given episode.  I haven’t paid much attention to why Jerry has been in the news recently and I don’t give a shit anyway.

      That’s a shame.

    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      @Betty Cracker:

      The husband told Bill he loves Trump and DeSantis and wanted to experience the “freedom.” So dumb. I suspect the lack of state income tax has something to do with it too — they probably claim it as their primary residence. They say they have a place in the Puget Sound area.

      I’m curious about the “freedom” thing.

      Also, Washington doesn’t have a state income tax.

    58. 58.

      cope

      Naps.

      The only time I have ever taken regular naps was while I was a full-time college student working a 40 hour week at a factory weekdays from 4 PM until 1 AM.  By the time I rode my bike back to my dorm room, most everybody was asleep or feverishly working on something coming due.  I was usually jacked up from work (assembly line work on outboard motors and riding lawnmowers) and wouldn’t get to sleep for a couple of hours.  I soon learned to take a quick 20 minute nap during my meal break.  I’d wolf down a corned beef sandwich, some chips and pickles and sit on the floor near my station, back against a wooden crate full of parts.  I could zonk right out almost on command.

      However, since then, my naps are spontaneous and rare.  Part of that is that I am an old retired guy and my expenditures of energy are pretty low.

      If you amenable to naps and they help you in your battle, I hope you find them as revitalizing as I did my short stints dreaming and drooling on a factory floor over 50 years ago.

    60. 60.

      opiejeanne

      @MagdaInBlack: When I was a kid in LA County in the 1950s there were large fields behind all of the houses on our block, acres of grassland on old riverbottom and the remains of a failed peach orchard that was then cut down and walnuts planted, which also failed but a few trees of both were still dotted around the property.  There were sounds at night that I still wonder what creature made them. My parents didn’t know what made the loud TICK!! every now and then in the summer, nor any of the birds that lived back there and sang. My dad and grandpa insisted that we didn’t have robins in California (we did) and that those birds we saw were towhees (they weren’t). We had meadowlarks that sang during the day, sometimes appearing for us from the grass, looking like they were wearing a yellow V-neck sweater.

    61. 61.

      Spanky

      @Betty Cracker: She’s always been big on the rule of law, and seeing the raging misogyny go down just permanently sealed the deal, imo.

      There’s an osprey chirping overhead, obscured by the tree I’m shaded by atm. Lots of the usual suspects singing right now, actually.

    62. 62.

      Ohio Mom

      Betty, I have heard that if you drink something caffeinated before napping, it will wake you after half an hour, insuring you don’t over-nap. I save my caffeine for after I wake up though.

      On Seinfeld, more and more he reminds me of Jackie Mason, a Jewish comic of an earlier era who went from garnering affection as a landsman (Yiddish for pisano) to a bitter, angry, right-winger who repulsed his former fans.

    63. 63.

      zhena gogolia

      @Gwangung:

      Some humor is timeless. Some humor is tied to its time and fashion. Some folks have the humility to recognize which of their material falls where.

      That is pretty much the point of this episode (season 3, ep 8) of Hacks.

    64. 64.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Betty Cracker: She occasionally goes fangirly over Romney (no accounting for taste), but is solid apart from that.  I think her conversion is for real. She and Alexandra Petri are my main WaPo reads.

    66. 66.

      SectionH

      Speaking of Ticketmaster, the weekly update from Rob Bonta, CA Attorney General, popped into my mailbox about 10 minutes ago.

      Illegal, anticompetitive behavior dampens California’s economy, limits businesses big and small, and hurts consumers.

      That’s why this week, I, alongside the U.S. Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of 30 state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, for blocking competition and operating a monopoly. Their actions have left fans, artists, and venues no choice but to go through them. In that vacuum of competition, they have been able to deliver a subpar product. Their anticompetitive behavior hurts the music industry and fans, and violates the law. We are demanding accountability and a fair market for fans, venues, and artists.

    67. 67.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @SectionH: does the lite app have frogs?

       

      @Betty Cracker: I love the frog, in the recording.
      I notice with all those insects, I don’t hear a sound of humans slapping mosquitoes. Must be a screened in porch.

      I need to search for YouTube’s of frog songs. Then I can be happy. I should have thought of this before. I wonder if pandora can make me a station, for nature sounds, froggies, prairie bird calls.

    68. 68.

      Betsy

      Thanks for the swamp symphony. When I was a little girl, in the summers my cousins and I slept on cots lined up on my Granny’s second-floor sleeping porch,  a few hundred yards away from a lake in north central Florida, and that is the sound we fell asleep to.

    70. 70.

      opiejeanne

      @Spanky: I love the Merlin ID app. We have pileated woodpeckers in the 10-acre woods across from us, and I’ve crank-called them with that app. It’s always amusing hearing them call back, and sometimes fly over us, looking for that other bird who keeps making that racket.

    71. 71.

      Brachiator

      @frosty:

      I thought Veep was great. Julia Louis-Dreyfus nailed the part of a politician with no values. The rest of the cast was really good too. And such inspired swearing!

      The creator of Veep previously was responsible for The Thick of It, another political comedy with an impressive amount of swearing.

    72. 72.

      JaySinWA

      @Brachiator: I’m curious about the “freedom” thing.

      Liberal Demonrat Gov. Jay Inslee is just killing us with godawful tax and spend policies, don’t you know. /s

      Ferrys and Public transport for “those people” with gas taxes and car license fees, property tax rates fueled by liberal voters. These are a few of their less favorite things.

    73. 73.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @TaMara: makes me think of the sound of armadillos in the leaf litter, a persistent soft sound on a camping trip to Cumberland island, ga.

      and the time camping alone, I hear an animal cry out, maybe within half a mile, camping up near frisco. Terrified. I think I banged some rocks together in my tent, heart pounding. Normally, the sounds of the woods are soothing to me.

    76. 76.

      CaseyL

      Those swamp noises – ! Caribbean music so obviously got a lot of inspiration from the night sounds/creature sounds, because to me the sounds from your swamp sounded like a Caribbean band tuning up. Particularly whatever creature is making that twanging sound, not-quite-guitar/not-quite-steel-drum.

      I think I could listen to that all night, all right. After a while, I’d probably start hallucinating lyrics.

    77. 77.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It took me about a week to watch the whole eras tour movie…I had never listened to her music beyond hearing her most popular songs…and I agree, impressive performer. While I liked the movie overall, I didn’t appreciate the jerky camera work, too many cut aways especially from the group/troupe dancing which I would have liked to see more of. I watched a bit of Lady Gaga’s concert movie on Max yesterday, it is enjoyable too.

    78. 78.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I’m assuming the WA couple are less snowbirds and more cloudbirds. No temp extremes but plenty of gloom.

      The night symphony is wild! I’m used to quieter places. So glad you & Bill found your place on the river and thanks for sharing parts.

    80. 80.

      catclub

      @Brachiator:

      I’m curious about the “freedom” thing.

      Also, Washington doesn’t have a state income tax.

       

      I suspect any law written (and/ or enforced) by a Democratic majority infringes his freedom. Same law imposed by DeSantis… doesn’t.

